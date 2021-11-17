It’s that time of year again, and while you’ve spent hours planning what to get your family and friends for the holidays, you’re still not sure what to get for that white elephant exchange you’re invited to. But that’s okay, because to help you out we’ve put together a list of useful and hilarious gifts that are sure to be the hottest commodity at your exchange.

What is a white elephant gift exchange?

The white elephant exchange is a time-honored tradition where you trade and swap presents that most of the time end up sitting in the back of your closet anyway. Everyone wants to bring funny gag gifts, but if you’ve been the person who ends up going home with a whoopee cushion, you’ll know that those funny gifts lose their appeal after the drive home.

To help you find the perfect gift that strikes that balance of funny and useful, we’ve rounded up our favorite white elephant gift ideas under $25 and under $50. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite practical gifts, gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women and Amazon gifts.

White elephant gifts under $25

Reader Favorite Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon This surprisingly useful and efficient egg cooker can make soft-, medium- and hard-boiled eggs in minutes, saving you time and water when you need a snack. $25 at Amazon

Editor Favorite TubShroom Ultra TubShroom Ultra Edition Amazon If we’re going all the way to the practical side, the recipient of this gift might not be super excited at first, but trust us, once they plop it into their tub they’ll be texting you how genius a present it really is. It's even an Underscored editor favorite. $16 $14 at Amazon

Bob Ross Chia Pet Bob Ross Chia Pet Amazon If you can’t help yourself and want to get a funny gift, at least get something the recipient can put on their desk as decoration, like this hilarious Bob Ross Chia Pet. $22 at Amazon

Silicone Floppy Disk Coasters, 6-Pack Silicone Floppy Disk Coasters Amazon If someone that’s old enough to remember floppy disks opens up these coasters, they’re sure to let out a chuckle. They’re the perfect way to protect your table and your fond memories of the ‘90’s. $14 $11 at Amazon

Sof Sole Sneaker Balls Sof Sole Sneaker Balls Amazon The benefit of a white elephant gift exchange is you’re not giving someone these sneaker balls directly. If you handed it to your friend they might take offense, but if they get it through a game they might actually find them useful. From $6 at Amazon

White elephant gifts under $50