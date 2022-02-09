Going all out with Valentine’s Day flowers is a tradition that will never go away.
Looking for a little inspiration? We’ve found the perfect romantic picks for your love, sunny arrangements for your parents (don’t you dare forget your mom!) or a pick-me-up for a friend who might need it. Want more Valentine’s Day ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him, gifts for her, practical gifts, jewelry gifts and gifts under $25.
Valentine’s Day flowers for your love
This mix of pastel-hued standard and fragrant garden roses are accented by hypericum berries. This well-priced bouquet is an elegant step up from a standard rose assortment.
Ranunculus are perfect for the person who lights up a room, since these flowers do the same. These bright flowers are the perfect way to tell a new special someone they’ve caught your eye.
For your celebrity-loving partner, get them the style they’ve seen on all the popular Instagram accounts — a box of 42 to 49 tightly arranged eternity roses in the shape of a heart.
Brighten their room, and day, with red roses dressed up with pink lilies and purple double lisianthus.
Traditionalists will love this soft and sweet pastel arrangement of roses and lilies and other favorites in a classic ginger vase.
Red roses and fancy chocolates might seem a little obvious, but sometimes there’s a reason behind a long-running trope. People love roses and chocolates, and if your person does, this is what you get them.
Give your person a beautiful bloom that will last, and they won’t need a green thumb to keep this bright pink plant, which arrives blooming, around. Bonus: The bromeliad is safe for kids and pets, so they won’t have to worry.
Send an letter full of love with this envelope shaped planter that features hues of pink, red, and purple succulents.
Make a major impact with a mix of a dozen preserved roses in cabernet, plum and beige with dusty mauve hydrangeas, displayed in a gold hat box-style container with a satin ribbon.
Send well wishes with this mixed bouquet of pink and white tulips. Plus, these tulips will arrive as buds and bloom over time, making the beauty last even longer.
While this multi-colored rose arrangement is stunning on it's own, you can make your gift even cozier with this Moodcast Fragrance Co. candle. With notes of toasted praline, raspberry and jasmine, this candle is the perfect ambience addition for Valentine's Day.
When it comes to Valentine's Day, few things are more timeless than a simple bouquet et of red roses. This bundle from Urban Stems is a mix of garden and classic roses, perfect for sending to that someone special.
Adding this fresh and flirty XO to a classic rose arrangement is a great way to give a gift that your loved one can use again and again for all their flower displays.
Valentine’s Day flowers for your family
Perfect for gifting to your easy-going family members, this adorable Hoya Heart plant is a thoughtful gift that, with a little care, can last for years to come.
Your mom or stepmom will love this sunset-hued bouquet, but she’ll love putting together the included puzzle that’s an image of the flowers even more. Add a candy bento box from Sugarfina for another $8 and you’ve won the holiday!
Bring a little spring joy to Mom or Grandma’s house with this bright and beautiful mix of roses and carnations in lavender paired with purple alstroemeria. Add balloons or a teddy bear for a few more dollars with the click of a button.
Need to send something to that low fuss family member? Consider a dried bouquet, like this one from Urban Stems. This beautiful, fluffy pink arrangement will last for months with no watering or sunlight required.
If traditional pinks and reds aren't really your style, you can opt for this vibrant and warm bouquet made with white ranunculus, orange roses and peach lilies.
Gift some sunshine in the winter months with this Sonny bouquet made with sunflowers and baby's breath.
These multi-colored tulips are a striking addition to any desk, table or home with a gradient of dusty pink to almost red petals.
Valentine’s Day flowers for your friends
Gifting a bonsai tree is a great way to express friendship, love or respect to the ones closest to you. This azalea plant comes in a beautiful ceramic planter that's ready to bring love into any home.
Not only are orchids beautiful, they're also super low care which make them a great gift option for your not so green-thumbed friends. This purple orchid is the perfect celebratory shade to send for Valentine's or Galentine's Day.
The perfect way to send your regards for missing out on a special occasion? With flowers and cupcakes. This festive bouquet is accompanied by bite–sized cupcakes from Baked by Melissa that are sure to get anyone in a party mood.
Hey, bestie! Send your gal or guy pal an array of hot pink roses, pale pink alstroemeria and more, set in a glass cylinder vase. It’s the perfect arrangement to brighten their home during the dull winter months.