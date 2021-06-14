CNN —

Finding good Father’s Day gifts that aren’t just another pair of socks or *whispers* whiskey stones can be tough, which is why we often like to find gifts that are truly unique. The kinds of gifts that he’d never think to buy himself, but he’ll be so glad you gave him. From tech organizers and grilling gadgets to pizza ovens and fire pits, here are the best unique Father’s Day gifts to make him feel like the incredible father figure he is.

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer $17.99 at Amazon Bagsmart Electronic Organizer Amazon Make sure all his tech stays organized with this rather genius cord organizer he can take wherever he goes.

Ooni Karu 12 Wood- & Charcoal-Fired Portable Pizza Oven $399 at Sur La Table Ooni Karu 12 Wood- & Charcoal-Fired Portable Pizza Oven Sur La Table Forget delivery — when Dad can finally whip up his own pizza in the convenience of his patio or backyard, it’s over for standard barbecues. The Ooni Karu portable oven cooks pizza in 60 seconds using wood, charcoal or gas, and its ceramic fiber-insulated construction stays piping hot (like, up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit hot).

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $26.99 at Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon Breakfast sandwiches instantly make every morning better. Help him fuel up the right way with the Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker complete with an egg cooker ring. It’s dishwasher-safe and ideal for any meal of the day.

Samsung The Freestyle Projector $899.99 at Samsung and Amazon Samsung The Freestyle Projector Samsung Definitely a splurge-but-worth-it gift pick, we fell in love with this portable, easy-to-use projector in our Samsung Freestyle review. It can be not only an excellent projector that can project up to a 100-inch screen, but also a speaker, a light or a groovy star show projector.

Stonewall Kitchen Bloody Mary Gift $54.95 at Stonewall Kitchen Stonewall Kitchen Bloody Mary Gift Stonewall Kitchen If Dad’s favorite meal is brunch (we don’t blame him), gift him this Bloody Mary kit that has everything he needs to make the absolute perfect daytime cocktail, pickled carrots and olives included.

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Wok $119 $95 at Made In Made In Blue Carbon Steel Wok Made In Does Dad consider himself a super chef? Then he simply must get his hands on this carbon steel wok, which is a nice lighter alternative to cast iron. Designed specifically for rapid movement and high heat (noodles and stir frys included), this will make him feel like he's part of an award-winning kitchen.

Carhartt Trade Series Embroidered Tool Tote $89.99 at Personalization Mall Carhartt Trade Series Embroidered Tool Tote Personalization Mall File this under the coolest gift he’s ever gotten: an embroidered Carhartt tool tote bag with his name or initials so he can feel like the king of his workspace. The practical water-repellant bag includes a total of 22 pockets and an internal metal frame to help retain its shape.

Apple Watch Series 7 From $329 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 Jacob Krol/CNN For fans of wearable tech, the Apple Watch remains the gold standard. The Series 7 has an expanded display, faster charging and is the best option for iPhone users.

Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt ICE-21P1 $69.95 at Amazon Cuisinart 1.5 Quart Frozen Yogurt ICE-21P1 Kai Burkhardt/CNN Does Dad love ice cream? Then gift him our pick for the best ice cream maker of 2022. In our testing, it churned some of the best, creamiest ice cream of the entire group while also being one of the cheapest.

Paint Your Life Custom Portrait From $199 at Paint Your Life Paint Your Life Custom Portrait Paint Your Life Upload Dad’s favorite family photo and get a hand-painted portrait of that very image. You can even have the artist paint multiple people from different photos in the same canvas. If the past year made it hard for your whole family to be together, Dad will love an artistic take on what that canceled family reunion would have looked like, and he’ll cherish the gift for years to come.

Dad Bod Box $60 at Magnolia Bakery Dad Bod Box Magnolia Bakery It’s true: everything tastes better when it’s holiday-themed. Celebrate all the dad bods in your life with Magnolia Bakery’s Father’s Day goodie box including two banana pudding cups, three banana pudding cookies and two double-fudge brownies.

Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boots From $209.95 at REI Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boots REI If Dad takes a while to get ready in the morning, he’ll love the fan-favorite Blundstone Chelsea boots made of premium leather, which are appropriate for virtually any activity or occasion, be it heading to the office or hiking his favorite trail.

Colsen Tabletop Fireplace $100 $69.95 at Amazon Colsen Tabletop Fireplace Amazon Dad can bring a little bit of the great outdoors inside with this tabletop fireplace. It’s smokeless and odorless, so you can toast marshmallows over the fire even if you can’t see the stars.

Make Your Own Barbecue Sauce Kit $40 at Uncommon Goods Make Your Own Barbecue Sauce Kit Uncommon Goods The family’s elected Grill Master is also by definition a Sauce Boss. Allow him to play dress up with his barbecue delicacies with this DIY sauce set. It includes everything he needs to make spicy and peppery sauces from liquid smoke to labels and ground spices.

Solo Stove Ranger with Stand $349.99 $229.99 at Solo Stove or $249.94 at Amazon Solo Stove Ranger with Stand Amazon Whether he’s looking to make the most of chilly summer nights or bring the campfire experience indoors, this 15-inch portable Solo Stove will become his new go-to gadget. Its maximized airflow and top vents keep it from producing any smoke or ash, making it a low-maintenance way to stay warm or whip up his favorite bonfire treats. Check out our Solo Stove review here.

Tushy Classic 3.0 $129 $99 at Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0 Tushy What Dad does in the bathroom is his business, but you *can* give him a helpful hint: with the Tushy bidet attachment, which we named the best bidet attachment, he’ll be able to enjoy the bliss and joy of a bidet with just the turn of a knob.

