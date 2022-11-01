Is there anything better than a Thanksgiving feast? Turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes — all the potatoes — and of course the pies. Pumpkin and pecan and apple, oh my!

But if the thought of hours spent shopping, prepping, cooking and baking, not to mention cleaning it all up later, causes you more angst than Uncle Rick’s annual political diatribes at the holiday table, we have a solution: Just order it.

Goldbelly, a website that helps local eateries ship their food nationwide, offers a slew of Thanksgiving dishes that simply need to be thawed and heated before they’re ready to serve. Whether you want the whole shebang covered — bird, sides and dessert included — or would love some help with just the turkey, sides or sweets, there’s an option for you that will result in a truly delicious, fuss-free meal. Because while we can’t keep your relatives quiet, we can guarantee your guests will leave happy and full. Here are 20 ideas to get you started.

Thanksgiving meals

Commander's Palace Thanksgiving Dinner for 4 $170 at Goldbelly Commander's Palace Thanksgiving Dinner for 4 Goldbelly Turkey injected with smoked herb butter. Molasses and sea salt whipped sweet potatoes. Smoked tasso and andouille stuffing. An entire pecan pie. Oh, yes, it’s time to eat. This feast from Commander’s Palace, a New Orleans staple since 1893 with a chef roster that has included Paul Prudhomme, Emeril Lagasse and Jamie Shannon to name a few, feeds four and comes with the option to add cognac turkey gravy for an extra $20 (which you really should do).

Blue Smoke Thanksgiving Dinner for 4 $250 at Goldbelly Blue Smoke Thanksgiving Dinner for 4 Goldbelly Bring a little barbecue to Thanksgiving dinner with this holiday meal from New York’s Blue Smoke, serving Southern-style ‘cue since 2002. You’ll receive a cooked 2-pound smoked turkey breast, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes with spiced pecans, additional spiced pecans and cranberry sauce. Add a bottle of Alabama, chipotle, Memphis or Kansas City sauce for $20.

The Cajun Turkey Company Complete Cajun Fried Turkey Dinner for 8 $290 at Goldbelly The Cajun Turkey Company Complete Cajun Fried Turkey Dinner for 8 Goldbelly Always wanted to try a fried turkey but were too intimidated? The Cajun Turkey Company does the work for you with this heat-and-eat dinner from the Dallas business. Each kit includes a 10–12-pound cajun turkey with your choice of signature or lightly seasoned spice level, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, six seafood bites, crawfish etouffee, sweet potato souffle, turkey and giblet gravy and a bottle of Geaux juice, the brand’s proprietary mixture that’s used to marinate.

Ilili Thanksgiving Feast for 4-6 $300 at Goldbelly Ilili Thanksgiving Feast for 4-6 Goldbelly Looking for something a little nontraditional this holiday? New York’s popular Lebanese restaurant Ilili is here to help. Your elegant meal will serve four to six and comes complete with a 28-ounce turkey breast, stuffing grand-mere, gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fig jam, mint yogurt, walnuts, grapes, halva, maple syrup and, of course, an 8-inch pumpkin pie.

Niko Niko’s Thanksgiving Turkey Gyro Dinner for 4 $220 at Goldbelly Niko Niko’s Thanksgiving Turkey Gyro Dinner for 4 Goldbelly Since 1977, Houston’s Niko Niko has been bringing Greek flavors to Houston and now you can order its Thanksgiving kit to bring a little Greece to your holiday table. Serving four, the kit includes 1 1/2 pounds of turkey gyro meat, chestnut stuffing, roasted potatoes, galaktoboureko, fasolakia and six pieces of spanakopita. Add hummus or extra tzatziki for $17.

Lido Kosher Deli Kosher Thanksgiving Dinner for 6-8 $280 at Goldbelly Lido Kosher Deli Kosher Thanksgiving Dinner for 6-8 Goldbelly Keeping things kosher this Turkey Day? Since the ‘80s, this Long Island deli has been serving high-quality ingredients and house-cured meats, and it is now sharing a holiday meal kit anyone, anywhere can enjoy. It comes with a whole 12-pound turkey that’s been carved and put back on the frame for easy serving, cranberry compote, coleslaw, carrot and yam tsimmes, stuffing and gravy.

Thanksgiving sides

The Original Turkey Holiday Sides for 6-8 $165 at Goldbelly The Original Turkey Holiday Sides for 6-8 Goldbelly Turkey is the name of the game at The Original Turkey store in Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market. Since 1983, the family-owned and -operated business has focused on the bird, so it makes sense its Thanksgiving sides would be top-notch. This sides package includes two 32-ounce servings each of mac and cheese, stuffing and mashed potatoes, along with two 14-ounce servings of cranberry sauce and 32 ounces of homemade turkey gravy. Want more? Add more mac and cheese and gravy or fresh-baked cornbread for an additional fee.

BLT Steak Thanksgiving Sides for 4-6 $120 at Goldbelly BLT Steak Thanksgiving Sides for 4-6 Goldbelly When you look forward to the sides even more than the turkey, you need to be sure you’ve got all the proper fixings on that Thanksgiving table. And the New York-founded BLT Steak will not disappoint. Serving four to six, the set includes two pounds each of Brussels sprouts, stuffing, sweet potato mash, mashed potatoes, green beans and mac and cheese. In other words, sounds like a full meal to us.

