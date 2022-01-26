underscored valentines day jewelry lead
Brilliant Earth

While chocolates, a handwritten card and flowers are always thoughtful come Feb. 14, a gorgeous Valentine’s Day jewelry gift is the ultimate way to show your significant other that you love them beyond compare.

To help get you started, we picked out our favorite swoon-worthy styles to give your S.O. this Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking to wow them with a colorful pair of gemstone earrings or surprise them with a stunning diamond necklace, you’re sure to find something they’ll love below. Want more ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him, gifts for her, practical Valentine’s Day gifts and lingerie gifts.

Catbird Tiny Hearts Choker

Catbird

We can't get enough of this tiny, subtle, perfectly dainty hearts choker over at one of our favorite jewelry brands, Catbird. There's even a Tiny Hearts Bracelet if that's more her style.

$234 at Catbird
Editor Favorite

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

Mejuri Croissant Dome Hoops
Mejuri

These sterling silver croissant-inspired hoops are coated in 18-karat solid gold vermeil for a look that is both classic and modern. They can’t go wrong pairing them with practically everything in their closet.

$78 at Mejuri

Catbird Dollhouse Locket

Catbird Dollhouse Locket
Catbird

Available as an oval-shaped or heart-shaped locket, this Dollhouse style from Catbird is a bestseller for obvious reasons. You can get it engraved with an initial of your choice and plop in a picture to make for a truly unforgettable and heartfelt gift. It’s available in sterling silver too.

$168 at Catbird

CaitlynMinimalist Minimalist Name Necklace

vday caitlyn
Etsy

Make her feel extra special this year with this personalized minimalist name necklace, which you can get in rose gold, 18-karat gold or sterling silver.

$37 $26 at Etsy

Brilliant Earth Diamond Bar Bracelet

Brilliant Earth Diamond Bar Bracelet
Brilliant Earth

Personalize this beautiful bar bracelet with your choice of gemstone and metal. No matter what combination you choose, it’s sure to dazzle.

$110 at Brilliant Earth

Swarovski Matrix Woven Crystal Heart Pendant Necklace

underscored Swarovski Matrix Woven Crystal Heart Pendant Necklace.jpg
Nordstrom

When all else fails, gift her a Swarovski crystal heart. This extremely pretty necklace features a crystals woven into a heart-shaped pattern that looks much more expensive than it actually is.

$185 at Nordstrom

Fortune & Frame Flowered Vines Fortune Locket

jewelry fortune
Etsy

Jewelry brand Fortune & Frame makes some of the most innovative lockets out there, including ones that look like little books and miniature fortune cookies. Inside this bestselling locket comes a personalized fortune, message or personal affirmation of your choosing.

$78 at Fortune & Frame
Reader Favorite

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

nordstrom Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom

One of Nordstrom's bestselling necklaces for good reason, this can be a Valentine's Day gift that she actually wears year-round.

$50 at Nordstrom

BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace

BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace
BaubleBar

Chainlink jewelry is super trendy right now and showing no sign of slowing down. We especially love how this 14-karat gold-plated paper clip chain looks layered with other necklaces.

$42 at BaubleBar

TomDesign Birthstone Stacking Ring

underscored TomDesign Birthstone Stacking Ring
Etsy

These pretty little stacking rings, which are available in silver, gold or rose gold, are inset with your choice of one of the 12 birthstones for a pretty, personalized gift that looks way more expensive than it is.

$28 $24 at Etsy

Aurate Infinity Heart Ring

Aurate Infinity Heart Ring
Aurate

Heart-shaped jewelry may seem a bit clichéd for Valentine’s Day, but with a ring this dainty and pretty we’ll make an exception.

$80 at Aurate

Zales Diamond Solitaire Pendant in Sterling Silver

Zales Diamond Solitaire Pendant in Sterling Silver
Zales

If your valentine loves simplicity, then they’re sure to swoon over this classic diamond solitaire pendant necklace. Crafted with sterling silver and a single sparkling diamond, it’s the perfect piece to show just how much you care.

$499 at Zales

Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Earrings

underscored Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Earrings, 4-Pack.jpg
Nordstrom

Solitaire earrings like these will never go out of style, and you can even take your pick between a gold or platinum setting.

$50 at Nordstrom

Kathryn Riechert Stackable Name Ring

Kathryn Reichert Stackable Name Ring
Etsy

This sterling silver ring can be engraved with a name, date or meaningful word for a sentimental gift that they’ll cherish for years to come.

$29 at Etsy

Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace

Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace
Mejuri

Dainty, delicate and adorned with five high-quality and ethically sourced diamonds, what’s not to love about this Mejuri necklace?

