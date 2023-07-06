Good news: We’re going to greenlight another pair of shoes for your closet. While it may feel easier to head to the gym in any old pair of running sneakers, it’s actually recommended that you select gym-specific footwear to handle all of your workout needs. No, we’re not trying to force you to do more shopping. It’s simply because running shoes are designed to propel you forward — and while standing beneath a squat rack or hefting free weights, that’s the last thing you want. “Shoes specifically designed for weightlifting have a different functionality than running shoes, which force your feet to lift slightly,” says Lauren Martin, a certified group fitness instructor in Colorado. Her advice? Look for a dedicated training shoe that’s breathable and offers light support. You don’t want a shoe with a rocker, which is a curved sole (like a smile) often found on running shoes. Instead, opt for a trainer with a flat sole that helps you grip the floor with your entire foot. “The flatter your feet are to the ground, the more likely you are to maintain stability while you lift,” Martin says. Your fitness kicks will also be more flexible than a running shoe because you’ll need them to handle a larger range of movement. Of course, one size doesn’t fit all and that’s especially true in footwear. That’s why we’ve rounded up 10 of the best lifting shoes for the gym, sourced from various fitness professionals around the country. We’ve even included a few lifting-specific shoes, designed to power you up under heavy Olympic lifts such as the snatch or clean and jerk. No matter what your workout routine calls for, we’ve got a shoe that will help you hit those goals.