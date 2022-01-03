At one point or another, most of us have resolved around Jan. 1 to exercise more, eat better or focus on our health somehow. Though it’s a tricky resolution to start — and an even more challenging one to keep up — some preparation and the right tools can help set you up for a year of healthy exercise.

To help determine the best products to invest in heading into 2023, we chatted with health and fitness experts to uncover their secrets. After all, if the professionals swear by them, you know they’re good.

For the person looking to make exercise part of everyday life

TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer Amazon If you don’t have a ton of space but want to work up a major sweat, personal trainer Miriam Fried recommends this TRX suspension training kit. As she explains, you can easily work out your entire body without building out an entire gym. Win-win! $175 at Amazon

Exerpeutic Folding Exercise Bike Amazon Building out a home gym or investing in substantial at-home fitness equipment doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg either. If you’re looking for a super-solid bike option that won’t take up too much space, this editor-favorite option has over 22,000 reviews on Amazon. $190 $134 at Amazon

Ativafit Yoga Wheel Set Amazon Regardless of whether or not you’re a yogi, this wheel will increase your flexibility and range of motion and release minor aches and pains, according to Dani Schenone, a holistic wellness expert for Mindbody. “What I love most about it is the support it offers in spinal extensions, giving my heart center all the expansion it needs,” she explains. However, it’s not just for the spine. The yoga wheel is excellent for developing better balance, improving inversions or amplifying any pose too. “I pull out my yoga wheel weekly, and it has transformed my yoga practice,” she says. From $50 at Amazon

Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves Amazon Sometimes you just feel the need to punch something. If you have a boxing bag at home, you need gloves that allow you to cross, hook, jab and uppercut your stress away. Travel and fitness guru Cacinda Maloney recommends these lightweight training gloves. They wick moisture, so your hands won’t feel sticky and you can keep moving. From $30 at Amazon

Bala Bangles Amazon You’ll be impressed by how adding a little more resistance to your daily workouts or chores can shape your stamina and overall fitness level. Danielle Cote, the director of training operations at Pure Barre, recommends these functional and fashionable bangles that fit snug on your wrists or ankles. “Whether you are wearing them during your favorite sweat session, while you’re out for a walk or cleaning around the house, these 1-pound or 2-pound weights pack in a sneaky punch to your day,” she says. $49 From $40 at Amazon

Gaiam Yoga Mat Amazon For yogi and founder of Sequential Body Emilie Perz, there’s no better yoga mat than this pick from Gaiam. “My favorite features include the cushioned rubber backing for joint support and stability, the dry-wicking surface that absorbs moisture and prevents yogis from falling during a mega sweat sesh and the thick backing that adheres to the floor so that the mat doesn’t crinkle, curl or move across the room while flowing,” she explains. Plus, it’s made with natural rubber, so it won’t peel like a synthetic mat. From $32 at Amazon

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller Amazon Foam rollers are a real game changer when it comes to post-workout recovery. They work to loosen up muscles and act as a massage after a trying session, plus you’ll be able to work on your quads, calves, lats, back and much more with this top-rated option. From $65 at Amazon

BalanceFrom Neoprene-Coated Dumbbell Set Amazon These dumbbells are available in two sets of six weights, so you can mix and match to get just what you need for a solid workout. All the dumbbells are coated with neoprene, which prevents slipping, and each set of six comes with a convenient storage stand. $70 From $63 at Amazon

Buddy Lee Aero Speed Jump Rope Amazon Jump rope: It may be one of the simplest workouts, but it’s an effective one. Fitness and wellness coach Gideon Akande says this is an ideal product for anyone who wants to turn up their cardio speed. Thanks to the weight of the rope, the ergonomics and comfort of the handle and the swivel-bearing technology, he says you’ll have a perfect turn each time you hop. “This high-quality rope takes a beating and lasts! This is a must-have in any home gym or fitness traveler’s luggage,” he says. $40 at Amazon

Dynamax 6-Pound Soft-Shell Medicine Ball Standard Amazon If you’re looking for a medicine ball, Akande says to look no further. “It’s perfect for core work and sport-specific training,” he explains. “These medicine balls are impact-absorbing, built to handle high velocity. Plus, they’re just fun to toss around.” From $90 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Medicine Ball Amazon This cheaper medicine ball option is a classic, featuring a textured finish that’s easy to grip and a rubber build so you can bounce the ball off hard surfaces. From $31 at Amazon

Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Mini Bike Pedal Exerciser Amazon As a podiatrist who frequently works with athletes, Dr. Velimir Petkov knows what aids a workout routine and what can cause injury. If you’re a fan of indoor cycling but don’t have the space for a Peloton, he says to try out this at-home bike. “It is relatively light and portable but also sturdy enough to stay in one place while being used,” he continues. “It does have a digital monitor and various levels of resistance in order to make even the most passionate exercise aficionados happy.” $120 $86 at Amazon

Vinsguir Ab Roller Wheel Amazon The ultimate tool for building up ab strength, this roller is well-loved on Amazon for its high quality and low price point. It boasts a wider wheel and softer material, which make for a quieter and more stable wheel. $30 $26 at Amazon

Gruper Thick Yoga Mat Amazon Whether you’re going through a vinyasa yoga flow or doing a 10-minute core series, you need a sturdy mat to keep you in place and focused on movement, not on slipping. That’s why Jeremiah Maestre, a certified personal trainer for Performix House, recommends this thick mat. Not only can you use it indoors, but it’s suitable for outdoor workouts too. From $38 at Amazon

For the person resolving to eat cleaner, cook more or start meal prepping

NutriBullet Blender Combo NutriBullet Tommy Duquette, the co-founder of FightCamp and a former USA National Boxing Team member, reminds us that nutrition is one of the essential components of a healthy lifestyle. In fact, you could work out all day, every day, but if you don’t focus on a balanced meal plan, you won’t see the results you’re hoping to achieve. For those times when you don’t have the time or energy to dedicate to meal prep and cooking, Duquette recommends this blender. “If I know that I have a full day of meetings after filming my workouts, I will blend up organic fruits and vegetables, coconut water and protein powder for an easy-to-drink smoothie,” he explains. “This NutriBullet is big, so I put it in the office fridge and keep refilling my glass until I can get a full meal.” $150 at NutriBullet

Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer Amazon Healthier eating resolutions often call for few to no carbs. The Spiralizer vegetable slicer enables you to turn vegetables into noodles for your next spaghetti dinner and stay true to that keto or paleo diet. The Spiralizer’s revamped blades are even stronger than before and can cut through hard root vegetables like sweet potatoes and turnips for unlimited vegetable noodle possibilities. $24 From $16 at Amazon

Reader Favorite Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon For the egg lovers out there, there’s no easier way to scramble, hard boil, soft boil or poach eggs than with this Dash egg cooker. It has an auto shutoff function, so your eggs will never overcook, and you won’t have to babysit them if you’re short on time. Whether it’s for a quick breakfast or a protein-packed snack, cooking eggs has never been this over easy. $17 at Amazon

Best Tested Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon There are plenty of rave reviews for air fryers, and many loyal fans of the devices, like Cote. In fact, she says she uses this for everything: frozen food, fresh produce, creative recipes or go-to basics. It provides a necessary crunch to healthy food while using little oil, ultimately resulting in 85% less fat than deep-fried food. “Until I bought this, I had never considered all of the things that you could use it for,” she says. We named this one the best air fryer of the year. $130 $90 at Amazon

Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container Amazon Say goodbye to wet and wilted salads, and say hello to your new lunchtime best friend. This stackable salad container has everything you need to pack and prepare delicious and balanced salads, including an airtight lid, separate containers for all your different toppings and a handy fork that snaps into the container. $30 $15 at Amazon

'Anti-Diet' by Christy Harrison Amazon Schenone says this one read changed not only her understanding of health and wellness but her life. If you’re someone who has struggled with body image, yo-yo dieting and weight loss, this can provide the fundamental shift you need. “It provides a historical look at the diet industry and uses scientific research to combat common beliefs about the body and health,” she explains. “It also offers usable strategies to reclaim your life and find true personal health and wellness.” From $12 at Amazon

Vitamix Explorian Blender Amazon Hands down, Schenone says, a Vitamix is the best kitchen investment she’s given herself. “I love being able to make myself a nutritious smoothie in the morning, some nut butter on sourdough toast for lunch and a hot, hearty vegetable soup for dinner — all with the same appliance,” she says. Besides coming with a plethora of recipes and active Facebook groups you can follow for advice and secrets, it’ll also allow you to easily cook good-for-you meals. And it self-cleans, so you can spend less time scrubbing and more time focusing on your health. $350 at Amazon

