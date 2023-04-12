There aren’t enough gifts in the world to convey our appreciation for all the cool moms out there this Mother’s Day, but we can certainly try. From fire pits and massage guns to the coolest tech on the market, this is the time to give unique Mother’s Day gifts to the maternal figure in your life that are both something she’ll actually use and something (almost nearly) as cool as her.

We’ve rounded up the most unique Mother’s Day gifts to add to your cart that are sure to inspire some laughs, tears or both.

Therabody Theragun Mini Therabody Whether she spends most of the day hunched over a computer or has just taken up barre, chances are Mom can use a massage. Gift her the widely beloved Theragun Mini, the smallest and cheapest of Therabody’s offerings that boasts three speed settings and a 150-minute battery life. Plus, it’s quiet enough to use while watching Netflix. $199 $145 at Amazon $199 at Therabody

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Gifting jewelry is notoriously tricky since everyone has different tastes. These universally flattering (and adored!) Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops have just enough Parisian flair to elevate an office outfit, and are minimalist enough for her to rock any time with loungewear. The hoops are made of long-lasting 18-karat gold vermeil atop sterling silver — so you get the look and feel of solid gold without the price tag. $78 at Mejuri

Editor Favorite Our Place Always Pan Our Place If she’s never not on Instagram, there’s about a 95% chance she wants an Always Pan just like the rest of us. This do-it-all pan combines the power of eight traditional pieces of cookware into one aesthetically pleasing nonstick pan. Read our review $145 $115 at Our Place

Editor Favorite Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven & Pizza Peel Ooni Sure, takeout is always on the table, but even more delicious and exciting is homemade pizza. Treat her to the fan-favorite Ooni Pizza Oven that cooks authentic 12-inch wood-fired pizzas (or flatbreads, calzones and naan bread) with golden brown crusts in one minute flat. Without a chimney, it’s safe and portable enough to take with you on camping trips and picnics, or to leave as the centerpiece of your yard. One-touch gas ignition and adjustable heat controls allow you to customize the baking process for a drool-worthy pie each time. Read our review $599 at Ooni

Reader Favorite Yana Pillow Yana Sleep One of our all-time favorite body pillows, Yana is a great pregnancy, body and just everyday pillow, largely because it’s one of the only pillows out there that hugs you back. $199 at Yana

Bloomscape Bamboo Palm Bloomscape Flowers are cool and all, but plants? Mom might just find as much satisfaction watching them grow up as she did you and your siblings. Bloomscape’s Bamboo Palm features air purifying properties, making it a solid addition to her work-from-home setup. As a low-maintenance plant with minimal light requirements, it has the capacity to reach 8 feet tall. $229 at Bloomscape

Crocs Classic Lined Clog Crocs It’s not that Crocs are cool again; they were never *not* cool. Allow Mom to put her comfiest feet forward with the Classic Lined Clog, which boasts a plush and fuzzy liner. As a solid indoor slipper or everyday shoe, the lightweight clogs feature an optional ankle strap for ultimate support, and feature that same breathable foam material that made Crocs so iconic in the first place. Treat her to a Mother’s Day-friendly hue like lavender and fuchsia fun with an optional Jibbitz charm, and she’s bound to get into the holiday spirit every time she wears them. $60 From $45 at Crocs

SipCaddy Portable Wine Holder SipCaddy Portable Wine Holder Amazon The only time your super-cool mom slows down is during her bath time ritual. She lights candles; pours in the bubble bath, oil and salts; cracks open a book; and settles in for the next hour (or two). Her only worry, of course, is spilling her wine in the tub. That’s where this nifty gift comes in handy; it can hold her bevvie of choice, thanks to a superstrong suction function. $15 at Amazon

Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board Uncommon Goods Whether she’s always entertaining or the first one to reach for the cheese board (a woman after our own heart), this personalized bamboo swivel cheeseboard from Uncommon Goods is sure to make her smile (as if she were saying, “cheese!”). The included stainless steel knives and cheese fork make it a snacking one-stop shop, and it converts into a multilevel wheel for both functional and visual appeal. Top it off with her initials and optional date, and it’ll be a gift she’ll be proud to show off for years. $86 at Uncommon Goods

Magnolia Bakery Mother's Day Dessert Sampler Pack Magnolia Bakery It’s simple math: Gourmet cupcakes are the way to Mom’s heart. Grab the Mother’s Day Sampler Pack from the ever-legendary Magnolia Bakery, which includes two large classic banana puddings and six assorted cupcakes with flower buttercream. Who knows? She might just offer you a bite. $65 at Magnolia Bakery