Custom M&Ms From $29.99 at M&Ms Custom M&Ms M&M Say how you really feel in chocolate form with a custom note printed on hundreds of M&Ms. Trust us — Dad will eat this gift right up.

Leatherman Wave Plus Multitool with Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters $99.99 at Amazon Leatherman Wave Plus Multitool with Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters Amazon Dads thrive when they can perform the role of “jack of all trades.” This Leatherman multitool allows him to do just that with its 17 tools like a screwdriver and saw built around a set of pliers.

FrankiePrintCo Love Letter Blanket From $159 at Etsy FrankiePrintCo Love Letter Blanket Etsy Here’s a cozy way to memorialize your love for Dad. This handwritten note turned blanket will let him reread your heartfelt sentiments for a long time, and while they’ll no doubt warm his heart in any form, sharing your love through this blanket will ensure his feet stay toasty too.

Sondiko Butane Torch $29.99 $14.94 at Amazon Sondiko Butane Torch Amazon For his next crème brûlée or BBQ adventure, this easy-to-use butane torch is a kitchen essential, and pretty exciting at that.

Theragun Elite $399 at Therabody Theragun Elite Theragun For any dad who seems to never not be working out or training, a Theragun massage gun can be a real lifechanger. The Theargun Elite, one of our favorites from the brand, offers quiet yet powerful pulses that can ease muscle cramps and aches. Check out our full Theragun review here.

MLB Game Used Baseball Bat Handle Openers From $230 at Uncommon Goods MLB Game Used Baseball Bat Handle Openers Uncommon Goods Dads who love baseball statistically enjoy collecting all the baseball-related memorabilia. Gift him something he hasn’t seen before: a bottle opener made from an MLB game-used bat handle with a story card on who used it and when, be it the Toronto Blue Jays or the San Diego Padres.

Fuego Box Tame to Insane Hot Sauce Challenge Box $135 at Food52 Tame to Insane Hot Sauce Box Food52 If Dad lives for episodes of “Hot Ones” on YouTube, this is the gift for him. Boasting 11 different hot sauces of varying (and increasing) heat levels, he can test his tolerance, and you can watch him in glee.

The Grill Personalized Maple Cutting Board $49.99 at Personalization Mall The Grill Personalized Maple Cutting Board Personalization Mall Boost his confidence in the kitchen with this engraved reclaimed maple hardwood cutting board. It includes a juice well and handles for a mess-free meal prep experience, and it’s available in three sizes.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 $149.99 at Ultimate Ears UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker Ultimate Ears Does Dad have a song of the summer? No? Well, he should find one stat and blast it through our pick for the best portable speaker. The Boom 3 360-degree sound in a waterproof, dustproof canister.

Great Northern Popcorn Foundation Popcorn Machine $215.64 at Amazon Great Northern Popcorn Foundation Popcorn Machine Amazon No one loves a movie night quite like Dad. Elevate his living room into a theater with this popcorn machine that makes two gallons of the good stuff per batch, and features a warming deck, a reject kernel tray and tempered safety glass walls.

Pistachio Pedestal $50 at UncommonGoods Pistachio Pedestal Uncommon Goods Dad deserves to crack his nuts in peace, wouldn’t you say? This cleverly designed pistachio plate has a designated spot for shells (and all that dusty debris that for some reason comes with pistachios?) so Dad doesn’t have to worry about making a mess.

Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame $179 at Amazon Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame Amazon Dad doesn’t want to always have to go on Facebook to reflect on life’s most cherished memories. Allow him to display them right on his desk or mantle with Aura, Oprah’s favorite digital smart frame. Once connected to the app, load the frame with photos, videos and messages that are sure to bring a tear to his eye.

Super Dad Badge Beach Towel $41.25 at Society6 Super Dad Badge Beach Towel Society6 Let the other beach goers know who’s in charge with this Superman-inspired beach towel. Made with cotton terry and soft polyester microfiber, he’ll love showing it off when he’s not sprawled out across it.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer $199.99 $154.99 at Amazon Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer Amazon Foodies love variety, and that’s why Dad is bound to gravitate towards the 6-in-1 Ninja Foodi that serves as an air fryer, oven, broiler and dehydrator. (Ninja made our pick for the best air fryer, so we know this is good.) Thanks to its two independent baskets, Dad can cook more food in less time. Just pray you’ll be invited to a taste test.

Penny Soccer Game $52 at Uncommon Goods Penny Soccer Game Uncommon Goods Even dads get fidgety sometimes. This mini soccer game that you play with a penny is the closest he’ll get to an actual game without having to lift so much as a finger.

City Sweat Joggers $118 at Lululemon City Sweat Joggers Lululemon Dads love to lounge. Heck, they probably invented lounging. With their breathable and lightweight terry cloth fabric and secure pockets, these popular Lululemon joggers are the ultimate wardrobe staple for taking it easy.

HomCom Foldable Billiards Table $173.99 at Amazon or Wayfair HomCom Foldable Billiards Table Amazon A full-sized pool table won’t make sense if his mancave is already set up, but this 55-inch foldable version with cue sticks, chalk and accessories might just be the perfect addition he never knew he needed.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $139.99 at Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB Best Buy Bookworms are some of the best people — let Dad channel that side of himself with the Kindle Paperwhite, which allows you to read thousands of books from a crisp and glare-free screen. A single charge lasts up to 10 weeks, making it ideal for dads on the go.

BeWellGifts Men’s Gift Box $42.99 at Etsy Be Well Gifts Men’s Gift Box Etsy Father’s Day is a time for luxuriating in all forms of self-care — skin care included. This gift box contains all he needs to feel fresh from the inside out. Think: a leather-bound journal, cedarwood and shea butter shave soap, a rugged leather bracelet and more.