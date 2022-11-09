The holidays are coming up fast, which means it’s time to start getting gifts. Whether you’re shopping for him, for her or for the person in your life who has everything, it’s time to start checking all your friends and family off your list.
If you have an adventurer in your life and don’t know what to get them, there’s no need to fret. We’ve combed through one of our favorite outdoor retailers — REI — and picked out the best gifts for the holiday season. We’ve spent years shopping at REI and tested a bunch of the following gifts ourselves, so whether you’re helping them beef up their camping checklist or just looking for cheap, outdoorsy stocking stuffers, here are 45 presents from REI they’re sure to love.
$90 at REI
REI’s collaboration with Outdoor Afro brings a sizable line of stylish, outdoor gear designed by and for the Black community. Products include takes on REI Co-op’s hiking essentials, including the Flash hiking boot and pack, but our favorite piece is the fleece pullover hoodie. With a relaxed fit perfect for any body type, an oversized hood and two massive pockets, it’s the perfect layer for fall hikes. We got our hands on one and loved how soft and cozy the material felt, and the bold colorways mean you can make a statement on the trail.
$125 at REI
REI recently started selling Allbirds sneakers on its site, and we couldn’t be happier. Tons of styles from the popular shoe brand are up for purchase at REI, including this pair of wool runners, which has a durable water repellent (DWR) coating to help keep your feet dry and warm on foul-weather runs and hikes.
$40 at REI
Waking up in the middle of the woods is great, but if you can’t have a piping hot cup of coffee, those afternoon hikes can feel a lot harder than normal. That’s why we love the AeroPress Go, which packs into a small, portable package that allows you to brew coffee wherever you are. We’ve had one for years and take it on every camping trip we go on. We especially love how easy it is to clean after making your morning cup. However, it does only make enough coffee for one cup, so if you’re serving multiple people you’ll have to pack your patience or try a French press instead.
$249 $200 at REI
One of the most popular camp chairs on the market, the Nemo Stargaze is the ultimate in-camp luxury. Its ingenious hammock-style support means you can comfortably sit up around the fire or lean back to look at the stars. It’s definitely a pricey chair, but after trying it out we really think it’s worth the investment. It’s the most comfortable camp chair we’ve ever sat in, and its additional features like a cup holder and pocket are super helpful.
$80 at REI
Whether you want to simply illuminate your campsite or turn it into a party, the BioLite AlpenGlow 500 is the perfect lantern for nearly any outing. It’s one of our favorite camp lanterns, thanks to its incredible range of lighting modes, which include a Candlelight Flicker mode, a Fireworks mode and a seemingly endless palette of colors.
$30 at REI
If you don’t need your campsite to be as Instagram-worthy and just want a small, simple light, opt for this lantern from Black Diamond instead. With a max brightness of 150 lumens, it won’t illuminate your whole site, but it’s plenty of light to hang over your stove while you’re cooking dinner or in your tent for some late-night reading. We’ve had a previous version of this lantern for about a year now and use it all the time. This updated lantern carries more lumens and can run off 3 AAA batteries or one of Black Diamond's rechargeable batteries.
$1,249 at REI
If you want to upgrade your family’s camping experience, check out the REI Co-op Wonderland X Tent, which is a massive tent that transforms into a shelter in a matter of minutes. We love how versatile this multipurpose tent is and think it’s the perfect car camping tent for making your base camp as comfortable as possible.
From $99 at REI
This popular blanket from Rumpl is made from 100% postconsumer polyester from plastic bottles. Not only does it help divert plastic from landfills, but this blanket is also super cozy both around the campfire and on the couch. We’ve had one for over a year and bring it anywhere we can, whether that’s to the campsite or to a brewery for outdoor dining.
From $28 at REI
Whether you love going to the beach, the woods or the gym, this super-versatile towel deserves a spot in your pack. It’s ultra absorbent, it's quick-drying and it packs down much smaller than your typical towel. We took it on a trip to Moab, Utah, and used it for everything from wiping down kayaks to drying dishes. It’s also got a nifty loop so it’s easy to hang-dry, not to mention it’s made from recycled plastic bottles.
