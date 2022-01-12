This article is part of CNN Underscored’s “The Reset,” an editorial package featuring all of our articles aimed at giving you the information and product recommendations to help achieve any and all new year resolutions.

Are you one of the millions of people who’ve made a resolution to take care of their body by exercising more in 2023? Whatever your reasons for wanting to up your exercise game, the benefits go beyond just getting into shape.

According to the Mayo Clinic, regular physical activity combats weight gain, helps you fight disease and health conditions, boosts energy and mood and, perhaps most importantly, is a major de-stressor. So where to start buying home workout equipment without shelling out thousands for an exercise bike or elliptical?

If guidance is your thing, there are countless video apps and services to join, many with free trials. Aaptiv, Fitbod, Sworkit and FitOn range from free to premium, or offer free trials to get you started on your running, cardio or strength training journey, and there are endless free workouts on YouTube.

However, you’re still going to need some gear to help you get moving, so we turned to Jessica Rae, founder of Rae Studios in San Francisco and FitReserve Anywhere trainer, for some tips about low-cost equipment to enhance your DIY workouts.

Bosu Surge Hydro Ball 25 Amazon Just add water — a little or a lot — to adjust the weight of this at-home kettlebell that can help improve your balance and endurance. From $55 at Amazon

Bala Weighted Bangles, Set of 2 Amazon These popular weighted bangles, which you’ve probably seen on Instagram, let you integrate fitness into your everyday life. We put them on our wrists or ankles for a morning walk, and our workout is instantly heightened — you’ll definitely feel their impact! $50 $40 at Amazon

Mission Max Cooling Towel Amazon This cooling performance fabric towel is perfect to wipe down sweat after a hot workout. $20 at Amazon

Best Tested Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat Amazon We named this Gaiam mat the best thick yoga mat out there, as the PVC (aka a synthetic rubber called polyvinyl chloride) mat boasts 6 millimeters of cushion and features a deep texture that ensures a non-slip surface. As one of the cheapest mats we tested, it also earned bonus points for being the best affordable yoga mat. $35 $25 at Amazon

Auoxer Jump Rope Amazon “I have a large background in MMA, specifically kickboxing, and jumping rope is a large part of our cardio warm-up,” says Rae. “It’s usually a few rounds of jacks, jump rope and shadowboxing into mitt work.” This electronic rope is surprisingly high-tech for the price. It features electronic counting of calories, miles and kilometers, a one-click button to view exercise results and anti-slip handles. $13 at Amazon

New Balance Nergize Sport Amazon For all the bouncing, jumping and running around you’re going to be doing, you’re going to need performance-inspired trainers. This pair from New Balance is the lightest trainer we’ve ever worn, and they slip on easily, without a lot of fuss. $64 at Zappos

Stamina 36-Inch Folding Trampoline Amazon “I see the benefits of a trampoline dedicating a practice to balance, coordination, mobility, core and overall cardiovascular fitness,” says Rae. This 36-inch trampoline, which can hold up to 250 pounds, folds up for easy storage and weighs only 14 pounds itself. Reviewers love the thing too, with more than 4,000 5-star reviews. $49 at Amazon

Darchen Mini Trampoline for Adults Amazon Easy to store in a closet or behind a door, a mini trampoline takes up very little space and offers a great calorie-blasting workout. Get your bounce on with this nearly silent rebounder — supportive of up to 450 pounds — that you can “feel in your legs after five minutes,” according to reviewers. From $83 at Amazon

Undersun Fitness Resistance Loop Bands, 5-Pack Amazon This set of bands comes with access to a training program that will get you started with rows, pulls, raises and fly workout sets to exercise your arms, back, hips, legs, chest and abdominal region. $59 at Amazon

Bala Resistance Bands, 5-Pack Amazon This set includes five resistance bands of various strengths with inspirational sayings like “Don’t stop now” and “Keep moving” written across them — plus a bag to neatly store them away. $24 at Amazon

Bala Sliders Amazon Smooth on the bottom, sliders let you glide along a slick surface like a wood or tile floor. They work by making your body try to balance, which strengthens your core muscles. $20 at Amazon

BalanceFrom Bike Trainer Stand Amazon If you’re off the road for the winter but missing the feeling of getting on your bike, this highly rated stand easily converts a road bike to an indoor cycle. Take a spin class on an app, or just crank some tunes and pedal away! $53 $47 at Amazon

Ativafit Folding Magnetic Upright Bike Amazon Ready to make the jump into indoor cycling but don’t want to spend a lot or don’t have a lot of space? Try this folding upright bike that Amazon shoppers love. $160 $140 at Amazon