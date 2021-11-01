Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection. And, like previous years, she’s focusing on small businesses — more than 87 are featured on her list this year.

We’ve rounded up our favorite picks from her list below, but you can check out the whole thing over at Oprah Daily.

Style and beauty

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings From $70 at Amazon Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings Amazon Girlfriend Collective’s leggings are the stuff of legend by now, so it’s no wonder that they made Oprah’s list of favorites. Pick up a pair of the compressive leggings in a year-round three-quarters length on Amazon now — and yes, they have pockets. See more of our favorite leggings here.

Sterling Forever Five Days of Hoops $200 at Amazon Sterling Forever Five Days of Hoops Amazon This five-pair set of hoop earrings in all different shapes and sizes is a perfect splurge for your favorite jewelry lover — the only hard part is choosing between gold and silver. See more of our favorite Advent calendars here.

Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie From $35 at Amazon Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Amazon “Some days you need your slippers to go the distance, like from the house to the mailbox," Winfrey says. "With quilted nylon on the outside and memory foam insoles, this plush pair, perfect for both moms and dads, makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud.”

Paravel Fold-Up Backpack $65 $52 at Amazon Paravel Fold-Up Backpack Amazon As much of an everyday essential as it is a travel essential, this backpack can fold up into a remarkably tiny zippered pouch. As Winfrey explains: “Made from 15 upcycled plastic water bottles fashioned into lightweight, water-resistant nylon, its party trick is that it can fold up into a zippable pouch you can stow away in your luggage, so you have an extra bag.”

Savannah Bee Company Queen Bee Body Butter Gift Set $96 at Amazon Savannah Bee Company Queen Bee Body Butter Gift Set Amazon “These decadently creamy body butters are hard to beat," Winfrey says. "They’re so easy to apply and contain shea butter, cocoa butter and royal jelly to hydrate, strengthen and protect skin — including extra-rough spots. Original is scented with blackberry and rose; Rosemary Lavender is calming; and Chamomile & Myrrh and Tupelo Honey are extra gentle for sensitive skin. Split them among you and your friends.”

Peepers by PeeperSpecs Take a Bow Readers $29 at Amazon Peepers by PeeperSpecs Take a Bow Readers Amazon Oprah and distinctive glasses go hand in hand, and these Peepers are a surefire way to get a ton of compliments, thanks to their striking looks. Think combos of tortoiseshell and green, black marble and more for statement looks all season long.

Poppy & Pout Lip Tint Premium Gift Set $89.95 $69.95 at Amazon Poppy & Pout Lip Tint Premium Gift Set Amazon “These natural beeswax, sunflower and coconut oil balms are making their return to Favorite Things, but now they come in six new tints," Winfrey says. "Hand-poured in Idaho with recyclable cardboard packaging, these sheer colors would be great for a young person in your life.”

JW Pei Aylin Canvas Phone Bag $40 $32 at Amazon JW Pei Aylin Canvas Phone Bag Amazon For the equally tech- and fashion-obsessed, we can't get over how cute and practical these phone slings are. It even has slots for your credit cards and cash.

Lands' End Quilted ThermoPlume Insulated Coat $199 at Amazon Lands' End Quilted ThermoPlume Insulated Coat Amazon Lands' End has been making solid outdoorwear for years, so when it comes to the elements, the brand literally has you covered. This quilted puffer coat is more quilting than puff, meaning you get all the warmth minus the bulk (and the hood is great for those wet winter days too).

Archive Bubble Bath $42 at Amazon Archive Bubble Bath Amazon Bubble baths are pretty much the ultimate way to decompress at the end of a long workweek or, uh, a family visit at the house. Gift yourself or someone dear the joy of a great soak with this bubble bath, which is just as prettily packaged as it is wonderfully perfumed, thanks to a blend of natural oils. “Something I know for sure is that you need a generous pour of bubble bath for the best tub experience. I’ve picked Margot Elena’s bubble baths a few times before because the extra-large glass bottles are so gorgeous,” says Oprah.

