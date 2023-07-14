Runners, hikers and gym rats seem to spend loads of time obsessing over the lightest, cushiest and newest high-tech running sneakers, all while forgetting one very important piece of the athletics puzzle: recovery. Sure, you could simply toss on a pair of ratty old flip-flops when you finish a workout, but these days, you can do yourself one better and pamper those hard-working tootsies by cradling them in plush, specially-designed foam and fabric — they’ll hurt less and heal faster. Here are our expert-backed picks for the best recovery footwear for every kind of athlete. What to look for in a recovery sandal Recovery shoes and sandals differ from regular tennis shoes in that they are specifically designed to actively reduce joint stress, minimize swelling and aid in circulation after a long run or big, high-impact exertion. “The most common injuries [that] these shoes can help to aid in recovery for and prevent … are plantar fasciitis, metatarsalgia, and Achilles tendinitis,” says Lisa Ralston, a physical therapist who’s spent over 30 years treating elite athletes. Recovery slip-ons and slides are generally not designed to be worn all day. Rather, they’re supposed to be used during rest while training, post-workout or after a big event. Ralston, who was also the physical therapist for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team, says to look for designs specially earmarked for recovery and seek out a wide toe box when selecting post-workout shoes so that toes can splay naturally and allow for movement of the metatarsals. “Breathability, gentle cushioning [and] arch support” are also critical, she says. “If needed, an elevated heel can reduce stress on the Achilles tendon, with the goal of aiding in faster tissue and joint recovery.” Best recovery sandals