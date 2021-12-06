prime-day-small-biz-mikes
Stocking stuffers are some of the easiest gifts to forget about, so if you still need to grab a few cheap products to place over the fireplace, we’ve rounded up our favorite stocking stuffers under $25. From spicy honey to monogrammed mugs, here are our favorite stocking stuffer ideas for adults and for kids.

Reader Favorite

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

These ultra-soft and smooth pillowcases help promote healthy hair and skin since they reduce friction while you sleep. Plus, they’re only $10 and come in 10 elegant colors.

$10 $8 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

Avocados are great, but slicing them? Not so much. That’s why this convenient avocado slicer is the perfect stocking stuffer for the avo-obsessed person in your life.

$12 at Amazon

Pilpoc The Fube Fidget Cube

Whether you know someone working from home or a kid who just can’t focus on their homework, this fidget cube might help them regain focus.

$16.95 at Amazon

Tayto Potato Ambient Light

Smoko

Go into cuteness overdrive with this plump little potato that turns into a warm, ambient light. And if they’re not into potatoes, Smoko also has lights depicting boba tea, dumplings, mushrooms and more.

$24 at Urban Outfitters
Editor Favorite

Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Mount

This adjustable clamp attaches directly to your tray table, allowing you to enjoy the movies you’ve downloaded without holding your phone for an entire flight. See more of our favorite products for comfortable flying.

$18 $13 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream

Winter’s here and with it, dry hands. Make sure everyone stays moisturized with this cult-favorite hand cream from O’Keeffe’s. See more of our favorite hand creams here.

$9 $8 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter

We’ve all been ordering more and more stuff online, and if you know someone who could use some help opening all those boxes, this skin-safe cutter is the perfect gift.

$13 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Esarora Ice Roller

This ice roller is perfect for depuffing your face or soothing migraines and headaches after a long day of work. Just stash it in your fridge for instant, cooling relief whenever you need it. Read our review here.

$21 $17 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel

This towel will change the way you shower forever, and once you try it you’ll want to put it in everyone’s stocking this holiday season. With an exfoliating texture, you’ll come out of the bathroom feeling cleaner than ever. Read our review here.

$15 at Amazon

Tiled Margot Monogram Mug

Anthropologie

Take a more personalized approach to your gift-giving by surprising them with this adorable, mosaic-themed monogrammed mug from Anthropologie.

$14 $10 at Anthropologie
Best Tested

Mavogel Sleep Mask

The gift of a good night’s sleep is priceless, and, luckily, our favorite sleep mask is only $10, so getting that deep, restorative sleep you’ve been longing for is more attainable than you think.

$20 $10 at Amazon

Ugg Ribbed Crew Socks

Nordstrom

Available in six different colors, these comfy ribbed crew socks from Ugg are a great little gift to stuff in their stocking.

$18 at Nordstrom
Editor Favorite

Mike's Hot Honey

Amazon

Add some spice to their life with this delicious hot honey infused with chile. An extra-hot option is also available for those daring enough.

$13 at Amazon

Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift Set

Amazon

You can never go wrong with a simple package of Burt’s Bees, but this set carries a little more holiday charm with a special design perfect for anyone’s stocking.

$12 at Amazon
Best Tested

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable

Anker

Everyone could use a spare charging cable, but don’t buy those cheap ones that will break in just a few months. We tested Lightning cables for weeks, and the Anker Powerline was by far the best.

$13 $9 at Amazon

Rifle Paper Co. Desktop Notepad

Rifle Paper Co.

This beautiful 200-page notepad from Rifle Paper Co. is a beautiful yet practical little gift to slip into their stocking and the perfect place for them to jot down their thoughts.

$22 at Rifle Paper Co.
Editor Favorite

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray

Amazon

Don't question the power of Poo-Pourri. Among our favorite practical, deeply essential gifts is this before-you-go spray that leaves the bathroom smelling like a citrus field after you leave. If you want it to feel even more special, check out this mini variety pack.

$10 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Aerolatte Milk Frother

Amazon

Step up their latte game with this small, easy-to-use milk frother that will instantly give their mornings a more luxurious feel. It's an Underscored editor favorite.

$30 $22 at Amazon
Reader Favorite

Glam Up Sheet Mask, 12-Pack

Amazon

One of our readers' favorite products of the year, this set comes with 12 face masks for under $12.

$15 $12 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

Amazon

If they're looking to enter 2023 eco-friendlier than ever, check out this set of Swedish dishcloths, and read our review here.

$25 $15 at Amazon

Lego German Shepherd Set

Lego

Lego sets are another childhood staple, so whether you’re introducing them to the bricks for the first time or adding to their extensive collection, this mini set depicting two German shepherds is the perfect stocking stuffer.

$15 $12 at Lego
Editor Favorite

TubShroom Ultra Drain Protector

Amazon

If you’re looking for a practical stocking stuffer, check out this drain protector from TubShroom, an Underscored editor favorite. It catches anything that shouldn’t go down your tub’s drain, plus it’s made of stainless steel, which means it’s a breeze to clean.

$16 $14 at Amazon
Editor Favorite

Chillhouse Chill Tips Press-On Manicure Kit

Urban Outfitters

If you're in need of a small gift for someone who loves to do their nails, why not throw a box of cute press-ons into their stocking?

$16 at Urban Outfitters
Editor Favorite

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Amazon

Ensure your adventurer can always have a clean drink of water wherever they go with this personal filter. Read our review of it here.

$20 $13 at Amazon

Old Navy Rib-Knit Beanie Hat

Old Navy

On those cold winter days, they'll be thankful for this cozy beanie hat that comes in seven different colors.

$13 $8 at Old Navy
Reader Favorite

Sondiko Butane Torch

Amazon

For the one who’s obsessed with grilling or crème brûlée, this handheld butane torch is an easy way to up their cooking game.

$30 $20 at Amazon
Reader Favorite

Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand

ELAGO

This cute Apple Watch stand makes your gadget look like an old-school Mac while still giving you access to the face to use as a clock.

$14 at Amazon

Belkin Portable Power Bank

Amazon

For that person whose phone is always dying, this super-portable power bank will help them stay charged.

$25 at Amazon
Reader Favorite

Exploding Kittens

Amazon

A great game for the kids or the whole family, Exploding Kittens is a card game that gets more intense the longer you play. Plus, the art on the cards is equal parts outlandish and hilarious, so the kids will be laughing and shouting about laser beams, magical enchiladas and, of course, exploding kittens.

$20 $18 at Amazon

Flipslide Handheld Electronic Game

Target

A mix between Simon Says and a Rubik’s Cube, this handheld electronic game is the perfect boredom beater for the winter.

$18 $15 at Amazon

Dinosaur Bath Bombs, 5-Pack

Etsy

Bath time is going to hit a new level of fun with these dinosaur bath bombs. Once the bomb has bubbled away, they’ll find a cool dinosaur toy inside.

$24 at Etsy

Mini Color 3-by-3 Cube Puzzle Game Toys, 6-Pack

Amazon

Give the little one a challenge with this mini Rubik’s Cube. Plus, this six-pack lets you give one to all the kids so they won’t be fighting over one when they’re trying to solve it.

$13 $7 at Amazon

Ty Beanie Boos Slush Dog

Amazon

Everyone needs a stuffed animal growing up, and when you’re in need of small options that will fit in a stocking, there’s no better toy than a Ty Beanie Boo. This one features a cute dog, but there are endless options to choose from.

$11 at Amazon

Exploding Hand Soap

Uncommon Goods

Kids never wash their hands well enough, so make the whole thing more fun with these exploding hand soap capsules.

$13 at Uncommon Goods