While chocolates, a handwritten card and flowers are always thoughtful come Feb. 14, a gorgeous Valentine’s Day jewelry gift is the ultimate way to show your significant other that you love them beyond compare.
To help get you started, we picked out our favorite swoon-worthy styles to give your S.O. this Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking to wow them with a colorful pair of gemstone earrings or surprise them with a stunning diamond necklace, you’re sure to find something they’ll love below. Want more ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him, gifts for her, practical Valentine’s Day gifts and lingerie gifts.
We can't get enough of this tiny, subtle, perfectly dainty hearts choker over at one of our favorite jewelry brands, Catbird. There's even a Tiny Hearts Bracelet if that's more her style.
These sterling silver croissant-inspired hoops are coated in 18-karat solid gold vermeil for a look that is both classic and modern. They can’t go wrong pairing them with practically everything in their closet.
Available as an oval-shaped or heart-shaped locket, this Dollhouse style from Catbird is a bestseller for obvious reasons. You can get it engraved with an initial of your choice and plop in a picture to make for a truly unforgettable and heartfelt gift. It’s available in sterling silver too.
Make her feel extra special this year with this personalized minimalist name necklace, which you can get in rose gold, 18-karat gold or sterling silver.
Personalize this beautiful bar bracelet with your choice of gemstone and metal. No matter what combination you choose, it’s sure to dazzle.
When all else fails, gift her a Swarovski crystal heart. This extremely pretty necklace features a crystals woven into a heart-shaped pattern that looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Jewelry brand Fortune & Frame makes some of the most innovative lockets out there, including ones that look like little books and miniature fortune cookies. Inside this bestselling locket comes a personalized fortune, message or personal affirmation of your choosing.
One of Nordstrom's bestselling necklaces for good reason, this can be a Valentine's Day gift that she actually wears year-round.
Chainlink jewelry is super trendy right now and showing no sign of slowing down. We especially love how this 14-karat gold-plated paper clip chain looks layered with other necklaces.
These pretty little stacking rings, which are available in silver, gold or rose gold, are inset with your choice of one of the 12 birthstones for a pretty, personalized gift that looks way more expensive than it is.
Heart-shaped jewelry may seem a bit clichéd for Valentine’s Day, but with a ring this dainty and pretty we’ll make an exception.
If your valentine loves simplicity, then they’re sure to swoon over this classic diamond solitaire pendant necklace. Crafted with sterling silver and a single sparkling diamond, it’s the perfect piece to show just how much you care.
Solitaire earrings like these will never go out of style, and you can even take your pick between a gold or platinum setting.
This sterling silver ring can be engraved with a name, date or meaningful word for a sentimental gift that they’ll cherish for years to come.
Dainty, delicate and adorned with five high-quality and ethically sourced diamonds, what’s not to love about this Mejuri necklace?
This trendy cubic zirconia tennis bracelet can be customized with up to 12 characters and eight gorgeous color combinations, including multicolor gems, ombre gems, hearts and colored letters.
If your valentine enjoys making a bold statement with their jewelry, this ring is sure to delight them. It can be adorned with tiny oval-shaped amethyst, ruby, sapphire, topaz, emerald, morganite or tanzanite gems to suit their style.
Mix and match this stunning Red Moon earring — which features a romantic red garnet, recycled diamond and pearl set in 14-karat yellow gold — or gift them two to make it a luxe matching set.
Add a pop of color to their arm party with this sparkly gemstone ID bracelet. Available in multicolor, white, charcoal or purple crystals, this is one bracelet that’s sure to stand out.
Available in titanium, 14-karat yellow gold, black titanium or sterling silver, this everyday bracelet will be a regular reminder of just how much you love him.
Symbolize a forever link with this swirling diamond knot ring from Kay Jewelers.
A personalized name necklace is always a good idea for someone you love, and this charming block letter necklace is modern and elegant.
If you’re looking for a different style of personalized jewelry, this zodiac bracelet is a wonderful option. Handmade with cubic zirconia stones, it’s dainty, delicate and available in silver, gold or rose gold.
Adorned with ethically sourced diamonds, these dazzling silver hoop earrings will add an instant touch of glamour to any outfit.
Pearls and pastel beaded daisies make this gorgeous necklace the perfect addition to any jewelry collection.
A classic two-tone gold-and-silver watch never goes out of style. You can even have it engraved for an added personal touch.
A lustrous diamond initial necklace is sure to put a sparkle in their eyes as well as around their neck. This mini letter charm pendant is adorned with glittering white diamonds and available in white gold, yellow gold or rose gold.
Featuring glistening pink topaz and garnet gemstones, these Mejuri earrings can be worn as ear jackets when fully assembled or as studs, thanks to the removable earring post. No matter how your valentine wears them, they’ll add shimmer and interest to any outfit.
Made of recycled gold and silver, this bracelet comes with complimentary engraving so you can commemorate your loved one's favorite anniversary.
If you want to gift the men in your life something shiny, this box chain from Kendra Scott is a classic piece they can add to any look. Grab it in a gold or silver option.