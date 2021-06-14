CNN —

“Just not another tie!” It’s a common lament heard in early June as Father’s Day approaches and kids big and small ask Dad what he’d like to get on his big day. Ties are the ultimate Father’s Day gift, but frankly, they’re not a very good gift.

One thing ties have going for them is that they’re practical; most men need a tie, even if they don’t wear one very often. But if we’re talking about actually practical gift ideas, we can do way better. Ahead, with the help of some actual dads, including some of our very own staffers, we’ve rounded up 30 absolutely fantastic and totally practical Father’s Day gift ideas.

Need more ideas? Check out our favorite unique Father’s Day gifts, editors’ favorite Father’s Day gifts, Nordstrom Father’s Day gifts and Amazon Father’s Day gifts under $25.

Bevel Safety Razor $49.95 at Amazon Bevel Safety Razor Amazon Our VP of commerce and father to two, Mike Bruno, has a new razor on his Father's Day wish list. "The annual spring shaving recently took place," he says. "I’m a safety razor guy, preferring the closeness of the shave as well as the lifetime cost savings (those cartridges are ridiculously expensive), and the old one in the medicine cabinet did the job for me, but it’s starting to show its age. I’d love a shiny new Bevel now that I’m back to the every (other) day ritual."

Fossil Fenmore Midsize Multifunction Navy Stainless Steel Watch $190 $133 at Fossil Fossil Fenmore Midsize Multifunction Navy Stainless Steel Watch Fossil "Ties and watches are Father’s Day defaults," Bruno says of these ubiquitous gift ideas, "but I’m not mad if I get this blue-on-blue stainless beauty, which has serious potential as a go-to office-casual pick."

Bose Frames Tempo $249 $199 at Bose and Amazon Bose Frames Tempo Amazon Nick Allen, dad to two girls from Michigan, has these sunglasses on his Father's Day wishlist. “They look kind of Cyborg-ish so aesthetically they’re not the best," he says, "but they are incredibly functional — for running, golfing, mowing the lawn etc. Sound quality is fantastic. It’s Bose quality." You know what dads love? Bose quality sound. Get Dad the Dad Shades.

Martini Golf Tees Durable Plastic Step-Up Tees $8.13 at Amazon Martini Golf Tees Durable Plastic Step-Up Tees Amazon Allen also mentioned the Martini golf tees, which he raves about for their durability. “They’re basically indestructible and the ball doesn’t fall off the tee," he says, adding, "they’re pretty substantial.” See more of the best golf gear, according to golf experts here.

WhiteFang Golf Net $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon WhiteFang Golf Net Amazon A giant golf net makes an absolutely genius gift for the Golf Dad who likes to practice his putting in the backyard. This golf practice net set includes the 10' x 7' golf net, a golf mat, golf balls and tees, as well as a carrying bag so Dad can pack it all up if Mom objects to having a golf net as a permanent fixture in her yard.

Scripto Aim 'n FlameII Extra Long Utility Lighter $11.99 at Amazon Scripto Aim 'n FlameII Extra Long Utility Lighter Amazon A lighter on its own isn't much of a gift, but as an add-on item — especially to a larger gift related to grilling — a trigger lighter is a great practical gift. Tie it into the ribbon for some added wrapping flair!

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair, Set of 2 $129 $119.99 at Amazon Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair, Set of 2 Amazon Mike Barish, the father of two boys (and several chickens) from Flanders, New Jersey, says of these gravity chairs, "Why should Bezos and Musk be the only people enjoying the comforts beyond our atmosphere? I love these chairs for lounging, but they also provide extra seating when we're hosting a BBQ, since the trays are so useful."

Coleman Camp Chair With 4-Can Cooler $34.99 at Amazon Coleman Camp Chair With 4-Can Cooler Amazon If you like the idea of getting Dad an outdoor chair, but you're working with a bit of a budget, this Coleman camp chair is for you. The low price and simple design belies its plethora of features, like a built-in headrest, a mesh cup holder, multiple side pockets, an insulated cooler and an extra roomy 24-inch-wide seat.

