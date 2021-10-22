Welcome to Scorpio season … enter if you dare!
Syd Robinson, an astrologer and the author of “Who Do the Stars Say You Are?” says, “Those born under the sign of Scorpio are trademarked by their passion, intensity and undying curiosity with what lies under the surface. These people are not interested in small talk and may seem reserved to others; they tend to be guarded, especially when first opening up and building trust with someone new.”
With birthdays from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21, these intense, moody and mercurial water signs are surprisingly easy to shop for. “When choosing a gift for a Scorpio loved one,” Robinson says, “I’d recommend things that are a little occult-ish. This sign tends to gravitate towards the supernatural, and since they were born during peak spooky season, this should come as no surprise!”
Ahead, with Robinson’s help and input from the Scorpios in our own lives, we’ve picked out 21 gift ideas for the Scorpio in your life.
$50 at Nordstrom
Christian Louboutin nail varnish is dramatic and glamorous and can be used as a weapon if necessary, making it a perfect Scorpio gift! (Unless the Scorpio uses the bottle to stab you, in which case you may not consider it such a perfect Scorpio gift.) You can't go wrong with any shade, but we especially love "Delicotte," a super-rich, deep berry color.
$28 at Etsy
Like their fellow water signs, Pisces and Cancers, Scorpios tend to get lost in their feelings, and journaling can help them sort through complicated emotions. Unlike their fellow water signs, however, Scorpios are unlikely to embrace earnest expressions of emotions, so skip the journals emblazoned with inspirational messages and give the Scorpio in your life this hilariously dark Grievance Journal.
$8 at Etsy
A great gift on their own or to complement a journal, this set of astrology-inspired pencils pokes gentle fun at the dark, antisocial side of Scorpios.
$290 at Sleeper
"Scorpios are also known to be quite seductive," Robinson says, "so anything along those lines — a spiced candle, lingerie, you name it — is sure to be a hit with them." We're obsessed with this high-glamour pajama set with detachable feather cuffs in Scorpio's signature black.
$59 at Urban Outfitters
Resident Scorpio and Underscored social lead Stephanie Griffin helped to pick out the very best gifts for her sting-y brethren. "This flattering corset is the perfect gift for your Scorpio friend," Griffin says. "They’re notoriously known for mystery and sex, after all!"
$6.36 at CB2
Champagne coupes are a sexy and unexpected alternative to traditional champagne flutes, making them a perfect display piece for a Scorpio's at-home bar setup.
$695 at Mansur Gavriel
"Scorpios like to make a statement wherever they go," Griffin says, "so if you’re looking to splurge on their birthday gift this year, they’re sure to cherish this cozy plush mini clutch from Mansur Gavriel."
$55.25 at Etsy
The symbol of Scorpio is, of course, the scorpion. This one-of-a-kind piece of art features a Vietnam forest scorpion (Heterometrus laoticus) inside a black shadow box lined with a gothic rose print background.
$16 at Amazon
"An incense set will help any Scorpio unwind and connect with their higher self," Robinson says.
$44.98 at Amazon
Scorpio season overlaps with spooky season, so it's no surprise that this sign, more than any, is likely to be a horror movie enthusiast. This book is both a display piece and a guided journal for the Scorpio with a goal of being a horror movie completionist.
From $275 at Away
Curious and independent Scorpios who gravitate toward travel will love this super-sleek luggage, which we named the best carry-on luggage in our testing.
From $75 at Etsy
When picking a gift for a Scorpio, it can be helpful to know the color palette that is most appealing to this sign. Look for things in shades of violet, burnt orange, pomegranate and, of course, black. This gemmed painting in shades of violet will also appeal to the Scorpio's love of crystals and healing stones.
$29 at Sephora
A dramatic eye shadow palette in shades of purple is a fantastic gift for the beauty-obsessed Scorpio in your life.
$185 at Bandier
"Powerful and always moving with intention," Griffin says of her sign, "there’s no doubting Scorpios will obsess over these high-waisted, front-slit leggings whether they’re working out or hanging in the comfort of their own home."
$26 at Anecdote Candles
"Get this candle for your homebody Scorpio friends," Griffin suggests, "who can light it while they tune out the rest of the world."
$45 at Uncommon Goods
Scorpios tend to have a crafty and creative bent, so instead of giving a set of bath bombs, you might consider this DIY bath bomb workshop. Created by Kerrigan Quenemoen, the workshop guides participants through the steps to making your very own bath bombs. A subscription to the class comes with an organic bath bomb making kit, and includes a cloth wrapping to make it giftable.
$179 at Amazon
Electronic cutters are souped-up crafting machines that can turn out professional-grade stickers, vinyl decals, party decorations, scrapbooking elements and custom stationery. Crafty, artistic Scorpios will flip for this die-cut machine. Check out our Cricut review here.
$140 at Ugg
In many places, Scorpios season coincides with the arrival of fall weather and fashions. Griffin picked out this pair of Ugg ultra-mini boots that will keep them extra cozy.
$295 at Amavii
Griffin picked out these titanium and rose gold sunglasses because, she says, "Scorpios are totally the type to wear sunglasses when it’s not even sunny."
$165 at Stagg
For the Scorpio in your life who could use some self-care, Griffin recommends this incredibly chic matte black electric kettle. "Some hot tea served in a chic electric pour-over kettle will certainly get Scorpios through every season that’s … not theirs," she says.