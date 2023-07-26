There are two camps of swimmers: those who opt to stay on land during their period and those who choose the right products to allow them to pursue their favorite activity no matter the time of the month. Investing in the right period product for swimming can make all the difference in ensuring you stay dry and leak-free where it matters most. Your first goal is to prioritize comfort, says Jema Lee, a menstrual cycle educator and coach. “One, you must feel comfortable about swimming, and then two, you must feel physically comfortable while swimming or even lying out in your swimsuit,” she says. You’ll also want to consider what works best for your flow. “If you have a heavier flow, menstrual cups or discs may provide better protection, while tampons could be sufficient for lighter days,” says Tanya Ambrose, sexual health expert for Rhythm. “You also want to consider your comfort level with internal products. Some people may find menstrual discs more comfortable due to their placement and design, while others prefer the simplicity of tampons or the reusability of menstrual cups.” Whether you prefer a tampon, period disc or cup or period swimwear, we spoke to experts about the best options for a leak-free day in the water. Best tampons for swimming Going with an easy-to-insert portable tampon is a great choice for everyday — including your swim days. “Choose the right absorbency for your flow that day to avoid leaking while swimming,” says Nicole Jardim, author of “Fix Your Period” and certified women’s health coach. “Some tampons come with additional leakage protection features such as channels or grooves to direct the flow away from the edges of the tampon to prevent leaks.” You want to consider the applicator, too. Jardim says that not only can an applicator make it easier to insert in a public bathroom but “rounded tips or comfort shapes [you’ll see those on the box] ensure you’re comfortable for swimming all day.” If you’ll be at the beach or pool, Jardim also recommends looking for water-resistant packaging to avoid getting the tampons wet. Best menstrual cups and discs for swimming While there’s no shortage of effective and accessible period products on the market that can help make your swim day that much better, Lee prefers menstrual cups and discs. These products are great for active days. “You get the chance to wear them for an extended period of time,” says Ambrose. “Menstrual cups can be worn for up to 12 hours, providing excellent protection for extended swim sessions without worrying about changing frequently.” Though Jardim doesn’t recommend menstrual discs or cups for newbies — after all, there is a bit of a learning curve associated with them, and they can get stuck or be difficult to remove — there’s lots you can do to ensure they keep you leak-free while you swim laps. First, Jardim says to choose a menstrual cup or disc specifically designed for active use, including swimming. “These may have special features like a more streamlined shape or a higher capacity for longer wear,” she says. “Look for products labeled as suitable for swimming or active lifestyles.” The right cup or disc won’t do you any good if the size and fit is off, according to Jardim. “This goes for all situations, but I’d say it’s especially important when swimming. … Menstrual cups and discs come in different sizes, and finding the one that fits your body comfortably is essential for a secure seal and effective protection,” she says. Now for the application process. Jardim says discs and cups “must be inserted correctly to create a seal and prevent leaks. I suggest doing it at home to prevent having to do it in a public restroom if you’re new to these kinds of period protection.” Before you hop in the pool or lake, she recommends making a quick trip to the bathroom to ensure your cup or disc is positioned correctly and has a proper seal. “You can check by running a finger around the edges to ensure there are no folds or gaps,” she says. Best period swimwear As a fashionable yet functional solution to your period at the pool, look to swim attire specifically designed for menstruation. “For menstruators who prefer not to use insertables, some companies out there also make menstrual swimwear,” says Lee. “Think menstrual period underwear that you can swim in. These are great to use on their own or even for those with a slightly heavier flow that would like extra support with a menstrual cup, disc or tampon.” Jardim explains period-friendly swimsuits tend to come with a built-in, leakproof lining similar to period underwear, which provides extra protection against leaks while swimming. “They can be a good option if someone prefers an all-in-one solution,” she says. Some quick tips: Most folks prefer a one-piece swimsuit to help provide extra coverage and compression against the bloating associated with menstruation, according to Jardim, while darker colors are “the most practical choice, as they can help hide any accidental leaks or stains.”