4 Rivers Smokehouse Holiday Fixins’ Sides 6-Pack $110 at Goldbelly 4 Rivers Smokehouse Holiday Fixins’ Sides 6-Pack Goldbelly You don’t have to live in the South to enjoy the flavors of Southern cooking when you order this sextet of Thanksgiving sides from Winter Park, Florida, barbecue mecca 4 Rivers Smokehouse. You’ll get a quart each of mashed potatoes, classic gravy, sweet potato casserole, cornbread stuffing, Southern green beans and cranberry chutney. And should you choose to add mac and cheese or Texas jalapeno cornbread? Go right ahead for an extra $20 each. We can’t imagine you’d regret it.

Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. Famous Lobster Mac & Cheese for 6 $79 at Goldbelly Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. Famous Lobster Mac & Cheese for 6 Goldbelly Want to add something really special to your Thanksgiving meal? Look no further than this 2 1/2-pound pan of award-winning lobster mac and cheese from Maine’s Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. Made with a creamy mascarpone-cheddar sauce and ample chunks of Maine lobster and topped with a panko crumb, butter, lemon zest and parmesan crunchy mix, it simply needs to be thawed and heated before being served and inhaled by your guests.

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ Famous Southern Sides for 16 $115 at Goldbelly Mighty Quinn’s BBQ Famous Southern Sides for 16 Goldbelly Mixing the best of Texas and Carolina barbecue styles, this East Village New York restaurant offers award-winning eats, and its Thanksgiving sides are not to be missed. Feed a large crowd with this kit that comes with a large tray of sweet potato casserole and mac and cheese, plus 32 ounces of baked beans mixed with the restaurant’s famous burnt ends. We’d like to say you’ll even have leftovers, but that’s honestly not very likely.

Thanksgiving pies

Blue Owl Bakery Levee High Caramel Pecan Apple Pie $120 at Goldbelly Blue Owl Bakery Levee High Caramel Pecan Apple Pie Goldbelly If simply looking at the photo of this impressive sky-high delicacy from Blue Owl Bakery in Kimmswick, Missouri, didn’t prompt you to buy it on the spot, perhaps its description will. Made with 18 Golden Delicious apples, each hand-peeled and hand-piled in a made-from-scratch crust and filled with caramel and pecans, each 9-inch pie serves 10-12 and weighs about 10 pounds. You simply pop the unbaked pie in the oven, follow a few simple instructions and dig on in.

Goode Co. Barbeque Famous Pecan Pie + Wooden Gift Box $70 at Goldbelly Goode Co. Barbeque Famous Pecan Pie + Wooden Gift Box Goldbelly They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for this insanely delicious Brazos-bottom pecan pie from Houston’s Goode Co. Barbeque, open since 1977. Weighing 5 pounds each, each pie serves up to 10 and even comes in a reusable wooden gift box. Hostess gift, anyone?

Little Pie Company Little Pie Fall Sampler $60 at Goldbelly Little Pie Company Little Pie Fall Sampler Goldbelly Can’t decide which flavor of pie to serve this Thanksgiving? Hit all the sweet spots with four 5-inch pies that each serve 1-2 people. From the New York Theater District shop, you’ll receive a classic pumpkin, Mississippi mud (chocolate, brownie streusel and chocolate glaze in a chocolate cookie crust), Southern pecan and sour cream apple walnut pie — enough to serve 6-8 if you’re willing to share.

Michele’s Pies Maple Pumpkin Pie With Pecan Streusel $70 at Goldbelly Michele’s Pies Maple Pumpkin Pie With Pecan Streusel Goldbelly There’s good reason pumpkin pie is Thanksgiving’s No. 1 dessert. It’s delicious. And this elevated version from Norwalk, Connecticut’s award-winning pie shop takes it to a whole new level. Fresh pumpkin puree mixed with Vermont maple syrup and cream, an extra-flaky pie crust and a pecan topping make this a show-stopping dessert.

Thanksgiving desserts

Duff Goldman Pumpkin Spice Dream Cake $80 at Goldbelly Duff Goldman Pumpkin Spice Dream Cake Goldbelly Fans of Duff Goldman’s “Ace of Cakes” Food Network show will be smitten with his stunning 6-inch, four-layer pumpkin spice cake with cream cheese filling and decorated with orange, yellow and white buttercream frosting pumpkins and pumpkin cake crumbs. If you’ve been tasked with bringing dessert to the Thanksgiving dinner, you need look no further.

Cootie Brown’s Seasonal Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake $65 at Goldbelly Cootie Brown’s Seasonal Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Goldbelly For a fun spin on traditional pumpkin pie, try this from-scratch pumpkin pie cheesecake from the Johnson, Tennessee, family restaurant that includes all-natural cream cheese, seasonal pumpkin and traditional spices, decorated with a pretty pumpkin design. Weighing about 4 pounds, each 10-inch cheesecake serves 14.

PieCaken Bakeshop Original Piecaken $100 at Goldbelly PieCaken Bakeshop Original Piecaken Goldbelly What do you get when you top a pecan pie with a pumpkin pie with a spice cake and layer in cinnamon buttercream and top it all off with apple pie filling? We’re pretty sure you call that heaven. The 7-inch-wide, 5-inch-tall four-in-one dessert called “the turducken of cakes” serves 10-12.

Nikki J’s Cakes Sweet Potato Thang $75 at Goldbelly Nikki J’s Cakes Sweet Potato Thang Goldbelly We have a feeling this modern twist on the sweet potato pie will become a new staple on your Thanksgiving table. From the baker out of Rowlett, Texas, the dessert features a velvety sweet potato filling with a hint of vanilla and a graham cracker crust and arrives in a 9-by-13-inch pan that serves 12-14.