The holidays are coming up fast, which means it’s time to start getting gifts. Whether you’re shopping for him, for her or for the person in your life who has everything, it’s time to start checking all your friends and family off your list.

If you have an adventurer in your life and don’t know what to get them, there’s no need to fret. We’ve combed through one of our favorite outdoor retailers — REI — and picked out the best gifts for the holiday season. We’ve spent years shopping at REI and tested a bunch of the following gifts ourselves, so whether you’re helping them beef up their camping checklist or just looking for cheap, outdoorsy stocking stuffers, here are 45 presents from REI they’re sure to love.

Outdoor Afro + REI Co-op Fleece Pullover Hoodie $90 at REI Outdoor Afro + REI Co-op Fleece Pullover Hoodie REI REI’s collaboration with Outdoor Afro brings a sizable line of stylish, outdoor gear designed by and for the Black community. Products include takes on REI Co-op’s hiking essentials, including the Flash hiking boot and pack, but our favorite piece is the fleece pullover hoodie. With a relaxed fit perfect for any body type, an oversized hood and two massive pockets, it’s the perfect layer for fall hikes. We got our hands on one and loved how soft and cozy the material felt, and the bold colorways mean you can make a statement on the trail.

Allbirds Wool Runner Mizzle Sneakers $125 at REI Allbirds Wool Runner Mizzle Sneakers Allbirds REI recently started selling Allbirds sneakers on its site, and we couldn’t be happier. Tons of styles from the popular shoe brand are up for purchase at REI, including this pair of wool runners, which has a durable water repellent (DWR) coating to help keep your feet dry and warm on foul-weather runs and hikes.

AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press $40 at REI AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Press AeroPress Waking up in the middle of the woods is great, but if you can’t have a piping hot cup of coffee, those afternoon hikes can feel a lot harder than normal. That’s why we love the AeroPress Go, which packs into a small, portable package that allows you to brew coffee wherever you are. We’ve had one for years and take it on every camping trip we go on. We especially love how easy it is to clean after making your morning cup. However, it does only make enough coffee for one cup, so if you’re serving multiple people you’ll have to pack your patience or try a French press instead.

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair $249 $200 at REI REI One of the most popular camp chairs on the market, the Nemo Stargaze is the ultimate in-camp luxury. Its ingenious hammock-style support means you can comfortably sit up around the fire or lean back to look at the stars. It’s definitely a pricey chair, but after trying it out we really think it’s worth the investment. It’s the most comfortable camp chair we’ve ever sat in, and its additional features like a cup holder and pocket are super helpful.

BioLite AlpenGlow 500 Lantern $80 at REI BioLite AlpenGlow 500 Lantern BioLite Whether you want to simply illuminate your campsite or turn it into a party, the BioLite AlpenGlow 500 is the perfect lantern for nearly any outing. It’s one of our favorite camp lanterns, thanks to its incredible range of lighting modes, which include a Candlelight Flicker mode, a Fireworks mode and a seemingly endless palette of colors.

Black Diamond Moji + Lantern $30 at REI Black Diamond Moji + Lantern Black Diamond If you don’t need your campsite to be as Instagram-worthy and just want a small, simple light, opt for this lantern from Black Diamond instead. With a max brightness of 150 lumens, it won’t illuminate your whole site, but it’s plenty of light to hang over your stove while you’re cooking dinner or in your tent for some late-night reading. We’ve had a previous version of this lantern for about a year now and use it all the time. This updated lantern carries more lumens and can run off 3 AAA batteries or one of Black Diamond's rechargeable batteries.

REI Co-op Wonderland X Tent $1,249 at REI Erica Zazo/CNN If you want to upgrade your family’s camping experience, check out the REI Co-op Wonderland X Tent, which is a massive tent that transforms into a shelter in a matter of minutes. We love how versatile this multipurpose tent is and think it’s the perfect car camping tent for making your base camp as comfortable as possible.

Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket From $99 at REI Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket Kai Burkhardt/CNN This popular blanket from Rumpl is made from 100% postconsumer polyester from plastic bottles. Not only does it help divert plastic from landfills, but this blanket is also super cozy both around the campfire and on the couch. We’ve had one for over a year and bring it anywhere we can, whether that’s to the campsite or to a brewery for outdoor dining.

Nomadix Original Towel From $28 at REI Nomadix Original Towel Nomadix Whether you love going to the beach, the woods or the gym, this super-versatile towel deserves a spot in your pack. It’s ultra absorbent, it's quick-drying and it packs down much smaller than your typical towel. We took it on a trip to Moab, Utah, and used it for everything from wiping down kayaks to drying dishes. It’s also got a nifty loop so it’s easy to hang-dry, not to mention it’s made from recycled plastic bottles.