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Amazon Though we all know how vital it is to drink plenty of water, sometimes good old-fashioned H2O gets boring. To spice it up and still remain hydrated, Perz recommends this sparkling water maker. You can add natural flavors or fresh fruit to create yummy and healthy beverages. “Also, you can feel good buying this because by creating sparkling water with this product you’ll be limiting plastic waste,” she adds. $90 at Amazon

'The New Health Rules' by Frank Lipman and Danielle Claro Amazon When this book first came out, board-certified nutritionist Jonny Bowden purchased 12 copies and gave them out as holiday gifts. He says Frank Lipman is one of the great integrative and functional medicine doctors of our time, and this is one of the easiest-to-understand books on health he’s ever seen. “Each ‘rule’ is less than a page, easy to understand and absolutely up to date as far as the latest thinking goes. You can’t go wrong with this book,” he adds. From $10 at Amazon

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Bottle With Straw Hydroflask Since chronic dehydration is a common problem, one of the first pieces of advice registered dietitian Laura Burak gives her clients is to purchase a high-quality water bottle that’s at least 32 ounces and comes with a straw. “This way, you can easily track your water and aim to fill up the bottle at least twice a day instead of trying to estimate and losing track with little cups or bottles. The less thinking, the better,” she explains. Why the straw? She says it works to increase your intake since it makes it easier. $50 at Hydro Flask

Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler Amazon If you ask Petkov, this is the most amazing iced drink holder that exists. Because it’s insulated, it’ll stay cold as long as you’d like. “You’ll be wondering why you finished your drink quicker only to find out that the ice is still there and begging you to pour more drink into that tumbler,” he says. And if you’re more of a warm beverage fan, it’ll keep your coffee or tea toasty too. $22 at Amazon

For the tech lover who wants to track fitness progress and stay focused

Garmin HRM-Pro Amazon Recently, Duquette has started to wear a heart rate monitor while doing roadwork training outdoors. “Monitoring your heart rate is a concrete way to see if you are improving your overall performance,” he explains. “In addition to your heart rate, this device gives you information on running power so you can determine your output and make adjustments to fine-tune the efficiency of your workout.” $130 $90 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple’s AirPods Pro 2nd Generation are a great way to tune out distractions when it’s time to zone in on your workout. These compact true wireless buds come with active noise-canceling technology, plus they’re sweat- and water-resistant, so there’s no need to worry when you’re killing it in the gym. For a complete breakdown of why we think these are such a great all-around option, be sure to read our full review. $249 $229 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 Amazon In addition to tracking your heart rate, sleep and other activity levels, this fitness tracker can play music too. As a bonus, it’s waterproof, so if swimming is your sport of choice, it’ll help you improve your technique. Don’t forget about the built-in GPS, so you can go for long runs without worrying about getting lost on the trail or city streets. $180 $159 at Amazon

For the person who wants to invest in overall health and wellness

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo Amazon Cote tried a handful of dry shampoos but could never understand what the hype was all about. But then she tried Living Proof, and she became a believer. “This dry shampoo leaves your hair feeling, smelling and looking great. It quickly absorbs sweat and oil and is free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and silicone,” she explains. $30 at Amazon

Fitness attire

Dagne Dover Medium Landon Carryall Dagne Dover This gym bag is sure to garner compliments. The neoprene material is extremely lightweight and a breeze to keep clean. Simply throw it in the wash whenever it’s starting to smell less than optimal. There are lots of useful pockets and zippers to make organization easy, and the range of colors makes it a great option for everyone. $185 at Dagne Dover

Quay Australia High Key Sunglasses Amazon Perz is a fan of not only the style but the functionality of these cool shades, which come in a variety of colors. She uses them during outdoor workouts and hikes, and any time she needs to protect her eyes. From $55 at Amazon

Balega Hidden Comfort No-Show Running Socks Amazon Maloney says for comfort and style during workouts, these socks are the best. Plus, they remain smooth and cozy no matter how many times you put them through the workout, wash and dry routine. From $16 at Amazon