Stocking stuffers are some of the easiest gifts to forget about, so if you still need to grab a few cheap products to place over the fireplace, we’ve rounded up our favorite stocking stuffers under $25. From spicy honey to monogrammed mugs, here are our favorite stocking stuffer ideas for adults and for kids.

Reader Favorite Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon These ultra-soft and smooth pillowcases help promote healthy hair and skin since they reduce friction while you sleep. Plus, they’re only $10 and come in 10 elegant colors. $10 $8 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon Avocados are great, but slicing them? Not so much. That’s why this convenient avocado slicer is the perfect stocking stuffer for the avo-obsessed person in your life. $12 at Amazon

Pilpoc The Fube Fidget Cube Amazon Whether you know someone working from home or a kid who just can’t focus on their homework, this fidget cube might help them regain focus. $16.95 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter Amazon We’ve all been ordering more and more stuff online, and if you know someone who could use some help opening all those boxes, this skin-safe cutter is the perfect gift. $13 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Esarora Ice Roller Amazon This ice roller is perfect for de-puffing your face or soothing migraines and headaches after a long day of work. Just stash it in your fridge for instant, cooling relief whenever you need it. Read our review here. $21 $17 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon This towel will change the way you shower forever, and once you try it you’ll want to put it in everyone’s stocking this holiday season. With an exfoliating texture, you’ll come out of the bathroom feeling cleaner than ever. Read our review here. $15 at Amazon

Tiled Margot Monogram Mug Anthropologie Take a more personalized approach to your gift giving by surprising them with this adorable, mosaic themed monogrammed mug from Anthropologie. $14 $10 at Anthropologie

Ugg Ribbed Crew Socks Nordstrom Available in six different colors, these comfy ribbed crew socks from Ugg are a great little gift to stuff in their stocking. $18 at Nordstrom

Editor Favorite Mike's Hot Honey Amazon Add some spice to their life with this delicious hot honey infused with chile. An extra-hot option is also available for those daring enough. $13 at Amazon

Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift Set Amazon You can never go wrong with a simple package of Burt’s Bees, but this set carries a little more holiday charm with a special design perfect for anyone’s stocking. $12 at Amazon

Rifle Paper Co. Desktop Notepad Rifle Paper Co. This beautiful 200 paged notepad from Rifle Paper Co. is a beautiful yet practical little gift to slip into their stocking and the perfect place for them to jot down their thoughts. $22 at Rifle Paper Co.

Lego German Shepherd Set Lego Lego sets are another childhood staple, so whether you’re introducing them to the bricks for the first time or adding to their extensive collection, this mini set depicting two German shepherds is the perfect stocking stuffer. $15 $12 at Lego

Editor Favorite TubShroom Ultra Drain Protector Amazon If you’re looking for a practical stocking stuffer, check out this drain protector from TubShroom, and Underscored editor favorite. It catches anything that shouldn’t go down your tub’s drain, plus it’s made of stainless steel, which means it’s a breeze to clean. $16 $14 at Amazon

Editor Favorite Chillhouse Chill Tips Press-On Manicure Kit Urban Outfitters If you're in need of a small gift for someone who loves to do their nails, why not throw a box of cute press ons into their stocking? $16 at Urban Outfitters

Reader Favorite Sondiko Butane Torch Amazon For the one who’s obsessed with grilling or crème brûlée, this handheld butane torch is an easy way to up their cooking game. $30 $20 at Amazon

Reader Favorite Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand ELAGO This cute Apple Watch stand makes your gadget look like an old-school Mac while still giving you access to the face to use as a clock. $14 at Amazon

Belkin Portable Power Bank Amazon For that person whose phone is always dying, this super-portable power bank will help them stay charged. $25 at Amazon

Reader Favorite Exploding Kittens Amazon A great game for the kids or the whole family, Exploding Kittens is a card game that gets more intense the longer you play. Plus, the art on the card is equal parts outlandish and hilarious, so the kids will be laughing and shouting about laser beams, magical enchiladas and, of course, exploding kittens. $20 $18 at Amazon

Flipslide Handheld Electronic Game Target A mix between Simon Says and a Rubik’s Cube, this handheld electronic game is the perfect boredom beater for the winter. $18 $15 at Amazon

Dinosaur Bath Bombs, 5-Pack Etsy Bath time is going to hit a new level of fun with these dinosaur bath bombs. Once the bomb has bubbled away, they’ll find a cool dinosaur toy inside. $24 at Etsy

Mini Color 3-by-3 Cube Puzzle Game Toys, 6-Pack Amazon Give the little one a challenge with this mini Rubik’s cube. Plus, this six-pack lets you give one to all the kids so they won’t be fighting over one when they’re trying to solve it. $13 $7 at Amazon

Ty Beanie Boos Slush Dog Amazon Everyone needs a stuffed animal growing up, and when you’re in need of small options that will fit in a stocking, there’s no better toy than a Ty Beanie Boo. This one features a cute dog, but there are endless options to choose from. $11 at Amazon