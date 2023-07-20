The word Alex Morgan keeps coming back to is “balance.” Every day the US Women’s National Soccer Team captain must gear up physically, emotionally and mentally as she prepares to compete in her fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup in July. But this time, she’s also in 24/7 mom mode, thanks to her three-year-old daughter, Charlie. “My body is feeling good, but I need to make sure that I take time for myself and not feel too overwhelmed,” says Morgan. “I’d say my daily routine is very different compared to most of my teammates who don’t have kids. It’s not just about me anymore, right?” That’s why Morgan says she’s grateful for her longtime partnership with Orgain, a nutrition brand that specializes in plant-based, non-GMO protein supplements. “I’m on this journey of motherhood and being a professional athlete, so it’s really good to have that boost of energy both on and off the field,” she explains. Ahead, Morgan shares eight of her everyday essentials with CNN Underscored. Related: The 14 best water-resistant sunscreens, according to experts Related: The best USB-C chargers of 2023, tried and tested Related: The iPad Pro M2 is the fastest tablet ever, but is it right for you? Related: Best Beats headphones in 2023