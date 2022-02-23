The past couple of years have been rough to say the least, but we’re leaving that chaotic energy behind and welcoming good vibes in the year ahead. If you’re like us, you’re looking to surround yourself with positivity — whether that be fun things that make you happy, picking up meditation or even reconnecting with the people you surround yourself with.

For the bits of joy money can buy, we’ve rounded up some items we truly think will brighten your day. Keep reading to check them out — and wishing you all the best in 2022.

Home items that make you happy

$99 $54.99 at Amazon

PVO Mini Portable Projector Amazon

You might still be wary of congregating in theaters to watch the newest movie release. Recreate that experience at home with a portable projector like this one for a fun date or night in.

$28.99 $16.60 at Amazon

Tuddrom Decorative Extra-Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon

This fuzzy throw is just as incredibly soft as it looks. With over 7,500 5-star ratings, reviewers (and their pets) are obsessed with it.

$42 at Smoko

Tayto Potato USB Heated Slippers Smoko

Heated potato slippers are what you didn’t know you needed in 2022. Just plug these bad boys into any USB port to keep your feet warm while you relax.

$25.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Insmy IPX7 Waterproof Shower Speaker Amazon

Does some shower karaoke seem to do the trick when you’re down? Put this waterproof Bluetooth speaker in your bathroom to sing your troubles away.

$145 at Our Place

Our Place Always Pan Our Place

You’ve probably seen this pan all over your Instagram feeds, and for good reason; we tried it and loved it ourselves. The Always Pan can take the place of a whopping eight cooking devices (from a spoon rest to a steamer), and arguably most importantly, it will look ultra chic in any kitchen. Just check out those colors!

$34 at Homesick

Homesick Grandma's Kitchen Candle Homesick

Reminiscing about the good ol’ days is sure to put a smile on your face, right? Grab this candle to remind you of Grandma’s warm apple pie whenever you need to feel close to home.

From $55 per delivery at Urban Stems

Urban Stems Subscription Urban Stems

One of the reasons we love subscription services is because it’s always nice to have something to look forward to every month. Gift yourself or someone you love a floral delivery from Urban Stems to add some color and fresh air to the home on a regular basis.

$34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Gorilla Grip Original Spa Bath Pillow Amazon

Make bath time that much more calming with this spa bath pillow. It’s the perfect way to unwind after a long day, and essential to turning your bathroom into your own personal spa.

$20 at Smoko

Smoko Lil B Dumpling Ambient Light Smoko

Mood lighting is essential to winding down, especially after a long day. Opt for this ambient light in the shape of an adorable soup dumpling to make you smile each time you turn it on.

Ban.do Patchwork Medium 12-Month Annual Planner Ban.do

Planning your days can go a long way to keeping a positive attitude. This one from Ban.do is especially good at making you smile thanks to its bright and gorgeous design. If you’re looking for more planner ideas, check out our full roundup here.

$67.99 at Amazon

Victrola Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable Amazon

This vintage-inspired record player is sure to help you set the mood with your favorite tunes. Even better, it’s housed in a chic carrier that can also serve as a little bit of retro decor when you’re not using it.

$39.99 at Nordstrom

Serene House Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser Nordstrom

The right essential oils misting through this aromatherapy diffuser are one way to help improve your mood — plus, it’ll fill your home with fragrance without the worry of burning a candle.

From $35 at Etsy

Peach & Pebble Indoor Hanging Planter Etsy

With all the stuff we bought to decorate or furnish a home office, we’re running low on floor space. So we have our eyes on this hanging ceramic planter to add some greenery to our living spaces.

$49 at Jungalow

Jungalow Duet Hook Pillow by Justina Blakeney Jungalow

This throw pillow by designer Justina Blakeney was inspired by uplifting other people. Use it to not only remind yourself of your community but also as a creative accent to your decor.

$31.99 From $19.19 at Society6

Side Dimes So Extra Art Print Etsy

If your gallery wall is in need of yet another fun print, this piece by artist Mikayla Lapierre gives the 18th-century woman a modern take that’s sure to make you smile.

$29 $24 at Urban Outfitters

Chloe Glass 3-Wick Candle Urban Outfitters

We believe that buying a new candle can fix practically any problem. We’re obsessed with the modern shape of this one that even features a glass lid and tassel for added flair.

$34 at Etsy

BeautifulThingsbybec Farm Fresh Style Paper Flower Gift Bouquet Etsy

A good floral arrangement is timeless, but unfortunately live flowers aren’t. One solution is BeautifulThingsbybec’s paper floral arrangements, handcrafted to create a vibrant bouquet that mimics the real thing and literally lasts forever.

