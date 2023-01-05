Whether you’re kicking the year off with Dry January, committing to a zero-proof lifestyle or among the growing number of sober curious drinkers, going non-alcoholic doesn’t mean happy hour has to end. From dealcoholized wines to craft mocktails, there’s a whole universe of alcohol alternatives out there — and it’s expanding.

“It’s growing faster than any other category of beverage. The data doesn’t lie, but look at the best bars and restaurants and you’ll have all the validation you need,” says Nick Bodkins, co-founder of non-alcoholic specialty shop Boisson. “The days of O’Douls being your option are over. You can legitimately order a zero-proof cocktail at PDT, Death & Co or Manhatta, and it’s made by the same bartender, is just as complex and thoughtful, and just happens to be zero proof.”

In fact, Parch co-founder Ila Byrne has noticed that “those most steeped in the industry (bartenders, chefs, musicians) were the ones leading the change.”

“They had personally experienced or witnessed the detrimental effects of alcohol and knew there must be a better way that was more than seltzer or soda,” she continues.

Now, with brands making the non-alcoholic experience more sophisticated, elevated and nuanced, there are plenty of zero-proof options to try at any time of year.

Benefits of Dry January

Last year, 35% of Americans successfully participated in Dry January, according to CGA, a food and drink research firm. The health challenge originally started in 2012 as a public health initiative from the British charity Alcohol Change UK and is now a worldwide phenomenon.

Heavy and long-term alcohol consumption is linked to a bevy of physical and mental health risks, including high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive problems, various types of cancer, depression, anxiety and more, per the CDC.

On the other hand, abstaining from alcohol for even one month can make a positive difference to your wellness. According to a study in “BMJ Open,” regular drinkers who stopped drinking alcohol for 30 days lost weight, slept better and had increased energy. Other studies have shown additional benefits to reducing alcohol intake, such as lowered blood pressure.

So read on to find the best dealcoholized wines to uncork, 0% ABV beers to crack open, zero-proof spirits to sip and readymade mocktails to enjoy. Cheers!

Non-alcoholic wine

Thomson & Scott Noughty Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Chardonnay Noughty Noughty is a must-try non-alcoholic wine brand. It does still and sparkling wines remarkably well, and Bodkins recommends the red, as well as the sparkling Chardonnay and Rosé. “It’s legit almost an everyday drinker for me,” he shares about the sparkling wines. The organic, sustainably sourced Chardonnay is made from grapes grown in a southern Spain vineyard and pairs the wine’s signature dryness with effervescent bubbles. $22 $19 at Boisson $22 at Food52

Surely Non-Alcoholic Sauvignon Blanc Surely Surely’s crisp Sauvignon Blanc features notes of pear and apple with a touch of sweetness. Made in California, the award-winning white is a favorite among critics and customers, with one 5-star review stating, “I’ve been searching for the right product to satisfy my wine craving while pregnant, this will absolutely be my go to brand. I love Sauvignon Blanc and I can say that this wine tastes exactly like regular wine would — I love that it is actually REAL wine.” $29 at Boisson $29 at Surely

Sovi Reserve Red Sovi Sovi’s Reserve Red is a blend of young Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah aged in French and American oak barrels. The result is a dry red with notes of boysenberry, plum, cassis and baking spices. It also makes for a great mulled wine when simmered with oranges, cinnamon and other favorite spices. $38 at Boisson $38 at Sovi

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Riesling Boisson Reviewers (and Bodkins) love Leitz’s non-alcoholic wines, especially the sweet Riesling. Alcohol is removed from the original German wine through a vacuum distillation process, leaving behind notes of citrus and red apple. “One of the best non-alcoholic wines I have tried,” one reviewer raves. “Flavor, mouth-feel, body, nose are all very good. A definite keeper.” $18 at Boisson

French Bloom Le Rosé Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine French Bloom French Bloom’s non-alcoholic sparkling wines are another favorite of Bodkins, who is “partial to the Rosé.” Organic French grapes give a nice acidity to the award-winning Rosé and the beautiful bottle feels celebratory as soon you pop the cork. $44 $37 at Boisson

Non-alcoholic beer

Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild IPA, 6-Pack Amazon Athletic Brewing Company is one of the top-rated non-alcoholic breweries and as Bodkins says, “the [non-alcoholic] beer I’m most likely to find on bar/restaurant menus.” You’ll also spot it on the shelves of Whole Foods. The Run Wild IPA is a fan-favorite with an ideal balance of malt and hops. $14 at Amazon $15 at Boisson

Visitor, 6-Pack Visitor With about half the calories as a standard can of beer, reduced gluten and no alcohol, Visitor’s lightly hopped lager is a healthier alternative. $16 at Boisson $17 at Visitor

