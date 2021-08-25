Whether you’re someone who has their fall candles out in mid-August or you’ve been asking your Starbucks barista when those PSLs drop for weeks now, there’s no denying the warmth and homemade vibes pumpkin spice brings.
In light of the slew of pumpkin spice products that are about to be flooding your aisles, here are the best products to indulge you in all the season fully has to offer.
Pumpkin spice coffee and creamers
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Light Roast Ground Coffee
$9.99 at Target
Coffee drinkers who want the season’s signature flavor ground right into their coffee won’t be disappointed by this brew.
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Light Roast Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
$8.98 at Walmart
Sure, yeah, it may be getting colder soon, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your cold brew obsession just yet. This cold brew concentrate, which you can just add water and ice to for a refreshing shock of pumpkin every AM, will ignite that fall spirit in no time.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice Coffee
$14.92 at Walmart
These K-Cups are a quick and easy way to show — and drink up — that fall excitement.
The Bean Coffee Company Organic Pumpkin Spice, Medium Roast Ground Coffee
$13.65 at Amazon
Coffee lovers who prefer organic products will appreciate this spiced coffee for those chilly autumn mornings.
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer
$6.19 at Target
This Starbucks creamer adds that delicious, signature pumpkin spice flavor to any warm drink of your choice.
Nutpods Pumpkin Spice Unsweetened Dairy-Free Creamer 3-Pack
$14.95 at Amazon
For coffee and tea lovers who want a nondairy creamer option but love the taste of pumpkin spice, this one’s for you.
Pumpkin spice bread
Lakanto Pumpkin Spice Muffin & Bread Mix
$9.98 $7.49 at Amazon
Friendly for many diets and nutritional needs, this mix is keto-friendly, gluten-free and dairy-free. The only thing it isn’t free of is fall flavor.
Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix
Prices vary at Instacart
Baking a bread mix like this one is a great way to make it feel like fall at your house in just a matter of minutes.
Pillsbury Pumpkin Quick Bread & Muffin Mix
$19.95 at Amazon
You can never go wrong with Pillsbury. The classic baking brand has this delicious (trust us, we tried it) mix for bread or muffins that will leave your home smelling like a fall fever dream.
Pumpkin spice cake mix and cookies
Pillsbury Moist Supreme Perfectly Pumpkin Premium Cake Mix, 2-Pack
$6.29 at Boxed
Cake and pumpkin is the perfect combination for all gatherings this season.
Pillsbury Ready to Bake Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie Dough
$3.24 at Walmart
Possibilities are endless with this cookie dough, whether you’re making traditional cookies, bars or cutouts. You can’t forget about the unique cream cheese-flavored chips too.
BelVita Breakfast Biscuits, Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Flavor
Prices vary at Instacart
Don’t knock these till you’ve tried them! These healthier-ish cookies are packed with whole grain and fiber, with five cookies counting out to just 230 calories. A perfect on-the-go snack.
Pumpkin spice pancakes and syrups
Birch Benders Griddle Cakes
$9.85 at Amazon
Take those plain pancakes and spice them up a bit with this mix, which is most definitely a great start to any morning.
Krusteaz Pumpkin Spice Complete Pancake Mix
Prices vary at Instacart
Krusteaz’s pumpkin spice-flavored pancakes are made with real pumpkin and can make any breakfast much more exciting.
New Hope Mills Pumpkin Spice Pancake & Muffin Mix, 2-Pack
$13 at Amazon
This New Hope Mills mix brings new hope to boring breakfasts.
Maple Craft Pumpkin Spice Vermont Maple Syrup
$12.99 at Maple Craft Foods
Whether it’s pancakes, waffles or French toast, you’ll want to pour this on everything. Here’s a hint too: Mix it onto ice cream.
Pumpkin spice candy
Werther’s Original Pumpkin Spice Soft Caramels
$14.88 $11.99 at Amazon
These soft caramels are a great little treat to throw in your purse for that yummy pumpkin flavor on the go.
Ovation Chocolate Break-A-Parts Milk Chocolate With Pumpkin Spice Filling
$9.20 at Amazon
This interactive chocolate treat is a unique take on that divisive pumpkin and chocolate pairing. Imagine yourself breaking it apart with a friend by a fireplace.
Pumpkin spice candles
Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Jar Candle
$27.99 $16.88 at Amazon
Fall candles can fill your home with warmth and goodness. This spiced pumpkin candle, with notes of brown sugar and vanilla, will put you straight into the fall mood.
One Fur All 100% Natural Soy Wax Candle, Pumpkin Spice
$22.99 at Amazon
With sweet smells of pumpkin and cinnamon, this soy candle is not only eco-friendly but perfect for any pet-loving home, as it’s created to mask pet-made scents (you know the ones we’re talking about).
WoodWick Jar Candle, Pumpkin Butter
$30.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond
This pumpkin-scented candle with a crackling wick will make you feel like you’re right by the fireplace.
Pumpkin spice accessories
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice iPhone Case & Cover
$24.26 at Redbubble
This sweet phone case features a shock-absorbent and anti-fingerprint finish with a design that holds a timely saying: “pumpkin spice & everything nice.” Plus, its simple design easily pairs with your favorite Autumn nail ideas to keep everything aesthetic.
Pumpkin Latte Tote Bag
$24.63 at Redbubble
Available in three different sizes, the cute pumpkin and cup design will warm your heart while your pumpkin spice latte warms you up.
Pumpkin Spice Love Mug
$17.77 at Redbubble
You’ll want to put your favorite drink (whether it’s a PSL or not) in this mug year-round.