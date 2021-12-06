Stocking stuffers are some of the easiest gifts to forget about, so if you still need to grab a few cheap products to place over the fireplace, we’ve rounded up our favorite stocking stuffers under $25. From spicy honey to monogrammed mugs, here are our favorite stocking stuffer ideas for adults and for kids.
These ultra-soft and smooth pillowcases help promote healthy hair and skin since they reduce friction while you sleep. Plus, they’re only $10 and come in 10 elegant colors.
Avocados are great, but slicing them? Not so much. That’s why this convenient avocado slicer is the perfect stocking stuffer for the avo-obsessed person in your life.
Whether you know someone working from home or a kid who just can’t focus on their homework, this fidget cube might help them regain focus.
This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to enjoy the movies you’ve downloaded without holding your phone for an entire flight. See more of our favorite products for comfortable flying.
Winter’s here and with it, dry hands. Make sure everyone stays moisturized with this cult-favorite hand cream from O’Keeffe’s. See more of our favorite hand creams here.
We’ve all been ordering more and more stuff online, and if you know someone who could use some help opening all those boxes, this skin-safe cutter is the perfect gift.
This ice roller is perfect for depuffing your face or soothing migraines and headaches after a long day of work. Just stash it in your fridge for instant, cooling relief whenever you need it. Read our review here.
This towel will change the way you shower forever, and once you try it you’ll want to put it in everyone’s stocking this holiday season. With an exfoliating texture, you’ll come out of the bathroom feeling cleaner than ever. Read our review here.
Take a more personalized approach to your gift-giving by surprising them with this adorable, mosaic-themed monogrammed mug from Anthropologie.
The gift of a good night’s sleep is priceless, and, luckily, our favorite sleep mask is only $10, so getting that deep, restorative sleep you’ve been longing for is more attainable than you think.
Available in six different colors, these comfy ribbed crew socks from Ugg are a great little gift to stuff in their stocking.
Add some spice to their life with this delicious hot honey infused with chile. An extra-hot option is also available for those daring enough.
You can never go wrong with a simple package of Burt’s Bees, but this set carries a little more holiday charm with a special design perfect for anyone’s stocking.
Everyone could use a spare charging cable, but don’t buy those cheap ones that will break in just a few months. We tested Lightning cables for weeks, and the Anker Powerline was by far the best.
This beautiful 200-page notepad from Rifle Paper Co. is a beautiful yet practical little gift to slip into their stocking and the perfect place for them to jot down their thoughts.
Don't question the power of Poo-Pourri. Among our favorite practical, deeply essential gifts is this before-you-go spray that leaves the bathroom smelling like a citrus field after you leave. If you want it to feel even more special, check out this mini variety pack.
Step up their latte game with this small, easy-to-use milk frother that will instantly give their mornings a more luxurious feel. It's an Underscored editor favorite.
One of our readers' favorite products of the year, this set comes with 12 face masks for under $12.
If they're looking to enter 2023 eco-friendlier than ever, check out this set of Swedish dishcloths, and read our review here.
Lego sets are another childhood staple, so whether you’re introducing them to the bricks for the first time or adding to their extensive collection, this mini set depicting two German shepherds is the perfect stocking stuffer.
If you’re looking for a practical stocking stuffer, check out this drain protector from TubShroom, an Underscored editor favorite. It catches anything that shouldn’t go down your tub’s drain, plus it’s made of stainless steel, which means it’s a breeze to clean.
If you're in need of a small gift for someone who loves to do their nails, why not throw a box of cute press-ons into their stocking?
Ensure your adventurer can always have a clean drink of water wherever they go with this personal filter. Read our review of it here.
On those cold winter days, they'll be thankful for this cozy beanie hat that comes in seven different colors.
For the one who’s obsessed with grilling or crème brûlée, this handheld butane torch is an easy way to up their cooking game.
This cute Apple Watch stand makes your gadget look like an old-school Mac while still giving you access to the face to use as a clock.
For that person whose phone is always dying, this super-portable power bank will help them stay charged.
A great game for the kids or the whole family, Exploding Kittens is a card game that gets more intense the longer you play. Plus, the art on the cards is equal parts outlandish and hilarious, so the kids will be laughing and shouting about laser beams, magical enchiladas and, of course, exploding kittens.
A mix between Simon Says and a Rubik’s Cube, this handheld electronic game is the perfect boredom beater for the winter.
Bath time is going to hit a new level of fun with these dinosaur bath bombs. Once the bomb has bubbled away, they’ll find a cool dinosaur toy inside.
Give the little one a challenge with this mini Rubik’s Cube. Plus, this six-pack lets you give one to all the kids so they won’t be fighting over one when they’re trying to solve it.
Everyone needs a stuffed animal growing up, and when you’re in need of small options that will fit in a stocking, there’s no better toy than a Ty Beanie Boo. This one features a cute dog, but there are endless options to choose from.
Kids never wash their hands well enough, so make the whole thing more fun with these exploding hand soap capsules.