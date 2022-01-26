While chocolates, a handwritten card and flowers are always thoughtful come Feb. 14, a gorgeous Valentine’s Day jewelry gift is the ultimate way to show your significant other that you love them beyond compare.

To help get you started, we picked out our favorite swoon-worthy styles to give your S.O. this Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking to wow them with a colorful pair of gemstone earrings or surprise them with a stunning diamond necklace, you’re sure to find something they’ll love below. Want more ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him, gifts for her, practical Valentine’s Day gifts and lingerie gifts.

Editor Favorite Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri These sterling silver croissant-inspired hoops are coated in 18-karat solid gold vermeil for a look that is both classic and modern. They can’t go wrong pairing them with practically everything in their closet. $78 at Mejuri

Catbird Dollhouse Locket Catbird Available as an oval-shaped or heart-shaped locket, this Dollhouse style from Catbird is a bestseller for obvious reasons. You can get it engraved with an initial of your choice and plop in a picture to make for a truly unforgettable and heartfelt gift. It’s available in sterling silver too. $168 at Catbird

CaitlynMinimalist Minimalist Name Necklace Etsy Make her feel extra special this year with this personalized minimalist name necklace, which you can get in rose gold, 18-karat gold or sterling silver. $37 $26 at Etsy

Brilliant Earth Diamond Bar Bracelet Brilliant Earth Personalize this beautiful bar bracelet with your choice of gemstone and metal. No matter what combination you choose, it’s sure to dazzle. $110 at Brilliant Earth

Swarovski Matrix Woven Crystal Heart Pendant Necklace Nordstrom When all else fails, gift her a Swarovski crystal heart. This extremely pretty necklace features a crystals woven into a heart-shaped pattern that looks much more expensive than it actually is. $185 at Nordstrom

Reader Favorite Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom One of Nordstrom's bestselling necklaces for good reason, this can be a Valentine's Day gift that she actually wears year-round. $50 at Nordstrom

BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace BaubleBar Chainlink jewelry is super trendy right now and showing no sign of slowing down. We especially love how this 14-karat gold-plated paper clip chain looks layered with other necklaces. $42 at BaubleBar

TomDesign Birthstone Stacking Ring Etsy These pretty little stacking rings, which are available in silver, gold or rose gold, are inset with your choice of one of the 12 birthstones for a pretty, personalized gift that looks way more expensive than it is. $28 $24 at Etsy

Aurate Infinity Heart Ring Aurate Heart-shaped jewelry may seem a bit clichéd for Valentine’s Day, but with a ring this dainty and pretty we’ll make an exception. $80 at Aurate

Zales Diamond Solitaire Pendant in Sterling Silver Zales If your valentine loves simplicity, then they’re sure to swoon over this classic diamond solitaire pendant necklace. Crafted with sterling silver and a single sparkling diamond, it’s the perfect piece to show just how much you care. $499 at Zales

Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Earrings Nordstrom Solitaire earrings like these will never go out of style, and you can even take your pick between a gold or platinum setting. $50 at Nordstrom

Kathryn Riechert Stackable Name Ring Etsy This sterling silver ring can be engraved with a name, date or meaningful word for a sentimental gift that they’ll cherish for years to come. $29 at Etsy

Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace Mejuri Dainty, delicate and adorned with five high-quality and ethically sourced diamonds, what’s not to love about this Mejuri necklace? $375 at Mejuri

BaubleBar Custom Tennis Bracelet BaubleBar This trendy cubic zirconia tennis bracelet can be customized with up to 12 characters and eight gorgeous color combinations, including multicolor gems, ombre gems, hearts and colored letters. From $68 at BaubleBar

Verlas Eternal Gemstone Ellipse Band Verlas If your valentine enjoys making a bold statement with their jewelry, this ring is sure to delight them. It can be adorned with tiny oval-shaped amethyst, ruby, sapphire, topaz, emerald, morganite or tanzanite gems to suit their style. $1,204 at Verlas

Catbird x Cassi Namoda Red Moon Earring Catbird NYC Mix and match this stunning Red Moon earring — which features a romantic red garnet, recycled diamond and pearl set in 14-karat yellow gold — or gift them two to make it a luxe matching set. $224 at Catbird

Kendra Scott Jack Slider Bracelet Kendra Scott Add a pop of color to their arm party with this sparkly gemstone ID bracelet. Available in multicolor, white, charcoal or purple crystals, this is one bracelet that’s sure to stand out. $80 at Kendra Scott

Mejuri Round Box Chain Bracelet Mejuri Available in titanium, 14-karat yellow gold, black titanium or sterling silver, this everyday bracelet will be a regular reminder of just how much you love him. $148 at Mejuri

TomDesign Zodiac Bracelet Etsy If you’re looking for a different style of personalized jewelry, this zodiac bracelet is a wonderful option. Handmade with cubic zirconia stones, it’s dainty, delicate and available in silver, gold or rose gold. $26 $22 at Etsy

Aurate Mini Letter Charm Pendant With White Diamonds Aurate A lustrous diamond initial necklace is sure to put a sparkle in their eyes as well as around their neck. This mini letter charm pendant is adorned with glittering white diamonds and available in white gold, yellow gold or rose gold. $560 at Aurate

Mejuri Gemstone Ear Jacket Studs Mejuri Featuring glistening pink topaz and garnet gemstones, these Mejuri earrings can be worn as ear jackets when fully assembled or as studs, thanks to the removable earring post. No matter how your valentine wears them, they’ll add shimmer and interest to any outfit. $148 at Mejuri