From $49.42 at Cratejoy

Red Velvet NYC Baking Fun! Subscription Cratejoy

Are baked goods the key to your heart, or does baking something new bring you immense joy? If the answer is yes to either of those questions, check out this subscription box by Red Velvet NYC that sends you two gourmet baking kits each month, sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

$69 at Urban Outfitters

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Urban Outfitters

Going through old memories is a great way to lift your spirits when you’re feeling blah. Capture each moment in an instant with the Fujifilm Instax camera to cherish the memories for years to come.

Beauty items that bring joy

$35 at Revolve

Loops Beauty Weekly Reset Face Masks, 5-Pack Revolve

A self-care day will brighten your mood without a doubt. Incorporate one of these celebrity-loved face masks in your routine to help you leave all your worries behind, if just temporarily.

$22 at Sephora

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Sephora

The little things can really make the biggest difference in your routine. Lather on this industry-favorite lip sleeping mask before bed to lock in moisture for supple lips each morning.

$38 at Sephora

Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson Sephora

Give yourself an extra boost of confidence with Pat McGrath’s MatteTrance in the shade Elson 2, which is a red lipstick that celebrity makeup artists swear by.

$9.98 $8.88 at Amazon

Kiss Products Ever EZ Lashes, 5-Pack Amazon

There’s something about rocking false lashes (or a really great mascara) that makes you feel like a superstar. Grab this pack of natural-looking false lashes by Kiss that even includes a tool for easy application at less than $10.

Fashion items that’ll make you smile

$30 at REI

Cotopaxi Bataan 3-Liter Fanny Pack REI

OK, sure, you don’t necessarily need a color-block fanny pack, but don’t you want it? Just think of how convenient it will be to have it slung around your waist while running errands or on an outdoor adventure.

$85 at Converse

Converse Chuck 70 Sunny Floral Converse

These bright Chucks deserve a spot in your sneaker rotation. The colorful flowers are sure to lighten up any room and make you that much more excited for running errands.

$59 $39.99 at Modcloth

Modcloth Love of Slumber Sleep Shirt Modcloth

Is anything more calming than finally going to sleep after a long day? Ensure you’re completely relaxed when you get in bed with this colorful sleep shirt from Modcloth.

$95 at Mejuri

Mejuri Charlotte Bold Ring Mejuri

If you’re looking for some new jewelry pieces, Mejuri is guaranteed to have something that’ll suit your fancy. We have our eyes on this bold ring for a little spark of joy each day.

$58 at Everlane

Everlane The French Terry Crew Everlane

Raise your hands if a little retail therapy can cure your sour mood. If that’s you, check out Everlane’s French Terry Crew that will be a cozy addition to your loungewear collection.

$14 at Sock Fancy

Sock Fancy Signature Crew Socks Sock Fancy

Don’t underestimate the ability of a cool pair of socks to make you smile. Sock Fancy’s Signature Crew Socks are available in a variety of eye-catching designs that add some spunk to any outfit.

From $98 at Lululemon

Lululemon Align Pant II 25-Inch Lululemon

A comfy pair of quality leggings like Lululemon’s Align pair are sure to put a smile on your face when you’re picking out work-appropriate tops for your Zoom calls.

Other joy-inducing items

$10.78 $9.99 at Amazon

Shineyii Skittles AirPods Case Amazon

How adorable is this AirPods case, inspired by a bag of Skittles? Choose between this and other fun cases, with options like a Fritos bag or Mountain Dew bottle, and never misplace your beloved earbuds again.

$38 at Amazon

Yellow Smiley Face Basketball Amazon

This basketball will get the good vibes flowing for your next hoop session. Or just put it on your shelf as a decoration that will always remind you to smile.

$17.99 at Target

Fresh Pawz Tie-Dye Dog Collar Target

Our pets are one of the only things that bring us consistent joy these days, so why not deck them out in something stylish? This tie-dye collar will make you even happier to see your good boy lounging around the house.

Ban.do Feel Better Rainbow De-Stress Ball Ban.do

What better for an anxiety-inducing day than a stress ball in the shape of a rainbow? Likely nothing! It’s a necessity for your desk.

From $8.53 at Amazon

After the Rain: Gentle Reminders for Healing, Courage and Self Love by Alexandra Elle Amazon

For some of us, practicing self-love is essential to maintaining a positive attitude. In this book, Alexandra Elle teaches how to overcome obstacles and welcome abundance into your daily life.

From $35 at Casetify

Casetify Giraffe With Flowers Phone Case Casetify

We hold our phones so much these days, so we might as well protect it in a case that makes us smile. This one, featuring a giraffe eating a bouquet of flowers, is at the top of our wish list.

$39.98 at Amazon

Gaiam Yoga Mat Amazon

A cool mat like this one will make you more excited for your yoga practice each day. Reviewers love it because it’s super long and has great grip, all at an affordable price.

Ban.do Glitter Bomb Water Bottle — Small Confetti Ban.do

Trying to drink more water in 2022? This glittery water bottle is a fun way to hydrate on the go.