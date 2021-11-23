Welcome to Sagittarius season! “Sagittarius, symbolized by the half-human, half-horse Archer, is basically half intellectual, half party animal,” Claire Comstock-Gay, an astrologer (and Sagittarius!) and the author of “Madame Clairevoyant’s Guide to the Stars,” says. “On the one hand, they’re motivated by a deep desire for knowledge and higher meaning in life; on the other, they’re spontaneous, adventurous and totally fun. This is a sign with a bottomless appetite for new experiences.”

With birthdays from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21, Sagittarians typically prefer spending money on experiences rather than on things, “especially if the experience involves travel,” Comstock-Gay says. “If you want to go big, splurge on a trip,” she suggests. On the other hand, Comstock-Gay points out that the Sagittarian focus on experiences over things means that “they tend to neglect their own physical surroundings a bit! Their birthday is the perfect chance for you to get them the kind of beautiful, cozy, or interesting objects that they’ll love, but that they might not think to buy for themselves.”

Ahead, with the help of Comstock-Gay, we’ve picked out some incredible gifts to help you celebrate the Sagittarius in your life.

Editor Favorite Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby "These perpetual explorers can have a hard time slowing down! A cozy weighted blanket will help them relax and stay grounded during the long, slow winter months," Comstock-Gay says. We rated the Bearaby Cotton Napper as one of our favorite weighted blankets because it’s stylish and it doesn’t get overly hot like other options on the market. From $199 at Bearaby

Reader Favorite Mike's Hot Honey Amazon Sagittarius is a fire sign, so gifts that give a nod to their fiery side are sure to please. This hot-hot honey is absolutely delicious on pizza, cheese and crackers, popcorn and more. $13.50 at Amazon

FlowerSeedPaper Seed Paper Hearts, Set of 24 Etsy Flower seed paper is a special type of paper that's embedded with wildflower seeds, and which can be planted in soil — either in the ground or in a pot — and tended until it sprouts. These paper hearts are a great gift for the Sag who likes to leave flowers in their wake on their many travels. $10 at Etsy

Luxtude myColors Small Portable Charger With Flashlight Amazon Anyone who travels frequently knows that there will be times when your electronics lose their juice. Portable chargers solve this problem, and this particular model is outfitted with a flashlight function for even more problem solving power! $18 at Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera With Mini Film Twin Pack Amazon Of course, there is no shortage of less-than-practical gift ideas to delight the travel-loving Sag! The wandering Sag will adore this eye-catching mini instant camera that they can take on their journeys to document all their adventures. It comes in nine colors, including bright pink, blue or purple, and film is included. From $90 at Amazon

Anecdote Candles Wanderlust Candle Anecdote "Fire signs, like Sag," Comstock-Gay says, "can suffer more than most in the darkness of winter! Get your Sag a nice candle or two to keep their spark alive. (Bonus points if you skip the regular old vanilla scents and go for something interesting and unusual.)" A cute lidded candle can provide insta-cozy vibes while traveling, and can be easily packed away once it cools. $26 at Anecdote Candles

Cadence The Capsule Cadence These sturdy, leakproof and customizable containers are a genius gift for the traveler. The Cadence Capsules snap together and can be filled with grooming products like moisturizer, medications, jewelry and lots more — plus, you can customize them with your own labels to give them a bespoke feel. $14 at Cadence

Scratch Map Deluxe Uncommon Goods For the adventurer that has it all, gift them a unique way to keep track of their travels. This scratch map is beautifully designed, and arrives printed in black and gold. Once they scratch off a country, it’s revealed in a bright color. $32 at Uncommon Goods

Away The Everywhere Bag Away A great piece of luggage makes a great gift for anyone, but especially for the travel-loving Sagittarius. Away's water-resistant nylon travel bag has loads of compartments, and it can work equally well as a gym bag as it can for overnight trips. $195 at Away

NadineSophieArt Luxury Playing Cards Etsy Fun-loving Sagittarius is likely to be a big fan of games. A fancy deck of cards is a surprising gift that is perfect for someone who likes to take their fun and games on the road with them. $19 at Etsy

AshleyNicoleByJulie Italian Horn Necklace Etsy "Ruled by lucky Jupiter," Comstock-Gay says, "Sagittarius tends to be optimistic! But even Sag can use a little extra good fortune. Give them a boost with a lucky talisman like a cornicello necklace or citrine ring." From $38 at Etsy