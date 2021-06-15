Target
CNN  — 

Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you haven’t already found the perfect gift for the dad in your life, we suggest heading over to Target. From cool tech gadgets to fashionable pieces, the beloved big-box store has plenty of fabulous Father’s Day gifts for you to shop and show dad just how much you care.

Need more ideas? Check out our favorite unique Father’s Day gifts, personalized Father’s Day gifts and Nordstrom Father’s Day gifts.

Goodfellow & Co Men's Best Dad Embroidered Baseball Hat

$16.99 at Target

Goodfellow & Co Men's Best Dad Embroidered Baseball Hat
Goodfellow & Co Men's Best Dad Embroidered Baseball Hat
Target

This embroidered baseball cap pretty much says it all and we’ll bet Dad will love wearing it with just about everything.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Stainless Steel Grilling Tool Set

$19.99 at Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Stainless Steel Grilling Tool Set
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 4-Piece Stainless Steel Grilling Tool Set
Target

Take Dad’s grill game up a notch this summer with a four-piece stainless steel tool set. Complete with a spatula, tongs, fork and basting brush, it’s basically everything he needs to cook up some perfectly grilled summertime meals.

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

$199.99 at Target

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
CNN

We named these earbuds the best wireless earbuds of the year thanks to their ultra-comfortable and sporty design, and how effortlessly they pair with all Apple devices — making them an even better buy than AirPods Pro. See our full review here.

Coleman Quad Big and Tall Adults Camping Chair

$59.99 $30 at Target

Coleman Quad Big and Tall Adults Camping Chair
Coleman Quad Big and Tall Adults Camping Chair
Target

Whether he’s camping, tailgating or hanging in the backyard, this oversized foldable camping chair is sure to come in handy. It’s easy to set up, waterproof and, of course, includes a cup holder.

Hammer + Axe Wooden Beer Caddy

$9.99 at Target

Hammer + Axe Wooden Beer Caddy
Hammer + Axe Wooden Beer Caddy
Target

Dad will love carrying around his favorite beers with this vintage-inspired beer caddy. It even has a metal opener on the side for optimum ease and sipping.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

$189.99 at Target

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Target

Dad can enjoy his morning brew with just the touch of a button thanks to this impressive Nespresso machine that makes delicious single-serve coffee and espresso in minutes. We even named it the best single-serve coffee maker of 2022.

Goodfellow & Co Men's Carson Sandals

$10 at Target

Goodfellow & Co Men's Carson Sandals
Goodfellow & Co Men's Carson Sandals
Target

A pair of slide sandals that are stylish and comfy will definitely become Dad’s new go-to shoes for the season.

Beyond Outdoors Wooden Bean Bag Toss

$79.99 at Target

Beyond Outdoors Wooden Bean Bag Toss
Beyond Outdoors Wooden Bean Bag Toss
Target

Go head to head with Dad in a round of fun with this wooden bean bag toss game. Each board even has a convenient rope handle on the side so you can bring them to the beach, park or backyard barbecue with ease.

Paper Riot Co. 'Best Dad Ever' Trophy

$9.99 at Target

Paper Riot Co. 'Best Dad Ever' Trophy
Paper Riot Co. 'Best Dad Ever' Trophy
Target

A ‘Best Dad Ever’ trophy says everything you need to say this Father’s Day.

Samsung Active2 LTE 44mm

$249.99 at Target

Samsung Active2 LTE 44mm
Samsung Active2 LTE 44mm
Target

This sleek smartwatch from Samsung does it all. Aside from connecting to apps and alerting you of calls and texts, it can track workouts as well as monitor heart rate, sleep patterns, stress levels and more. Read our review of it here.

Belkin BOOSTUP 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad

$29.99 $26.99 at Target

Belkin BOOSTUP 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad
Belkin BOOSTUP 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad
Target

Make sure Dad’s devices are always fully charged with this wireless charging pad that’s compatible with any Qi-enabled devices.

Zak! Designs 12.5-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler

$9.99 at Target

Zak! Designs 12.5-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler
Zak! Designs 12.5-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler
Target

Dad can keep his favorite beverage perfectly cool for up to six hours or hot for up to one and a half hours wherever he goes with this stainless steel insulated can cooler.

Jockey Generation Men's Ultrasoft Jogger Pajama Pants

$26 at Target

Jockey Generation Men's Ultrasoft Jogger Pajama Pants
Jockey Generation Men's Ultrasoft Jogger Pajama Pants
Target

These cozy pajama pants are made from a polyester-spandex blend that’s so soft, Dad will never want to take them off.

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker

$179.99 at Target

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker
JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker
Target

A portable waterproof speaker is the best way for Dad to rock out to his favorite tunes wherever he goes.

Parker Lane Stoneware Dad Jokes Mug

$5 at Target

Parker Lane Stoneware Dad Jokes Mug
Parker Lane Stoneware Dad Jokes Mug
Target

This coffee mug is simply perfect for the dad that loves cracking dad jokes just as much as he loves his morning cup of joe.

Picnic Time 5-Piece Garden Tool Set

$96.99 at Target

Picnic Time 5-Piece Garden Tool Set with Tote And Folding Seat
Picnic Time 5-Piece Garden Tool Set with Tote And Folding Seat
Target

If the dad in your life enjoys gardening, he will surely love this handy tool set complete with a spade, trowel, weeder, cultivator, hand rake, hand shovel and folding seat. It even comes with an organizer tote to keep everything together neatly.

