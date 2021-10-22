Welcome to Scorpio season … enter if you dare!

Syd Robinson, an astrologer and the author of “Who Do the Stars Say You Are?” says, “Those born under the sign of Scorpio are trademarked by their passion, intensity and undying curiosity with what lies under the surface. These people are not interested in small talk and may seem reserved to others; they tend to be guarded, especially when first opening up and building trust with someone new.”

With birthdays from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21, these intense, moody and mercurial water signs are surprisingly easy to shop for. “When choosing a gift for a Scorpio loved one,” Robinson says, “I’d recommend things that are a little occult-ish. This sign tends to gravitate towards the supernatural, and since they were born during peak spooky season, this should come as no surprise!”

Ahead, with Robinson’s help and input from the Scorpios in our own lives, we’ve picked out 21 gift ideas for the Scorpio in your life.

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour, Delicotte $50 at Nordstrom Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour, Delicotte Nordstrom Christian Louboutin nail varnish is dramatic and glamorous and can be used as a weapon if necessary, making it a perfect Scorpio gift! (Unless the Scorpio uses the bottle to stab you, in which case you may not consider it such a perfect Scorpio gift.) You can't go wrong with any shade, but we especially love "Delicotte," a super-rich, deep berry color.

Boredwalk Grievance Journal $28 at Etsy Boredwalk Grievance Journal Etsy Like their fellow water signs, Pisces and Cancers, Scorpios tend to get lost in their feelings, and journaling can help them sort through complicated emotions. Unlike their fellow water signs, however, Scorpios are unlikely to embrace earnest expressions of emotions, so skip the journals emblazoned with inspirational messages and give the Scorpio in your life this hilariously dark Grievance Journal.

ThePoshShopCo Funny Astrological Scorpio Pencil Set $8 at Etsy ThePoshShopCo Funny Astrological Scorpio Pencil Set Etsy A great gift on their own or to complement a journal, this set of astrology-inspired pencils pokes gentle fun at the dark, antisocial side of Scorpios.

Sleeper Party Pajamas Set With Feathers $290 at Sleeper Sleeper Party Pajamas Set With Feathers Sleeper "Scorpios are also known to be quite seductive," Robinson says, "so anything along those lines — a spiced candle, lingerie, you name it — is sure to be a hit with them." We're obsessed with this high-glamour pajama set with detachable feather cuffs in Scorpio's signature black.

Out From Under Modern Love Corset $59 at Urban Outfitters Out From Under Modern Love Corset Urban Outfitters Resident Scorpio and Underscored social lead Stephanie Griffin helped to pick out the very best gifts for her sting-y brethren. "This flattering corset is the perfect gift for your Scorpio friend," Griffin says. "They’re notoriously known for mystery and sex, after all!"

CB2 Eve Coupe Cocktail Glass $6.36 at CB2 CB2 Eve Coupe Cocktail Glass CB2 Champagne coupes are a sexy and unexpected alternative to traditional champagne flutes, making them a perfect display piece for a Scorpio's at-home bar setup.

Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch $695 at Mansur Gavriel Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch Mansur Gavriel "Scorpios like to make a statement wherever they go," Griffin says, "so if you’re looking to splurge on their birthday gift this year, they’re sure to cherish this cozy plush mini clutch from Mansur Gavriel."

LifeafterDeathByRob Vietnam Forest Scorpion $55.25 at Etsy LifeafterDeathByRob Vietnam Forest Scorpion Etsy The symbol of Scorpio is, of course, the scorpion. This one-of-a-kind piece of art features a Vietnam forest scorpion (Heterometrus laoticus) inside a black shadow box lined with a gothic rose print background.

Province Apothecary Cedar Wood Incense $16 at Amazon Province Apothecary Cedar Wood Incense Amazon "An incense set will help any Scorpio unwind and connect with their higher self," Robinson says.

'101 Horror Movies You Must See Before You Die' by Steven Jay Schneider $44.98 at Amazon 101 Horror Movies You Must See Before You Die Amazon Scorpio season overlaps with spooky season, so it's no surprise that this sign, more than any, is likely to be a horror movie enthusiast. This book is both a display piece and a guided journal for the Scorpio with a goal of being a horror movie completionist.

Away The Carry-On From $275 at Away Away The Carry on Away Curious and independent Scorpios who gravitate toward travel will love this super-sleek luggage, which we named the best carry-on luggage in our testing.

LavRender Glitter Glass Painting From $75 at Etsy LavRender Glitter Glass Painting Etsy When picking a gift for a Scorpio, it can be helpful to know the color palette that is most appealing to this sign. Look for things in shades of violet, burnt orange, pomegranate and, of course, black. This gemmed painting in shades of violet will also appeal to the Scorpio's love of crystals and healing stones.

Pat McGrath Labs Mini Eye Shadow Palette: Midnight Voyage $29 at Sephora Pat McGrath Labs Mini Eye Shadow Palette: Midnight Voyage Sephora A dramatic eye shadow palette in shades of purple is a fantastic gift for the beauty-obsessed Scorpio in your life.

Sincerely Jules For Bandier The Lotus Kit $185 at Bandier Sincerely Jules For Bandier The Lotus Kit Bandier "Powerful and always moving with intention," Griffin says of her sign, "there’s no doubting Scorpios will obsess over these high-waisted, front-slit leggings whether they’re working out or hanging in the comfort of their own home."

Hidden Crystal Bath Bomb Set $78 at Uncommon Goods Hidden Crystal Bath Bomb Set Uncommon Goods "A floral bath balm will rejuvenate your Scorpio after a long, stressful day," Robinson says. These bath bombs, which are made with essential oils and which have crystals hidden within, will take the Scorpio's bath to the next level.

Anecdote Candles Homebody Candle $26 at Anecdote Candles Anecdote Candles Homebody Candle Anecdote Candles "Get this candle for your homebody Scorpio friends," Griffin suggests, "who can light it while they tune out the rest of the world."

Floral Fizz: DIY Bath Bomb Workshop $45 at Uncommon Goods Floral Fizz: DIY Bath Bomb Workshop Uncommon Goods Scorpios tend to have a crafty and creative bent, so instead of giving a set of bath bombs, you might consider this DIY bath bomb workshop. Created by Kerrigan Quenemoen, the workshop guides participants through the steps to making your very own bath bombs. A subscription to the class comes with an organic bath bomb making kit, and includes a cloth wrapping to make it giftable.

Cricut Explore Air 2 $179 at Amazon Cricut Explore Air 2 Amazon Electronic cutters are souped-up crafting machines that can turn out professional-grade stickers, vinyl decals, party decorations, scrapbooking elements and custom stationery. Crafty, artistic Scorpios will flip for this die-cut machine. Check out our Cricut review here.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini $140 at Ugg Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Ugg In many places, Scorpios season coincides with the arrival of fall weather and fashions. Griffin picked out this pair of Ugg ultra-mini boots that will keep them extra cozy.

Amavii Kobe Black Sunglasses $295 at Amavii Amavii Kobe Black Sunglasses Amavii Griffin picked out these titanium and rose gold sunglasses because, she says, "Scorpios are totally the type to wear sunglasses when it’s not even sunny."