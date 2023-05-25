It’s still a little hard to believe Lauren “Lo” Bosworth was just a senior in high school in 2004 when she and her six classmates became mega-stars thanks to the unscripted MTV smash “Laguna Beach.” She also flourished while living with her besties on the Millennial-loved spin-off, “The Hills.”

But a decade later, Bosworth’s mental and physical health started to decline. She suffered from urinary tract and yeast infections and as well bouts with anxiety and depression. “I came to find out that it was all caused by a severe vitamin deficiency exacerbated by poor gut health,” she says. When she tried various products to ease her pain, “I noticed that many were causing me more irritation than relief and didn’t address the root causes of my issues.”

She decided the only way to feel better was to be a go-getter. Bosworth is the founder of Love Wellness, a female-first lifestyle company dedicated to boost gut, brain and vaginal health. “It’s the only wellness brand in the market that makes clean, safe products paired with body-positive messaging,” she explains, adding that the items are free of toxic skin irritants and microbiome disruptors.

Beyond vitamin supplements and skincare products, Bosworth shares that she’s found mental and physical happiness by prioritizing self-maintenance. “I’m a firm believer that if you don’t take care of yourself and rest and recharge, you won’t show up as your best self in any area of your life,’ she says. “You need to treat yourself and have a work-life balance.”

Bosworth took some time out of her day to list her everyday musts for CNN Underscored.

Gut Feelings Probiotics Love Wellness Bosworth, who consulted with doctors while developing her products, stresses that good gut health “affects your whole body, including vaginal health and mental wellbeing.” That’s why she makes a point to take two capsules of this supplement — which consists of live and fermented bacteria — to calm her digestive system. $30 at Love Wellness

Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Kopari Protecting the skin is a top priority for this native California girl. During the day, Bosworth uses a lightweight 50 SPF broad-spectrum sunscreen. “It smells great and makes your skin slightly sparkly,” she says. “It’s also really pretty on your neck, chest and arms.” For down there, she singles out her line’s Comfy Cream: “I use it after shaving and anytime I need a little extra moisturizing comfort.” From $39 at Kopari

Stanley Flowstate Tumbler, 40 Ounces Stanley Bosworth elevates her heart rate (and gets in her steps) using a portable under-the-desk treadmill at her Love Wellness office. No wonder she says she’s “always sipping” from her white Flowstate Tumbler, which features a comfort-grip handle, vacuum insulation, stainless steel construction and a rotating FlowState lid. It can also stay cold for up to 11 hours. $50 at Stanley

Coast of Maine Natural & Organic Planting Soil Amazon As part of her self-care, Bosworth enjoys urban farming and has been tending to “an army of seedlings” on her New York City balcony to grow tomatoes, zucchini, carrots and more. “There’s something so gratifying and meditative about the process of planning, pruning and watching something grow,” she says. The star gets some help from this lightweight soil conditioner, which enables the growth of tomatoes and other vegetables. $22 at Amazon

Apple EarPods Headphones Amazon Hey, you can take the girl out of the early ‘00s but you can’t take the early ‘00s out of the girl! Bosworth says she still listens to her favorite music on her iPhone using “old-school” Apple buds. “They never run out of battery,” she says. (The built-in microphone and volume-control remote are still handy, too.) $29 $18 at Amazon

Good Culture Simply Low-Fat Cottage Cheese Good Culture Hello, dairy queen! As an afternoon snack, Bosworth likes to eat a cup of Good Culture’s thick, creamy and hormone-free cottage cheese. She tops it off with “some sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, a crack of sea salt and a drizzle of olive oil.” $2 at FreshDirect

