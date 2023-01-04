CNN Underscored will be bringing you the best of CES 2023 all week. Be sure to check out our CES 2023 coverage hub for hands-on previews of the biggest tech this year straight from the show floor.

Hisense has long been known for its affordable TVs, which gave budget-minded viewers a lot of brightness for the money. The company’s 85-inch UX Series, should be the brightest mini LED TV the company has introduced to date — and looks positioned to compete with OLED and QLED sets

The rundown

• Product: Hisense UX Series TV

• Launch date: Later this year

• Pricing: TBD

• Why it’s worth your attention: Hisense has always offered brighter TVs for a lower price, and the UX series ups the ante with the brightest mini-LED panel the company has offered to date, along with an onboard 7-channel speaker system and support for Dolby Atmos.

The lowdown

Hisense has always been about providing more for less, and the company claims that the new “ULED” TV — a conventional mini-LED display, with 20,000 mini LEDs and 5,000 local dimming zones — offers better contrast and dynamic range than OLED sets, with brightness on par with Quantum LED displays. Everything’s managed by Hisense’s “Hi-View Engine X” chipset, with a new AI picture quality algorithm that automatically adjusts picture quality settings to suit the material you’re viewing. An ultra low reflection panel is used as well, suggesting that (along with the impressive brightness) this should be a good choice for watching TV in a sunny room.

Smarts are courtesy of the well-reviewed Google TV OS, and the UX series supports WiFi 6e for fast connectivity.

Audio is courtesy of the “CineStage X” seven-channel audio system, with seven built-in speakers backed by 80 watts of power that provides what the company describes as a “4.1.2” audio experience (virtual, of course) along with support for Dolby Atmos.

The takeaway

The 2023 Hisense UX Series televisions are an interesting addition to the already crowded field of mini LED TVs. Once we get a chance to spend some time with the units it’ll be interesting to see whether the company has been able to get OLED-like performance out of their mini-LED sets — and we’re very curious to see if the price is right.