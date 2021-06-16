Each dad is unique, and so naturally, all Father’s Day gifts should reflect that. While you can’t go wrong with the tried-tested-and-true lot of gifts from grilling accessories to tools, he’ll feel that much more special if you go out of your way to make it unique. From personalized engravings to customized hues and fonts, these personalized Father’s Day gifts are fit for the king he is.
From $1 at Cameo
Dad is bound to exclaim “What a riot!” when you present him with a personalized Happy Father’s Day clip from one of his favorite semi-obscure celebrities. From actors to athletes and musicians, Cameos range in price, length and content so you can tailor the perfect video.
$24.99 at Shutterfly
Dad’s day is only as productive and fulfilling as his phone’s battery level. Ensure he’s always juiced up with this personalized wireless phone charger compatible with Qi-enabled devices.
$34.99 at Personalization Mall
To avoid any confusion, emblazon his next utensil set with his name, nickname or dad joke of your choosing (how barbe-cute of an idea?). The spatula and fork come with six font options, and he’ll also get chef tongs and a basting brush.
$42 at Minted
If Dad is still using old school calendars to schedule meetings, offer him this spiral-bound version pre-printed with heart-warming family photos and important days of the year.
From $30.24 at Etsy
Dads tend to accumulate lots of…stuff. Ensure he consolidates it all in one spot with this classy, personalized dock station. Select your monogram and custom logo, and shade from dark walnut to earl gray.
From $24.50 at Etsy
The best types of gifts are those that act as a joke themselves. With its multiple engraving and gift box options, this practical Father’s Day gift is memorable beyond measure.
From $20 at VistaPrint
Think of this gift as a metaphor for your family — you all fit together to form a unique portrait. With these personalized puzzles ranging from 48 to 1,000 pieces, family game night just got a lot more exciting.
From $49.95 at Etsy
If you love your dad more than all the stars in the sky, gift him this personalized map of the sky on a special date, be it his birthday, the day he became a dad or grandad, or Father’s Day of this year.
From $33.30 at Etsy
Whether you have goals to travel together or he’s got dreams of his own, this super-neat personalized scratch-off bucket list painted in lush watercolor is an ideal way to stay on track—and have something to look forward to.
$55.99 at Personalization Mall
Going on a trip with a monogrammed toiletry bag is the pinnacle of luxury. With your choice of one to three initials, this supple tan leather toiletry bag with a large main compartment and convenient side pockets is at once convenient and sophisticated.
From $9.99 at Etsy
A dad is a dad whether they’re biological or adopted. Show your appreciation for your chosen family with this pocket knife engraved with a sentimental Father’s Day saying or his initials if you’d rather keep it more casual.
From $23 at Sugarwish
When you send a Sugarwish, your recipient gets to choose from classic candies, freshly baked cookies, gourmet popcorn and more in your choice of size, so he’s guaranteed to love it—and devour it in one sitting.
$100 at Converse
The great thing about Converse sneakers is that they’re cool enough for you to appreciate, yet nostalgic and timeless enough to fit seamlessly into Dad’s wardrobe. Grab him a pair of low-top sneakers in your choice of earthy tone, pattern, text and more.
$148 at Uncommon Goods
This cozy cotton throw features 15 hidden words of your choosing be it Father’s Day- or family-related, so Dad can rest easy knowing there’s a personalized word search waiting for him when he wakes up.
From $85 at West & Willow
Your dad’s home is likely rife with grainy shots of his best pals, and it’s time he added something new to the (meow) mix. With West & Willow, he’ll get a custom-made modern pet portrait in a ready-to-hang hardwood frame.
$86 at Uncommon Goods
Some might call a bamboo monogrammed swivel cheese board and knife set “extra,” but to Dad, it’ll instantly become his prized possession.
From $53.99 at Cookies By Design
Cookies are always the way to Dad’s heart, but that’ll ring especially true in this unique “highway” arrangement of treats. Choose your bouquet size and preferred flavors from red velvet to white chocolate macadamia.
$13 at Lovepop
Cards are notoriously the most thoughtful element of any gift. This Father’s Day, merge your gift and card into one with this unique pop up-style card for football lovers. Personalize it with a message and photo, and Lovepop will ship it right to him.
$99 at Artifact Uprising
Dads get mushy too. Treat him to a montage of all your fondest memories together with Artifact Uprising’s customizable scrapbook. It features various prompts to help you tell your shared story, and you can choose your exterior fabric color to match his home library.
From $130 at Baked By Melissa
Only a special occasion like Father’s Day warrants 100 mini cupcakes. Pick from festive staples like confetti cookie dough, s’mores and electric tie-dye, and add an optional gift box to make it extra gift-worthy.
$22.99 at Personalization Mall
While it’ll be a total disappointment if these personalized golf balls get lost on the putting green, Dad will have no problem using them to display photos of his adorable family.
From $55 at Etsy
Allow Dad to honor his lineage with this intricate family tree décor. Engraved on natural wood in your choice of gift box or stand, you can include up to six generations of family members for a picture-perfect gift.
From $100 at Uncommon Goods
As the saying goes: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched—they must be felt with the heart.” After completing a quick questionnaire, world-touring artist David Morgan will craft a personalized song from scratch, which you’ll receive in .mp3 and .pdf format.
$19.99 at Personalization Mall
Nothing replaces the look and feel of business cards, so if Dad still carries his around, ensure they’re displayed in this engraved glass business card holder with a jade green tint that doubles as both office organization and décor.
$45.49 at Personalization Mall
Whether his nightstand looks like a total nightmare or he’s just accumulated lots of accessories over the years, this thoughtful catch-all is a great bet this Father’s Day. It has 12 velour-lined compartments and a snap closure to keep his valuables safe and looking better than ever.