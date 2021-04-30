CNN —

If you ask a mom what her dream day would entail, there’s a high likelihood her itinerary will include a (solo) pitstop at Target. A happy place for millions of moms, Target’s aisles are chock full of things she wants, making it an ideal place to shop for Mother’s Day gifts.

Whether it’s your wife, your mom, your grandma, your mother-in-law or the beloved fur mommy in your circle, Target’s got just the right thing for them. Check out all of our favorite Mother’s Day Target picks below. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts and jewelry gifts.

Mother’s Day home essential gifts from Target

$28.99 at Target

Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge Horizontal Glass Board Garden Party Target

Add a hefty dose of glamor to Mom’s office with this flower-bedecked take on a dry erase board from Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge. Bright and cheerful, the glass board has a built-in grid for a five week calendar — or for organized notes, appointments and more.

$19.99 at Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 3-Piece Plaid & Stripes Travel Pouch Set Target

Women can never have too many pouches — ya know, for hair ties, sunscreens, tissues and everything in between — which is why we love this set of three from Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection. Comprising small, medium and large zippered pouches, the set is perfect for travel and daily errands alike.

$10 at Target

Threshold 16-Ounce Stoneware Mother Like No Other Latte Mug with Saucer Target

Add a dash of beauty into her morning routine with this sweet French latte mug and matching saucer. Bearing the phrase “Mother like no other,” the stoneware is dainty and pretty… and microwave- and dishwasher-safe too.

$30 at Target

Opalhouse Cutout Ceramic Color-Changing Oil Diffuser Target

Self-care is a core tenet in every woman’s life, and this oil diffuser is only going to improve the practice. Made from ceramic, the white diffuser features pretty cut-out detailing that will blend beautifully with her room’s existing aesthetic. More to know: The internal light changes color and the diffuser has a nine-hour run time, with an automatic shut-off setting.

$17.99 at Target

Back to the Roots Kitchen Herb Garden Seed Kits Target

If your mama’s got a green thumb, look no further than this cute growing kit from Back to the Roots. Featuring three 16-ounce cans packed with nutrient-rich soil, the set includes basil, cilantro and mint, and can easily be stored on your kitchen window sill. More to know: The herbs can also be transplanted to her garden if she wants to set them free — and multiply in size.

$24.99 at Target

Heyday Apple iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro Case Target

Keep her phone safe with this pretty printed hard shell case from Heyday. Available in 12 patterns — from dainty scalloped dots to groovy green waves — the plastic case is also antibacterial and features cutouts for the camera lens and charging slots.

$24.99 $21.24 at Target

Project 62 Textured Faux Fur Throw Blanket Target

Here’s the thing about this blanket — you might be gifting it to your mom, but know that everyone in the family is going to be fighting over it immediately. Ultra-cozy, the faux fur throw is buttery soft and comes in four hues, from a girly pink to a chic neutral that will look great atop her couch!

$6 at Target

Opalhouse Floral Still Life Framed Wall Canvas Target

Finding artwork that is gorgeous, big and affordable is no easy feat, but Target is getting it done with an ample assortment of wall décor, including this beautiful framed canvas from Opalhouse. Sized 36” by 30”, the abstract piece features a brown flat-edge frame, which adds depth via the bright pops of color featured in the painting. Something tells us Mom is going to love it.

$129.99 at Target

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Target

Upgrade your mom’s arsenal of kitchen appliances with SodaStream’s latest and most advanced sparkling water maker. Dubbed “Art,” the slimmed-down gadget lets you customize the desired level of carbonation, as well as the flavor, and it now features retro design details and comes in white, black and light blue hues, all of which have stainless steel trim.

$9.99 at Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia ‘I Love You’ Etched Stoneware Planter Pot Target

Sometimes a sweet sentiment on a pretty pot is all a mama needs, and luckily Target’s got just the one. You’ll certainly get bonus points if you plant mom’s favorite flower in there!

$80.95 at Target

Picnic Time Country Picnic Basket Navy Blue and White Stripe Target

Make your family’s picnic dreams come true with this classic basket that looks like something you’d spy in a scene of “The Wizard of Oz.” Including a machine-washable liner, the wicker basket has a split lid design and a sturdy woven handle for transporting. Fill it with Mom’s favorite things — cheeses, crackers, wine and some chocolate — and you’ve got the perfect afternoon activity ready to go.

$64.99 at Target

Relaxzen Relaxing Shiatsu Foot Massager With Heat Target

Moms need all the self-care they can get right now, and this shiatsu foot massager is exactly that. Heated and featuring two different massaging directions, the massager can also be used on her back.

Mother’s Day fashion gifts from Target

$37.99 at Target

Stars Above Women’s Cozy Chenille Robe Target

Sure, bathrobes are a bit of a Mother’s Day cliché… but, um, who cares? Gifting a softer-than-thou bathrobe to your mama is a homerun idea and this chenille option from Stars Above is going to encircle her in coziness all year long. Available in gray, cream and pink hues, and sizes XS/S, M/L, XL/XXL, the robe is a Target favorite with more than 440 positive reviews.

$25 at Target

A New Day Oversized Clutch Target

Influencers are raving about this purse and we get why — it goes with everything! Oh, and it can hold everything, too, from her wallet and lip balm to her kiddo’s sippy cup and snacks.

$15 at Target

Universal Thread Women’s Oversized Plastic Geo Sunglasses Target

Every woman needs a pair of chic sunglasses, and this oversized option from Universal Thread will do the trick. We love the geometric design, the tortoise-and-gold details and the built-in UV protection in the lenses. Oh, and that $15 price tag.