Personalized Wireless Charger Vista Print The most practical gifts often make the best gifts. Keep her feeling at ease (i.e., with a fully charged phone battery) and gift her this personalized wireless charger from VistaPrint. Its smooth plastic casing features edge-to-edge vibrant printing, which you can use to upload and edit a photo of a tender moment between you and Mom, or one of her glam shots from the ’80s (or, you know, yesterday). The charger is compatible with all Qi-enabled phones and makes for a great way to keep her feeling connected in more ways than one. $15 at VistaPrint

Jambys Lavender Chilluxe Hoodie Jambys Cuddling under a blanket is one way to stay cozy, but it keeps you tethered to the couch. This heavyweight recycle fleece hoodie boasts all the same comfort but on the go. It has stretchy rib side panels, secret thumb loops and a built-in pouch in the front pocket. $98 at Jambys

Mercedes Marble Bath Caddy Anthropologie Baths are the ultimate luxury. Elevate her bath game with this marble bath caddy from Anthropologie that allows her to store anything from candles to books and soap to drinks on its circular embossed cutout. The handcrafted white marble material looks as chic during a bath as it does resting on its edges when not in use. $168 at Anthropologie

Personalized Travel Map Etsy Make Mom nostalgic for the good ol’ days by allowing her to identify her previous travels (or pine over future trips!) with this pushpin map. You can include a text of your choosing (like your family’s name) on the map's legend, and it operates as both a sophisticated form of decor and a valuable keepsake. $55 at Etsy

Animalist Custom Animal Form Poster Animalist It’s no secret many moms consider their furry friends their “real kids.” Lean into it by customizing a photo of her specific cat or dog breed using Animalist’s iterations on modern art, from geometric patterns to minimalist linear silhouettes. Choose your preferred size, color, orientation, design and text for a piece of art that’s bound to take center stage on the mantle. From $72 at Animalist

Editor Favorite Truff Best Seller Pack Truff Best Seller Pack Truff Some like it hot, and others like it truffle-infused. Give her the best of both worlds with this influencer-approved truffle hot sauce from Truff made with premium ingredients like real truffles, ripe red chili peppers and organic agave nectar. The bestseller pack includes its umami-forward Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, White Truffle Hot Sauce and Black Truffle Oil for all her garnishing needs. It comes prepackaged in a sleek matte gift box lined with gold foil, so all you need to do is add to cart, gift and watch her eyes and taste buds light up. $75 at Truff

Best Tested Zwilling Pro 7-Piece Knife Block Set Sur La Table The better quality the knives, the less effort she’ll need to expend while whipping up her favorite meals, and the less likely she’ll experience injury attributed to working with dull blades. Treat her to this comprehensive set of chef-worthy knives from Zwilling made of hand-polished carbon stainless steel, which was our runner-up in our best knife set piece. The aesthetically pleasing acacia knife block houses a paring knife, chef’s knife, fine-edge prep knife and more. $680 $370 at Sur La Table

Victrola Empire Bluetooth 6-in-1 Record Player Best Buy Purists know music sounds best in a record player. Give her the gift of the nostalgic Victrola Empire record player with the advanced performance of a Bluetooth speaker. The 6-in-1 device boasts a trendy midcentury modern appeal, easily converts analog to digital files through its USB ADC integration and includes a headphone jack for solo jam sessions. $220 at Best Buy

Editor Favorite Lunya Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set Lunya Pajamas and robes are your standard Mother’s Day fare. This year, gift her the pure luxury that is silk pajamas from one of our favorite silk brands, Lunya. This set, with a cropped short-sleeve top and long pants, will instantly elevate her house attire. $278 at Lunya

Reader Favorite Colsen Tabletop Fireplace Amazon What you love the most about your mom is how she brings sunshine wherever she goes. And now she can carry a flame with her — literally. This tabletop fireplace can be placed on top of a coffee table or outdoors to set the mood. It’s fueled by rubbing alcohol and doesn’t emit smoke or odor but creates the same feel-good ambiance as the real deal. Dependent on the weather and climate, it'll stay lit for up to 50 minutes. $100 $40 at Amazon

