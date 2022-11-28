We know a great gift when we see one, and our readers apparently do too. Every single month, we make note of our readers’ most bought Amazon products. Whether they be Swedish dishcloths or neck pillows, these are the Amazon products that they just couldn’t stop buying in 2022, and apparently can’t live without. And looking at this list, you’ll notice that all of our readers’ favorite Amazon products would also make fantastic gift ideas.

From alarm clocks to travel must-haves, check out the products our readers can’t get enough of that also make great gifts. Check out our picks for the best gift ideas for men, gift ideas for women, Amazon gifts, Nordstrom gifts and ultra-practical gifts too.

Home gifts

Tech gifts

Beauty and health gifts

Travel gifts

Pet gifts