Whether for starting a New Year’s Resolution or finding a completely new you this new year, daily planners always fly off the shelves in January. As planner-lovers ourselves, we can’t get through our weeks without one to act as a little assistant.

If you’re scouring the internet just like us to find all the most useful, unique planners, keep reading for our 2023 picks.

At-A-Glance 2023 Daily Planner Amazon A perfect desktop or countertop planner, this one is available in either daily or weekly formats with plenty of space for appointments and reminders. From $23 at Amazon

Moleskine 2023 Weekly Horizontal Planner Moleskine 2023 Weekly Horizontal Planner Amazon If there were any type of “street cred” for planners, Moleskine would take it all. This planner is sleek and simple, yet gets the job done. The weekly planner with a monthly view is great to keep everything organized for quickly viewing and jotting down notes and to-do lists. $23 at Amazon

BooQool 2023 Weekly and Monthly Planner Amazon This budget-friendly planner has over 13,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. For about $10, you can get yourself an organizer that will give you space to schedule your life and keep track of your tasks. $13 at Amazon

Rifle Paper Co. 2023 12-Month Pocket Planner Rifle Paper Co. Go for a pocket planner like this one if you prefer something small enough to throw in your bag. Available in this gorgeous floral planner, it has lay-flat binding and monthly and weekly views. $15 at Rifle Paper Co.

2023 Happy Planner x Paula and Waffle Whimsical Doodles Planner 2023 Happy Planner x Paula & Waffle Whimsical Doodles Planner Happy Planner This planner is one of our favorites. With so many front-cover designs, the Happy Planner has the right fit for almost anyone. We love this design and can imagine it sitting on our desk with a soothing salt lamp and plant joining it. The planner has everything you’d need, from stickers and quotes to weekly and monthly pages and dividers. $30 at Happy Planner

Minted Sweet Frame Planner Minted Sweet Frame Weekly Planner Minted Customizable planners are the best to keep motivation strong while crossing off things from your list. This planner by Emily Betts at Minted is perfect for those who want to have a hand in creating their planner, from everything from the color and front cover to the insides. From $26 at Minted

Paperian Brilliant Weekly Scheduler PAPERIAN Brilliant Weekly Scheduler Amazon With seven blank columns and room for a weekly to-do list, this planner is perfect to throw in your bag while running errands or on your work-from-home desk setup. From $10 at Amazon

Wellness planners

The Lamare One Day at a Time: Daily Planner Etsy The goal of this planner is to help you feel motivated and commit to practicing self-care, and we’re sold. One of the most aesthetically pleasing planners we’ve seen, this one gives space each day to write your top three priorities, craft a to-do list and practice acts of self-care and gratitude. There are also dedicated pages for you to reflect on your week and the month ahead. Take note, though: It covers a six-month time span, so it might be worth grabbing two. $36 at Etsy

Ban.do Wellness Planner Ban.do Wellness Planner Ban.do This planner pushes you to be the best version of yourself. It doubles as a journal and a mini-binder, and it includes sections for intention, self-care, headspace, physical wellness and nutrition. $30 at Ban.do

Anthropologie The Self-Care Planner Anthropologie The Self-Care Planner Anthropologie The best part about this planner is the open space that allows you to write down all of your thoughts to remember them later. Better yet, it has a section for each hour of the day so you can remember your schedule. Exercise, water, meals, self-care and weather are a few things included as part of the page design for the planner. $40 at Anthropologie

Erin Condren Daily Wellness Planner Erin Condren Daily Wellness Planner Amazon What better way to start your day than to be greeted by a positive quote on the front cover? This journal has a section to brainstorm your wellness goals where you can check in with how you are feeling and what your feelings are about your health and wellness. From $25 at Amazon

Specialty planners

Rocketbook Panda Planner Rocketbook Panda Planner Amazon For tech-lovers and those who like saving trees, this planner is a great fit. Claiming that it’s “the last planner you’ll ever buy,” the reusable Rocketbook can be erased, so you don’t have to keep throwing out paper and buying new planners. The planner connects with the Rocketbook app, so you can capture each page and have them forever. $37 $22 at Amazon

ForLittleLion Digital GoodNotes/Notability Planner ForLittleLion Digital GoodNotes/Notability Planner Etsy For those who are always on one device or another, this planner is the perfect digital addition to your paper planner or a replacement altogether. It is compatible with GoodNotes and Notability and can easily be downloaded and saved to the apps. The planner has three weekly layouts and includes a whole gallery of stickers to add to each page. $24 $12 at Etsy