Eno SingleNest Hammock $55 at REI Eno SingleNest Hammock REI Nothing beats stringing up a hammock in the woods for a lazy afternoon at camp. This hammock from Eno is a great option that’s easy to set up and super comfortable. Just remember to also get some straps so you can safely secure it to the trees around your campsite.

REI Co-op Camp Xtra Chair $70 at REI REI Co-op Camp Xtra Chair REI This simple camp chair is perfect for the backyard, the tailgate or the middle of the woods. It's got two cup holders and a nifty stash pocket to help you store your phone, book and any other essentials.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket $149 at REI Patagonia Women's Torrentshell 3L Jacket Patagonia Our pick for the best rain jacket, the Patagonia Torrentshell is a completely bombproof rain jacket that’s sure to keep you dry even in the worst downpours. Plus, it’s a lot cheaper than many of its competitors and comes with Patagonia’s Iron Clad Guarantee. Read our full guide on rain jackets to learn more about why we love the Torrentshell.

Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks $25 at REI Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks Darn Tough These aren’t the typical socks you’ve gotten for the holidays in years past. These high-performance hiking socks are crafted with a merino wool blend that wicks away moisture while maintaining breathability for a more comfortable hiking experience.

Nocs Provisions Standard Issue Waterproof Binoculars $95 at REI Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8 x 25 Waterproof Binoculars Nocs Provisions Whether you’re stargazing, bird-watching or just admiring the scenery, having a pair of binoculars on hand on your adventure can be super helpful. We love these from Nocs Provisions, which are waterproof and have a rubber coating for added durability and comfort.

Arcade Belts Ranger Belt Slim From $32 at REI Arcade Belts Ranger Belt Slim Arcade Belts These belts from Arcade are soft, stretchy and durable enough for any adventure. We got one to try out and love how they offer a fantastic balance of support and comfort. Perfect for any sort of activity where you’re moving around, these belts can keep your pants tight without pinching your waistband or digging into your sides. We would recommend getting this slim version over the standard one because the standard belt’s 1.5-inch thickness was a little hard to thread through the belt loops on our pants.

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 $100 at REI REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 REI Down jackets are a great idea if you’re looking for a way to maximize warmth without the excess bulky layers. This lightweight REI option is easy to travel with and keeps you surprisingly warm without feeling weighed down, making it ideal for activities like hiking, camping or everyday wear. The exterior pockets let you keep your hands warm, while the interior pockets are roomy enough to hold your phone, gloves, beanie or anything else you want near you. During our testing, we did notice that a few feathers came loose from this jacket during some wears, but nothing that stopped us from wearing it or that caused a huge hassle.

Cotopaxi Teca Calido Hooded Jacket $150 From $75 at REI Cotopaxi Teca Calido Hooded Jacket Cotopaxi If you’re looking to add a colorful pop to your fall and winter wardrobe, look no further than this reversible Cotopaxi jacket. Available in a wide array of Cotopaxi’s iconic colorblock designs, this jacket can keep you super warm and comes with an abundant five pockets. We’ve had one for over a year and have been super impressed with how warm its recycled polyester insulation is. We also love that it can be packed down into its own chest pocket down to the size of a water bottle for easy portability. Our one issue with this jacket is that it’s a tight squeeze to pack it into its own pocket, and once when we were pulling it out to expand it to its full size, we ripped a hole along the seam in one of the sides. So if you do pack this one down, just be mindful to unravel it carefully to avoid any damage.

Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Hoodie $259 at REI Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Hoodie Another fantastic midweight jacket, the Arc’teryx Atom LT has a fantastic weight-to-warmth ratio while maintaining breathability. At just 13.2 ounces, it’s light enough to earn a spot on your backcountry camping list, but it’s versatile enough to add to your daily uniform as well. We tested this jacket for about a month and have loved its cozy design. It’s so lightweight that you wouldn’t think it will keep you warm, but it kept us nice and toasty in the low 40s when we were camping in the Utah desert. One feature we really love about the Atom LT is its hood. It’s adjustable so it will hug your head and won’t block your line of sight. Plus, it has a tight contour around your face when the jacket is fully zipped up to help trap in all that warmth.

