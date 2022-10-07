Since hanging up his glove almost a decade ago, New York Yankees baseball legend and MLB Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter has been busy inspiring a new generation of athletes and die-hard baseball fans. One of the greatest shortstops of all time, Jeter has appeared in TV commercials for Gatorade and Nike and had a documentary The Captain made about his incredible career and life. But perhaps his proudest moment off the pitch is founding his sustainably-focused high-performance sports and athletic wear brand Greatness Wins.
CNN Underscored spoke with Jeter recently to get his go-to health and fitness essentials.
“I actually first incorporated a jump rope into my daily workouts after I broke my ankle back when I was still playing baseball, and I’ve continued ever since. It’s great for concentration and coordination and you can do it anywhere.”
“I’m always on the road for business purposes, but I make sure I’m staying focused on fitness when I travel. Resistance bands don’t take up a lot of room in my suitcase, but they provide great variety in the types of exercises I can devise, even in my hotel room.”
“This is what I wear the most day-to-day from our current collection. It is a must-have for my outdoor workouts when the temperature dips and to wear on the go, whether I’m heading to a meeting or spending time with my family. This piece is ultra-soft, moisture-wicking, and provides a consistent fit after every workout no matter how many times it’s washed.”
“This system gives me tremendous flexibility in terms of where and how I exercise. Using your own body weight and being able to control the resistance lets me engage in various muscle groups at the same time and reduces my overall workout time.”
• Related: The best home gym equipment
“These joggers are incredibly versatile for low-medium impact workout routines. They’re great to wear over shorts as a layered piece for those early morning and evening workout sessions. And they are made with Pima cotton for ultra durability and comfort, so they are my essential piece for the cooler months ahead.”
“Staying hydrated is obviously a critical component not just when you’re working out but throughout the day. Having this stainless steel bottle handy is a great reminder to take a break and drink some water before going back to whatever I’m doing.”
• Related: The best water bottles we’ve tested
“These shorts are the ultimate athletic performance shorts. They have a gentle compressive feel as you stretch and move, which makes them great for training Sustainability is also really important to me and Greatness Wins as a brand, and these shorts, and many other products in the collection, are made with GRS-certified recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles.”
“I’ve always known the importance of taking the time to stretch and cool down after a workout, but that seems to be increasingly important with each year that passes. This is my mat.”
• Related: The best yoga mats we’ve tested