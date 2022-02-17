Welcome to Pisces season! Ruled by Jupiter, the god of the heavens, ethereal, sensitive Pisces are dreamers and the empaths of the zodiac. Emotional and tender, Pisces will be touched by any gift you give them, including and especially thoughtful gestures, no matter how big or small.

“Those born under the zodiac sign Pisces are known to be more creative than those born under any other sign,” says Phoebe Fenrir, an astrologer and the author of “Survive Your Saturn Return,” a guided journal. “You probably know your Pisces loved ones to be romantic dreamers.”

With birthdays from Feb. 19 to March 20, the sign of Pisces is symbolized by the fish. “Pisces are deeply empathetic and compassionate,” Fenrir says. “As the mutable water sign, they are open to immersing themselves in new experiences or listening deeply to the opinions of others. You should keep all these traits in mind when choosing a birthday gift for your favorite Pisces.”

Ahead, with the help of Fenrir and other experts, we’ve picked out perfectly Piscean presents.

'Amphigorey: Fifteen Books' by Edward Gorey Amazon "Because Pisces love to immerse themselves in the lives of others," Fenrir says, "they are often devoted readers of everything from poetry to epics. For their birthday, a perfect gift is a book by another creative Pisces. Just a few of the brilliant Pisces writers whose works you might give include Anthony Veasna So, Anaïs Nin and W.H. Auden. And if you know a Pisces who revels in the macabre, a book of Edward Gorey’s morbid stories and illustrations is a delightful gift." From $7 at Amazon

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon Of course, picking out books for someone else can be a challenge to get right. You can always give the gift of your favorite book, but another way to go is to give a book-adjacent present, like this LED necklace-style reading light. For more ideas for the bookish Pisces in your life, check out our gift guide for book lovers. From $22 at Amazon

Cake The Wave Maker Beach Spray Ulta In addition to being CNN Underscored's deals editor, Chelsea Stone is also our resident Pisces, so naturally we fished around for gift ideas from her. (She still loves us even though we made that terrible "fished around" pun.) First up: A good hair wave spray, which she says "is beachy and Pisces-like." $9 at Amazon

Nécessaire The Body Lotion Amazon Pisces season spans February and March, when, in many places, people are suffering terribly from dry winter skin woes. Stone suggests a nice moisturizer would be a nice practical gift to give during Pisces season, like this Necessaire body cream that she recently tried and loved. $28 at Amazon

José Gourmet Tinned Fish Gift Set Food52 Like their fellow water signs, those crabmeat-loving Cancers, you'll find that many of your Piscean pals have an affinity for consuming fish. Tinned fish is an elegant and on-trend gift to give the fishiest folks of the zodiac. From $22 at Food52

Fishwife The Classic Smoky Trio Fishwife Stone agrees that tinned fish is a great Pisces birthday gift, and she picked out a gift set that takes the theme to the next level. "Something from Fishwife would be perfect for a Pisces — get it!? — and the trios are very cute." $33 at Fishwife

UrbanStems The Pisces UrbanStems Flowers are always a safe choice for birthdays, but they can feel a bit impersonal. Online florist Urban Stems solves that problem by offering a birthday bouquet designed for each zodiac sign. The Confetti bouquet for Pisces is a colorful assortment that evokes the Piscean qualities of empathy, creativity and imagination. $75 at UrbanStems

Winsor & Newton Cotman Watercolors, Set of 14 Amazon Creativity is a throughline of the Pisces experience. "Creative Pisces will appreciate any gift that allows them to tap into their artistic side," Fenrir says. "For this water sign, how about a watercolor set?" $27 at Amazon

Kehinde Wiley Playing Cards MoMA Design Store "For something even more playful," Fenrir says, "you could give them this set of playing cards adorned with the artwork of fellow Pisces Kehinde Wiley." $30 at MoMA Design Store

Piecework Pisces Mini Puzzle Piecework For the Pisces who likes a bit of structure when it comes to their meditative alone time, puzzles are a great way to relax the body and the brain. Stone calls this 70-piece fish-themed design a "very cute astrology puzzle!" We agree! $20 at Piecework

Anthropologie Victoria Frame Anthropologie This 4-by-4-inch metal scrollwork picture frame is absolutely perfect for your sentimental, emotional Pisces BFF. Put a photo of the two of you in it and tuck a hankie in your pocket for when they inevitably tear up at the thoughtfulness of your gift. From $26 at Anthropologie

