Moms deserve to be celebrated every day, but they especially deserve to be spoiled on Mother’s Day. This year, if you’re in search of the perfect gift to show her just how much you appreciate, love and care for her, look no further than Nordstrom.
To help get you started, we picked out 25 extraordinary gifts for every type of mom. From this season’s trendiest clothing and accessories to the chicest home goods, these are our top Mother’s Day picks from Nordstrom. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts and jewelry gifts.
Nordstrom Modern Waffle Robe
$69 at Nordstrom
A breathable cotton robe in a soft waffle print will make her feel like she’s at a 5-star spa every time she wears it.
Béis 21-Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase
$198 at Nordstrom
Whether she’s heading away on business, a girl’s trip or a family vacation, this lightweight and durable spinner suitcase will make traveling in style a breeze.
Alo High-Waist Lounge Leggings
$108 at Nordstrom
Not only are these high-waist leggings super flattering, they’re also made from an ultra-soft performance fabric that’s perfect for working out, playdates at the park or lounging around.
Coyuchi Crinkled Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set
From $168 at Nordstrom
Give Mom the gift of a good night’s rest with this crinkled organic cotton percale sheet set from Coyuchi. It gets softer with each wash and is available in a variety of chic colors — including steel blue, ginger and alpine white.
ASTR the Label Floral Sweetheart Neck Underwire Satin Top
$65 at Nordstrom
Our fashion expert noted that romantic details and floral prints are in this season. Gift any fashionista mom this top to help her stay on trend.
Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker
$69.95 at Nordstrom
Mom can make her favorite frozen treats with just the click of a button thanks to this easy-to-use and fully automatic ice cream maker. Plus, it’s easy to clean and fun for the whole family.
Skims Cotton Rib Tank Dress
$58 at Nordstrom
Comfortable, versatile and flattering on all body types? This cotton rib tank dress from Skims checks all the boxes.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
$279 at Nordstrom
If she’s in the market for a new set of earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds are a no-brainer. With both noise-canceling and aware modes, she has the option to tune out completely. What mom doesn’t need that every now and then?
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
From $46 at Nordstrom
A delicious-smelling candle that doubles as gorgeous home decor is always a win. With warm and spicy notes of black pepper, raspberry, papyrus and vanilla this candle smells absolutely divine.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
$147 at Nordstrom
For the mom who loves all things comfy, gift her this soft microfiber blanket that will make snuggling up on the couch feel like she’s wrapped in a fluffy cloud.
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette
$53 at Nordstrom
A luxe eyeshadow palette complete with four highly-pigmented and beautiful shades is a must-have for any makeup kit. We especially love this palette in the shades “The Bella Sofia” and “Queen of Glow”.
Vinglacé Wine Chiller
$89.95 at Nordstrom
This sleek and modern wine chiller from Vinglacé will keep her favorite wine and bubbly perfectly chilled for hours on end.
Dana Rebecca Designs ‘Sylvie Rose’ Diamond Bar Pendant Necklace
$295 at Nordstrom
Spoiling her with diamonds on Mother’s Day is always a good idea. Look no further than this stunning pendant necklace with a bar of shimmering diamond pavé.
Click and Grow Smart Garden 9 Self Watering Indoor Garden
$229.95 at Nordstrom
Whether she has a green thumb or not, this self-watering indoor garden will help her grow fresh herbs and vegetables with ease.
Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum
From $196 at Nordstrom
An aromatic perfume with intoxicating notes of amber, magnolia, sandalwood and violet inspired by the rare ghost flower of the Mojave desert will make her feel and smell like a goddess everytime she wears it.
Superga Cotu Sneaker
$65 at Nordstrom
Classic white sneakers go with practically everything and are a great wardrobe addition for the seasons ahead. We especially love this style from Superga with its canvas upper and comfy rubber sole.
Beast Health Beast Blender & Hydration System Set
$180 at Nordstrom
This sleek looking blender is not only chic enough to display in your kitchen, its 1,000-watt motor is extremely powerful and its advanced design technology helps to get the most nutrients out of each ingredient when making a smoothie.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
$429.99 at Nordstrom
Voted one of the best hair dryers of 2022, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer may come with a steep price tag, but believe us when we say it’s worth every penny. So go ahead and spoil Mom with the best high-end hair dryer that she’s sure to love.
Nordstrom Moonlight Crop Pajamas
$55 $33 at Nordstrom
A cute and comfy matching pajama set is essential to any mother’s wardrobe. This modal jersey set is available in five pretty prints and colors including black, pink and floral.
Gucci 57mm Gradient Square Sunglasses
$305 at Nordstrom
A pair of oversized designer sunglasses are perfect for any upcoming vacations that Mom has planned and these gradient square-shaped sunglasses from Gucci are timeless.
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
$44.95 at Nordstrom
For a mom who’s always on-the-go, a durable water bottle is a must-have. This Hydro Flask will keep her beverages hot for up to six hours or cold for up to 24 hours.
Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag
$168 at Nordstrom
Luscious leather and a sleek oversized silhouette make this Madewell handbag look way more expensive than it actually is. It’s available in brown, black or dark green but no matter what color you choose she’s sure to make this her new go-to handbag for the season.
Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper
From $119.95 at Nordstrom
When Mom slips her feet into these soft and cozy shearling slippers, she’ll never want to take them off. Plus, they have a sturdy lug sole that’s great for wearing indoors and outdoors.
Open Edit Nuget Drop Set of 2 Resin Hoop Earrings
$25 $17.50 at Nordstrom
A set of colorful resin hoop earrings is fun, trendy and the perfect gift for any fashion-loving mama.
Maison Balzac Jai Soif Carafe & Glass Set
$89 at Nordstrom
Mom can use this beautiful carafe and glass set when hosting or she can keep it by her bedside. No matter the occasion, this modern drinkware set is chic, sophisticated and will add a gorgeous pop of color to any room.