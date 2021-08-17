Welcome to Virgo season!! With birthdays from August 23 to September 22, people born under the sign of Virgo are hard-working, practical, reliable and highly creative.

Earthy, environmentally-conscious Virgos like gifts that have the lowest possible impact on nature. They’ll appreciate something handmade, and as great lovers of DIY projects they’ll also enjoy machines and materials that support one of their crafty hobbies or that encourage them to try something new. Virgos are known for their active minds as much as for their active hands, and they love to collect all forms of media, from books to music.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 21 practically perfect gifts for the practical Virgo in your life! For more gift-giving ideas check out our guides to sustainable gifts, as well as our series on the best practical gifts for every occasion.

Cricut Explore Air 2 $199 at Amazon Cricut Explore Air 2 Amazon Electronic cutters are souped up crafting machines that can turn out professional-grade stickers, vinyl decals, party decorations, scrapbooking elements and custom stationery. Virgos with a crafty bent will flip for this die-cut machine, which they're sure to use to set up an Etsy side hustle. Check out our Cricut review here.

Magic Linen Linen Bathrobe $125 at Magic Linen Magic Linen Linen Bathrobe Magic Linen As an Earth sign, fabrics and textiles are important to Virgos. They are also homebodies, so look for items that are cozy and/or that encourage self-care, like this linen robe, made from natural fibers.

Bearaby Cotton Napper From $199 at Bearaby Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby Virgoans are cerebral, and often find themselves mired in stress caused by the weight of their thoughts; a weighted blanket like this one can feel like a comforting hug to the most stressed out Virgo. We rated the Bearaby Cotton Napper as one our favorite weighted blankets because it’s stylish and it doesn’t get overly hot like other options on the market.

MasterClass Membership $180 per year at MasterClass MasterClass Membership MasterClass Virgos are ruled by Mercury, making this sign one of the most learning- and education-focused in the zodiac. A MasterClass subscription is a practically perfect gift for these learners.

ALaModeDecorStudio Retro Bedside Carafe From $22.73 at Etsy ALaModeDecorStudio Retro Bedside Carafe Etsy Each zodiac sign is associated with a body part; Virgo rules the digestive system, making gifts of food and drink a good choice for these Earth signs. They'll also appreciate the practicality of gifts that can be consumed so that they don't clutter up the home! Another turn on the idea is this carafe and cup set, that's perfect for use on a bedside table, because it's equal parts practical and art.

Crosley Voyager Bluetooth Record Player $66.24 at Amazon Crosley Voyager Bluetooth Record Player Amazon This vintage-inspired turntable encourages the Virgoan love of collections and organizing — after all, there are a great many ways to catalogue a group of records! Musical gifts also allow the quick-moving Virgo mind the chance to tune out the temporal and let their imagination wander.

Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask $39 at Ulta Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask Ulta This customizable powder mask has a DIY feel to it that allows hard-working Virgo to play mad scientist with their skincare. Mix the rose petal, aloe and acacia powder with water to create the exact mask consistency you like.

Nest New York Bamboo Reed Diffuser $58 at Nordstrom Nest New York Bamboo Reed Diffuser Nordstrom As an Earth sign, Virgos tend to love anything that invokes Mother Nature. Picking scents out for someone else can be tricky, but if you're looking to buy a gift like linen spray, a candle or a reed diffuser, go for an earthy scent like grass, cedar or bamboo to bring some of the outdoors inside.

Diptyque Baies Candle From at $38 at Nordstrom Diptyque Baies Candle Nordstrom Another way to navigate selecting a fragrance for someone other than you is to go with a high-end classic, like the Diptyque Baies candle. The Virgo, that master of good taste, will appreciate getting this gorgeous berry-scented candle.