$34 $23.80 at Target

JoyLab Mid-Rise French Terry Acid Wash Jogger Pants Target

Joggers are an athleisure wardrobe essential and this pair from JoyLab is a fave among Target-loving moms. Loose-fitting and featuring an acid-wash, the pants come in 12 colors and patterns and are gonna be her new go-to for errands, lounging and beyond. Complete the look with a matching hoodie or sweatshirt for extra brownie points.

$19.99 at Target

Universal Thread Polly Woven Slide Sandals Target

Update Mom’s shoe arsenal for summer with these chic slides from Universal Thread. Available in seven colorways, the woven sandals are ultra-comfy thanks to the contoured foot bed and they can work with casual and dressy outfits alike. Read: They’re about to be her new faves.

$29.99 at Target

A New Day Sleeveless Sundress Target

Summer calls for a sweet sundress and this one from A New Day is just that. Available in six colors and patterns, the midi-length and square-neck design are ultra-flattering and we love that sizes run from XS to 4X.

$12.99 at Target

Sugarfix by BaubleBar Rose Bottle Drop Earrings Target

Rosé season is nearly here, and if your mom loves the pink stuff, then these are the earrings for her. Chock full of glitz thanks to the sparkles and beading, the earrings are the perfect accessory for summer.

$20 at Target

Dluxe By Dearfoams Super Mom Fur Slide Slippers Target

We know, we know, fuzzy slippers are such a Mother’s Day cliché. But they’re also kind of awesome. Anyone who’s slipped their feet into the plush sanctuary of a downy slipper knows it’s a gift worth giving, which is exactly why your mama is going to love these ultra-girly cuties.

$19.99 at Target

Stars Above Women's Beautifully Soft Notch Collar Nightgown Target

A comfy nightgown is something all mamas can get on board with, and this adorable option from Target brand Stars Above will have her looking forward to bedtime all day long. We love the stylish piping detail and the oversized boyfriend-style design.

$7.99 at Target

A New Day Gold Link Earrings Target

ICYMI: Chain-link jewelry is a major accessories trend right now. We’re obsessed with this simple but chic earrings option that is also a bargain at under eight bucks.

$20 at Target

Universal Thread Women’s Sleeveless Dress Target

Meet one of Target’s bestselling dresses! The simple silhouette of this cotton dress skims the curves while also being ultra comfy — and perfect for pairing with sandals, sneakers and anything in between. Available in seven colors and patterns in sizes XS to 2X, the dress is a home run for fashionista mamas — not to mention it has more than 800 positive reviews.

Mother’s Day beauty gifts from Target

$54.99 at Target

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Target

Save your mama a trip to the salon with this Revlon One-Step dryer that delivers an easy, breezy blowout right in her very own bathroom. Seriously. We tried one of the internet’s most beloved products and found it to be worth all that hype…and your mom surely will too. We even named it the best budget hair dryer of 2021.

$14 at Target

Ouai Super Dry Shampoo Target

Hairstylist to celebrities like the Kardashians and Chrissy Teigen, Jen Atkin is also the founder of Ouai (pronounced “way”), a line of in-demand haircare products that are now available at good ol’ Target. The Dry Shampoo has a cult following, thanks to its oil-absorbing and volume-enhancing mojo.

$3.99 at Target

Holler and Glow Chasin Rainbows Hydrogel Face Mask Target

Face masks are all the rage right now, and this one tops our list because it’s a multitasker that brightens, plumps and moisturizes all at once thanks to ingredients like vitamin C, cica and vegan collagen.

$24.99 at Target

Bliss Youth Got This Serum Target

Not that she needs any help in the beauty department, but mom will certainly appreciate this beloved anti-aging serum from Bliss. Boasting more than 800 positive reviews, the retinol-packed product is said to smooth, brighten and restore skin’s bounce — pair it with the coordinating moisturizer and her regimen will be good to go.

$16.99 at Target

Real Techniques Cryo Sculpt Facial Roller Target

Pair Mama’s new Bliss products with this cooling stainless steel roller that works to reduce inflammation, calm irritation and tighten pores. The result will be rejuvenated skin saturated with a healthy glow.

$5 at Target

Universal Thread Matte Speckled Claw Hair Clip Target

Something as small as a $5 hair clip can truly brighten a mama’s day, especially when it comes in fun, speckled hues like bright green, neon blue and light purple.

$13.59 at Target

Lanolips 101 Ointment Fruities Babies Superbalm Target

Cover all of Mom’s lip balm needs with this adorable trio from Aussie clean beauty brand Lanolips. Featuring three flavors — strawberry, coconut and mint — the multitasking set can also be used on elbows, cuticles, skin patches and more.

$8 at Target

Olive & June Nail Polish Target

DIY manicures are always going to be on-trend, and if your mama’s a believer, you need to snag her a few bottles of Olive & June’s cult-favorite polish. Boasting more than 2,600 positive Target reviews, the vegan- and cruelty-free polish comes in dozens of hues and the bottles are cute enough to showcase on her bathroom counter.

$12.19 at Target

Plum Beauty Rose Quartz Sculpting Gua Sha Stone Target

If the mama on your list is a major beauty fiend, she’s going to be psyched to finally try gua sha. Said to tighten, tone and de-puff while also minimizing pores, fine lines and wrinkles and increasing product absorption, the stone should be applied to her face daily (after serums and moisturizers!), gliding it along the jaw and beyond in an upward sweeping motion.