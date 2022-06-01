Lululemon devotees flock to the brand for its unparalleled activewear and gear, and now we all have another reason to add its coveted pieces to our workout wardrobes: On May 31, the brand launched its SenseKnit performance line to coincide with today’s Global Running Day.

The lineup, which is described as Lululemon’s “pinnacle running collection for men and women,” is the product of four years of lab and field testing in collaboration with global world-class athletes. The result? Sleek and compressive garments that enhance physical performance, all while making you — gasp! — look forward to putting in some work.

But you don’t need to be an Olympian to rock the nine-piece line — with women’s pieces from high-rise running tights to tanks, and men’s pieces from long sleeves to shorts, the styles are at once functional and fashionable on and off the track or tread. Pieces start at $58 in three colorways like charged indigo, rhino gray and black, with additional colors dropping each season. Read on for some standout pieces from the collection worth adding to your cart ASAP.

$168 at Lululemon

SenseKnit High-Rise Running Tight 28-Inch Lululemon

These running tights keep you feeling tucked in while you run, and offer ample breathability to help enhance endurance. The continuous drawcord offers a personalized fit while reflective details keep you safe at night.

$98 at Lululemon

SenseKnit Running Long Sleeve Lululemon

This do-it-all-besides-your-taxes running long sleeve serves you well in cooler weather, while bonded seams prevent chafing so you can run more comfortably despite its tight fit.

$198 at Lululemon

SenseKnit Running One-Piece Lululemon

Whether you’re serious about your runs or can’t be bothered to find a matching outfit, the running one-piece might be a worthy investment. It has a tight fit, an 8-inch inseam, can be unzipped for a quick bathroom break or cool-down, and includes numerous pockets to omit the need for a bag.

$78 at Lululemon

SenseKnit Running Tank Top Lululemon

Infused with a specialized zinc-based formula to prevent odors, this quick-drying cropped running tank top will keep you looking and feeling fresh.