ThePoshShopCo Cosmic Babe Collection Virgo Pencil Set $10 at Etsy ThePoshShopCo Cosmic Babe Collection Virgo Pencil Set Etsy Virgos love to make lists, which is why we love this cheeky pencil set for a Virgo. The subtle colorway was chosen for its understatedness, "For Virgo, their color spectrum is class, classy, and not too flashy. Their power color is Green." Each pencil is embossed with a gold foil message that captures their unique Virgoan spirit.

Mejuri Virgo Necklace $128 at Mejuri Mejuri Virgo Necklace Mejuri The Mejuri zodiac necklaces feature gold discs with inlaid diamonds in the shape of the Virgo constellation for a more subtle turn on astrology-themed jewelry that the practical, sensible Virgo will appreciate.

Buffy Wiggle Pillow $69 $58.65 at Buffy Buffy Wiggle Pillow Buffy Gifts for the home are a good choice, especially items like a body pillow that encourage the at-times uptight Virgo to relax and unwind. Buffy, the maker of those cloud-like duvets, took the pregnancy pillow and redesigned it for the masses. The Wiggle Pillow is a floppy-yet-supportive, tie-able pillow that offers full-body support for sleeping or lounging. A removable, machine washable cover is available in three colors — cream, puff and toast.

Sijo Home AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheet Set From $95 at Sijo Home Sijo Home AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheet Set Sijo Home Good sheets are a gift that falls in that sweet spot of indulgent and practical, which will appeal to a Virgo. Sijo Home's eucalyptus sheets are available in seven colors that include neutrals like white and beige, as well as muted color choices like pale pink, ice blue and forest green. A "no top sheet" bundle is available for $71.25.

Lollia Bubble Bath $52 at Anthropologie Lollia Bubble Bath Anthropologie After a long day of organizing themselves and everyone around them the world, even the super practical Virgo likes to enjoy a nice bath. This gorgeous bottle of bubble bath from Lollia is a display piece that will look beautiful in their bathroom.

Capri Blue Volcano Hand Soap & Lotion Gift Set $42 $33.60 at Anthropologie Capri Blue Volcano Hand Soap & Lotion Gift Set Anthropologie If any sign is likely to be a dedicated hand-washer, it's Virgo. When it comes to giving a highly practical gift like hand soap, the key to nailing it is to elevate the experience — we can't think of many people who would object to being given this gorgeously scented hand soap and lotion combo.

Pendleton Unisex Adult Wool Plaid Scarf $79.50 at Amazon Pendleton Unisex Adult Wool Plaid Scarf Amazon Virgos celebrate their birthdays at the end of summer, but cold weather accessories like this classic Pendleton scarf actually make great gifts for these practical planners, who will be glad to tick "buying a new scarf" off their Autumn to-do list!

W&P Peak Silicone Water Bottle Ice Tray $12 at Amazon W&P Peak Silicone Water Bottle Ice Tray Amazon Practical Virgos are the most likely to stay hydrated, making this ice tray that produces tubular ice that's the perfect size for sliding into a water bottle an absolutely great gift.

'The Finer Things: Timeless Furniture, Textiles, and Details' by Christiane Lemiuex $60 $35.49 at Amazon 'The Finer Things: Timeless Furniture, Textiles, and Details' by Christiane Lemiuex Amazon A beautiful coffee table book makes a great gift for anyone, and ever-curious Virgo is no exception. This book features sumptuous interiors coupled with guides to understanding the fundamental elements that go into making a great room.

Nuberlic Embroidery Kit for Adults $15.99 at Amazon Nuberlic Embroidery Kit for Adults Amazon Another way to tap into the Virgoan love of textiles and crafting projects is gifting an embroidery kit. This set features botanical designs that will appeal to the Virgo's love of nature, and includes hoops, needles, canvas and three patterns.

AeroGarden Harvest $149.95 $109 at Amazon AeroGarden Harvest Amazon As Earth signs, an indoor LED grow light garden is a perfect gift for practical, environmentally-oriented Virgos. The easy to use gardening system comes with a gourmet seed kit featuring six herbs — genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, thai basil and mint.