CNN —

Each dad is unique, and so naturally, all Father’s Day gifts should reflect that. While you can’t go wrong with the tried-tested-and-true lot of gifts from grilling accessories to tools, he’ll feel that much more special if you go out of your way to make it unique. From personalized engravings to customized hues and fonts, these personalized Father’s Day gifts are fit for the king he is.

Cameo Video From $1 at Cameo Cameo Video Cameo Dad is bound to exclaim “What a riot!” when you present him with a personalized Happy Father’s Day clip from one of his favorite semi-obscure celebrities. From actors to athletes and musicians, Cameos range in price, length and content so you can tailor the perfect video.

The Man The Myth The Legend Wireless Phone Charger $24.99 at Shutterfly The Man The Myth The Legend Wireless Phone Charger Shutterfly Dad’s day is only as productive and fulfilling as his phone’s battery level. Ensure he’s always juiced up with this personalized wireless phone charger compatible with Qi-enabled devices.

You Name It! Personalized BBQ Utensil Set $34.99 at Personalization Mall You Name It! Personalized BBQ Utensil Set Personalization Mall



To avoid any confusion, emblazon his next utensil set with his name, nickname or dad joke of your choosing (how barbe-cute of an idea?). The spatula and fork come with six font options, and he’ll also get chef tongs and a basting brush.

Marseille Photo Calendar $42 at Minted Marseille Photo Calendar Minted If Dad is still using old school calendars to schedule meetings, offer him this spiral-bound version pre-printed with heart-warming family photos and important days of the year.

My Handcraft Studio Personalized Dock Station From $30.24 at Etsy My Handcraft Studio Personalized Dock Station Etsy Dads tend to accumulate lots of…stuff. Ensure he consolidates it all in one spot with this classy, personalized dock station. Select your monogram and custom logo, and shade from dark walnut to earl gray.

April and Kiwi Personalized Tape Measure From $24.50 at Etsy April and Kiwi Personalized Tape Measure Etsy The best types of gifts are those that act as a joke themselves. With its multiple engraving and gift box options, this practical Father’s Day gift is memorable beyond measure.

Custom Puzzles From $20 at VistaPrint Custom Puzzles VistaPrint Think of this gift as a metaphor for your family — you all fit together to form a unique portrait. With these personalized puzzles ranging from 48 to 1,000 pieces, family game night just got a lot more exciting.

Kristin Douglas Art World Bucket List From $33.30 at Etsy Kristin Douglas Art World Bucket List Etsy Whether you have goals to travel together or he’s got dreams of his own, this super-neat personalized scratch-off bucket list painted in lush watercolor is an ideal way to stay on track—and have something to look forward to.

Personalized Tan Leather Toiletry Bag $55.99 at Personalization Mall Personalized Tan Leather Toiletry Bag Personalization Mall Going on a trip with a monogrammed toiletry bag is the pinnacle of luxury. With your choice of one to three initials, this supple tan leather toiletry bag with a large main compartment and convenient side pockets is at once convenient and sophisticated.

Plum House Gallery Men’s Pocket Knife From $9.99 at Etsy Plum House Gallery Men’s Pocket Knife Etsy A dad is a dad whether they’re biological or adopted. Show your appreciation for your chosen family with this pocket knife engraved with a sentimental Father’s Day saying or his initials if you’d rather keep it more casual.

Sweet Treats Select From $23 at Sugarwish Sweet Treats Select Sweet Treats When you send a Sugarwish, your recipient gets to choose from classic candies, freshly baked cookies, gourmet popcorn and more in your choice of size, so he’s guaranteed to love it—and devour it in one sitting.

Custom Chuck 70 Canvas By You $100 at Converse Custom Chuck 70 Canvas By You Converse The great thing about Converse sneakers is that they’re cool enough for you to appreciate, yet nostalgic and timeless enough to fit seamlessly into Dad’s wardrobe. Grab him a pair of low-top sneakers in your choice of earthy tone, pattern, text and more.

Personalized Word Search Throw Blanket $148 at Uncommon Goods Personalized Word Search Throw Blanket. Uncommon Goods This cozy cotton throw features 15 hidden words of your choosing be it Father’s Day- or family-related, so Dad can rest easy knowing there’s a personalized word search waiting for him when he wakes up.

Custom Pet Portrait From $85 at West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait West & Willow Your dad’s home is likely rife with grainy shots of his best pals, and it’s time he added something new to the (meow) mix. With West & Willow, he’ll get a custom-made modern pet portrait in a ready-to-hang hardwood frame.

Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board $86 at Uncommon Goods Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board Uncommon Goods Some might call a bamboo monogrammed swivel cheese board and knife set “extra,” but to Dad, it’ll instantly become his prized possession.

Dad Appreciation Highway BouTray From $53.99 at Cookies By Design Dad Appreciation Highway BouTray Cookies By Design Cookies are always the way to Dad’s heart, but that’ll ring especially true in this unique “highway” arrangement of treats. Choose your bouquet size and preferred flavors from red velvet to white chocolate macadamia.

Dad’s Touchdown Pop-Up Card $13 at Lovepop Dad’s Touchdown Pop-Up Card Lovepop Cards are notoriously the most thoughtful element of any gift. This Father’s Day, merge your gift and card into one with this unique pop up-style card for football lovers. Personalize it with a message and photo, and Lovepop will ship it right to him.

Scrapbook Album The Stories We Tell $99 at Artifact Uprising Scrapbook Album The Stories We Tell Artifact Uprising Dads get mushy too. Treat him to a montage of all your fondest memories together with Artifact Uprising’s customizable scrapbook. It features various prompts to help you tell your shared story, and you can choose your exterior fabric color to match his home library.

Pick Your Flavors 100-Pack From $130 at Baked By Melissa Pick Your Flavors 100-Pack Baked By Melissa Only a special occasion like Father’s Day warrants 100 mini cupcakes. Pick from festive staples like confetti cookie dough, s’mores and electric tie-dye, and add an optional gift box to make it extra gift-worthy.

Photo Perfect Personalized Golf Ball Set of 12 $22.99 at Personalization Mall Photo Perfect Personalized Golf Ball Set of 12 Personalization Mall While it’ll be a total disappointment if these personalized golf balls get lost on the putting green, Dad will have no problem using them to display photos of his adorable family.

Gift Factory Family Tree Art From $55 at Etsy ﻿Gift Factory Family Tree Art Etsy Allow Dad to honor his lineage with this intricate family tree décor. Engraved on natural wood in your choice of gift box or stand, you can include up to six generations of family members for a picture-perfect gift.

Made-To-Order Personalized Song From $100 at Uncommon Goods Made-To-Order Personalized Song Uncommon Goods As the saying goes: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched—they must be felt with the heart.” After completing a quick questionnaire, world-touring artist David Morgan will craft a personalized song from scratch, which you’ll receive in .mp3 and .pdf format.

Executive Personalized Business Card Holder $19.99 at Personalization Mall Executive Personalized Business Card Holder Personalization Mall Nothing replaces the look and feel of business cards, so if Dad still carries his around, ensure they’re displayed in this engraved glass business card holder with a jade green tint that doubles as both office organization and décor.