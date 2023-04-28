Moms deserve to be celebrated every day, but they especially deserve to be spoiled on Mother’s Day. This year, if you’re in search of the perfect gift to show her just how much you appreciate, love and care for her, look no further than Nordstrom.
To help get you started, we picked out our favorite extraordinary gifts for every type of mom. From this season’s trendiest clothing and accessories to the chicest home goods, these are our top Mother’s Day picks from Nordstrom.
Moms — and us — can't get enough of this ultra-large Stanley tumbler. It'll keep her hydrated and trendy at the same time.
A breathable cotton robe in a soft waffle print will make her feel like she’s at a 5-star spa every time she wears it.
Voted one of the best hair dryers of 2023, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer may come with a steep price tag, but believe us when we say it’s worth every penny. So go ahead and spoil Mom with the best high-end hair dryer that she’s sure to love.
Does she already have the Dyson Supersonic? Then she must have the Airwrap too. Fantastic at curling, drying and making hair super-sleek, she'll feel like a celebrity with each use.
Whether she’s heading away on business, a girls trip or a family vacation, this lightweight and durable spinner suitcase will make traveling in style a breeze.
Not only are these high-waist leggings super flattering, but they’re also made from an ultrasoft performance fabric that’s perfect for working out, playdates at the park or lounging around.
We're not exactly sure what it is, but moms love this Valentino fragrance. With notes of bergamot, jasmine and vanilla, it's equal parts flirty and sweet. Perfect for date night if you ask us.
Give Mom the gift of a good night’s rest with this crinkled organic cotton percale sheet set from Coyuchi. It gets softer with each wash and is available in a variety of chic colors, including Steel Blue, Ginger and Alpine White.
For moms taking care of their health a little more these days, this extremely useful pill box will keep all her daily capsules in order. It'll also look cute on her bathroom sink.
Mom can make her favorite frozen treats with ease, thanks to this Cuisinart ice cream maker. Plus, it’s one of the quietest models we found during our testing.
Mother's Day jewelry doesn't have to be expensive. This extremely sweet stretchy bracelet lets her wear her title with pride.
Comfortable, versatile and flattering on all body types? This cotton rib tank dress from Skims checks all the boxes.
If your mom's a world traveler — or just takes a bunch of business trips — we can't say enough good things about this puffy duffle. It fits an extraordinary amount of stuff, comes with a crossbody strap and can be pushed right under the airplane seat in front of her. It also makes a *great* gym bag since it has its own shoe compartment in the bottom.
If she’s in the market for new headphones, a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35s are a solid choice. They're a best-selling option from one of the most trusted names in noise-cancelling headphones and come at a lower price than some of Bose's newer models.
If your mom is one of the few who hasn't gotten their hands on an Always Pan, we still think it makes for a fantastic gift. Newly updated with a longer-lasting nontoxic nonstick coating and a 100% recycled aluminum body and lid, we still love all the pretty mom-appropriate colors it comes in too.
A delicious-smelling candle that doubles as gorgeous home decor is always a win. With warm and spicy notes of black pepper, raspberry, papyrus and vanilla, this candle smells absolutely divine.
A Nordstrom jewelry favorite for good reason, it doesn't get classier or more mom-ish than an initial necklace. It'll be her new favorite everyday staple.
Is it Mother's Day without a Barefoot Dreams gift? For the mom who loves all things comfy, gift her this soft microfiber blanket that will make snuggling up on the couch feel like she’s wrapped in a fluffy cloud.
Whether she has a green thumb or not, this self-watering indoor garden will help her grow fresh herbs and vegetables with ease.
A cute and comfy matching pajama set is essential to any mother’s wardrobe. This modal jersey set is available in five pretty prints and colors, including black, pink and floral.
A luxe eye shadow palette complete with four highly pigmented and beautiful shades is a must-have for any makeup kit. We especially love this palette in the shades The Bella Sofia and Queen of Glow.
When Mom slips her feet into these soft and cozy shearling slippers, she’ll never want to take them off. Plus, they have a sturdy lug sole that’s great for wearing indoors and outdoors.
Does Mom want to not just scoot around the house in her Uggs but take them ... everywhere too? The Ultra Mini is the trendiest Ugg of the year, with its low profile and cool color options (as well as typical Ugg neutrals too), the trendiest moms will be thrilled.
This sleek and modern wine chiller from Vinglacé will keep her favorite wine and bubbly perfectly chilled for hours on end.
Spoiling her with diamonds on Mother’s Day is always a good idea. Look no further than this stunning pendant necklace with a bar of shimmering diamond pavé.
A woody and aromatic perfume with intoxicating notes of bergamot, lemon, pepper and juniper berries, it will make her feel and smell like a goddess every time she wears it.
Classic white sneakers go with practically everything, and they’re a great wardrobe addition for the seasons ahead. We especially love this style from On, which combines street style (in multiple trim colorways) with the mobility of a tennis sneaker.
This sleek-looking blender is not only chic enough to display in your kitchen, but its 1,000W motor is also extremely powerful and its advanced design technology helps to get the most nutrients out of each ingredient when making a smoothie.
A pair of oversized designer sunglasses is perfect for any upcoming vacations that Mom has planned, and these gradient square-shaped sunglasses from Gucci are timeless.
For a mom who’s always on the go, a durable water bottle is a must-have. This Hydro Flask will keep her beverages hot for up to six hours or cold for up to 24 hours.
Luscious leather and a sleek oversized silhouette make this Madewell handbag look way more expensive than it actually is. It’s available in brown, black or dark green, but no matter what color you choose, she’s sure to make this her new go-to handbag for the season.
A set of colorful resin hoop earrings is fun, trendy and the perfect gift for any fashion-loving mama. It comes in pink, clear or tortoise.
Mom can use this beautiful carafe when hosting, either to keep guests’ glasses full or to show off fresh flowers. No matter the occasion, this modern piece is chic and sophisticated, and it will add a gorgeous pop of color to any room.