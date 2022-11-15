Shopping for the traveler who only enjoys the finest doesn’t have to be difficult. Ensure they’re equipped with whatever five-star luxury hotel stay or vacation they have planned for the new year with new top-of-the-line travel gear.

If you’re looking to splurge this holiday season on your favorite traveler, we’ve got a list of go-to splurge gifts over $100 for every travel lover in your life. From fun luggage to luxury loungewear to the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, we’ve combed the internet to make your holiday gift list that much easier to get through.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Away Y2K Collection The Carry-On $285 at Away Away Y2K Collection The Carry-On Away Give the gift of Y2K nostalgia with Away’s new early-2000s-inspired limited-edition collection. Designed to transport travelers back in time and to the places they love, the Y2K Collection features the brand's iconic polycarbonate suitcases in white, black and blue with an iridescent finish. The shine captures the magic and luster of the holiday season, too. Plus, you're still gifting a piece of quality luggage — in fact, Away's The Carry-On took the title of the best overall hard-shell carry-on luggage in our testing thanks to its smart features, thoughtful organization and chic design.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Amazon Kindle Oasis From $250 at Amazon Amazon Kindle Oasis Amazon For the travel-obsessed bibliophile in your life, give the gift of taking a whole library on vacation. The Amazon Kindle Oasis is our pick for the best overall e-reader thanks to the access to Amazon's library as well as an adjustable display, comfortable design and basic, easy-to-use controls.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Gift Set $500 at Dyson Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Gift Set Dyson For the person in your life who needs perfect hair no matter their location, Dyson’s Corrale Hair Straighter is a cordless piece of magic. It should never be left home thanks to its supreme hair-straightening capabilities, universal voltage (though you'll likely still need a travel adapter for international travel) and a flight-ready feature that leaves the stresses of traveling to other tresses. This gift set comes with the straightener and case, charging dock, detangling comb, travel pouch, paddle brush and charging cable.

July Carry All Backpack Series 2 $175 at July July Carry All Backpack Series 2 July We love July. The brand's travel products are built to last, offer all the amenities a traveler could want and are incredibly chic. Included in that is the Carry All Backpack Series 2, which is available in four different colors. It has a capacity of 20 liters and features a hidden pocket with magnetic closure, a 16-inch laptop sleeve and a five-year warranty.

Allbirds Plant Pacers $135 at Allbirds Allbirds Plant Pacers Allbirds You can always count on Allbirds to help you shop consciously, and the brand makes some of our favorite shoes for traveling. The new Pacer collection is made for the city walker and is also crafted from 100% plastic- and petroleum-free plant leather. You’ll hardly be able to just buy one pair as a gift because once you slip these on, you’re good for day-to-night exploring.

Wolf 1834 Maria Large Zip Jewelry Case $229 at Bloomingdale's Wolf 1834 Maria Large Zip Jewelry Case Bloomingdale's If traveling in style is important, that should include how jewelry travels, too. Wolf 1834’s travel jewelry cases have been crafted with care since the brand was founded nearly 190 years ago. Made of leather, this jewelry case features multiple compartments, ring bars and pouches to keep your valuables shiny, untangled and, most importantly, safe while on the go. A zipper enclosure ensures everything stays in place.

CNN Underscored Best Tested UE Boom 3 $150 at Ultimate Ears UE Boom 3 Ultimate Ears If you're buying for someone who loves music and wants to take their favorite tunes on the go, a quality portable speaker is essential. This option from Ultimate Ears took the title of best all-around portable speaker in our testing, thanks to a spectacular 360-degree sound that's packed into a waterproof and dustproof canister. And, at a price that won't break the bank, this makes for a fantastic gift.

Shinola Vachetta Leather Travel Watch Case $250 at Bloomingdale's Shinola Vachetta Leather Travel Watch Case Bloomingdale's Shinola’s Vachetta Leather Travel Watch Case is the perfect small statement piece for someone who loves to travel. And what better way to help them stay punctual than by keeping their timepieces safe on the go. Available in two colors — navy and tan — it's made of leather with a fabric lining and zip closure. The case holds two watches and is padded inside for added protection.

