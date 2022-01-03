planners 2022 lead.jpg
Whether for starting a New Year’s Resolution or finding a completely new you this new year, daily planners always fly off the shelves in January. As planner-lovers ourselves, we can’t get through our weeks without one to act as a little assistant.

If you’re scouring the internet just like us to find all the most useful, unique planners, keep reading for our 2023 picks.

Dated planners

Unsolicited Advice 2023 Planner and Journal By Adam JK
With handwritten pages and little notes of encouragement scattered throughout, this planner by artist and author Adam J. Kurtz is intentionally designed for self-care and progress. It leaves room for to-do lists while including reminders not to take life too seriously with a bit of comedic relief.

$25 $15 at Urban Outfitters
Blue Sky 2023 Sustainability Planner Folded Weekly/Monthly
This planner is perfect for writing in on the daily — or just using it as the finishing touch to match the aesthetic of your desk layout.

$13 at Target
At-A-Glance 2023 Daily Planner
A perfect desktop or countertop planner, this one is available in either daily or weekly formats with plenty of space for appointments and reminders.

From $23 at Amazon
Moleskine 2023 Weekly Horizontal Planner
If there were any type of “street cred” for planners, Moleskine would take it all. This planner is sleek and simple, yet gets the job done. The weekly planner with a monthly view is great to keep everything organized for quickly viewing and jotting down notes and to-do lists.

$23 at Amazon
BooQool 2023 Weekly and Monthly Planner
This budget-friendly planner has over 13,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. For about $10, you can get yourself an organizer that will give you space to schedule your life and keep track of your tasks.

$13 at Amazon
Rifle Paper Co. 2023 12-Month Pocket Planner
Go for a pocket planner like this one if you prefer something small enough to throw in your bag. Available in this gorgeous floral planner, it has lay-flat binding and monthly and weekly views.

$15 at Rifle Paper Co.
2023 Happy Planner x Paula and Waffle Whimsical Doodles Planner
This planner is one of our favorites. With so many front-cover designs, the Happy Planner has the right fit for almost anyone. We love this design and can imagine it sitting on our desk with a soothing salt lamp and plant joining it. The planner has everything you’d need, from stickers and quotes to weekly and monthly pages and dividers.

$30 at Happy Planner

Undated planners

Wilde House Paper Undated Month Jotter
The pure simplicity is what we love about this planner. The recycled paper and blank weekly and monthly pages lend themself to unlimited creativity for whatever schedule you have and whatever pattern you follow for to-do lists and planning your schedule.

$28 at Wilde House Paper
Ban.do Berry Butterfly White To-Do Planner
From shopping lists to schedules, it will keep practically every area of your life organized to reach your New Year’s goals, with perforated pages allowing for easy focus on the present and future.

$25 $20 at Ban.do
Sugar Paper Essentials Undated Weekly Planning Pad
We love multipurpose things, and this screams decoration and organization. This planner is perfect for someone who wants to see everything on their to-do list laid out for the week.

$11 at Target
Minted Sweet Frame Planner
Customizable planners are the best to keep motivation strong while crossing off things from your list. This planner by Emily Betts at Minted is perfect for those who want to have a hand in creating their planner, from everything from the color and front cover to the insides.

From $26 at Minted
Paperian Brilliant Weekly Scheduler
With seven blank columns and room for a weekly to-do list, this planner is perfect to throw in your bag while running errands or on your work-from-home desk setup.

From $10 at Amazon

Wellness planners

Rifle Paper Co. Weekly Meal Planner
If you like to meal prep, this notepad is perfect for you. Its shopping list is ideal for bringing to the store and can be torn off from the rest of the weekly plan with a perforated line.

$16 at Rifle Paper Co
The Lamare One Day at a Time: Daily Planner
The goal of this planner is to help you feel motivated and commit to practicing self-care, and we’re sold. One of the most aesthetically pleasing planners we’ve seen, this one gives space each day to write your top three priorities, craft a to-do list and practice acts of self-care and gratitude. There are also dedicated pages for you to reflect on your week and the month ahead. Take note, though: It covers a six-month time span, so it might be worth grabbing two.

$36 at Etsy
Enlightenment Planner Undated 12-Month
With plenty of negativity in the world, it’s essential to focus on the positive, and this journal does just that. The Enlightenment Planner brings balance and focus into anyone’s life with various pages for weekly lists and reflection and creative spaces for however you want to connect more with yourself.

From $30 at Amazon
Ban.do Wellness Planner
This planner pushes you to be the best version of yourself. It doubles as a journal and a mini-binder, and it includes sections for intention, self-care, headspace, physical wellness and nutrition.

$30 at Ban.do
Anthropologie The Self-Care Planner
The best part about this planner is the open space that allows you to write down all of your thoughts to remember them later. Better yet, it has a section for each hour of the day so you can remember your schedule. Exercise, water, meals, self-care and weather are a few things included as part of the page design for the planner.

$40 at Anthropologie
Erin Condren Daily Wellness Planner
What better way to start your day than to be greeted by a positive quote on the front cover? This journal has a section to brainstorm your wellness goals where you can check in with how you are feeling and what your feelings are about your health and wellness.

From $25 at Amazon

Specialty planners

The Happy Planner 12 Months Undated Know Your Worth Budget
Combining beauty and brains, this planner contains functional budget sections that include a budget overview, bill organization chart, savings tracker, account and debts and monthly budget challenge.

$30 $21 at Happy Planner
Rocketbook Panda Planner
For tech-lovers and those who like saving trees, this planner is a great fit. Claiming that it’s “the last planner you’ll ever buy,” the reusable Rocketbook can be erased, so you don’t have to keep throwing out paper and buying new planners. The planner connects with the Rocketbook app, so you can capture each page and have them forever.

$37 $22 at Amazon
The Complete Runner’s Day-by-Day Log 2023
Whether you love to run or have another go-to workout, this log is a resourceful addition to your workout regime. It’s separated by day to leave space to reflect on your training, including where you worked out and when.

$17 $15 at Amazon
ForLittleLion Digital GoodNotes/Notability Planner
For those who are always on one device or another, this planner is the perfect digital addition to your paper planner or a replacement altogether. It is compatible with GoodNotes and Notability and can easily be downloaded and saved to the apps. The planner has three weekly layouts and includes a whole gallery of stickers to add to each page.

$24 $12 at Etsy
MyLifePlans Printable Planner
If you like just having a piece of paper, so you don’t have a whole book to carry around, this is a unique avenue to take. This package contains pages for a daily, weekly, and monthly plan. The pages leave enough room for hole punches if you decide to put them into a binder. With the purchase, you get the link to download and print each page instantly.

$3 at Etsy