$55 at REI
Nothing beats stringing up a hammock in the woods for a lazy afternoon at camp. This hammock from Eno is a great option that’s easy to set up and super comfortable. Just remember to also get some straps so you can safely secure it to the trees around your campsite.
$70 at REI
This simple camp chair is perfect for the backyard, the tailgate or the middle of the woods. It's got two cup holders and a nifty stash pocket to help you store your phone, book and any other essentials.
$149 at REI
Our pick for the best rain jacket, the Patagonia Torrentshell is a completely bombproof rain jacket that’s sure to keep you dry even in the worst downpours. Plus, it’s a lot cheaper than many of its competitors and comes with Patagonia’s Iron Clad Guarantee. Read our full guide on rain jackets to learn more about why we love the Torrentshell.
$25 at REI
These aren’t the typical socks you’ve gotten for the holidays in years past. These high-performance hiking socks are crafted with a merino wool blend that wicks away moisture while maintaining breathability for a more comfortable hiking experience.
$95 at REI
Whether you’re stargazing, bird-watching or just admiring the scenery, having a pair of binoculars on hand on your adventure can be super helpful. We love these from Nocs Provisions, which are waterproof and have a rubber coating for added durability and comfort.
$529 at REI
Get the water lover in your life this stand-up paddleboard so they can explore lakes and rivers effortlessly next summer. This inflatable board from Bote comes with a convenient travel bag and weighs only 20 pounds, so it’s easy to bring on any adventure.
From $32 at REI
These belts from Arcade are soft, stretchy and durable enough for any adventure. We got one to try out and love how they offer a fantastic balance of support and comfort. Perfect for any sort of activity where you’re moving around, these belts can keep your pants tight without pinching your waistband or digging into your sides. We would recommend getting this slim version over the standard one because the standard belt’s 1.5-inch thickness was a little hard to thread through the belt loops on our pants.
$100 at REI
Down jackets are a great idea if you’re looking for a way to maximize warmth without the excess bulky layers. This lightweight REI option is easy to travel with and keeps you surprisingly warm without feeling weighed down, making it ideal for activities like hiking, camping or everyday wear. The exterior pockets let you keep your hands warm, while the interior pockets are roomy enough to hold your phone, gloves, beanie or anything else you want near you. During our testing, we did notice that a few feathers came loose from this jacket during some wears, but nothing that stopped us from wearing it or that caused a huge hassle.
$150 From $75 at REI
If you’re looking to add a colorful pop to your fall and winter wardrobe, look no further than this reversible Cotopaxi jacket. Available in a wide array of Cotopaxi’s iconic colorblock designs, this jacket can keep you super warm and comes with an abundant five pockets. We’ve had one for over a year and have been super impressed with how warm its recycled polyester insulation is. We also love that it can be packed down into its own chest pocket down to the size of a water bottle for easy portability. Our one issue with this jacket is that it’s a tight squeeze to pack it into its own pocket, and once when we were pulling it out to expand it to its full size, we ripped a hole along the seam in one of the sides. So if you do pack this one down, just be mindful to unravel it carefully to avoid any damage.
$259 at REI
Another fantastic midweight jacket, the Arc’teryx Atom LT has a fantastic weight-to-warmth ratio while maintaining breathability. At just 13.2 ounces, it’s light enough to earn a spot on your backcountry camping list, but it’s versatile enough to add to your daily uniform as well. We tested this jacket for about a month and have loved its cozy design. It’s so lightweight that you wouldn’t think it will keep you warm, but it kept us nice and toasty in the low 40s when we were camping in the Utah desert. One feature we really love about the Atom LT is its hood. It’s adjustable so it will hug your head and won’t block your line of sight. Plus, it has a tight contour around your face when the jacket is fully zipped up to help trap in all that warmth.