Sperry Seacycled Duck Float Boot $95 at Amazon Sperry Seacycled Duck Float Boot Amazon Sperry’s duck boots have long been a winter essential, but Oprah is super excited about this monochromatic version with some eco-credentials, thanks to a “SeaCycled” nylon upper.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser $75 at Amazon Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser Amazon It’s no surprise Dr. Barbara Sturm made Oprah’s favorite things list — a few rounds with this cleanser by the German dermatologist, and you’ll see exactly what she means. Any product from the line is good, but this is a great intro the full assortment, especially as winter’s harsh weather sets in.

Grace Eleyae All-Satin Knot Turban $45 $31 at Amazon Grace Eleyae All-Satin Knot Turban Amazon These protective turbans help reduce the friction that damages hair and helps to lock in moisture overnight — and there’s literally no effort involved since all the hard work is done by the adjustable knot in front.

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Trousers $118 at Amazon Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Trousers Amazon Spanx’s Air Essentials line is all about comfort and stretch with just enough shaping compression to make you feel slightly more polished wearing these than if you’d thrown on a pair of sweats. (Not only is Oprah a fan of these, this writer lives in hers too). According to Winfrey: "When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding." She recommends pairing them with the Spanx AirEssentials Pullover too, naturally.

Dock & Bay Reusable Makeup Remover Pads $20 $16 at Amazon Dock & Bay Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Amazon Perfect at the under-$20 price point, this trio of reusable makeup remover pads replaces cotton pads (not so eco-friendly) with a washable version that’s easy to use and then wash with the rest of your clothes. The only hard part is picking out which color your friend or family member will like best.

K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote $48 at Amazon K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote Amazon A carryall bag like this is something you can take with you literally everywhere — the gym, work, drinks after work, a dinner date and more. Made of vegan suede and available in lots of pretty colors, at under $50 it's a true steal.

Bodynanny Eucalyptus Body Scrub With Sponge Set $40 at Amazon Bodynanny Eucalyptus Body Scrub With Sponge Set Amazon Give yourself a good scrub with this two-piece set of a eucalyptus sugar exfoliator and a sponge to buff with. “Gloria Williams, aka the Footnanny, has been caring for my feet for years,” says Oprah — and this is part of Williams’ latest launch inspired directly by Winfrey. “She knows I love the smell of eucalyptus, so she made this sugar scrub scented with it. It’s divine!”

Home and pets

Editor Favorite Roverlund Out-of-Office Pet Carrier $160 at Amazon Roverlund Out-of-Office Pet Carrier Amazon Heading OOO with your pet this season? Roverlund’s Out-of-Office carrier (an Underscored editor favorite) is airline-compliant and comes in two sizes for small and larger pups. Forgot your leash on a busy travel day? No sweat — this one comes with a bright bonus one that’s just as durable and travel-ready as the rest of the bag.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine $900 at Amazon De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Machine Amazon “Latte? Cappuccino? Macchiato? Whatever strikes your fancy, this machine is like having your own personal barista at home with you," Winfrey says. "The best part? All you have to do is roll out of bed and touch the button with the drink you want.” We named a De'Longhi machine the best espresso maker on the market too, so we can vouch for the quality.

Jiggy The Eve Art Puzzle Kit $49 at Amazon Jiggy The Eve Art Puzzle Kit Amazon A puzzle set from Jiggy, one of our favorite woman-owned brands, made the list this year. As Winfrey explains, "The 800-piece puzzles feature artwork by emerging female artists and come in a reusable glass jar that includes a tube of jigsaw puzzle glue and a straight-edge tool to spread the glue to transform the finished product into a piece of art."

