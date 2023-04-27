momdayjewelry caitlynminimalist ring
Moms aren’t usually that hard to shop for: Flowers, chocolate and maybe just a phone call is often enough to make her happy. But that doesn’t mean you can’t step it up and get her something that doesn’t have a two-week shelf life — like jewelry. These top-rated jewelry gift ideas for Mother’s Day are an easy way to get Mom something she’s sure to love because literally hundreds of other shoppers loved and reviewed it too.

If you’re shopping for your mom, your grandmother, the wisest woman in your life or even your BFF who’s a first-time mother this year, you’re bound to find a piece of jewelry that fits her style below.

Mother’s Day necklaces

Reader Favorite
CaitlynMinimalist Dainty Mama Necklace
Simple, sweet and perfect for everyday wear, she’ll cherish this “mama” necklace for years to come.

$37 $26 at Etsy
Editor Favorite
Catbird Dollhouse Locket
She can place her most sentimental picture in this sweet locket, which is available in both gold and silver. And you can even get it engraved with her initial.

$168 at Catbird
Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace
Jewelry can be expensive, which is why it’s important to pick pieces that can truly be worn every day. Enter: this birthstone necklace from Kendra Scott, a Nordstrom favorite. It’s simple and chic, and she’ll reach for it day after day.

$65 at Nordstrom
Silveristic Sideways Initial Birthstone Necklace
For a more minimalist take on your standard Mother’s Day necklace, this one allows you to pick special letters (kids’ names perhaps) and stones (maybe their birthstones) to be strung on a black, gold, silver or rose gold chain. You can have up to seven letters too.

$28 From $17 at Etsy
Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace
Want a little sparkle? This beautiful diamond-alternative necklace is highly rated among customers. One reviewer says she’s “gotten so many compliments on this necklace” and she never takes it off. “I even shower with it on,” she says. “I’ve had it for a couple of years and It’s held up very well.”

$39 at Nordstrom
Aurate Connection Necklace
Symbolize the love and connection you share with this delicate 14-karat necklace with two interlocking circles.

From $390 at Aurate
Brilliant Earth Heart Diamond Pendant
This pretty open heart necklace looks so much more expensive than it is. It can be accented with a small diamond or pink sapphire, and it’s available in either silver, gold or rose gold.

From $95 at Brilliant Earth
Aurate Story in Gold Engraved Pendant
Show your love a little more literally this year with this extremely sweet pendant, which can be engraved with any drawing or message of your choosing. Just upload the picture and it can be etched into this vermeil, 14-karat or 18-karat disc pendant, which can then be worn along a necklace or bracelet.

From $150 at Aurate
Mejuri Emerald Sphere Pendant
Sold as a single pendant, it’ll look great with any chain you pair it with. One reviewer calls it “simple, classy and elegant.”

$128 at Mejuri

Mother’s Day rings

Editor Favorite
CaitlynMinimalist Initial Birthstone Ring
It doesn’t get much sweeter than this. This ring can be personalized with one initial and a birthstone gem, so every time she looks down she thinks about someone she loves. It’s so affordable you can get more than one at a time too.

$27 $19 at Etsy
Catbird Dewdrop Ring
This pearl-and-bezel-diamond ring is the perfect statement stacker — and it’s made with recycled materials.

$198 at Catbird
Mejuri Heirloom Ring
Want to give Mom a real statement? This stunning ring can feature garnet, honey quartz or London blue topaz.

$550 at Mejuri
Shashi Gina Ring
For the mom who prefers something bold, this ring from Shashi is perfectly on-trend.

$62 at Shopbop
Aurate Diamond Tension Ring
One of the many 5-star reviews says, “I love the diamond tension ring so much that I’ve bought it for different [fingers]. I looooove this ring, both how simple and elegant it is, but the geometric design of it and the perfect placement of the diamond.” We’re sold.

From $280 at Aurate

Mother’s Day bracelets

Sterling Forever Zodiac Bracelet
This zodiac bracelet is great for any mother who identifies more with her sign than her birthstone.

$58 at Nordstrom $58 at Sterling Forever
Editor Favorite
Catbird 1976 Bracelet
This bestselling bracelet, which is available in two lengths, is simple enough to please even the hardest-to-shop-for moms.

$144 at Catbird
David Yurman Cable Bracelet
Give Mom the bracelet she’s had her eye on all year long: this David Yurman stunner, which also has half a dozen 5-star reviews.

$395 at Nordstrom
Kay Diamond Bolo Bracelet Sterling Silver
Dozens of reviewers confirm: This diamond bracelet, which features silver “kisses,” is top-notch quality.

$200 at Kay
Verlas Mini-Heart Silhouette Bracelet
For the mom who only likes a touch of bling, this diamond-heart bracelet makes for the perfect Mother’s Day gift. It’s made with 14-karat solid gold and ethically sourced diamonds — and it looks even better when stacked with similarly delicate gold jewelry.

$313 at Verlas

Mother’s Day personalized necklaces

Reader Favorite
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
Finding a personalized piece of jewelry that she’ll truly love can feel like finding a needle in a 14-karat, gold-plated haystack. This initial pendant necklace ticks all the boxes, and we love the art deco feel.

$50 at Nordstrom
By Chari Initial Pendant Necklace
This single-letter pendant necklace is perfect for any mom who loves simplicity.

$70 at Nordstrom
Mejuri Bold Letter Pendant Necklace
One commenter says she gets tons of compliments on this gold vermeil necklace, while another says, “It’s a great statement piece alone and even creates a nice look when layered with other necklaces!”

$148 at Mejuri

Mother’s Day earrings

Editor Favorite
Mejuri Croissant Dome Hoops
It’s hard to beat these versatile dome hoops, which look like mini croissants. They’re an Underscored editor favorite because after years of wear, they still look much more expensive than they actually are.

$78 at Mejuri
Gucci GG Silver Stud Earrings
Does Mom love a good designer piece? These Gucci earrings exclusively have 5-star reviews — and for good reason. “I wear them day and night, in the shower, working out, sleeping and even giving birth,” writes one reviewer. “I’ve had other Gucci stud earrings and these are by far the best quality! They are so well made and comfortable!”

$310 at Nordstrom
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Round Studs
One of the dozens of 5-star reviews reads: “I got these as a gift for my mom and she loved them! They’re very simple and clean. Can’t get any better than that!”

$350 at Mejuri
Amy O Baguette Huggie Earrings
Specializing in jewelry that looks way more expensive than it actually is, Asian-owned brand Amy O has these cubic zirconia hoops that come with a baguette in the center for some additional bling.

$42 at Amy O
Kate Spade My Love Heart Drop Earrings
The sweet pink heart offsets the simplicity of the tiny huggie hoop on these highly rated earrings.

$58 at Nordstrom
Catbird Diamond Baguette Studs
These tiny studs are perfect for the mom who never takes off her jewelry.

$225 at Catbird