$80 at REI
Whether you’re looking for a no-fuss day pack or a durable commuter bag, this 25-liter trail pack is a great, expert-picked hiking backpack. The three zippered pockets prevent your valuables from ending up deep at the bottom of your bag and the super-stretchy side pockets are roomy enough to store full water bottles, umbrellas or any trail snacks you want on hand. Wrapped in recycled ripstop nylon, this bag also has plush shoulder straps and back padding to help make bearing your load as comfortable as possible. With more support than a regular backpack but no overly technical features, this pack is perfect for aspiring outdoor adventurers and trail pros alike.
$150 at REI
This feature-packed day pack comes with a hydration sleeve, chest and hip straps and plenty of storage space so you can pack your water, food, extra layers and anything else you might need on your day hikes.
$230 at REI
We love Blundstone boots. The iconic design goes with nearly any fall outfit, and the Classic 550 version offers a ton of cushion and support in the sole. We’ve had a pair for nearly a year now, and wear them basically every day from October to March. Fair warning: These boots do take a while to break in, so they’ll be uncomfortable for the first few weeks or so. They also run a tad large. I normally bounce between 8.5 and 9 in US men’s sizes, and I ended up fitting perfectly in the Blundstone 8.5s.
$45 at REI
A good pair of gloves is essential as the weather drops, but if you still want to be able to use your phone with gloves on, check out this pair from The North Face. We tried a handful of touchscreen gloves last year and one of our editors loved the Etip’s slim fit, which made using a touchscreen easier than with some bulkier gloves.
$6 at REI
If you’re the type who doesn’t want to worry about cooking when camping and you just want the simplest, fastest option, you’ve probably eaten your fair share of dehydrated meals. The worst thing about eating these meals is trying to scoop the food out of the bag without getting your whole hand dirty, which is why this long spoon from GSI Outdoors is so brilliant. A perfect stocking stuffer for the dirtbag on your list, this spoon makes eating dehydrated meals infinitely easier.
$25 at REI
Food always tastes better when you’re camping, but if you want to add even more flavor and spice, try these hot sauces from Yellowbird. We recently brought a tiny bottle of the brand’s serrano hot sauce and can confirm it’s a delicious sauce that we’re sure to bring on future camping trips (if we don't use it all up at home first).
$20 at REI
If you’re going camping, the flashlight on your phone isn’t going to cut it; you’re going to need a headlamp. This one from Black Diamond is a simple, cheap version that will make walking around in the dark immensely easier.
$25 at REI
Make your campground feel extra cozy with this 30-foot set of string lights. They’re made to withstand rain and dust, can shine up to 350 lumens and plug into any USB outlet, so lighting up your campsite has never been easier — or cuter.
$199 at REI
Finding the perfect hiking boot can be difficult, but if you have a narrow foot you should seriously consider these boots from La Sportiva. Equipped with Gore-Tex to keep your feet dry and super-sticky rubber to help you keep your grip on the trail, they’re a great pair of boots for any sort of hike.
$140 at REI
The Altra Lone Peak series has a cult following, and for good reason. They’re super comfortable, lightweight and have an ultrawide toe box so you can splay out your toes while hiking to help your balance. We’ve used Altra Lone Peak boots in the past and while we love how comfortable they are, the shoes aren’t known for their durability. Our pair has gotten really beaten up over the year we’ve had them and they’re already nearing the end of their life. If you want a boot to last you for years, skip this one. But if you want an ultralight, ultra-comfortable hiking experience and don’t mind buying a new pair every year, you’ll love the Lone Peaks.
$145 $101 at REI
These hiking boots are a fan favorite, thanks to their supportive construction, waterproofness and sticky Vibram rubber. Plus, the boots have an air cushion in the heels to help with support and stability on rough hikes.
