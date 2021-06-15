CNN —

Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you haven’t already found the perfect gift for the dad in your life, we suggest heading over to Target. From cool tech gadgets to fashionable pieces, the beloved big-box store has plenty of fabulous Father’s Day gifts for you to shop and show dad just how much you care.

Need more ideas? Check out our favorite unique Father’s Day gifts, personalized Father’s Day gifts and Nordstrom Father’s Day gifts.

Goodfellow & Co Men's Best Dad Embroidered Baseball Hat $16.99 at Target Goodfellow & Co Men's Best Dad Embroidered Baseball Hat Target This embroidered baseball cap pretty much says it all and we’ll bet Dad will love wearing it with just about everything.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Stainless Steel Grilling Tool Set $19.99 at Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Stainless Steel Grilling Tool Set Target Take Dad’s grill game up a notch this summer with a four-piece stainless steel tool set. Complete with a spatula, tongs, fork and basting brush, it’s basically everything he needs to cook up some perfectly grilled summertime meals.

Coleman Quad Big and Tall Adults Camping Chair $59.99 $30 at Target Coleman Quad Big and Tall Adults Camping Chair Target Whether he’s camping, tailgating or hanging in the backyard, this oversized foldable camping chair is sure to come in handy. It’s easy to set up, waterproof and, of course, includes a cup holder.

Hammer + Axe Wooden Beer Caddy $9.99 at Target Hammer + Axe Wooden Beer Caddy Target Dad will love carrying around his favorite beers with this vintage-inspired beer caddy. It even has a metal opener on the side for optimum ease and sipping.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $189.99 at Target Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Target Dad can enjoy his morning brew with just the touch of a button thanks to this impressive Nespresso machine that makes delicious single-serve coffee and espresso in minutes. We even named it the best single-serve coffee maker of 2022.

Goodfellow & Co Men's Carson Sandals $10 at Target Goodfellow & Co Men's Carson Sandals Target A pair of slide sandals that are stylish and comfy will definitely become Dad’s new go-to shoes for the season.

Beyond Outdoors Wooden Bean Bag Toss $79.99 at Target Beyond Outdoors Wooden Bean Bag Toss Target Go head to head with Dad in a round of fun with this wooden bean bag toss game. Each board even has a convenient rope handle on the side so you can bring them to the beach, park or backyard barbecue with ease.

Paper Riot Co. 'Best Dad Ever' Trophy $9.99 at Target Paper Riot Co. 'Best Dad Ever' Trophy Target A ‘Best Dad Ever’ trophy says everything you need to say this Father’s Day.

Samsung Active2 LTE 44mm $249.99 at Target Samsung Active2 LTE 44mm Target This sleek smartwatch from Samsung does it all. Aside from connecting to apps and alerting you of calls and texts, it can track workouts as well as monitor heart rate, sleep patterns, stress levels and more. Read our review of it here.

Belkin BOOSTUP 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $29.99 $26.99 at Target Belkin BOOSTUP 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad Target Make sure Dad’s devices are always fully charged with this wireless charging pad that’s compatible with any Qi-enabled devices.

Zak! Designs 12.5-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler $9.99 at Target Zak! Designs 12.5-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler Target Dad can keep his favorite beverage perfectly cool for up to six hours or hot for up to one and a half hours wherever he goes with this stainless steel insulated can cooler.

Jockey Generation Men's Ultrasoft Jogger Pajama Pants $26 at Target Jockey Generation Men's Ultrasoft Jogger Pajama Pants Target These cozy pajama pants are made from a polyester-spandex blend that’s so soft, Dad will never want to take them off.

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker $179.99 at Target JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker Target A portable waterproof speaker is the best way for Dad to rock out to his favorite tunes wherever he goes.

Parker Lane Stoneware Dad Jokes Mug $5 at Target Parker Lane Stoneware Dad Jokes Mug Target This coffee mug is simply perfect for the dad that loves cracking dad jokes just as much as he loves his morning cup of joe.

Picnic Time 5-Piece Garden Tool Set $96.99 at Target Picnic Time 5-Piece Garden Tool Set with Tote And Folding Seat Target If the dad in your life enjoys gardening, he will surely love this handy tool set complete with a spade, trowel, weeder, cultivator, hand rake, hand shovel and folding seat. It even comes with an organizer tote to keep everything together neatly.

Cremo Palo Santo Reserve Collection Men's Spray Cologne $24.99 at Target Cremo Palo Santo Reserve Collection Men's Spray Cologne Target With notes of cardamom, dry papyrus and Palo Santo, this cologne smells bright, sweet and woodsy. See more of our favorite colognes here.

Goodfellow & Co Men's Olive Diagonal Zip Kit $14.99 at Target Goodfellow & Co Men's Olive Diagonal Zip Kit Target Keep toiletries organized and in one place when traveling with this chic zip kit travel pouch that’s made from a durable fabric with sleek vegan leather.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woven Stripes Tassel Hammock $99.99 $84.99 at Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woven Stripes Tassel Hammock Target We’ll bet the dad in your life will love kicking back, relaxing and taking some naps in this comfy woven hammock. Designed with a chic striped pattern and accented with beads and tassels, it’s just as gorgeous as it is comfortable. See more of our favorite hammocks here.

Goodfellow & Co Men's French Terry Robe $26.99 at Target Goodfellow & Co Men's French Terry Robe Target A soft and cozy bathrobe is essential in any wardrobe. We especially love this one from Goodfellow & Co that’s made from a luxe French Terry material that’s breathable, comfy and machine-washable.

Frost Silicone Round Ice Cube Tray $10.99 at Target FROST Silicone Round Ice Cube Tray Target Sphere-shaped ice cubes are the coolest way to keep Dad’s favorite beverages and cocktails chilled. Plus, this BPA-free silicone tray is dishwasher safe.

Bevel Men's Shave Kit $89.99 at Target Bevel Men's Shave Kit Target Not only does this Bevel Men’s Shave Kit come with everything dad needs to achieve a soft and smooth shave but it’s formulated with ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, tea tree oil which help to reduce razor bumps and skin irritation.

Dluxe by Dearfoams Dad Boss Scuff Slippers $20 at Target Men's dluxe by dearfoams Dad Boss Scuff Slippers Target Every dad deserves a pair of ‘Dad Boss’ memory foam slippers — especially when they feature an ultra soft flannel lining with temperature regulating technology that keeps his feet warm and dry like these.

Threshold The Hero Dad Candle $15 at Target Threshold The Hero Dad Beveled Edge Cylinder with Metal Lid Target Remind Dad of the hero he is to you with this gorgeous hand-poured candle. With notes of sandalwood, cedar, vanilla bourbon and florals, its rich scent will remind dad of you every time he burns it. See more of our favorite Target candles here.

All In Motion 3mm Yoga Mat $16.99 at Target All In Motion 3mm Yoga Mat Target Thanks to its nonslip grip and durable material, Dad can use this mat for meditation, yoga, stretching and full-body workouts. Choose from a variety of colors including light blue, mauve, orange and green. See more of the best yoga mats here.

Ray-Ban RB3025 58mm Aviator Unisex Pilot Sunglasses $188 at Target Ray-Ban RB3025 58mm Aviator Unisex Pilot Sunglasses Target A pair of Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses are timeless, stylish and classic — just like Dad.

Paper Riot Co. 4" x 6" No.1 Dad Ribbon Clip Single Image Frame $9.99 at Target Paper Riot Co. 4" x 6" No.1 Dad Ribbon Clip Single Image Frame Target Add your favorite photo to this No.1 Dad Ribbon Clip picture frame for a sweet and thoughtful gift that he will be sure to cherish for years to come.