Moms deserve to be celebrated every day, but they especially deserve to be spoiled on Mother’s Day. This year, if you’re in search of the perfect gift to show her just how much you appreciate, love and care for her, look no further than Nordstrom.

To help get you started, we picked out our favorite extraordinary gifts for every type of mom. From this season’s trendiest clothing and accessories to the chicest home goods, these are our top Mother’s Day picks from Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Modern Waffle Robe Nordstrom A breathable cotton robe in a soft waffle print will make her feel like she’s at a 5-star spa every time she wears it. $69 at Nordstrom

Béis 26-Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase Nordstrom Whether she’s heading away on business, a girls trip or a family vacation, this lightweight and durable spinner suitcase will make traveling in style a breeze. $308 at Nordstrom

Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings Nordstrom Not only are these high-waist leggings super flattering, but they’re also made from an ultrasoft performance fabric that’s perfect for working out, playdates at the park or lounging around. From $96 at Nordstrom

Coyuchi Crinkled Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set Coyuchi Crinkled Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set Nordstrom Give Mom the gift of a good night’s rest with this crinkled organic cotton percale sheet set from Coyuchi. It gets softer with each wash and is available in a variety of chic colors, including Steel Blue, Ginger and Alpine White. From $168 at Nordstrom

Editor Favorite Port and Polish Pill Box Nordstrom For moms taking care of their health a little more these days, this extremely useful pill box will keep all her daily capsules in order. It'll also look cute on her bathroom sink. $20 at Nordstrom

Editor Favorite Calpak Luka Duffle Bag Nordstrom If your mom's a world traveler — or just takes a bunch of business trips — we can't say enough good things about this puffy duffle. It fits an extraordinary amount of stuff, comes with a crossbody strap and can be pushed right under the airplane seat in front of her. It also makes a *great* gym bag since it has its own shoe compartment in the bottom. $128 at Nordstrom

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones II Nordstrom If she’s in the market for new headphones, a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35s are a solid choice. They're a best-selling option from one of the most trusted names in noise-cancelling headphones and come at a lower price than some of Bose's newer models. $299 at Nordstrom

Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle Nordstrom A delicious-smelling candle that doubles as gorgeous home decor is always a win. With warm and spicy notes of black pepper, raspberry, papyrus and vanilla, this candle smells absolutely divine. $52 at Nordstrom

Reader Favorite Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom A Nordstrom jewelry favorite for good reason, it doesn't get classier or more mom-ish than an initial necklace. It'll be her new favorite everyday staple. $50 at Nordstrom

Reader Favorite Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Crop Pajamas Nordstrom A cute and comfy matching pajama set is essential to any mother’s wardrobe. This modal jersey set is available in five pretty prints and colors, including black, pink and floral. $69 at Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eye Shadow Palette Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette Nordstrom A luxe eye shadow palette complete with four highly pigmented and beautiful shades is a must-have for any makeup kit. We especially love this palette in the shades The Bella Sofia and Queen of Glow. $55 at Nordstrom

Editor Favorite Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper Nordstrom When Mom slips her feet into these soft and cozy shearling slippers, she’ll never want to take them off. Plus, they have a sturdy lug sole that’s great for wearing indoors and outdoors. $120 at Nordstrom

Editor Favorite Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot Nordstrom Does Mom want to not just scoot around the house in her Uggs but take them ... everywhere too? The Ultra Mini is the trendiest Ugg of the year, with its low profile and cool color options (as well as typical Ugg neutrals too), the trendiest moms will be thrilled. $140 From $90 at Nordstrom

Vinglacé Wine Chiller Nordstrom This sleek and modern wine chiller from Vinglacé will keep her favorite wine and bubbly perfectly chilled for hours on end. $90 at Nordstrom

Dana Rebecca Designs ‘Sylvie Rose’ Diamond Bar Pendant Necklace Nordstrom Spoiling her with diamonds on Mother’s Day is always a good idea. Look no further than this stunning pendant necklace with a bar of shimmering diamond pavé. $295 at Nordstrom

The Roger Advantage Tennis Sneaker Nordstrom Classic white sneakers go with practically everything, and they’re a great wardrobe addition for the seasons ahead. We especially love this style from On, which combines street style (in multiple trim colorways) with the mobility of a tennis sneaker. $140 at Nordstrom

Gucci 57mm Gradient Square Sunglasses Nordstrom A pair of oversized designer sunglasses is perfect for any upcoming vacations that Mom has planned, and these gradient square-shaped sunglasses from Gucci are timeless. $350 at Nordstrom

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Cap Bottle Nordstrom For a mom who’s always on the go, a durable water bottle is a must-have. This Hydro Flask will keep her beverages hot for up to six hours or cold for up to 24 hours. $45 at Nordstrom

Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag Madewell The Oversized Shopper Bag Nordstrom Luscious leather and a sleek oversized silhouette make this Madewell handbag look way more expensive than it actually is. It’s available in brown, black or dark green, but no matter what color you choose, she’s sure to make this her new go-to handbag for the season. $168 at Nordstrom

BaubleBar Resin Crescent Hoop Earrings Nordstrom A set of colorful resin hoop earrings is fun, trendy and the perfect gift for any fashion-loving mama. It comes in pink, clear or tortoise. $42 at Nordstrom