Moms deserve to be celebrated every day, but they especially deserve to be spoiled on Mother’s Day. This year, if you’re in search of the perfect gift to show her just how much you appreciate, love and care for her, look no further than Nordstrom.

To help get you started, we picked out 25 extraordinary gifts for every type of mom. From this season’s trendiest clothing and accessories to the chicest home goods, these are our top Mother’s Day picks from Nordstrom. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts and jewelry gifts.

$69 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Modern Waffle Robe Nordstrom

A breathable cotton robe in a soft waffle print will make her feel like she’s at a 5-star spa every time she wears it.

$198 at Nordstrom

Béis 21-Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase Nordstrom

Whether she’s heading away on business, a girl’s trip or a family vacation, this lightweight and durable spinner suitcase will make traveling in style a breeze.

$108 at Nordstrom

Alo High Waist Lounge Leggings Nordstrom

Not only are these high-waist leggings super flattering, they’re also made from an ultra-soft performance fabric that’s perfect for working out, playdates at the park or lounging around.

From $168 at Nordstrom

Coyuchi Crinkled Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set Nordstrom

Give Mom the gift of a good night’s rest with this crinkled organic cotton percale sheet set from Coyuchi. It gets softer with each wash and is available in a variety of chic colors — including steel blue, ginger and alpine white.

$65 at Nordstrom

ASTR the Label Floral Sweetheart Neck Underwire Satin Top Nordstrom

Our fashion expert noted that romantic details and floral prints are in this season. Gift any fashionista mom this top to help her stay on trend.

$69.95 at Nordstrom

Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker Nordstrom

Mom can make her favorite frozen treats with just the click of a button thanks to this easy-to-use and fully automatic ice cream maker. Plus, it’s easy to clean and fun for the whole family.

$58 at Nordstrom

Skims Cotton Rib Tank Dress Nordstrom

Comfortable, versatile and flattering on all body types? This cotton rib tank dress from Skims checks all the boxes.

$279 at Nordstrom

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Nordstrom

If she’s in the market for a new set of earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds are a no-brainer. With both noise-canceling and aware modes, she has the option to tune out completely. What mom doesn’t need that every now and then?

From $46 at Nordstrom

Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle Nordstrom

A delicious-smelling candle that doubles as gorgeous home decor is always a win. With warm and spicy notes of black pepper, raspberry, papyrus and vanilla this candle smells absolutely divine.

$147 at Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket Nordstrom

For the mom who loves all things comfy, gift her this soft microfiber blanket that will make snuggling up on the couch feel like she’s wrapped in a fluffy cloud.

$53 at Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette Nordstrom

A luxe eyeshadow palette complete with four highly-pigmented and beautiful shades is a must-have for any makeup kit. We especially love this palette in the shades “The Bella Sofia” and “Queen of Glow”.

$89.95 at Nordstrom

Vinglacé Wine Chiller Nordstrom

This sleek and modern wine chiller from Vinglacé will keep her favorite wine and bubbly perfectly chilled for hours on end.

$295 at Nordstrom

Dana Rebecca Designs ‘Sylvie Rose’ Diamond Bar Pendant Necklace Nordstrom

Spoiling her with diamonds on Mother’s Day is always a good idea. Look no further than this stunning pendant necklace with a bar of shimmering diamond pavé.

$229.95 at Nordstrom

Click and Grow Smart Garden 9 Self Watering Indoor Garden Nordstrom

Whether she has a green thumb or not, this self-watering indoor garden will help her grow fresh herbs and vegetables with ease.

From $196 at Nordstrom

Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum Nordstrom

An aromatic perfume with intoxicating notes of amber, magnolia, sandalwood and violet inspired by the rare ghost flower of the Mojave desert will make her feel and smell like a goddess everytime she wears it.

$65 at Nordstrom

Superga Cotu Sneaker Nordstrom

Classic white sneakers go with practically everything and are a great wardrobe addition for the seasons ahead. We especially love this style from Superga with its canvas upper and comfy rubber sole.

$180 at Nordstrom

Beast Health Beast Blender & Hydration System Set Nordstrom

This sleek looking blender is not only chic enough to display in your kitchen, its 1,000-watt motor is extremely powerful and its advanced design technology helps to get the most nutrients out of each ingredient when making a smoothie.

$429.99 at Nordstrom

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Nordstrom

Voted one of the best hair dryers of 2022, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer may come with a steep price tag, but believe us when we say it’s worth every penny. So go ahead and spoil Mom with the best high-end hair dryer that she’s sure to love.

$55 $33 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Crop Pajamas Nordstrom

A cute and comfy matching pajama set is essential to any mother’s wardrobe. This modal jersey set is available in five pretty prints and colors including black, pink and floral.

$305 at Nordstrom

Gucci 57mm Gradient Square Sunglasses Nordstrom

A pair of oversized designer sunglasses are perfect for any upcoming vacations that Mom has planned and these gradient square-shaped sunglasses from Gucci are timeless.

$44.95 at Nordstrom

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle Nordstrom

For a mom who’s always on-the-go, a durable water bottle is a must-have. This Hydro Flask will keep her beverages hot for up to six hours or cold for up to 24 hours.

$168 at Nordstrom

Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag Nordstrom

Luscious leather and a sleek oversized silhouette make this Madewell handbag look way more expensive than it actually is. It’s available in brown, black or dark green but no matter what color you choose she’s sure to make this her new go-to handbag for the season.

From $119.95 at Nordstrom

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper Nordstrom

When Mom slips her feet into these soft and cozy shearling slippers, she’ll never want to take them off. Plus, they have a sturdy lug sole that’s great for wearing indoors and outdoors.

$25 $17.50 at Nordstrom

Open Edit Nuget Drop Set of 2 Resin Hoop Earrings Nordstrom

A set of colorful resin hoop earrings is fun, trendy and the perfect gift for any fashion-loving mama.

$89 at Nordstrom

Maison Balzac Jai Soif Carafe & Glass Set Nordstrom

Mom can use this beautiful carafe and glass set when hosting or she can keep it by her bedside. No matter the occasion, this modern drinkware set is chic, sophisticated and will add a gorgeous pop of color to any room.