$375 at Mejuri

BaubleBar Custom Tennis Bracelet

BaubleBar Custom Bennett Tennis Bracelet
BaubleBar

This trendy cubic zirconia tennis bracelet can be customized with up to 12 characters and eight gorgeous color combinations, including multicolor gems, ombre gems, hearts and colored letters.

From $68 at BaubleBar

Verlas Eternal Gemstone Ellipse Band

Verlas Eternal Gemstone Ellipse Band
Verlas

If your valentine enjoys making a bold statement with their jewelry, this ring is sure to delight them. It can be adorned with tiny oval-shaped amethyst, ruby, sapphire, topaz, emerald, morganite or tanzanite gems to suit their style.

$1,204 at Verlas

Catbird x Cassi Namoda Red Moon Earring

Catbird x Cassi Namoda Red Moon Earring
Catbird NYC

Mix and match this stunning Red Moon earring — which features a romantic red garnet, recycled diamond and pearl set in 14-karat yellow gold — or gift them two to make it a luxe matching set.

$224 at Catbird

Kendra Scott Jack Slider Bracelet

underscored Kendra Scott Jack Slider Bracelet.jpg
Kendra Scott

Add a pop of color to their arm party with this sparkly gemstone ID bracelet. Available in multicolor, white, charcoal or purple crystals, this is one bracelet that’s sure to stand out.

$80 at Kendra Scott

Mejuri Round Box Chain Bracelet

underscored Mejuri Round Box Chain Bracelet.jpg
Mejuri

Available in titanium, 14-karat yellow gold, black titanium or sterling silver, this everyday bracelet will be a regular reminder of just how much you love him.

$148 at Mejuri

Kay Jewelers Diamond Knot Ring

vday jewelry kay jewelers knot ring
Kay Jewelers

Symbolize a forever link with this swirling diamond knot ring from Kay Jewelers.

$800 $560 at Kay Jewelers

Zales Uppercase Letter Charm Station Name Necklace in 10-Karat Gold

Zales Uppercase Letter Charm Station Name Necklace in 10K Gold
Zales

A personalized name necklace is always a good idea for someone you love, and this charming block letter necklace is modern and elegant.

$279 at Zales

TomDesign Zodiac Bracelet

TomDesign Zodiac Bracelet
Etsy

If you’re looking for a different style of personalized jewelry, this zodiac bracelet is a wonderful option. Handmade with cubic zirconia stones, it’s dainty, delicate and available in silver, gold or rose gold.

$26 $22 at Etsy

Brilliant Earth Amara Diamond Hoop Earrings

Brilliant Earth Amara Diamond Hoop Earrings
Brilliant Earth

Adorned with ethically sourced diamonds, these dazzling silver hoop earrings will add an instant touch of glamour to any outfit.

$250 at Brilliant Earth

Emily Levine Milan Persephone Pearl Necklace

Emily Levine Milan Persephone Pearl Necklace
Catbird NYC

Pearls and pastel beaded daisies make this gorgeous necklace the perfect addition to any jewelry collection.

$58 at Catbird

Fossil Stella Sport Multifunction Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch

Fossil Stella Sport Multifunction Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Fossil

A classic two-tone gold-and-silver watch never goes out of style. You can even have it engraved for an added personal touch.

$170 at Fossil

Aurate Mini Letter Charm Pendant With White Diamonds

Aurate Mini Letter Charm Pendant with White Diamonds
Aurate

A lustrous diamond initial necklace is sure to put a sparkle in their eyes as well as around their neck. This mini letter charm pendant is adorned with glittering white diamonds and available in white gold, yellow gold or rose gold.

$560 at Aurate

Mejuri Gemstone Ear Jacket Studs

Mejuri Gemstone Ear Jacket Studs
Mejuri

Featuring glistening pink topaz and garnet gemstones, these Mejuri earrings can be worn as ear jackets when fully assembled or as studs, thanks to the removable earring post. No matter how your valentine wears them, they’ll add shimmer and interest to any outfit.

$148 at Mejuri

Monica Vinader Havana Mini Friendship Chain Bracelet

vday jewelry Havana Mini Friendship Chain Bracelet
m

Made of recycled gold and silver, this bracelet comes with complimentary engraving so you can commemorate your loved one's favorite anniversary.

$195 at Monica Vinader

Kendra Scott Beck Thin Round Box Chain Necklace

vday jewelry Kendra Scott Beck Thin Round Box Chain Necklace
Kendra Scott

If you want to gift the men in your life something shiny, this box chain from Kendra Scott is a classic piece they can add to any look. Grab it in a gold or silver option.

$280 at Kendra Scott