Clausthaler Dry Hopped Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage Boisson Clausthaler has been making non-alcoholic beer since the ‘70s, and its pale lager remains a favorite beer alternative. One reviewer called it “hoppy and satisfying”, while another noted “The flavor on this beverage is so complex that the lack of alcohol seems immaterial. Very dry, not sweet at all. Love it.” $15 at Amazon $15 at Boisson

Mocktails and zero-proof spirits

Pentire Seaward Food52 Bodkins recommends Pentire's second botanical non-alcoholic spirit, Seaward. Herbaceous, citrusy and floral, it's refreshing and zesty with notes of pink grapefruit and blend of sea herbs. Serve it over ice with a splash of tonic water or soda. Like any good zero-proof spirit, you want to sip and savor it. $40 at Boisson $40 at Food52

Amass Riverine Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirit Food52 Bodkins describes this non-alcoholic drink as the "Pacific Northwest in a glass." Crafted from 14 botanicals, the unique flavor is earthy and verdant. Juniper, sumac, sorrel, lemon peel, apple and green herbs are among the spirit's vibrant notes, which taste best when served over ice and with a squeeze of lime. $35 at Food52 $38 at Boisson

Parch Non-Alcoholic Agave Cocktails Parch Byrne says Parch's ready-to-drink mocktails are "built on authentic spirit-credible ingredients like organic Blue Weber Agave, desert fruits, herbs and botanicals, but never a mimic of tequila or a watery seltzer." Available in two flavors, Spicy Piñarita and Prickly Paloma, the adaptogen-infused drinks pay homage to the Sonoran Desert. "Taste is paramount and our cocktails are highly crafted, complex and layered with flavors that open up over ice just like traditional cocktails," Bryne says. $22 for 4-pack at Boisson $45 for 8-pack at Amazon

Aplos Arise Aplos Aplos' thoughtfully crafted botanical beverages are perfect for those looking for a sophisticated drink to sip slowly. I've been a fan of the original CBD-infused Calme since it launched, and now the new Arise offers another refreshing option. With an herbal citrus flavor profile and infused with adaptogens, I like it with a bit of soda water and lime juice or mixed with iced jasmine tea. $48 at Boisson $48 at Aplos

Ghia Non-Alcoholic Apéritif Ghia Ghia has become a go-to alcohol alternative. Its original Apéritif features botanical ingredients like yuzu, lemon balm, fig, elderflower and more. It mixes beautifully in homemade mocktails with tonic water, ginger beer, grapefruit soda — the list goes on.

Ghia also makes canned spritzes, and the perfectly bitter Ginger is a favorite of myself and Bodkins. "Ghia is a staple at our house, we always have Ghia Ginger cans cold," he says. $38 at Amazon $38 at Boisson

De Soi Purple Lune De Soi Created by Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan, De Soi makes wellness-focused, adaptogen-infused non-alcoholic aperitifs. "I’ve got a young daughter, and when Katy and I met the first time, we both agreed that your kid gets up at the same time if you have a hangover or not, and De Soi makes that a thing of the past," Bodkins says. De Soi makes three flavors — Champignon Dreams, Golden Hour and, Bodkins' favorite, Purple Lune — all available in canned or bottled varieties. $25 at Boisson $27 at Amazon

Monday Zero-Alcohol Gin Food52 When trying out zero-proof spirits, it's important to remember that "on their own, most non-alcoholic spirits do not taste similar to the alcoholic versions," Wilson says. "However, once mixed into a cocktail, the sensation on your tastebuds mimics the experience of drinking alcohol and the flavors in the spirit mix well with the other cocktail ingredients." She's a fan of Monday's alcohol-less gin, which features the spirit's signature juniper, along with notes of lemon, grapefruit and coriander. $40 at Food52 $45 at Dry January

Bare Zero Proof Reposado Style Tequila Bare Zero Proof Bare developed three zero-proof spirits — gin, bourbon and tequila — with the help of bartenders. Each one features key tasting notes of the traditional alcohols, making them easy to substitute into cocktails. The tequila has a touch of sweetness from agave, joined by serrano and fresh cut grass that you'll want to mix into your next Dry January margarita. $40 at Bare Zero Proof

Sunwink Mocktail Tonic, 12-Pack Sunwink This variety pack includes three favorite flavors of Sunwink's alcohol-alternative tonics: Detox Ginger, Lemon Rose Uplift and Hibiscus Mint Unwind. Each one is great on its own, at any time of day, and offers a refreshing substitution to traditional cocktails. The superfood-powered drinks are among a growing category of functional beverages that not only taste great, but are made to make you feel great, too. $50 at Sunwink $53 at Amazon

Mixers

Betty Buzz Amazon Blake Lively's award-winning non-alcoholic sparkling mixers won't get you buzzed, but they will bring a smile to your lips. The refreshing flavors are tasty on their own or in your favorite mixed drink. My personal favorite is the ginger beer, which has the spicy zing I always look for. $50 for 12-pack at Amazon $8 for 4-pack at Boisson