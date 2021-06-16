CNN —

Father’s Day is on the horizon and if you want to get Dad a gift that’s going to put some pep in his step this year, head to Nordstrom. A one-stop shop for every type of father figure out there — whether he’s an outdoorsman, a fashionista, a novice chef or a new dad deeply in need of some sleep — Nordstrom is a treasure trove of quality gifts.

To get you on your gifting way, we’ve rounded up 30 gifts for Dad that are sure to score you some major brownie points this Father’s Day. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite unique Father’s Day gifts.

Nordstrom fashion gifts for Father’s Day

$89 at Nordstrom

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger Sweatpants Nordstrom

You might almost regret buying Dad these pants… because he’s going to be wearing them 24/7 until next Father’s Day, when you gift him a few additional colors. Relaxed in fit with a tapered leg cuff, the pants’ performance fabric is soft and stretchy, not to mention moisture-wicking and quick-drying. Boasting more than 3,700 positive reviews on the Vuori site, the cult-fave sweats are available in five colors and sizes small to XXL.

$108 From $86.40 at Nordstrom

Vineyard Vines Men’s Saltwater Quarter Zip Performance Pullover Nordstrom

Quarter zip pullovers are a wardrobe must-have for dads. Perfect for layering over t-shirts or button downs year-round, the Saltwater from Vineyard Vines is our recent favorite because it’s thick enough to keep Dad warm, but its moisture-wicking fabric will ensure he doesn’t overheat. The sporty, standup collar, cozy fabric and subtle striped pattern are more reasons he’ll love this gift — the hardest is choosing between the navy and gray colorways.

$98 at Nordstrom

Faherty Belt Loop All Day Hybrid Shorts Nordstrom

Here’s a new concept: Shorts that can literally be worn all day, wherever the day takes Dad… even if that’s from the pool straight into date night. All while looking spiffy! That’s exactly what these beloved shorts from Faherty will do, given that they’re packed with the quick-drying functionality of a swimsuit, but the tailored, flat-front design of a country club short. Available in seven colors and waist sizes 30 to 42, the shorts also have a zip back pocket.

$69 at Nordstrom

Melin A-Game Hydro Nordstrom

The baseball cap of yore have gotten a revamp thanks to Melin, and it’s better than ever. Featuring a moisture-wicking lining and a perforated exterior that allows for tons of ventilation, the A-Game is also lightweight, water-repellent and floatable.

$124.95 From $68.72 at Nordstrom

TravisMathew Level Up Slim Fit Pants Nordstrom

Whether or not Dad’s a golfer, he’s going to love these lightweight, crisp pants that can take him from the links to errands to dinner all in the same day. Moisture-wicking and wrinkle resistant, the pants are a wardrobe staple and perfect for traveling too.

$149.99 at Nordstrom

On Cloudswift Running Shoe Nordstrom

On knows a thing or two about making a good running shoe, and never was that more evident than with the Cloudswift, which — you guessed — will have Dad feeling like he’s walking, jogging and full-paced running on clouds. Designed to fit like a sock, the shoe has an external lacing cage that locks the foot into place and cushioning that delivers a ton of buoyancy. Even if Dad’s not a runner, these sneaks will be his go-to for errands and beyond.

$645 at Nordstrom

Peter Millar Tailored Fit Plaid Wool Sport Coat Nordstrom

Every dad needs a versatile sport coat in his closet, and this one from Peter Millar is a great choice. Made from Italian wool, the two-button jacket has notched lapels and luxe satin lining. We love that it can easily pair with jeans or slacks, a tee or a button, all while looking sophisticated and handsome.

$48 at Nordstrom

Vuori Tradewind Pocket Performance T-Shirt Nordstrom

Cotton T-shirts are so last year. Bolster Dad’s workout game with this performance tee from Vuori that is stretchy, sweat-wicking and quick-drying. Athletic in cut (with less fabric than an old-school t-shirt), the Tradewind comes in five hues and sizes small to XXL.

