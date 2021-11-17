christmas gift ideas yeti
It’s that time of year again, and while you’ve spent hours planning what to get your family and friends for the holidays, you’re still not sure what to get for that white elephant exchange you’re invited to. But that’s okay, because to help you out we’ve put together a list of useful and hilarious gifts that are sure to be the hottest commodity at your exchange.

What is a white elephant gift exchange?

The white elephant exchange is a time-honored tradition where you trade and swap presents that most of the time end up sitting in the back of your closet anyway. Everyone wants to bring funny gag gifts, but if you’ve been the person who ends up going home with a whoopee cushion, you’ll know that those funny gifts lose their appeal after the drive home.

To help you find the perfect gift that strikes that balance of funny and useful, we’ve rounded up our favorite white elephant gift ideas under $25 and under $50. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite practical gifts, gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women and Amazon gifts.

White elephant gifts under $25

Reader Favorite

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Amazon

This surprisingly useful and efficient egg cooker can make soft-, medium- and hard-boiled eggs in minutes, saving you time and water when you need a snack.

$25 at Amazon

Guajolote Prints Funny Novelty Memo Pads, 4-Pack

Guajolote Prints Funny Novelty Memo Pads
Amazon

Someone is bound to get a kick out of these memo pads, which are printed with all-too-real sentiments like “I have no idea what I’m doing.”

$13 $12 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

TubShroom Ultra

TubShroom Ultra Edition
Amazon

If we’re going all the way to the practical side, the recipient of this gift might not be super excited at first, but trust us, once they plop it into their tub they’ll be texting you how genius a present it really is. It's even an Underscored editor favorite.

$16 $14 at Amazon

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Your friend with the sweet tooth will love this electric ice cream maker, which churns up the perfect amount for one person in just a few minutes. See more of the best ice cream makers here.

$25 at Amazon

Bob Ross Chia Pet

Bob Ross Chia Pet
Amazon

If you can’t help yourself and want to get a funny gift, at least get something the recipient can put on their desk as decoration, like this hilarious Bob Ross Chia Pet.

$22 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Target

Another cute kitchen item, this waffle maker from Dash whips up tiny waffles in a jiffy. Plus, it comes in fun colors and even a heart-shaped version.

$18 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Esarora Ice Roller

Esarora Ice Roller
Rachel Lubitz/CNN

The beauty lovers will be eyeing this beloved ice roller, which helps depuff your face and is a fantastic migraine (and hangover) reliever.

From $19 at Amazon
Reader Favorite

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter
Amazon

Small but mighty, this little blade (and Underscored reader favorite) is an easy way to quickly open all those packages you’ve been getting. Plus, its ceramic blade is harder and more durable than steel.

$9 at Amazon

Urban Outfitters Wacky Wavy Mini Tube Guy

Wacky Wavy Mini Tube Guy
Urban Outfitters

Whoever gets this will now and forever have the party desk, since this tube guy will be dancing and waving all day long.

$13 at Amazon
Reader Favorite

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount

Perilogics Universal Airplant in Flight Phone Mount.
Amazon

This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to enjoy the movies you’ve downloaded without holding your phone for an entire flight. See more of our favorite products for comfortable flying.

$15 $13 at Amazon

Nachosaurus Snack and Dip Set

Nachosaurus Snack and Dip Set
Uncommon Goods

The perfect centerpiece for their next get-together, this Nachosaurus snack set is the best way to enjoy chips and salsa.

$25 at Uncommon Goods
Reader Favorite

Exploding Kittens A Game of Cat and Mouth

Exploding Kittens A Game of Cat & Mouth
Amazon

This hectic game from the makers of Exploding Kittens is a pinball-esque competition that will have you catapulting balls at each other for hours.

$20 at Amazon
Reader Favorite

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Amazon

This polyester satin pillowcase can help reduce irritation to your hair and skin thanks to its super-smooth surface, just like silk pillowcases — but at a fraction of the price. Check out our full guide on the best silk pillowcases here.

