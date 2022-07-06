Lululemon’s been doing more than yoga clothes for a long time now, and its latest launch takes us to the trails for some great summer outdoor adventures. The Hike collection from Lululemon is here to meet us where we are (and where we’re going).

The top activewear brand’s newest drop is full of great features for changing trail conditions. The pieces are designed to be backable, stretchable, adjustable and made to move with you, not against you as you reach new heights. Durability is also a high priority, with abrasion-resistant taped seams and zip-on-and-zip-off components included in some of the line.

“We wanted this collection to be about the functionality lululemon is known for,” Lululemon’s Senior Vice President of Design & Concepts Ben Stubbington said in a press release. “Elevated with adaptable details for outdoor adventures like packable, lightweight layering systems, fashion-forward aesthetic and colours, with abrasion-resistant, highly breathable fabrics.”

The Hike collection includes 33 total pieces, including men’s and women’s styles and seven gender-neutral accessories, from packs to a water bottle. Shop it all at Lululemon now, and be sure to check back here for a full review of the new line, coming soon.