Blugrapefruit Personalized Surprise Concert Tickets Etsy "Pisces revel in all kinds of new experiences, especially those in the art world," Fenrir says. "So you can’t go wrong with giving them tickets to a concert, art exhibition or theatrical performance." A personalized card is a fun way to add excitement to the gift of tickets. $5 at Etsy

Hatch Restore 2 Hatch "I’m very into this new Hatch alarm clock," says Stone, who has the original Hatch alarm clock and who is considering an upgrade because she loves what she calls its "~dreamy~ vibes." $200 at Hatch

Bombas Colorblock Ankle Socks Amazon Each zodiac sign is associated with a body part; Pisces rules the feet. Gifts relating to the feet will thrill these little fishies, who are known for being highly sensitive — quite literally when it comes to their feet. Really good socks like the super-popular Bombas are a small luxury any Pisces will love. $13 at Nordstrom

Popmask Calm Self-Heated Eye Mask, 5-Pack Amazon Because they are so sensitive, gifts that promote self-care and relaxation are great choices for a Pisces. If you're looking for something that looks more luxe than its price tag would suggest, this set of five self-warming eye masks makes a great present. $21 at Amazon

Sarah Burrows and Nick Behr Unwind Lavender Gift Set Amazon For a slightly more upscale turn on the self-care gift, go for this lavender aromatherapy set. Lavender is known for its relaxing properties, making it perfect for a nighttime ritual. The set features a lavender growing kit, a lavender-scented soy candle, lavender pillow spray and a 100% organic cotton eye mask. $58 at Uncommon Goods

Omystyle Full-Body Bath Pillow Amazon Pisces is a water sign — and not just any water sign! Pisces is represented by the water-dwelling fish, making any gifts relating to water a perfect fit for this sign. Bath products like bath bombs and bath salts are one way to go, but for a true bath-lover, this full-body tub pillow is a gift that keeps on giving. $58 $47 at Amazon

Keenray Bucket-Style Towel Warmer Amazon When they get out of the bath, treat the Pisces in your life to the gift of a warm towel. This standalone towel warmer has a built-in timer, and the extra-large capacity can accommodate two oversized towels and can also be used to warm robes. $147 at Amazon

ThePoshShopCo Cosmic Babe Collection Pisces Pencil Set Amazon Pisces have a lot of feelings, so we love this cheeky pencil set for a Pisces who is big on journaling or prone to doodling. The pale green colorway was chosen to reflect “a soft, flowy feel” that’s perfect for Pisces, and each pencil is embossed with a gold foil message that captures the unique spirit of our Piscean friends. $8 at Etsy

Sashee Chandran Tea Drop Sampler Amazon If hot drinks are more their thing, a set of fancy teas combines the Piscean love of water with the desire to relax and unwind. This tea drop sampler is a surprising twist on traditional teabag; the sweetened sampler set includes citrus ginger, blueberry acai, rose earl grey, sweet peppermint and matcha green tea drops, and the unsweetened selection features rose earl grey, citrus ginger and matcha green tea drops. From $34 at Uncommon Goods

Mejuri Pisces Zodiac Pendant Necklace Mejuri The minimal style of Mejuri’s zodiac collection necklace is perfect for the Pisces who wants to wear their sign without their jewelry screaming “I’M A PISCES!” (We shall leave the screaming jewelry to the Leos.)(Leos, I am one of you, calm your manes.) The adjustable chain and pendant are made of gold vermeil, and the Pisces constellation design is inset with white sapphires. $128 at Mejuri

Affirmicious Pisces Affirmation Cards Amazon Emotional Pisces can be prone to fits of self-doubt, and if you’re shopping for an occult-oriented Pisces, this set of affirmation cards, which can be used solo or in concert with tarot cards, is a great way to let them know they’re doing just fine! $45 at Etsy

WorldIncenseStore Amethyst Cluster Amazon Amethyst is known for its healing qualities and its beautiful effect of bringing calm and peace, and it is also the birthstone of February Pisces. From $9 at Etsy

Winky Lux Cheeky Rose Blush Amazon Elsewhere in the beauty realm, Stone confessed that she’s coveting a cream blush stick because, “I want to be ~dewy~” and honestly we want that for her too! We love the dramatic presentation of this cream blush by Winky Lux. $20 at Winky Lux