REI Co-op Trail 25 Pack $80 at REI REI Co-op Trail 25 Pack REI Whether you’re looking for a no-fuss day pack or a durable commuter bag, this 25-liter trail pack is a great, expert-picked hiking backpack. The three zippered pockets prevent your valuables from ending up deep at the bottom of your bag and the super-stretchy side pockets are roomy enough to store full water bottles, umbrellas or any trail snacks you want on hand. Wrapped in recycled ripstop nylon, this bag also has plush shoulder straps and back padding to help make bearing your load as comfortable as possible. With more support than a regular backpack but no overly technical features, this pack is perfect for aspiring outdoor adventurers and trail pros alike.

Osprey Talon 22 Pack $150 at REI Osprey Talon 22 Pack Osprey This feature-packed day pack comes with a hydration sleeve, chest and hip straps and plenty of storage space so you can pack your water, food, extra layers and anything else you might need on your day hikes.

Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boots $230 at REI Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boots REI We love Blundstone boots. The iconic design goes with nearly any fall outfit, and the Classic 550 version offers a ton of cushion and support in the sole. We’ve had a pair for nearly a year now, and wear them basically every day from October to March. Fair warning: These boots do take a while to break in, so they’ll be uncomfortable for the first few weeks or so. They also run a tad large. I normally bounce between 8.5 and 9 in US men’s sizes, and I ended up fitting perfectly in the Blundstone 8.5s.

The North Face Etip Recycled Gloves $45 at REI The North Face Etip Recycled Gloves The North Face A good pair of gloves is essential as the weather drops, but if you still want to be able to use your phone with gloves on, check out this pair from The North Face. We tried a handful of touchscreen gloves last year and one of our editors loved the Etip’s slim fit, which made using a touchscreen easier than with some bulkier gloves.

GSI Outdoors Essential Spoon Long $6 at REI GSI Outdoors Essential Spoon Long GSI Outdoors If you’re the type who doesn’t want to worry about cooking when camping and you just want the simplest, fastest option, you’ve probably eaten your fair share of dehydrated meals. The worst thing about eating these meals is trying to scoop the food out of the bag without getting your whole hand dirty, which is why this long spoon from GSI Outdoors is so brilliant. A perfect stocking stuffer for the dirtbag on your list, this spoon makes eating dehydrated meals infinitely easier.

Yellowbird Organic Hot Sauce, Set of 4 $25 at REI Yellowbird Organic Hot Sauce Set of 4 Yellowbird Food always tastes better when you’re camping, but if you want to add even more flavor and spice, try these hot sauces from Yellowbird. We recently brought a tiny bottle of the brand’s serrano hot sauce and can confirm it’s a delicious sauce that we’re sure to bring on future camping trips (if we don't use it all up at home first).

Black Diamond Astro 300 Headlamp $20 at REI Black Diamond Astro 300 Headlamp Black Diamond If you’re going camping, the flashlight on your phone isn’t going to cut it; you’re going to need a headlamp. This one from Black Diamond is a simple, cheap version that will make walking around in the dark immensely easier.

La Sportiva Ultra Raptor II Mid GTX Hiking Boots $199 at REI La Sportiva Ultra Raptor II Mid GTX Hiking Boots La Sportiva Finding the perfect hiking boot can be difficult, but if you have a narrow foot you should seriously consider these boots from La Sportiva. Equipped with Gore-Tex to keep your feet dry and super-sticky rubber to help you keep your grip on the trail, they’re a great pair of boots for any sort of hike.

Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes $140 at REI Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail Running Shoes REI The Altra Lone Peak series has a cult following, and for good reason. They’re super comfortable, lightweight and have an ultrawide toe box so you can splay out your toes while hiking to help your balance. We’ve used Altra Lone Peak boots in the past and while we love how comfortable they are, the shoes aren’t known for their durability. Our pair has gotten really beaten up over the year we’ve had them and they’re already nearing the end of their life. If you want a boot to last you for years, skip this one. But if you want an ultralight, ultra-comfortable hiking experience and don’t mind buying a new pair every year, you’ll love the Lone Peaks.

Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots $145 $101 at REI Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots Merrell These hiking boots are a fan favorite, thanks to their supportive construction, waterproofness and sticky Vibram rubber. Plus, the boots have an air cushion in the heels to help with support and stability on rough hikes.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Yeti Rambler Vacuum Bottle With Chug Cap $45 at REI Yeti Rambler Yeti The Yeti Rambler is our pick for the best water bottle because it not only keeps drinks hot or cold all day, but it’s also got the best lid on the market. It’s super easy to drink quickly out of its chug cap, and the whole thing comes off to reveal an ultra-wide mouth, which makes adding ice and water a breeze. Read more about why we love this bottle so much.