$68 at Nordstrom

Fair Harbor The Anchor Solid Swim Trunks Nordstrom

Blow Dad’s mind this Father’s Day by saying buh-bye to old-school mesh-lined swimsuits and hello to Fair Harbor’s The Anchor Trunks, which feature supportive interior shorts that will never, ever chafe. Boasting more than 15,000 positive reviews on the Fair Harbor site, The Anchors have an athletic fit, an 8-inch inseam and a shell made solely from recycled water bottles. To date, the brand has recycled more than 27 million plastic bottles — now that’s a feel-good gift!

$35 at Nordstrom

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal Nordstrom

Let’s face it: Dads love a pool slide. Whether he’s taking out the trash, headed to the gym or doing school drop-off, his new favorite is going to be this old-school Adidas option, which has a cushioned band, a contoured foot bed and more than 9,000 positive Nordstrom reviews.

$34 at Nordstrom

Bombas 3-Pack Cushion No-Show Socks Nordstrom

Socks that show? No way! Elevate Dad’s ankle game with this set from Bombas, which are seam-free and have heel grips ensuring the socks will stay put. The best part is knowing that for every pair of socks sold, the brand donates another pair to someone in need.

Nordstrom grooming gifts for Dad

From $28 at Nordstrom

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men Nordstrom

Kiehl’s calls this lotion “fuel” for a reason — it’s going to revitalize Dad’s skin in jiff. Packed with vitamins C and E, the energizing moisturizer can be used daily and comes in a tube that will look chic on his bathroom vanity.

From $14 at Nordstrom

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo Nordstrom

Up Dad’s showering regimen with beloved shampoo from Olaplex. Boasting more than 2,000 positive reviews, the shampoo has a patented technology to repair and strengthen hair, leaving Dad’s locks looking healthier and shinier than ever. Pair it with the brand’s conditioner, and he’ll be good to go.

$89 at Nordstrom

Briggs & Riley Baseline Slim Hangable Kit Nordstrom

It’s time to ditch the Ziploc bag and get Dad a serious dopp kit for his travels. We love this sleek option from luggage maker Briggs & Riley that is chock full of smart organizational details — like zippered mesh pockets and a wrapping strap that converts into a hanging loop.

$36 at Nordstrom

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Nordstrom

Keep Dad’s sunburns at bay with Supergoop!’s Unseen SPF 40, which will be right up his alley because it’s completely invisible once applied. Scent- and oil-free, the sunscreen comes in a petit tube that can easily be tucked into his backpack or glove compartment. Add in the brand’s mint lip balm that is packed with SPF 30, and he’ll be set for summer.

$275 at Nordstrom

Maison Francis Kurkdjian L’Homme À la Rose Eau de Parfum Nordstrom

Ensure Dad smells like a million bucks year-round with this splurge-worthy scent from Maison Francis Kurkdjian. The eau de parfum for men is light and fresh, with scents of rose and grapefruit layered with wood and sage notes, and it will look fancy on his bathroom counter.

Nordstrom home gifts for Dad

$2395 From $1,915.40 at Nordstrom

Casper The Wave Hybrid Mattress Nordstrom

A good night’s sleep is the greatest gift to give, and that’s exactly what Dad will be receiving with this mattress from cult-favorite brand Casper. Full of full-body support — seriously, the mattress has continuous ergonomic zones with gel pods that help lift your waist and lower back for perfect spinal alignment — the Wave Hybrid is also cooling, thanks to heat-wicking foam layers and thousands of perforations that allow for increased air circulation. Did we mention it’s insanely soft and cozy to touch? Dad is going to sleep like a baby.

$199.99 at Nordstrom

Aura Mason Digital Photo Frame Nordstrom

Keep your dad in touch with friends and family all over the world with the chic digital frame from Aura. The setup is simple: Plug the frame in, synch it to the Aura app on Dad’s phone, then upload unlimited photos from unlimited people (that’s right, once invited, everyone from aunts to grandkids can send images to the frame). Boasting incredible resolution, the Sawyer can be pre-loaded with a rotating gallery of photos, too. Bonus: There’s no annoying subscription fees!

$30 at Nordstrom

‘The First Pair’ Book Nordstrom

Calling all sneakerheads! If Dad’s other true love is his high top collection, then he will appreciate this book, which celebrates the sneaker culture through interviews (with, you guessed it, sneakerheads) and photos in New York City and Los Angeles.

