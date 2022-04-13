Sure, we’re passionate about great pet products, coffee supplies and sleep stuff that actually helps us snooze, but we’ve also got a special place in our hearts for products that just make us … happy. It is almost always the little things, after all, that we glance at every day that can make us feel, for a fleeting few seconds, pure joy. Below, you’ll find the products that we own that make us feel joyous on the regular. Chillhouse Chill Tips $15.99 at Target or $16 at Urban Outfitters I first started using press on nails when I wasn’t going to nail salons during the pandemic, and I’ve been in love with the Chillhouse Chill Tips ever since. The fun designs always put me in a better mood, and something about being able to get quick, affordable nail art at home is really satisfying. I have probably 20 sets of press on nails sitting in my apartment, and I love picking out different patterns and shapes based on my mood. Chillhouse makes the trendiest designs, and I have found that these last the longest as well. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social Our Place Always Pan $145 at Our Place Food is a main source of joy in my life, and the Always Pan has become my go-to for cooking up delicious meals at home. From sautéing veggies to steaming dumplings to boiling pasta, it really can do it all. It’s versatile, multifunctional and looks great on my cooktop. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame $179 at Amazon I have about a million photos on my phone so having somewhere to store them — and look at them daily — makes my life so much easier and undoubtedly, more joyful. My Aura smart frame can hold up to over 10,000 photos of me and my loved ones and I love watching the slideshow from my desk throughout the day. It reminds me of so many happy times and I can’t wait to continue adding to my collection from my Aura app! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist Wilton 8-Inch Aluminum Heart Cake Pan $10.39 at Target I’ve been loving this heart-shaped pan I bought from Target a couple months ago. Obviously it slays for cakes, but it just brings me good vibes, so I just love cooking all of my meals in it. — Juan Marquez, TikTok strategist Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker $59 at Walmart I live in a very small apartment. And one thing I do to make it feel less like a dorm room and more like a jewelry box is to make sure that everything I own is at least a little bit aesthetically pleasing. Which is why I went on a journey to find the cutest possible coffee machine on the market. Enter: this Sage Green pick from Drew Barrymore’s Walmart home line. I’m not really a coffee snob, so the fact that it can make a bunch of coffee and keep it hot for hours was really my only technical ask, and this one does exactly that. Plus, I love the fact that it shows the time. It’s the little things. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor Audio-Technica AT-LP3BK Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable $249 at Amazon 1. Music is one thing that brings me joy no matter what. I’ve been collecting vinyl for most of my life and had to invest in a great record player like the Audio-Technica LP3BK that not only sounds great but is also built well to protect my records. I also wanted a storage shelf to display my favorite records and my turntable when I wasn’t using it. This wire one from Urban Outfitters does just the trick and fits in with all my decor. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor Ceremonia Guava Rescue Spray $18 at Ceremonia I didn’t think I needed this product in my life, but I was very wrong. Pretty much all of the Ceremonia products bring me instant joy due to their beautiful, colorful packaging and fruity scents, but this has been one of my favorite Ceremonia products I’ve ever tried. I use it before heat styling my hair or before air drying, and I’ve found that it leaves my hair feeling significantly healthier, shinier, and just overall ~ better ~ if that makes any sense. The scent is a real mood-booster as well, and a few spritzes improve my day immediately. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social Adidas Indoor Cycling Shoes $130 at adidas Whenever I need a little extra motivation to work out, I think about my hot pink adidas cycling shoes. The bright color and breathable fit of these cycling shoes are the perfect combo and motivator for me. — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor Tuft + Paw Stellar Cat Bed $299 at Tuft + Paw Feel like regular Underscored readers are sick of me recommending this bed, but here I go again: Any cat owner knows that the quest to find an actually nice-looking cat bed is a long and tiring one. Most look like little fuzzy houses made of plaid or bright florals, and in my space, that simply won’t do. So imagine my glee upon finding this cat oasis that looked straight out of West Elm. For starters, my cat loves the thing. For several hours a day you can find her nestled inside the orb, with her tiny body a mere black blob on the soft fur cushion inside. Sure, it took her a day to get used to the thing, but nothing that a few sprinkles of catnip couldn’t fix. It honestly brings me so much joy looking at it. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor Brightland Lucid $40 at Brightland Cooking from home brings me so much joy, and one key ingredient that I’ve been loving lately is this lemon-y extra virgin olive oil from Brightland. Not only does it make all of my meals taste super fresh and delicious, but the bottle is beyond pretty to look at too. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist Savage Seamless Paper Photography Backdrop $79.99 at Amazon Being able to stay creative year round is so important to me, and I love using colorful, joy-inducing backdrops to create amazing photos from the comfort of my very own apartment. — Juan Marquez, TikTok strategist Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush $21 at Sephora Feeling joyful and feeling good about the way I look go hand-in-hand. I’m a huge fan of blush and the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush in Nearly Apricot is my holy grail. It is the perfect color, and it lasts forever. Just a little bit goes a long way and I instantly feel happy when I wear it. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor By Rosie Jane Madie Perfume $65 at Sephora This perfume is literally summer in a bottle — which needs no explanation of why it has brought me so much joy when the temps dropped this winter! According to the brand, it’s inspired by surf, sand, and sun and it combines salty notes of sea spray and fresh, floral notes of jasmine and vanilla with a hint of coconut — in my opinion, capturing the true scent of summer in a bottle. I’m usually pick when it comes to scents, but I was instantly in love the moment I started spritzing! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist The Bigger Carry-On Away Suitcase $295 at Away With its efficient design and stunning aesthetic, there’s a reason we’ve named the Away suitcase our best carry-on suitcase of the year. For spring 2022, Away launched a new technicolor collection and I had to get my hands on it immediately. This stunning suitcase has me counting down the days to my next trip. But, honestly, even just looking at this suitcase in my home makes me feel like I’m already on vacation. — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor Little Beast Fabulous Onesie $45 at Little Beast When my dog wears this onesie I could explode with happiness. The rainbow pattern is so fun and bright and it instantly makes everyone who sees him in it smile — including me! It’s super soft and breathable and as someone who is very particular about pet fashion, he loves to wear it. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist Notte Wild Wildflower Necklacearring $82 at Notte I love layering necklaces and this flower charm is so cute for spring. It’s also convertible, so you can take the pendant and hoop off and wear them as an earring. Innovative, playful and chic! — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor Headquarters Scalp Scrubber $14 at Headquarters I am the happiest when I’m relaxed — and one product that does JUST that is this colorful scalp scrubber from Headquarters. As you might expect from a scalp scrubber, it feels incredible, and instantly transports me to the spa — but it also has other amazing benefits; it increases blood flow, exfoliates the scalp and removes layers and layers of product build-up in the process. It’s so good that I’m seriously considering putting it in my purse for when I need a quick pick-me-up on the go. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist Ferm Living Ripple Wine Glasses, 2-Pack $55 at Nordstrom When it comes to glassware, my preferred aesthetic is anything that’s unique or weird in any way. I don’t own a single regularly-shaped wine glass – instead, I opt for green stemless ones, square-bottomed stemmed glasses, and these amazing ripple ones from Ferm Living. Beverages somehow taste better when you’re drinking from one of these adorable glasses, and I use them for wine, iced coffee, matcha, sparkling water—any beverage is a little pick-me-up with these fun glasses! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo & Conditioner $46 at Amazon or Oribe & $48 at Amazon or Oribe One thing that never fails to give me a quick boost of serotonin? Good-smelling, fresh, blonde hair — and I can thank this Oribe shampoo and conditioner for that! Even though I still have to visit the salon every few months, this pair immediately corrects any brassiness and yellow tones, and always leaves me with bright, shiny and soft hair. It’s also hot pink and smells incredible, which makes showering that much more joyful. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist Tom Ford Lost Cherry Candle $135 at Nordstrom Just like having a collection of perfumes to choose from, I always have multiple candles on hand. My current favorite is this sweet yet sophisticated cherry-scented one from Tom Ford. There’s nothing better than creating ambiance with a delicious candle. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor Jeni’s Dairy-Free Ice Cream $12 each at Jeni’s There is simply nothing that sparks more joy in my daily life than eating a pint of ice cream after dinner. And while I can’t enjoy “normal” dairy ice cream, these dairy-free options from Jeni’s are every bit as satisfying — and fun! They’re all made from creamy, delicious coconut cream, but the flavors that always leave me wanting more are the Cold Brew Coconut Cream and Dark Chocolate Truffle. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist Grow Yourself Happy Print $38.61 at Tropical Scandinavia It’s impossible for me to look at this print without feeling at least a tiny bit of joy. I love the fun colors and the message behind it – that growth can be painful, but it is a necessary process for someone who wants to live a happy life. I have it hanging above my desk to help me feel slightly happier and more positive on a daily basis. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social