Weber Deluxe Grilling Basket $30.99 at Amazon Weber Deluxe Grilling Basket Amazon Barish, who is a big Grill Guy, finally got himself a grill basket for vegetables and small cuts of meats, and he wants other dads to be like him. "Have I served asparagus that fell through the grill grates and got extra charred? Yes. Did I burn myself retrieving them? Also yes. I now grill veggies in a basket, still get some nice color on them and retain 100% of my side dishes. It's great for grilling vegetables, delicate items like fish or a bunch of cubed kebab meat."

EGO Power+ 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Chainsaw $269 $215 at Amazon EGO Power+ 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Chainsaw Amazon Tools of all kinds are popular with the dads we spoke to, and Barish is no exception. "I'm what might be described as a 'casual chainsaw user,'" he says. "I occasionally need to cut up some smaller downed trees or limbs after a storm. Having a battery-powered chainsaw means I don't have to keep full gas cans around (gas is expensive, bad for the environment and shouldn't be stored in your garage for extended periods of time) and the battery can be used with other EGO brand tools."

Yeti Rambler Lowball $30.87 $20 at Amazon Yeti Rambler Lowball Amazon Regulating the temperature of drinks was another theme that emerged from the gift suggestions dads made this year — they want hot liquids to stay hot, and cold liquids to stay cold, gosh darn it! Barish says of the Yeti Rambler, "Perfect all year round, but really great in the summer for enjoying a cocktail by the pool or at the beach. It keeps drinks cold for hours, so the only thing limiting your alcohol consumption is your tolerance!" It's actually the smaller version of our pick for the best water bottle too.

Zojirishi Stainless Mug $29.99 $26.99 at Amazon Zojirishi Stainless Mug Amazon We told you temperature regulation was a hot theme among the dads we spoke to: One dad who received this Zojirushi coffee canister raved that it is "INCREDIBLE and keeps things hot FOREVER." If dad is a big hot drinks guy, getting him this mug will make his day — and every day after it.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $17.99 at Amazon Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon Speaking of hot and cold drinks, if your dad is a big coffee guy, consider upgrading or adding to his coffeemaker collection. A cold brew coffee maker is another gift that keeps on giving, and that can be paired with a selection of Dad's favorite coffee beans or a travel mug to make a more robust gift.

Kalita Wave 185 Pour-Over Coffee Dripper $27 at Amazon Kalita Wave 185 Pour-Over Coffee Dripper Amazon If Dad is more of a hot coffee guy, our reviewers found the flat-bottom, three-hole design of the Kalita Wave 185 Pour-Over Coffee Dripper allowed for even and consistent brewing, and chose it as their pick for best pour-over coffee maker. Reviewers said the Kalita produced the most robust coffee, maintained spot-on temperature, and the most even saturation of the grounds of all the models tested.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light $13.99 $11.99 at Amazon Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light Amazon Outdoor furniture like hammocks, outdoor dining sets, super comfortable camping chairs, etc. were universal picks among the dads we spoke with — there are lots of great gift options in this category. We like a patio umbrella light as a gift because it's unexpected … and inexpensive! Check out more of our favorite outdoor Amazon products here.

Farasla All-in-One Car Trash Can $19.99 at Amazon Farasla All-in-One Car Trash Can Amazon Center console trash cans are a little thing that can make a huge difference when it comes to keeping the car clean. This "all-in-one" style receptacle has two removable liners to make emptying easier, as well as a compartment to hold tissues, napkins or wet wipes — perfect for keeping greasy or sticky fingers from leaving greasy or sticky prints all over Dad's car. See more of our favorite car cleaning and organizing products.

TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher $19.95 $14.94 at Amazon TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector Amazon If your dad is forever fretting about your home's plumbing system, this is the perfect Father's Day present for him: The TubShroom is a device that fits inside a tub's drain to catch hair before it can clog up pipes. It's one of our staff's favorite little things that make a big difference.

Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massage Gun $399 $349 at Amazon Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager Nordstrom Massage guns are popular tools for post-workout recovery, making them a great gift for the active dad. While many massage guns can be bulky and loud, the Theragun gets high marks for being quiet, small and comfortable to use. Read our full Theragun review here.

Bagsmart Universal Cable Organizer Case $16.99 at Amazon Bagsmart Universal Cable Organizer Case Amazon Help Dad keep all his cables and cords organized with this clever tech accessories case. The zip-closure waterproof case features elastic loops and mesh pockets to hold cables, phone chargers, earbuds, charging bricks, and more. There's also a padded pocket that can hold a tablet, SD card and other flat electronic items.

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock $19.98 at Amazon Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon Help Dad become a master of time management with our favorite alarm clock. Our reviewers loved Jall's wooden digital alarm clock for its easy-to-read display, dependable settings and elegant design.

Kona BBQ Grill Brush $20.46 at Amazon Kona BBQ Grill Brush Rosanne Salvatore/CNN For the dad who loves to grill, a grill brush is a gift you can buy over and over again — because it's important to replace grill brushes regularly for safety's sake. The Kona grill brush was our pick for best grill brush, so you can assure Dad you got him the best of the best.

Drill Brush Set $18.95 $14.95 at Amazon Drill Brush Power Scrubbers Amazon If your dad already has a grill brush he loves, level up his brush game with a Drill Brush set. The Drill Brush comes with three scrub brush attachments for use with a power drill, a 2-inch flat round brush, a 4-inch flat round brush and an oval brush. The Drill Brush can be used to clean everything from the bathtub to a canoe.

The Executioner Pro Fly Killer Racket $29.99 at Amazon The Executioner Pro Fly Killer Racket Amazon The reviews of this thing are incredible and hilarious (“This is the most awesome present ever. If, like me, you seem to be a walking wasp magnet, this is probably the best invention of all time. I work with the window open and my day is now interspersed with brief flurries of ‘Wasp Wimbledon,’ so I am even getting exercise whilst defending myself.”), so if you and your dad like to share some laughs, this present will do double duty.

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock With Steel Stand $119 $99.99 at Amazon Vivere Double Cotton Hammock With Steel Stand Amazon Hammocks were an almost universal gift pick among the dads we spoke to. This cotton hammock, which is easy to set up and big enough for two people, gets rave reviews for its comfort. See more of our favorite hammocks here.

Gleener Fabric Shaver $19.99 at Amazon Gleener Fabric Shaver Amazon If your dad is a Sweater Dad, this inexpensive fabric care tool will absolutely delight him. The Gleener Fuzz Remover is a fantastic sweater depiller; the tool comes with three changeable blades in different weights to remove pills from fine, medium or heavy fibers, and the handle is fitted with a lint remover to make cleanup quick.

RTIC Jug $64.99 $47.95 at Amazon RTIC Jug Amazon Practical gifts that make outdoor activities easier for parents to manage were a big hit among the dads we talked to, like this giant jug, which allows you to refill individual water bottles on hot days or during activities that have you out of the house for hours.

The Davek Traveler $95 at Davek New York The Davek Traveler Davek New York A universal truth is that most umbrellas suck. So chances are high that Dad absolutely loathes his, which makes gifting him a high-end, top-rated, beloved travel umbrella that actually won’t break on him in the middle of a downpour a pretty genius move.

Kobalt 2-In PVC Cutter $25.98 at Lowe's Kobalt 2-In PVC Cutter Lowe's Calling all plant dads! A very cool DIY project for people who grow things is assembling a self-watering container that can be used as a planter for flowers, herbs or vegetables. This video tutorial is fantastic — if this looks like a project your dad might enjoy, a PVC cutter is a great gift idea, since self-watering containers use PVC piping to create the internal mechanism.