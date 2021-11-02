Shopping for holiday gifts is hard work, especially for that person you know who already seems to have everything. But luckily, there are sites out there that can help.

Known for its expansive selection of extraordinary items, Uncommon Goods has thousands of gift ideas to choose from. It’s even got an entire section dedicated solely to, you guessed it, uncommon holiday gifts. Or if you love shopping at Etsy, then you already know that it’s one of the best places to find handmade, unique and totally original items from small businesses.

To make your hunt even easier, we rounded up 34 of the coolest and most unique gifts from Uncommon Goods and Etsy that are sure to make anyone on your list smile this holiday season. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for men, gifts for women, Amazon gifts and Advent calendars.

Best unique gifts on Uncommon Goods

$78 at Uncommon Goods

Sunshine Daydream Kimono Robe Uncommon Goods

This floral-printed marigold kimono robe is handmade in Indonesia and ideal for lounging around in style. Bonus: It even has pockets!

$18 at Uncommon Goods

Urban Map Glasses Uncommon Goods

If they just moved or just really love a certain city, these glasses can come engraved with a map of it.

$138 at Uncommon Goods

Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set, 2-Pack Uncommon Goods

If you’re part of a long-distance relationship, these bracelets allow you to touch the top sensor to send a little “love tap” to the other.

$24 at Uncommon Goods

Birth Month Flower Glass Uncommon Goods

If you’re totally stumped on what to get someone, a personalized gift like this one can do the trick. These pretty glasses can come ringed with their birth month flower. Hey, you don’t even have to know their exact birthdate.

$40 at Uncommon Goods

Bubble Tea Kit Uncommon Goods

A DIY kit is another fun gift idea, especially for a couple. This one allows you to make your very own bubble tea in just a few easy steps.

$85 at Uncommon Goods

Monogram Cheese & Crackers Serving Board Uncommon Goods

For the constant entertainer, a charcuterie board is always a good idea.

$62 at Uncommon Goods

Gardener’s Harvest Basket Uncommon Goods

If your loved one prefers to harvest fruits and veggies from their own garden, this harvest basket is an easy way to collect and transport all of their delicious homegrown goods.

From $275 at Uncommon Goods

Erin Harris Custom Pet Portrait Pendant Necklace Uncommon Goods

Keep your beloved pet close to your heart with this custom portrait pendant necklace. It can even be imprinted with the animal’s name, birth date, adoption date or other meaningful phrase.

From $45 at Uncommon Goods

Michael Gentilucci Zen Cat Garden Sculpture Uncommon Goods

These adorable Zen cat sculptures are a cute and quirky addition to any garden or outdoor space.

$180 at Uncommon Goods

Mike Blaschka Personalized Picnic Table Wine Carrier Uncommon Goods

A handmade cherry wood picnic table and wine carrier makes dining al fresco a breeze. Just pack it with all of your favorite foods and drinks and extend the legs to turn it into a tabletop once you’re at your location. Plus, it can be engraved with a name and date for a personalized touch.

$50 at Uncommon Goods

Cold Brew Coffee Maker & Carafe Uncommon Goods

This all-in-one cold brew coffee maker and insulated carafe is perfect for the on-the-go iced coffee lover in your life. Steep the cold brew directly into the insulated steel carafe wherever you go and it’s sure to stay cold for up to 24 hours.

From $250 at Uncommon Goods

MG Stout Custom Painterly Pet Portraits Uncommon Goods

A custom pet portrait is the ultimate gift for anyone with a furry four-legged family member. Artist MG Stout creates vibrant and beautifully hand-painted portraits based on a photo provided, which are sure to be cherished forever.

From $88 at Uncommon Goods

Stacy Borocz Reclaimed Serving Boards & Cloche Uncommon Goods

This beautifully crafted serving board is carved from the wood of old Hungarian buildings and makes for a stunning display case for baked goods in any kitchen.

$85 at Uncommon Goods

Kasey and Justin Pearson Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game Uncommon Goods

A personalized four-across game is a cute and fun gift to give to newlyweds, your partner or anyone who enjoys a little friendly competition.

$30 at Uncommon Goods

My Family Cookbook Uncommon Goods

Keep favorite family recipes organized with this customizable recipe cookbook. With space for over 80 recipes, photos, conversion charts and more, this is sure to become a family heirloom that will be enjoyed for years to come.

From $155 at Uncommon Goods

Chris Crooks Personalized Family Member Signpost Uncommon Goods

No matter the distance, you can keep family and loved ones nearby with this personalized signpost that showcases each member’s distance and direction from home.