Royce New York Leather Tech Accessory Travel Case $150 at Bloomingdale's Royce New York Leather Tech Accessory Travel Case Bloomingdale's Keeping your electronics in order can be one of the more frustrating parts of travel. Between tangled cords, small items lost at the bottom of your bag and different storage spaces for everything, staying organized can be a massive task. The Royce New York Leather Tech Accessory Travel Case is such a great gift to help keep your travel lover from unraveling during transit. It has space to store everything from TSA-approved power banks to adapters, laptop chargers, USB cables, headphones and more inside the three interior elasticized loops, interior slip pocket and interior mesh zip pocket.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Travelpro Maxlite 5 25-Inch Expandable Spinner $220 From $149 at Amazon Travelpro Maxlite 5 25-Inch Expandable Spinner Amazon This 25-inch expandable bag from Travelpro took the title of best soft-sided checked luggage in our testing. It's an extremely well-rounded suitcase that can cater to all kinds of travelers — including luxury travelers. Not only does it have comfortable carrying handles, but it's also expandable, durable and extremely maneuverable. We also love that it's available in 11 colors for every style.

White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf $335 at Amazon White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf Amazon Made of 100% cashmere and big enough to double as a travel blanket, White + Warren’s Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf is a great companion on a long-haul flight. It's available in seven colors to match any style, and not only is it perfect for keeping warm while you travel, but it's the perfect accessory on arrival at your destination, too.

Chanel Le Lift Creme Riche $165 at Bloomingdale's Chanel Le Lift Crème Riche Bloomingdale's This little magic wand of a product is brilliant after a long flight. Your travel-lover will never look weathered after landing with the antioxidant-rich Chanel Le Lift Crème Riche. The perfect accompaniment for keeping skin protected against environmental stressors, including airplanes, this is a great product to keep in a toiletry bag for easy access throughout the journey.

Royce & Rocket Castle Classic Suitcase $595 at Royce & Rocket Royce & Rocket Castle Classic Suitcase Royce & Rocket If you’ve got someone who’s uber-organized on your list, the Royce & Rocket Castle Classic suitcase could be perfect. The brand's latest collection features patent-pending built-in shelving so that packing — and unpacking — is easier than ever before. The hard-shell checked bag features a durable polycarbonate exterior and four wheels for easy rolling, but the star of the show is the interior compression system and shelving.

Beek Gallito Shearling Slide Sandal $280 at Beek Beek Gallito Shearling Slide Sandal Beek It’s hard to choose which Beeks to buy as a gift, as they’re all comfortable and incredibly chic. But for someone who's hopping aboard a train, plane or into a car, we think Beek Gallito Shearling Slides are a perfect choice. Since they're so easy to slip on and off, they're perfect for when you need to use the lavatory in-flight or when heading through security screening. Made of either leather or suede with a memory foam molded footbed, these sandals offer both arch and foot support. Plus, for every pair you buy, Beek donates a day’s worth of meals to a child in need.

Monos Metro Duffel $230 at Monos Monos Metro Duffel Monos The sleek pairing of the Monos Metro Duffel and Metro Backpack is a delightful gift for the long weekend traveler. The Monos Metro bags feature the brand’s proprietary QuickSnap Modular Kit System that allows the brand's Folio Kit to be easily detached or swapped without sacrificing the original look of the bag. We love how the set can be used alone or in conjunction for seamless packing and organization on the go.

Bellroy Travel Folio $159 at Bellroy Bellroy Travel Folio Bellroy A quality travel wallet is key for any traveler to arrive with all of their most important documents in one place. This leather folio has room to fit two passports, up to eight cards, cash, boarding passes and even space for a full-size pen.

Christy Dawn Sonny Sweater and Pants $178 at Christy Dawn and $198 at Christy Dawn Christy Dawn Sonny Sweater and Pants Christy Dawn There is something so satisfying about loungewear for travel — you get to look good but also be perfectly comfortable, you can dress it up or dress it down, you can mix and match or layer away. In any case, whether a train, plane or automobile, Christy Dawn’s Sonny Pant and Sonny Sweater will make your loved one a comfortably clothed traveler.

