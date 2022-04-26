Mother’s Day is almost upon us. And, if your mom is back to her pre-pandemic travel habits, she’ll welcome a Mother’s Day gift that will inspire her next trip, help her travel better — or even give her the gift of travel itself.

This May, honor your mom with one — or a few — of these 27 travel gifts. From subscription boxes that will fuel her wanderlust to handy travel accessories and luxury travel products, there’s a gift for each and every traveling mom on this list.

Travel gifts for moms who love to read on long trips

Louis Vuitton 'Travel Book Paris' by Brecht Evens $56 at Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton Travel Book Paris by Brecht Evens Louis Vuitton For the mother who left her heart in Paris, the Louis Vuitton "Travel Book Paris" features exclusive drawings and illustrations of the City of Light, from a stormy midnight view of the Eiffel Tower to the bustling Arts et Métiers metro station. And for the mom who has a different favorite destination? Louis Vuitton makes several travel books that highlight destinations from Morocco to Mexico, Hawaii and beyond.

Mark & Graham Leather Bound World Travel Journal $70 at Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Leather Bound World Travel Journal Mark & Graham Moms who love to read might also love to write, so give her a special place to note all her travel memories. This 320-page leather journal has plenty of space to note travel musings and features colored maps and international dialing codes, too. Plus, the bold orange leather ensures the journal is always visible in a suitcase, weekender bag or tote bag. You can monogram the journal with mom’s initials to truly make it her own for an additional $12.50.

'In Her Kitchen: Stories and Recipes from Grandmas Around the World: A Cookbook' by Gabriele Galimberti $27.49 at Amazon In Her Kitchen: Stories and Recipes from Grandmas Around the World: A Cookbook by Gabriele Galimberti Amazon For moms who love to read, travel and cook, this cookbook — which also doubles as a terrific coffee table book — features recipes from grandmothers around the world. Guaranteed to inspire both wanderlust and hunger rumblings, your mom will love reading about motherly figures from Tuscany to the Philippines explaining their beloved recipes and the local ingredients used to create them.

Accessory gifts for moms who love to travel

Aurate Travel Pouch $100 at Aurate Aurate Travel Pouch Aurate Help mom keep her jewelry organized when on the road with this travel jewelry case. The pouch has special sections to separate rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings, keeping them untangled and holding them in place through bumpy flights or long car rides. The vegan leather pouch comes in bright colors from terracotta to red, blush, seafoam and more that can be easily spotted in a packed suitcase.

Longchamp Le Foulonné Leather Passport Cover $80 at Saks Fifth Avenue Longchamp Le Foulonné Leather Passport Cover Saks Fifth Avenue This finely grained leather passport holder from Longchamp comes in the color mimosa, a golden hue that will remind mom of sunshine, brunches and cocktails during her travels. The stylish holder keeps passports safe, is easy to spot and makes a chic fashion statement all in one. Plus, it's got one card slot to keep her favorite travel credit card safe while she's away from home.

S’well Water Bottle Calacatta Gold $35 at S'well S’well Water Bottle Calacatta Gold S'well This BPA-free stainless steel marbled water bottle is just as functional as it is beautiful. The travel mug keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot thanks to its vacuum insulation. Drinks will stay fresh whether mom's traveling on a plane, while gardening or anywhere in between — it'll even keep tea hot and white wine chilled. This particular model is part of the brand’s elements collection, featuring a glossy finish made from organic materials from ancient quarries. Each bottle is one-of-kind — just like your mom.

Travel gifts for mom to inspire relaxation

Manta Silk Sleep Mask $69 at Amazon Manta Silk Sleep Mask Amazon Help mom fall asleep anywhere, anytime with this silk sleep mask that prevents some elements that cause aging. The 22 momme silk material smoothes wrinkles and replenishes skin cells so she’ll wake up bright-eyed and radiant, even when fighting jet lag. The six-layer head strap and breathable, lightweight material make the mask easy to stick in a suitcase and ultra-comfortable to sleep in. Alternatively, get mom our pick for the best sleep mask, the Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask.