$45 at REI
The Yeti Rambler is our pick for the best water bottle because it not only keeps drinks hot or cold all day, but it’s also got the best lid on the market. It’s super easy to drink quickly out of its chug cap, and the whole thing comes off to reveal an ultra-wide mouth, which makes adding ice and water a breeze. Read more about why we love this bottle so much.
$50 at REI
The Hydro Flask is another fantastic vacuum-insulated water bottle, and while we don’t think it’s as good as the Yeti, we can definitely appreciate its aesthetic appeal. This bottle comes with an included straw lid to make drinking easy and is available in a ton of fun colors.
$16 at REI
If you don’t need your drinks to keep their temperature for hours, check out this bottle from Nalgene instead. It’s got a wide mouth, it's dishwasher-safe and it has a cute REI-themed design.
$159 $111 at REI
If you’re just starting to get outside, you’ll need a tent. This one from REI is a cheap option perfect for warm weather camping. It fits two people, and it includes a footprint and a rainfly that creates two vestibules on either side of the tent to store your gear.
$349 $244 at REI
Backpacking is a great way to experience nature by heading deeper into the wilderness than you could with your car. Getting all your gear sorted out for a backcountry camping trip can be complicated, but buying this bundle from REI Co-op is a great start. Combining what are most often the most expensive pieces of gear — a tent, sleeping bag and sleeping pad — this three-piece kit helps you get started on your backpacking journey.
$450 at REI
If you’re looking for an ultralight tent for backpacking, check out this tent from Big Agnes. It’s one of the most popular tents in the backpacking community, thanks to its minimum trail weight of just 2 pounds, 3 ounces. Plus, it’s easy to set up and will keep you protected from the elements.
$129 $90 at REI
Sleeping bags are super handy and if you don’t want to spend too much money on a bag, and this one from REI is a solid option. Its rectangular shape means there’s plenty of room to toss and turn during the night and with a 25-degree Fahrenheit rating, you’ll stay toasty during the summer, spring and fall. If you’re sharing a tent with your partner, consider this double bag to stay extra toasty and snuggly.
From $300 at REI
For colder trips, consider this bag from Nemo, which has a 15-degree Fahrenheit rating. Its mummy shape traps in heat better to keep you warmer at night, and it’s designed with plush materials that make sleeping in the woods comfortable, even if you’re a side sleeper.
$400 at REI
You never want to be caught unprepared in the backcountry, which is why a satellite messenger like the Garmin inReach Mini 2 is critical to have on any camping checklist. This little gadget makes it easy to stay in touch with the civilized world even when there’s no service, and in case of emergency, it has an interactive SOS function that contacts a 24/7 search and rescue monitoring center so you can get help fast.
$38 at REI
If you want to drink clean water in the woods, check out this nifty water bottle from LifeStraw. It’s collapsible and packs down small but includes an integrated water filter so you can drink water from any river or lake you come across. We got our hands on one and love how versatile it is. We bring it wherever we go, whether it’s to the middle of the woods or on a city vacation.
$115 at REI
Possibly the simplest way to cook in the backcountry, this Jetboil system can boil 1 liter of water in an average time of just 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Whether you’re heating up water to rehydrate dinner or to brew coffee in the morning, you won’t have to wait as long with this super-fast stove system.
$100 at REI
If you’re looking for a more traditional camp stove that you can make burgers, chili and any other camp favorites on, you can’t go wrong with the classic Coleman stove. It’s easy to use, works great and is super portable.
$200 at REI
With this portable fire pit, you can get cozy and roast marshmallows wherever you go. Built with foldable legs and a removable lid, it’s easy to take it on all your adventures.
$20 at REI
Whether you’re trying to keep track of your pup while the sun is setting at the campground or want to take them on nightly runs and walks, this collar light helps your four-legged friend stay visible to you and cars.
$100 at REI
If your dog has a thin coat or you want to take them into the outdoors when the temperatures drop, consider this jacket from outdoor dog brand Ruffwear. The shell is waterproof and windproof, so they can stay protected from the elements on all your adventures.