From $10 at Amazon

W and P Designs The Old Fashioned Virtual Happy Hour Cocktail Kit

The Old Fashioned Virtual Happy Hour Cocktail Kit
W&P Products

This small cocktail kit features all the ingredients you need to make an Old Fashioned (minus the alcohol). If you’re not into whiskey, other options are available including a margarita, Moscow mule and more.

$24 at W&P Designs
Reader Favorite

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
Amazon

Everything you need to prep an avocado, from slicing to pitting, in one compact, dishwasher-safe tool. It's an Underscored reader favorite.

$12 at Amazon

Silicone Floppy Disk Coasters, 6-Pack

Silicone Floppy Disk Coasters
Amazon

If someone that’s old enough to remember floppy disks opens up these coasters, they’re sure to let out a chuckle. They’re the perfect way to protect your table and your fond memories of the ‘90’s.

$14 $11 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw

Ensure your adventurer can always have a clean drink of water wherever they go with this personal filter. Read our review of it here.

$50 $15 at Amazon

Smoko UO Exclusive Food Light

Smoko UO Exclusive Food Light
Urban Outfitters

How cute is this light that’s shaped like a little dumpling? Do we need to say anything else?

$22 at Urban Outfitters
Editor Favorite

Goshi Exfoliating Towel

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel
Amazon

Goshi makes our absolutely hands-down favorite exfoliating towel on the market. It's a gift that everyone will be fighting over.

$15 at Amazon

30 Watt Silicone Wine Glass Holder

30 Watt Silicone Wine Glass Holder
Amazon

Wine lovers are definitely going to grab for this wine holder, which sticks to your bathroom wall so you can enjoy that bubble bath with a glass of pinot.

From $15 at Amazon

Sof Sole Sneaker Balls

Sof Sole Sneaker Balls
Amazon

The benefit of a white elephant gift exchange is you’re not giving someone these sneaker balls directly. If you handed it to your friend they might take offense, but if they get it through a game they might actually find them useful.

From $6 at Amazon

Moleskine Classic Notebook

Moleskine Classic Notebook
Amazon

Of course, you can't go wrong with an old standard, like this classic Moleskine notebook that's available in 22 colors, including basic black.

From $20 at Amazon

White elephant gifts under $50

CNN Underscored Best Tested

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle
Yeti

If you want to give out something really nice, try this insulated water bottle from Yeti. Winner of our top spot in the best water bottles test, this sturdy bottle will soon become part of their daily essentials.

$40 at Yeti $40 at Amazon

Homesick White Elephant Candle

Homesick White Elephant Candle
Homesick

Is there a more perfect white elephant gift than this? This candle carries all the best scents of the holidays, with notes like candied orange, cardamom, gingerbread cookie, clove and Champagne. Basically, it'll smell like a holiday gift exchange every time they light it.

$38 at Homesick

Urban Outfitters Geo Moon Light Sculpture

Geo Moon Light Sculpture
Urban Outfitters

This gorgeous and simple light sculpture will add a pop of style to any room.

$34 $29 at Urban Outfitters

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug
Hydro Flask

For the person always drinking coffee, they’ll love this insulated mug that keeps their drink hotter for longer.

From $24 at Amazon $28 at Hydro Flask
Editor Favorite

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Amazon

The exchange will be fighting over this breakfast sandwich maker, which helps make the morning a little less stressful.

$47 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Blue Bottle Coffee Cold Brew Set

Blue Bottle Coffee Cold Brew Set
Blue Bottle Coffee

Coffee gifts are great choices for someone you may not know well. Blue Bottle Coffee products is a favorite among our staff, and the brand offers a large selection of giftable items, like this cold brew set.

$40 at Blue Bottle Coffee

Nest New York Holiday Reed Diffuser

Nest New York Holiday Reed Diffuser
Nordstrom

The person who needs some help relaxing this holiday season will love this calming diffuser set, which smells like a blend of pomegranate, orange, pine and cinnamon.

$58 at Nordstrom

Aerolatte Professional Milk Foamer With Counter Stand

Aerolatte Professional Milk Foamer With Counter Stand
Amazon

Any latté enthusiasts at your exchange will love this little milk foamer, which helps them quickly and easily add a little frothy luxury to their morning brew.

$29 at Amazon