Homesick Springtime in the City Bundle $68 $54.40 at Homesick Homesick Springtime in the City Bundle Homesick If mom’s favorite city in the world is New York, she’ll love this Springtime in the City bundle from Homesick. With the bundle, she'll get both the NYC-scented candle, as well as the Sunday Farmstand scent to celebrate springtime in the Big Apple. The bundle is the perfect way to help mom relax and reminisce on her last trip to the city.

Scentered Aromatherapy Balm Kit $35 at Amazon Scentered Aromatherapy Balm Kit Amazon Help mom snooze on a flight or relax during a stressful airport situation with this aromatherapy kit, which comes with two essential oil-blended balm sticks that can be easily tucked into a carry-on bag. The sleep balm, made from palmarosa, lavender and ylang-ylang will help mom nod off, and the de-stress balm, made from camomile, neroli and mandarin, soothes nerves and fights anxiety.

Travel gifts for the fashion-forward mom

Allbirds Women's Wool Runners $110 at Allbirds Allbirds Wool Runners Allbirds For the traveling mom, staying comfortable on her feet is of the utmost importance. Allbirds Wool Runners are some of our favorite travel shoes out there because they get more comfortable with every wear. They're made from sustainable and ethical ZQ Merino wool and are machine washable to keep them looking — and smelling — new. There's a color for every traveling mom, too, with more than 15 colorways available.

Joywant Sun Visor $17.99 at Amazon Joywant Sun Visor Amazon This foldable, packable sun visor has just over four inches of UV sun protection. It comes in four colors — beige, brown, black and ivory — and can be easily rolled up and placed in a carry-on, beach bag or tote. Ideal for moms who love to put their hair in a ponytail or bun, this sunshade, made of paper straw and polyester, is perfect for beach vacations and lazy pool days.

White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap $335 at White + Warren White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap White + Warren This 100% cashmere wrap can be used as a cozy travel blanket, fashionable scarf or even folded up as a soft pillow. The grey heather color is especially apt for travel as it blends in and hides dirt and dust, but that's not the only option. The wrap comes in 17 additional colors, from a bold neon peony pink to a muted camel heather and every hue in between for a mom who has bolder tastes.

Lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger $98 at Lululemon Lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Jogger Lululemon These lightweight, stretchy, cling-free travel pants are ideal for those long travel days, a quick break in the hotel gym or even for a day of touring around a new destination. Tapered from knee to hem with eight basic color options, they won’t drag or catch if your mom needs to jog through the airport or rush to hail a taxi. And they even feature a hidden zipper and card pocket to tuck away anything extra-important.

Travel toiletries and tools to keep mom looking her best

Kiehl’s Scented Lip Balm $10 at Macy's Kiehl’s Scented Lip Balm Macy's This luxurious lip balm moisturizes and soothes dry and chapped lips. The small 0.5-ounce tube is tiny enough to get through airport security, coming in rich scents like mango, cranberry and mint. Made from aloe vera, squalane and vitamin E, the extra hydrating formula keeps lips supple and soft — and the packaging is sustainably sourced, too.

Le Labo Travel Set $60 at ShopEdition Le Labo Travel Set Edition If your mom’s favorite hotels are Edition properties, give her a travel set of Le Labo’s signature Edition black tea-scented amenities to enjoy whether she’s at home or on the road. The set comes complete with four three-ounce bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and shower gel, as well as a beige canvas zip pouch.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron $34.99 at Amazon BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron (.5 inch) Amazon Keeping hair in order on the road can be trying, especially when traveling with just a carry-on or weekender bag. But this mini straightening iron is just 3.5 inches long, yet powerful enough to straighten a full head of locks — it heats up to 430 degrees. Moms with longer or thicker hair may prefer the one-inch straightener.

Travel gifts to fuel mom’s wanderlust

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription $60 $55 for a three-month subscription at Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club If your mom is a coffee fiend who loves sampling brews from around the world, bring exotic coffee right to her doorstep with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club. Each month, mom receives a box with gourmet coffee from a new country like India or Ecuador (you choose dark or light roast and ground or bean), complete with a taste profile, brewing recommendations and a postcard from the country the coffee comes from.