$199.95 at Nordstrom

Smeg 50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster Nordstrom

If your dad has had the same toaster since you were in preschool, it’s time to replace it with this sleek option from Smeg. A conversation starter in its retro details — the powder-coated steel is a showstopper worthy of kitchen counter space! — the toaster is also highly-functioning with two extra-wide, extra-long toasting slots, not to mention six browning levels with three pre-set programs (reheat, defrost and bagel).

$85 at Nordstrom

DeBuyer Java Salt & Pepper Mill Set Nordstrom

It’s the little things that elevate a space, and this luxe salt and pepper set from DeBuyer is just that. Carved from beechwood, the mills include knobs that can adjust to Dad’s preferred grind size. More to know: A taller, stained wood set is also available.

$380 $250 at Nordstrom

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven Nordstrom

Foodie dads will rejoice upon receiving a Dutch oven from Le Creuset. The ultimate old-school culinary tool — it can slow cook, roast, fry and bake, both on the stove and in the oven — this particular pot is extra-deep, preventing splatters and boil overs. Available in eight classic colors, the cast iron must-have is also majorly on sale right now.

$99.99 at Nordstrom

Polaroid Go Analog Instant Camera Nordstrom

Wouldn’t you love to see the world through your dad’s eyes? Well, now you can thanks to this smaller iteration of the retro Polaroid instant camera, which is sure to unlock Dad’s creativity with the push of a button. Be sure to buy him some extra film, too!

$129.99 at Nordstrom

Hatch Restore Reading Light, Sound Machine & Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon

Does your dad like to read late into the night… while your mom tosses and turns? Well then, they’re both going to be thrilled with this product that functions as a soft-hued reading lamp and time-to-rise indicator, as well as a sound machine and clock. Simply synch the Hatch to Dad’s app and from there he can customize the brightness, colors, sound and volume.

$119 at Nordstrom

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker Nordstrom

A portable speaker is a must for music-loving dads — whether they’re bringing their playlist to the beach or their backyard — and this Bluetooth option from Bose gets the job done. Weighing less than a pound and under four inches in circumference, the ultra-petite speaker defies its size by producing big, powerful sound. Did we mention it’s waterproof, too? Done and done.

$449.95 at Nordstrom

Nuna TRVL Lightweight Stroller Nordstrom

New dads are going to rejoice upon hearing that mom-preferred baby gear brand Nuna has a new lightweight stroller made for travel… and that it’s also luxe enough for everyday use. Weighing just under 14 pounds, the TRVL works with all the Nuna Pipa car seats (no adapter necessary!) and at the push of a button, it self-folds and is free-standing, perfect for tucking into a closet or sliding under a couch.

$399 at Nordstrom

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven Nordstrom

Take your family’s homemade pizza nights to next level with the Ooni Koda 12, a propane gas-powered oven that produces restaurant-quality Neapolitan pizzas. Having tested the Ooni for some time, we can say that the pizzas are far and away better than those cooked in an oven, and once heated, the Koda can cook an entire pizza in just 60 seconds! It’s also super portable, thanks to folding legs. Check out our Ooni review here.

$25 at Nordstrom

Chronicle Books ‘Say Yes to the Chess’ Game & Book Set Nordstrom

Take Dad’s chess game on the road with this portable game that comes with 32 pegged pieces and a travel board built into the box, ensuring no lost components. The set also includes a beginner’s guidebook, just in case his opponents need to brush up on the rules.

$319.98 at Nordstrom

Solo Ranger Portable Fire Pit & Stand Nordstrom

This we know: Dads love firepits. And we get why, there is nothing better than gathering the family around a crackling fire while looking at the stars, telling stories and roasting marshmallows — the hardest part is manning the fire! Solo takes the guesswork out of the equation with its line of stainless-steel pits that are easy to set up and ignite, and are engineered to be smoke-free. Check out our Solo Stove review here.

$56 at Nordstrom

Nest x Gray Malin Ocean Mist & Sea Salt Reed Diffuser Nordstrom

Add a hefty dose of sophistication to Dad’s space with this reed diffuser from Nest’s collaboration with photographer Gray Malin. Echoing the beaches Malin is famous for shooting, the diffuser not only looks chic, but it will also permeate his home with scents of sea salt, white tea and coconut.