Best unique gifts on Etsy

From $21.99 at Etsy

KatyRyanDesigns Face Mug Etsy

Sipping your morning coffee is even better with an adorable personalized mug printed with your favorite picture of a pet or loved one.

From $22 at Etsy

FeatherPearlCandleCo Sweater Weather Candle Etsy

A candle is a delightful gift to give to just about anyone on your holiday list, especially when it smells as amazing as this Sweater Weather scent that’s made with notes of amber, warm spices and citrus.

$33.99 From $27.19 at Etsy

Etsy

Memorialize a beloved family recipe with this custom bamboo cutting board that can be engraved in the exact handwriting of a loved one or a favorite font. You can also choose from three different sizes.

$37 $25.90 at Etsy

CaitlynMinimalist Letter Necklace Etsy

Personalized jewelry is always on-trend. We especially love this dainty handmade style that’s available in sterling silver, 18-karat gold or rose gold finishes.

$30 From $15 at Etsy

AvadirAndCo Personalized Doormat Etsy

Did someone on your gift list just move into a new home? If so, a personalized doormat is a sweet way to welcome guests, especially for holiday gatherings.

$23.95 at Etsy

TheLamare Gratitude Journal Etsy

Set positive intentions and daily affirmations alongside life goals and free-flow writing all in one with this gorgeous and minimalist gratitude journal. It’s especially perfect to give a loved one as we head into a new year.

$28 $14 at Etsy

WellThreadedUS Custom Pet Ornament Etsy

Animal lovers will absolutely adore these custom pet portrait ornaments. Each ceramic ornament is printed with the picture you send in for a gift that’s both sentimental and beautifully crafted.

From $34.97 at Etsy

PrintOurPet Custom Framed Pet Portrait Etsy

Another great gift for anyone with a furry friend is this custom framed pet portrait. Your favorite image of your pet is printed on giclée Epson matte paper and framed for a piece that will be admired forever.

$66.45 at Etsy

LaMarcotterie Natural Soap Gift Set Etsy

Handcrafted, 100% vegan and made with delicious-smelling essential oils, plant butters and botanical extracts, this six-piece natural soap bar gift set is a wonderful eco-conscious gift.

$34.31 at Etsy

CreateGiftLove Personalized Photo Key Ring in Leather Case Etsy

Keep your loved ones with you wherever you go with this custom leather key ring. Personalize it with a special photo on the inside and monogram or engraving with up to six characters on the outside.

$69.78 From $55.82 at Etsy

LeftCoastOriginal Personalized Charcuterie Plank Etsy

Entertaining is easy with a customized charcuterie platter. Complete with individual sections for your favorite snacks, this board can be engraved with a name, date, quote or message for an extra-special touch.

$64 at Etsy

Paperandclaystudio Svulme Vase Etsy

Plant lovers will be overjoyed with one of these colorful and kitschy vases. Trendy and modern, they’ll add a fun pop of color to any space.

$72 From $54 at Etsy

Vyshyto Custom Pet Hoodie Etsy

The only way to make a cozy hoodie even more perfect? Embroider it with an adorable picture of your pet, of course! You can choose from a variety of embroidery designs and colors and even add in your pet’s name free of charge.

From $39.99 at Etsy

PunchyStuff Beginner Needle Punch Kit Etsy

For those who like to do their own embroidery or are looking to start a new crafting hobby, this beginner’s needle punch kit is the perfect gift.

$27.45 From $21.96 at Etsy

NorthwindSupply Personalized Golf Valuables Pouch Etsy

Golfers will love to receive these personalized pouches as a gift. You can customize everything from the color to the foil used for the monogram.

$94.93 From $75.94 at Etsy

ShopEvren Oval Signet Ring Etsy

Another gorgeous piece of personal jewelry that is sure to stand the test of time is a classic signet ring. We love this oval-shaped version, which is available in sterling silver or 14-karat gold vermeil, and can be engraved with up to 10 characters.

From $15.95 at Etsy

Lapetiteleonne Zero Waste Makeup Remover Pad Set Etsy

These reusable cotton rounds are a lovely alternative to disposable face wipes, made from organic cotton and bamboo and dyed with plants. Basically, they’re a perfect gift for any eco-conscious beauty lover.

$65.05 From $52.04 at Etsy

WoolArtDesign Chunky Knit Blanket Etsy

Nothing is better than cuddling up on the couch under an ultra-cozy blanket and this chunky cotton knit throw is soft, fluffy, warm and gorgeous enough to display in any space.