Cavallini 12-Month Vintage Travel Calendar $33.72 at Amazon Cavallini 12-Month Vintage Travel Calendar Amazon There's still quite a lot of time left in 2022, so give your mom the gift of a new colorful vintage travel poster every month to inspire her next journey. From Austria to Egypt and beyond, each month offers a painted glimpse of a new destination and culture that will bring a smile to your mom’s face. And the 13-inch by 9-inch calendar pictures are printed on quality Italian paper, perfect for framing once the month has come and gone.

Duolingo Family Plan $119.99 for a one-year subscription at Duolingo Duolingo subscription Duolingo Encourage mom — and the whole family — to learn another language by subscribing to the Duolingo Family Plan. The app and desktop application offer more than 40 languages, meaning the whole family can all learn Italian ahead of that family trip to Rome or give your mom those French lessons she’s always wanted. Subscribe and pay on your own app, then invite two to six other family members to join — mom included.

Bags for moms who love travel

July Carry-On Bag $245 at July July Carry-On Bag July This 42-liter, hard-sided cabin bag is durable, sleek and functional. It comes complete with an ejectable battery, a nylon laundry bag, an integrated TSA lock and a special Y-strap compression system. Ideal for busy moms who travel hard, the shell is crush-proof and the suitcase is easy to drag through the airport thanks to its trademarked silent wheel system.

Madewell Transport Tote $178 at Madewell Madewell Transport Tote Madewell This tote is made from supple vegetable-tanned leather, available in true black, black-brown or English saddle. The interior zip pocket can store small items like a passport, phone, keys, sunglasses or travel wallet, and the eight-inch drop strap makes it comfortable to sling over mom’s shoulder when rushing through the airport or strolling the streets of Europe.

Everlane ReNew Transit Bag $40 at Everlane Everlane ReNew Transit Bag Everlane This cute fanny pack can be worn around mom’s waist or crossbody style. With two zipper pockets for maximum organization options, the bag can carry all the essentials mom may not want to put into a suitcase or backpack. Coming in warm quartz or black, this basic but useful bag is a travel staple for traveling moms.

Travel tech gifts for mom

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $189.99 at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Amazon A brand-new Kindle ebook is just what mom needs to stay occupied during the more tedious parts of travel like long train rides or waits at the airport. With 32 GB of storage space, an auto-adjust light and wireless charging, this new, glare-free Kindle Paperwhite makes reading easy and comfortable anywhere in the world. And just one single charge can keep this edition going for up to 10 weeks.

Away Tech Case Organizer $55 at Away Away Tech Case Organizer Away Mom won’t keep her phone charged if she can’t find her charger — this is when Away’s Tech Case organizer can really come in handy. Not only does the case keep all cables, cords and chargers in one place, but it also ensures each is separated using loops and mesh pockets, never tangling or getting caught on one another. The case comes in four colors: navy, black, coast and sand leather.

Anker PowerCore 13000 $49.99 $39.94 at Amazon Anker PowerCore 13000 Amazon Ensure mom's devices stay charged up on her next trip with this portable travel charger from Anker. The PowerCore 13000 won our title as the best overall portable charger thanks to its charging capacity, which holds enough to fully charge an iPhone 11 two and a half times.

Give your mom the gift of travel itself

Hotels.com Gift Card From $10 at Hotels.com A Hotels.com gift card Hotels.com Give your mom the gift of a new travel experience with a gift card to use at Hotels.com. The online travel agent has thousands of hotels in its portfolio. From Maui to Madrid to Langkawi and beyond, this gift lets your mother choose her desired hotel and destination while you foot (at least some of) the bill.

Delta Air Lines Gift Card From $25 at Delta Delta Air Lines Gift Card Delta Want to give your mom the gift of travel but not exactly sure how? Let mom select her destination with a gift card from Delta Air Lines. Just choose an eGift card or a physical card to give your mom and select the amount, letting her decide where in the world she wants to jet off to. Plus, for Mother's Day, you'll get a $25 spa and wellness eGift card when you buy mom a Delta gift card of $250 or more.