Reader Favorite Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Photo Frame Amazon Nix the old-school picture frame idea and gift her this futuristic Nixplay photo frame that displays all of life’s most precious moments on repeat. You can gift it to her preset with photos or have her customize her own settings from the time each photo is displayed, the order in which the photos appear, the type of transition from one photo to the next and more. Mom can stay connected with her favorite people by sharing photos and albums straight from her phone or social media accounts with up to five other frames. $190 $154 at Amazon

JadyDaisyGifts Mother’s Day Gift Box Etsy Not sure what to get the mom who has everything and *likes* everything? Gift her this luxurious Mother’s Day gift box with all sorts of customizable options from soap to wine glasses and mugs with an obligatory mom theme. The box includes a miscellany of products she’ll turn to on the regular, from hand cream to fuzzy socks, eye masks, herbal tea and more. $50 at Etsy

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker With Aeroccino Milk Frother Amazon No shade to drip coffee, but it’s not exactly the most efficient way to brew a cup of joe, nor is it the tastiest. What her kitchen needs is the cult-favorite Nespresso machine with an included Aeroccino milk frother for a perfect start to the day. The single-touch brewing system comes with 12 capsules and uses their barcodes to detect the ideal temperature for each cup. With the option of hot or cold foam, she’ll happily do away with her daily Starbucks habit. $269 $190 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Amazon Your cool mom has a remedy for anything and everything, including all of your heartbreaks, office stress and that spot on your chin. Usually, the answer is found in an essential oil blend she whipped up herself. Now, with this porcelain diffuser, she can burn any scent she needs throughout the day. In addition to offering two timer settings — nonstop for four hours or intermittently for eight — it’s also pretty enough to be mistaken as decor. $123 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Bearaby Travel Napper Bearaby Weighted blankets are all the rage for their calming effects on the nervous system, and now Mom can take hers wherever she goes. The 10-pound Travel Napper from Bearaby is made of soft knitted organic cotton and comes in a handy duffel bag, making it seamless to pack and carry. It comes in five cool colors like Midnight Blue and Evening Rose, and she’s sure to keep it close by whether she’s lounging at home or experiencing a bout of nervous flying. $209 at Bearaby

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Apple It’s time Mom joined the year 2023 with the ubiquitous Apple Watch SE. The multifunctional fitness tracker allows her to make calls and send messages with an iPhone nearby, and it’s waterproof up to 50 meters. Complete with international emergency calling, emergency SOS, irregular heart rhythm sensors and fall detection, it’s a safety measure she’ll be relieved to have on hand no matter where her adventures take her. $249 $219 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Standard Baggu, Set of 3 Baggu Make her grocery shopping hauls much cooler (and more eco-friendly) with these Baggu reusable bags. She can lug pretty much anything in these roomy, recycled nylon bags, which come in a ton of cute patterns — from ladybugs to poodles. Plus, they can be packed away into a tiny little drawstring pouch for easy storage. $42 at Baggu

Editor Favorite Hatch Restore Hatch While she might be the most fun person you know, your mom knows resting is just as important as playing. And she values her sleep big time. This super-unique device is a one-stop shop for a peaceful slumber. First, it’s an alarm clock, but more importantly, it also features a smart light, a sound machine, a natural sunrise alarm and meditations. Basically, she can personalize how she wants to fall asleep and wake up, resulting in the kind of slumber she’s always dreamed of. Read our review $130 at Amazon $130 at Hatch

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Set Sephora Fewer scents evoke the lush floral atmosphere of Mother’s Day in mid-May quite like Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum presented in a gorgeous gift box. The limited-edition gift set includes a full-size, mini and travel-size spray bottle that all boast delicious notes of orange blossom, vanilla, rose and patchouli. Because scent is known to evoke memory on a deeper level than any other sense, she won’t be able to help but think of you every time she wears it. $135 at Sephora

Perky-Pet Antique Bottle Hummingbird Feeder Amazon This feeder will fit in beautifully in any backyard or garden, and it's a breeze to make a homemade nectar solution hummingbirds will love with four parts water and one part sugar. $18 $16 at Amazon

Home Smile Ceramic Ring Dish Amazon After all, the message on this cute and convenient dish is the reason we celebrate Mother's Day every year. $16 at Amazon

Homesick “Thank You, Mom” Scented Candle Amazon This 13.75-ounce candle smells heavenly (notes of bergamot, lavender, sage and jasmine, among others) while illuminating a pertinent message all moms deserve to hear — thank you! $38 at Amazon