Snif Old Saint Wick Scented Candle $44 at Amazon Snif Old Saint Wick Scented Candle Amazon If your gift budget is under $50 or so, you can never go wrong with a candle — especially a Snif one. This seasonal scent is all about pine, apple, rosemary, jasmin, sandlewood and cedar for a festive aroma that never overwhelms (and you’ll get 50 hours of burn time from this 8.5-ounce size too).

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle $239 at Amazon Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle Amazon Cozy Earth’s new waffle-weave collection really lives up to the brand’s name, and this set of toweling for the bathroom is a great one-stop shop for your family member or friend moving into a new apartment — or for a little holiday refresh for your own bathroom. Choose from charcoal, white or light gray. See more of our favorite towels here.

The Life You Want Daily Inspiration Cards $50 at Amazon The Life You Want Daily Inspiration Cards Amazon For those of us intimidated or put off by the thought of journaling, this card-by-card take on Oprah’s The Life You Want Planner (also on the list for $30) is a great way to start your day with intention and purpose over a cup of coffee — no notebook required.

Editor Favorite Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven $700 at Amazon Solo Stove Pi Solo Stove A pizza oven with Oprah's stamp of approval? We're in. You can read our review of the Solo Stove Pi Oven here.

'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers' by Rebel Girls $21 at Amazon 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers' by Rebel Girls Amazon The now classic children’s book is inspiring no matter your kid’s gender, and this “Changemakers” edition gives them a host of under-30 role models like Bindi Irwin, Keke Palmer and more that they can learn about and emulate as they grow up. ““If you read it, you can be it,” notes Oprah in her guide.

Editor Favorite Rumpl The Original Puffy National Parks Collection $129 at Amazon Rumpl The Original Puffy National Parks Collection Amazon Rumpl’s puffy blankets look light, but they pack a ton of warmth into their quilting — and they’re made to be water-resistant so you can curl up in them just as easily in front of the campfire as you can in front of the fireplace. Pick your lucky recipient’s favorite national park — or one you’ve shared together — for a winning holiday gift.

PlantOGram Frantoio Olive Tree $87 at Amazon PlantOGram Frantoio Olive Tree Amazon An olive tree is a stunning sight, whether you’re passing by a grove of them or admiring the way a single branch’s silvery leaves catch the glint of sunshine. Now you can gift one of Mother Nature’s most stunning creations with this PlantOGram, which is honestly so much better (and more sustainable) than a bouquet that’ll wilt in a week.

House No. 23 Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket $198 at Amazon House No. 23 Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon It’s the time of year to say yes to (and gift) all things cozy, and this lightweight-looking but super-warm blanket will deserve a place on your sofa or bed year-round (or on your family member's or friend’s, if you can bear to gift it away). "This throw is lined in the softest sherpa, but the outside is chic organic cotton that comes in three colors — a cinnamony shade, a cream color and, my favorite, a mossy green,” says Oprah.

Travel

Trvl Luxe Case $84 $67 at Amazon Trvl Luxe Case Amazon This travel bag is a quad of organizers in one: You get two small pouches (one for skin care, one for cosmetics?), plus a case that has a large open space and an interior zipper for storing extras you pick up on your next trip.

Nori Press $120 $96 at Amazon The Nori Press Jolie Kerr/CNN As someone who’s literally used a Chi to iron her clothes in desperation, the knowledge that this travel steamer exists is a really good thing to have. Oprah’s named it one of her favorite on-the-go products, and it gets rid of wrinkles in no time (it takes three minutes to reach its highest temp) when you need it most. However, we tested it and weren't completely impressed — but we did find an even cheaper alternative.

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer $20 at Amazon Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer Amazon We’re always here for a practical but luxe-feeling $20 gift, and this velvet jewelry organizer is perfect for traveling during the holidays with all the jewelry that goes with the season’s festive looks. But back at home, it’s great as a jewelry box too — and looks great on the dresser.