Sea to Summit Spark Ultralight Sleeping Bag From $269 at Sea to Summit Sea to Summit Spark Ultralight Sleeping Bag Sea to Summit Go to the backcountry without compromising on comfort with Sea to Summit's lightweight and super-warm sleeping bag. It’s packable to fit in an included compression bag and storage cell, so you can fit it easily in a travel backpack and take on your outdoor adventure.

Editor Favorite Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag, Large $215 at Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag, Large Dagne Dover We love Dagne Dover bags, and that includes this large weekender carryall bag. It works as a carry-on bag for air travel or for standalone use on a weekend trip. Inside, it's got a dedicated laptop sleeve that can accommodate up to a 16-inch device. It's made of a durable neoprene fabric, which will not only withstand travel, but can also be hand-washed in a mild detergent and cold water to stay fresh and clean for years to come.

Peak Design Travel Line Backpack $230 at Amazon Peak Design Travel Line Backpack Amazon It’s never a bad idea to upgrade a travel backpack. Peak Design’s 30-liter Travel Line Backpack makes for effortless packing, especially when paired with Peak Design’s Packing Cubes. Expandable, compressible and built with simplicity in mind, the travel backpack includes zippered stow pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and everything else needed to travel far, travel fast and never check a bag again.

Editor Favorite MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote Deluxe $295 at MZ Wallace MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote Deluxe MZ Wallace MZ Wallace is one of our favorite travel brands. Not only do we love its classic design, but its products are made to last. This tote bag is the perfect carry-on, as it also has a luggage sleeve and two exterior slip pockets. It's also got an adjustable, removable crossbody strap for easy maneuvering through the airport and beyond. And, best of all, there's a zip-top closure so belongings won't fall out of the bag during a bit of turbulence.

Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots $210 at REI Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots REI One of our favorite pairs of travel shoes, the Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots make a great gift for someone who wants to wander the streets for hours but can also sit down to a nice dinner and drinks at the end of a day of exploring. These booties are flexible, breathable and yet still chic — and they're able to brave the rain, too.

Tumi Belden Leather Wallet Crossbody $195 at Bloomingdale's Tumi Belden Leather Wallet Crossbody Nordstrom If you're shopping for an urban explorer, you can't go wrong with a versatile crossbody bag that can go from day to night. This Tumi bag doubles as both a wallet and a purse thanks to the removable, adjustable shoulder strap. Inside, there are six card pockets, and outside, there's a slip pocket, a zip pocket and open pockets. So, you'll be gifting plenty of storage space for all kinds of travel with this Belden collection classic.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 $379 at Amazon Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 Nordstrom Travel can be a noisy ordeal, whether it's the loud hum of the aircraft's engines, the baby crying three rows back or noisy hotel neighbors. Thankfully, noise-canceling headphones can help alleviate those problems. This set from Bose took the title of the best noise-canceling over-ear headphones in our testing thanks to their superior noise-canceling ability and sleek design.

Tentree Cloud Shell Puffer Vest $158 at Tentree Tentree Cloud Shell Puffer Vest Tentree If a traveler is hoofing it around a city all day, a puffer vest is certainly the way to keep them covered but not overheated. Tentree’s Cloud Shell Puffer Vest is that cozy and chic gift that will wow whoever gets it, plus it’s got sustainability built in because Tentree plants 10 trees for every item purchased.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Ring Alarm Pro $300 at Amazon Ring Alarm Pro Jacob KrolCNN For the traveler who's heading away but wants to keep tabs on their home, a good home security system can provide peace of mind. In our testing, the Ring Alarm Pro was incredibly seamless to install and customizable for the user's wants with a ton of features, earning it our title of the best home security system overall. You can read our full review here.

Thule Force XT Sport Rooftop Cargo Carrier $700 $560 at REI Thule Force XT Sport Rooftop Cargo Carrier REI For the traveler who's eyeing a road trip, a cargo carrier can make all the difference for clearing up space inside the car for everyone to spread out. This rooftop cargo carrier has loads of capacity and can fit on most vehicles. Plus, DualSide opening means you can access the contents of the carrier from either side of the vehicle.

