Since hanging up his glove almost a decade ago, New York Yankees baseball legend and MLB Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter has been busy inspiring a new generation of athletes and die-hard baseball fans. One of the greatest shortstops of all time, Jeter has appeared in TV commercials for Gatorade and Nike and had a documentary The Captain made about his incredible career and life. But perhaps his proudest moment off the pitch is founding his sustainably-focused high-performance sports and athletic wear brand Greatness Wins.

CNN Underscored spoke with Jeter recently to get his go-to health and fitness essentials.

Plus Athletics Weighted Jump Rope Jump rope Plus Athletics Weighted Jump Rope Amazon “I actually first incorporated a jump rope into my daily workouts after I broke my ankle back when I was still playing baseball, and I’ve continued ever since. It’s great for concentration and coordination and you can do it anywhere.” $24.99 at Amazon

TRX Resistance Band Kit Fitness for travel TRX Resistance Band Kit Amazon “I’m always on the road for business purposes, but I make sure I’m staying focused on fitness when I travel. Resistance bands don’t take up a lot of room in my suitcase, but they provide great variety in the types of exercises I can devise, even in my hotel room.” $49.95 at Amazon

Greatness Wins Core Tech Quarter Zip Everyday pullover Greatness Wins Core Tech Quarter Zip Greatness Wins “This is what I wear the most day-to-day from our current collection. It is a must-have for my outdoor workouts when the temperature dips and to wear on the go, whether I’m heading to a meeting or spending time with my family. This piece is ultra-soft, moisture-wicking, and provides a consistent fit after every workout no matter how many times it’s washed.” $89 at Greatness Wins

TRX All-In-One Suspension Trainer Resistance trainer TRX All-In-One Suspension Trainer Amazon “This system gives me tremendous flexibility in terms of where and how I exercise. Using your own body weight and being able to control the resistance lets me engage in various muscle groups at the same time and reduces my overall workout time.” $179.95 at Amazon

• Related: The best home gym equipment

Hydro Flask Water Bottle Stainless steel bottle Hydro Flask Water Bottle Hydro Flask “Staying hydrated is obviously a critical component not just when you’re working out but throughout the day. Having this stainless steel bottle handy is a great reminder to take a break and drink some water before going back to whatever I’m doing.” $34.95 at Hydro Flask

• Related: The best water bottles we’ve tested

Greatness Wins Performance Training Short Performance shorts Greatness Wins Performance Training Short Greatness Wins “These shorts are the ultimate athletic performance shorts. They have a gentle compressive feel as you stretch and move, which makes them great for training Sustainability is also really important to me and Greatness Wins as a brand, and these shorts, and many other products in the collection, are made with GRS-certified recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles.” $69 at Greatness Wins

Jade Harmony Yoga Mat Cool down mat Jade Harmony Yoga Mat Jade Yoga “I’ve always known the importance of taking the time to stretch and cool down after a workout, but that seems to be increasingly important with each year that passes. This is my mat.” $84.95 at Jade Yoga

• Related: The best yoga mats we’ve tested