Tech

The USB Lighter Company Electric Lighter $45 at Amazon The USB Lighter Company Electric Lighter Amazon This handy device is a rechargeable lighter, which justifies the price tag if you think about how many lighters you’ll buy over the course of a lifetime. Not only does the rechargeable lighter come with an LED flashlight, but the fact that we’ll never burn our thumb lighting a candle again is also a very strong point in its favor.

Meta Quest 2 $460 at Amazon Meta Quest 2 Amazon Ready for virtual reality? The Meta Quest 2, which has been rebranded from the Oculus Quest 2, allows you to dig deep into the metaverse. As Winfrey says, "When the first iteration of this virtual reality headset came out, we made it a Favorite Thing because we loved the way it allowed you to play games, take fitness classes and explore far-off places. This updated version allows you to do all that and more. Now you can explore every inch of the metaverse with a pal who also has a headset."

Theragun Mini $199 at Amazon Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun’s percussive massage devices have been exploding in popularity lately, and this mini version is perfect for using at home or on the go. The fourth-generation version is quieter than ever, and there’s a ton of other improved features too: This one “is even more compact and lighter than the original Mini,” writes Oprah.

Editor Favorite Samsung The Freestyle Projector $900 $600 at Amazon Samsung A splurge, yes, but both Oprah and Underscored highly approve this purchase. "Point this smart projector onto any wall to turn it into a big screen," Winfrey says. "You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it’s got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater."

Brouk and Co Ace 3-in-1 Portable Wireless Fast Charging Pad $63.99 at Amazon Brouk and Co Ace 3-in-1 Portable Wireless Fast Charging Pad Amazon Wireless charging is getting more and more ubiquitous, and this sleek wireless pad can juice up your iPhone (or Android/Samsung), smartwatch and headphones in no time flat. And speaking of flat, thanks to its easily portable size, the 15W fast-charging device can come with you when you’re on the go too.

Amazon Echo Show 15 $250 $170 at Amazon Amazon Echo Show 15 Jacob Krol/CNN According to Oprah, “Adam Glassman hung the latest Echo Show on the wall of his kitchen and uses it every day.” No wonder: The Echo Show is sleeker than ever, with a vibe that’s more picture frame than tech, and it performs a myriad of highly useful functions like syncing family calenders, giving you weather updates and streaming shows while you cook. Read our review of it here.

Food

The Cravory Best Sellers Mix $40 at Amazon The Cravory Best Sellers Mix Amazon "Not just your average chocolate chip cookies (though they have those, too!), this San Diego–based business offers fun flavors like birthday cake, red velvet and lemon bar," Winfrey says. "This 18-cookie pack comes with a mix of its bestsellers, which are baked to order and so soft, ensuring that the lucky recipient gets the freshest possible treats."

Kitchens of Africa East Meets West $85 at Amazon Kitchens of Africa East Meets West Amazon “This set of sauces takes inspiration from traditional dishes of East Africa all the way to Senegal,” Oprah writes in her guide. Her serving suggestions include drizzling the sauces (developed by Jainaba Jeng from the Gambia) over roasted vegetables, blending them into stews or using them with meats for super-flavorful dishes.

Editor Favorite Truff Truffle Lovers Pack $63 at Amazon Truff Truffle Lovers Pack Amazon Truff has been on the lips (and tongues) of hot sauce and truffle lovers for a while now, and this three-bottle pack gives a lucky recipient (or you) a trio of flavors to excite the taste buds. It comes with the signature black truffle hot sauce (Oprah’s fave), black truffle pomodoro pasta sauce and black truffle oil so there’s always a reason to use at least one.

Editor Favorite Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils $150 at Amazon Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils Amazon Turns out we’re not the only fans of Brightland’s cold-pressed California olive oils: Oprah’s obsessed with them too. This quad of high-quality infused oils makes a great gift for spicing up your favorite foodie’s dishes by giving them a bit of extra zing, whether they opt for the garlic, lemon, basil or chili version.