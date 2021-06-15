Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you haven’t already found the perfect gift for the dad in your life, we suggest heading over to Target. From cool tech gadgets to fashionable pieces, the beloved big-box store has plenty of fabulous Father’s Day gifts for you to shop and show dad just how much you care.
$16.99 at Target
This embroidered baseball cap pretty much says it all and we’ll bet Dad will love wearing it with just about everything.
$19.99 at Target
Take Dad’s grill game up a notch this summer with a four-piece stainless steel tool set. Complete with a spatula, tongs, fork and basting brush, it’s basically everything he needs to cook up some perfectly grilled summertime meals.
$199.99 at Target
We named these earbuds the best wireless earbuds of the year thanks to their ultra-comfortable and sporty design, and how effortlessly they pair with all Apple devices — making them an even better buy than AirPods Pro. See our full review here.
$59.99 $30 at Target
Whether he’s camping, tailgating or hanging in the backyard, this oversized foldable camping chair is sure to come in handy. It’s easy to set up, waterproof and, of course, includes a cup holder.
$9.99 at Target
Dad will love carrying around his favorite beers with this vintage-inspired beer caddy. It even has a metal opener on the side for optimum ease and sipping.
$189.99 at Target
Dad can enjoy his morning brew with just the touch of a button thanks to this impressive Nespresso machine that makes delicious single-serve coffee and espresso in minutes. We even named it the best single-serve coffee maker of 2022.
$10 at Target
A pair of slide sandals that are stylish and comfy will definitely become Dad’s new go-to shoes for the season.
$79.99 at Target
Go head to head with Dad in a round of fun with this wooden bean bag toss game. Each board even has a convenient rope handle on the side so you can bring them to the beach, park or backyard barbecue with ease.
$9.99 at Target
A ‘Best Dad Ever’ trophy says everything you need to say this Father’s Day.
$249.99 at Target
This sleek smartwatch from Samsung does it all. Aside from connecting to apps and alerting you of calls and texts, it can track workouts as well as monitor heart rate, sleep patterns, stress levels and more. Read our review of it here.
$29.99 $26.99 at Target
Make sure Dad’s devices are always fully charged with this wireless charging pad that’s compatible with any Qi-enabled devices.
$9.99 at Target
Dad can keep his favorite beverage perfectly cool for up to six hours or hot for up to one and a half hours wherever he goes with this stainless steel insulated can cooler.
$26 at Target
These cozy pajama pants are made from a polyester-spandex blend that’s so soft, Dad will never want to take them off.
$179.99 at Target
A portable waterproof speaker is the best way for Dad to rock out to his favorite tunes wherever he goes.
$5 at Target
This coffee mug is simply perfect for the dad that loves cracking dad jokes just as much as he loves his morning cup of joe.
$96.99 at Target
If the dad in your life enjoys gardening, he will surely love this handy tool set complete with a spade, trowel, weeder, cultivator, hand rake, hand shovel and folding seat. It even comes with an organizer tote to keep everything together neatly.
$24.99 at Target
With notes of cardamom, dry papyrus and Palo Santo, this cologne smells bright, sweet and woodsy. See more of our favorite colognes here.
$59.99 at Target
Kicking back and relaxing is easy thanks to this Shiatsu heated foot massager. With 12 massage nodes and toe-touch control it will relieve tension and soothe Dad’s tired feet.
$14.99 at Target
Keep toiletries organized and in one place when traveling with this chic zip kit travel pouch that’s made from a durable fabric with sleek vegan leather.
$99.99 $84.99 at Target
We’ll bet the dad in your life will love kicking back, relaxing and taking some naps in this comfy woven hammock. Designed with a chic striped pattern and accented with beads and tassels, it’s just as gorgeous as it is comfortable. See more of our favorite hammocks here.
$26.99 at Target
A soft and cozy bathrobe is essential in any wardrobe. We especially love this one from Goodfellow & Co that’s made from a luxe French Terry material that’s breathable, comfy and machine-washable.
$10.99 at Target
Sphere-shaped ice cubes are the coolest way to keep Dad’s favorite beverages and cocktails chilled. Plus, this BPA-free silicone tray is dishwasher safe.
$89.99 at Target
Not only does this Bevel Men’s Shave Kit come with everything dad needs to achieve a soft and smooth shave but it’s formulated with ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, tea tree oil which help to reduce razor bumps and skin irritation.
$20 at Target
Every dad deserves a pair of ‘Dad Boss’ memory foam slippers — especially when they feature an ultra soft flannel lining with temperature regulating technology that keeps his feet warm and dry like these.
$15 at Target
Remind Dad of the hero he is to you with this gorgeous hand-poured candle. With notes of sandalwood, cedar, vanilla bourbon and florals, its rich scent will remind dad of you every time he burns it. See more of our favorite Target candles here.
$16.99 at Target
Thanks to its nonslip grip and durable material, Dad can use this mat for meditation, yoga, stretching and full-body workouts. Choose from a variety of colors including light blue, mauve, orange and green. See more of the best yoga mats here.
$188 at Target
A pair of Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses are timeless, stylish and classic — just like Dad.
$9.99 at Target
Add your favorite photo to this No.1 Dad Ribbon Clip picture frame for a sweet and thoughtful gift that he will be sure to cherish for years to come.
$14.99 at Target
This light up screwdriver is complete with five magnetic bits — including three Phillips head and two flathead alloy steel screwdriver bits — so he will never have to worry about misplacing them.
$39.99 at Target
When he can’t get out to the green, Dad can still perfect his golf game with this eight-foot putting mat. See more of the best golfing essentials for Dad here.