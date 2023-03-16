“I’ve been reading 'Four Hundred Souls,' edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain,” says Gorman whose work focuses on issues such as oppression, feminism, race, marginalization and the African diaspora.

This New York Times bestseller takes readers on an epic 400-year journey of African American history, from 1619 to the present day through an anthology of historical essays, short stories, personal vignettes and fiery polemics.