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle With Straw Lid 32-Ounce $50 at REI Hydro Flask Hydro Flask The Hydro Flask is another fantastic vacuum-insulated water bottle, and while we don’t think it’s as good as the Yeti, we can definitely appreciate its aesthetic appeal. This bottle comes with an included straw lid to make drinking easy and is available in a ton of fun colors.

REI Co-op Nalgene Sustain Graphic Wide-Mouth Water Bottle 32-Ounce $16 at REI REI Co-op Nalgene Sustain Graphic Wide-Mouth Water Bottle 32-Ounce REI If you don’t need your drinks to keep their temperature for hours, check out this bottle from Nalgene instead. It’s got a wide mouth, it's dishwasher-safe and it has a cute REI-themed design.

REI Co-op Backpacking Bundle $349 $244 at REI REI Backpacking is a great way to experience nature by heading deeper into the wilderness than you could with your car. Getting all your gear sorted out for a backcountry camping trip can be complicated, but buying this bundle from REI Co-op is a great start. Combining what are most often the most expensive pieces of gear — a tent, sleeping bag and sleeping pad — this three-piece kit helps you get started on your backpacking journey.

Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL 2 Solution-Dyed Tent $450 at REI Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL 2 Solution-Dyed Tent Big Agnes If you’re looking for an ultralight tent for backpacking, check out this tent from Big Agnes. It’s one of the most popular tents in the backpacking community, thanks to its minimum trail weight of just 2 pounds, 3 ounces. Plus, it’s easy to set up and will keep you protected from the elements.

REI Co-op Siesta Hooded 25 Sleeping Bag $129 $90 at REI REI Co-op Siesta Hooded 25 Sleeping Bag REI Sleeping bags are super handy and if you don’t want to spend too much money on a bag, and this one from REI is a solid option. Its rectangular shape means there’s plenty of room to toss and turn during the night and with a 25-degree Fahrenheit rating, you’ll stay toasty during the summer, spring and fall. If you’re sharing a tent with your partner, consider this double bag to stay extra toasty and snuggly.

Nemo Disco 15 Sleeping Bag From $300 at REI Nemo Disco 15 Sleeping Bag REI For colder trips, consider this bag from Nemo, which has a 15-degree Fahrenheit rating. Its mummy shape traps in heat better to keep you warmer at night, and it’s designed with plush materials that make sleeping in the woods comfortable, even if you’re a side sleeper.

Garmin inReach Mini 2 $400 at REI Garmin inReach Mini 2 Garmin You never want to be caught unprepared in the backcountry, which is why a satellite messenger like the Garmin inReach Mini 2 is critical to have on any camping checklist. This little gadget makes it easy to stay in touch with the civilized world even when there’s no service, and in case of emergency, it has an interactive SOS function that contacts a 24/7 search and rescue monitoring center so you can get help fast.

LifeStraw Peak Squeeze Water Filter System $38 at REI LifeStraw Peak Squeeze Water Filter System LifeStraw If you want to drink clean water in the woods, check out this nifty water bottle from LifeStraw. It’s collapsible and packs down small but includes an integrated water filter so you can drink water from any river or lake you come across. We got our hands on one and love how versatile it is. We bring it wherever we go, whether it’s to the middle of the woods or on a city vacation.

Jetboil Flash Cooking System $115 at REI Jetboil Flash Cooking System Jetboil Possibly the simplest way to cook in the backcountry, this Jetboil system can boil 1 liter of water in an average time of just 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Whether you’re heating up water to rehydrate dinner or to brew coffee in the morning, you won’t have to wait as long with this super-fast stove system.

Coleman Cascade Classic Camp Stove $100 at REI Coleman Cascade Classic Camp Stove Coleman If you’re looking for a more traditional camp stove that you can make burgers, chili and any other camp favorites on, you can’t go wrong with the classic Coleman stove. It’s easy to use, works great and is super portable.

Ignik FireCan Portable Fire Pit $200 at REI REI With this portable fire pit, you can get cozy and roast marshmallows wherever you go. Built with foldable legs and a removable lid, it’s easy to take it on all your adventures.

Nite Ize SpotLit XL Rechargeable Collar Light Disc-O Select $20 at REI Nite Ize SpotLit XL Rechargeable Collar Light Disc-O Select Nite Ize Whether you’re trying to keep track of your pup while the sun is setting at the campground or want to take them on nightly runs and walks, this collar light helps your four-legged friend stay visible to you and cars.