Cremo Palo Santo Reserve Collection Men's Spray Cologne

$24.99 at Target

Cremo Palo Santo Reserve Collection Men's Spray Cologne
Cremo Palo Santo Reserve Collection Men's Spray Cologne
Target

With notes of cardamom, dry papyrus and Palo Santo, this cologne smells bright, sweet and woodsy. See more of our favorite colognes here.

HoMedics Shiatsu Elite Foot Massager with Heat

$59.99 at Target

HoMedics Shiatsu Elite Foot Massager with Heat
HoMedics Shiatsu Elite Foot Massager with Heat
Target

Kicking back and relaxing is easy thanks to this Shiatsu heated foot massager. With 12 massage nodes and toe-touch control it will relieve tension and soothe Dad’s tired feet.

Goodfellow & Co Men's Olive Diagonal Zip Kit

$14.99 at Target

Goodfellow & Co Men's Olive Diagonal Zip Kit
Goodfellow & Co Men's Olive Diagonal Zip Kit
Target

Keep toiletries organized and in one place when traveling with this chic zip kit travel pouch that’s made from a durable fabric with sleek vegan leather.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woven Stripes Tassel Hammock

$99.99 $84.99 at Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woven Stripes Tassel Hammock
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Woven Stripes Tassel Hammock
Target

We’ll bet the dad in your life will love kicking back, relaxing and taking some naps in this comfy woven hammock. Designed with a chic striped pattern and accented with beads and tassels, it’s just as gorgeous as it is comfortable. See more of our favorite hammocks here.

Goodfellow & Co Men's French Terry Robe

$26.99 at Target

Goodfellow & Co Men's French Terry Robe
Goodfellow & Co Men's French Terry Robe
Target

A soft and cozy bathrobe is essential in any wardrobe. We especially love this one from Goodfellow & Co that’s made from a luxe French Terry material that’s breathable, comfy and machine-washable.

Frost Silicone Round Ice Cube Tray

$10.99 at Target

FROST Silicone Round Ice Cube Tray
FROST Silicone Round Ice Cube Tray
Target

Sphere-shaped ice cubes are the coolest way to keep Dad’s favorite beverages and cocktails chilled. Plus, this BPA-free silicone tray is dishwasher safe.

Bevel Men's Shave Kit

$89.99 at Target

Bevel Men's Shave Kit
Bevel Men's Shave Kit
Target

Not only does this Bevel Men’s Shave Kit come with everything dad needs to achieve a soft and smooth shave but it’s formulated with ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, tea tree oil which help to reduce razor bumps and skin irritation.

Dluxe by Dearfoams Dad Boss Scuff Slippers

$20 at Target

Men's dluxe by dearfoams Dad Boss Scuff Slippers
Men's dluxe by dearfoams Dad Boss Scuff Slippers
Target

Every dad deserves a pair of ‘Dad Boss’ memory foam slippers — especially when they feature an ultra soft flannel lining with temperature regulating technology that keeps his feet warm and dry like these.

Threshold The Hero Dad Candle

$15 at Target

Threshold The Hero Dad Beveled Edge Cylinder with Metal Lid
Threshold The Hero Dad Beveled Edge Cylinder with Metal Lid
Target

Remind Dad of the hero he is to you with this gorgeous hand-poured candle. With notes of sandalwood, cedar, vanilla bourbon and florals, its rich scent will remind dad of you every time he burns it. See more of our favorite Target candles here.

All In Motion 3mm Yoga Mat

$16.99 at Target

All In Motion 3mm Yoga Mat
All In Motion 3mm Yoga Mat
Target

Thanks to its nonslip grip and durable material, Dad can use this mat for meditation, yoga, stretching and full-body workouts. Choose from a variety of colors including light blue, mauve, orange and green. See more of the best yoga mats here.

Ray-Ban RB3025 58mm Aviator Unisex Pilot Sunglasses

$188 at Target

Ray-Ban RB3025 58mm Aviator Unisex Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3025 58mm Aviator Unisex Pilot Sunglasses
Target

A pair of Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses are timeless, stylish and classic — just like Dad.

Paper Riot Co. 4" x 6" No.1 Dad Ribbon Clip Single Image Frame

$9.99 at Target

Paper Riot Co. 4" x 6" No.1 Dad Ribbon Clip Single Image Frame
Paper Riot Co. 4" x 6" No.1 Dad Ribbon Clip Single Image Frame
Target

Add your favorite photo to this No.1 Dad Ribbon Clip picture frame for a sweet and thoughtful gift that he will be sure to cherish for years to come.

Smartgear LED Multi-Driver

$14.99 at Target

Smartgear LED Multi-Driver
Smartgear LED Multi-Driver
Target

This light up screwdriver is complete with five magnetic bits — including three Phillips head and two flathead alloy steel screwdriver bits — so he will never have to worry about misplacing them.

Callaway 8-Foot Putting Golf Mat

$39.99 at Target

Callaway 8-Foot Putting Golf Mat
Callaway 8-Foot Putting Golf Mat
Target

When he can’t get out to the green, Dad can still perfect his golf game with this eight-foot putting mat. See more of the best golfing essentials for Dad here.