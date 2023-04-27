Moms aren’t usually that hard to shop for: Flowers, chocolate and maybe just a phone call is often enough to make her happy. But that doesn’t mean you can’t step it up and get her something that doesn’t have a two-week shelf life — like jewelry. These top-rated jewelry gift ideas for Mother’s Day are an easy way to get Mom something she’s sure to love because literally hundreds of other shoppers loved and reviewed it too.

If you’re shopping for your mom, your grandmother, the wisest woman in your life or even your BFF who’s a first-time mother this year, you’re bound to find a piece of jewelry that fits her style below.

Mother’s Day necklaces

Editor Favorite Catbird Dollhouse Locket Catbird Dollhouse Locket Catbird She can place her most sentimental picture in this sweet locket, which is available in both gold and silver. And you can even get it engraved with her initial. $168 at Catbird

Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott Jewelry can be expensive, which is why it’s important to pick pieces that can truly be worn every day. Enter: this birthstone necklace from Kendra Scott, a Nordstrom favorite. It’s simple and chic, and she’ll reach for it day after day. $65 at Nordstrom

Silveristic Sideways Initial Birthstone Necklace Silveristic Sideways Initial Birthstone Necklace Etsy For a more minimalist take on your standard Mother’s Day necklace, this one allows you to pick special letters (kids’ names perhaps) and stones (maybe their birthstones) to be strung on a black, gold, silver or rose gold chain. You can have up to seven letters too. $28 From $17 at Etsy

Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace Nordstrom Want a little sparkle? This beautiful diamond-alternative necklace is highly rated among customers. One reviewer says she’s “gotten so many compliments on this necklace” and she never takes it off. “I even shower with it on,” she says. “I’ve had it for a couple of years and It’s held up very well.” $39 at Nordstrom

Aurate Connection Necklace Aurate Symbolize the love and connection you share with this delicate 14-karat necklace with two interlocking circles. From $390 at Aurate

Brilliant Earth Heart Diamond Pendant Brilliant Earth This pretty open heart necklace looks so much more expensive than it is. It can be accented with a small diamond or pink sapphire, and it’s available in either silver, gold or rose gold. From $95 at Brilliant Earth

Aurate Story in Gold Engraved Pendant Aurate Show your love a little more literally this year with this extremely sweet pendant, which can be engraved with any drawing or message of your choosing. Just upload the picture and it can be etched into this vermeil, 14-karat or 18-karat disc pendant, which can then be worn along a necklace or bracelet. From $150 at Aurate

Mejuri Emerald Sphere Pendant Mejuri Sold as a single pendant, it’ll look great with any chain you pair it with. One reviewer calls it “simple, classy and elegant.” $128 at Mejuri

Mother’s Day rings

Editor Favorite CaitlynMinimalist Initial Birthstone Ring CaitlynMinimalist Initial Birthstone Ring Etsy It doesn’t get much sweeter than this. This ring can be personalized with one initial and a birthstone gem, so every time she looks down she thinks about someone she loves. It’s so affordable you can get more than one at a time too. $27 $19 at Etsy

Mejuri Heirloom Ring Mejuri Want to give Mom a real statement? This stunning ring can feature garnet, honey quartz or London blue topaz. $550 at Mejuri

Shashi Gina Ring Shopbop For the mom who prefers something bold, this ring from Shashi is perfectly on-trend. $62 at Shopbop

Aurate Diamond Tension Ring Aurate One of the many 5-star reviews says, “I love the diamond tension ring so much that I’ve bought it for different [fingers]. I looooove this ring, both how simple and elegant it is, but the geometric design of it and the perfect placement of the diamond.” We’re sold. From $280 at Aurate

Mother’s Day bracelets

Editor Favorite Catbird 1976 Bracelet Catbird This bestselling bracelet, which is available in two lengths, is simple enough to please even the hardest-to-shop-for moms. $144 at Catbird

David Yurman Cable Bracelet Nordstrom Give Mom the bracelet she’s had her eye on all year long: this David Yurman stunner, which also has half a dozen 5-star reviews. $395 at Nordstrom

Verlas Mini-Heart Silhouette Bracelet Verlas Mini-Heart Silhouette Bracelet Verlas For the mom who only likes a touch of bling, this diamond-heart bracelet makes for the perfect Mother’s Day gift. It’s made with 14-karat solid gold and ethically sourced diamonds — and it looks even better when stacked with similarly delicate gold jewelry. $313 at Verlas

Mother’s Day personalized necklaces

Reader Favorite Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom Finding a personalized piece of jewelry that she’ll truly love can feel like finding a needle in a 14-karat, gold-plated haystack. This initial pendant necklace ticks all the boxes, and we love the art deco feel. $50 at Nordstrom

Mejuri Bold Letter Pendant Necklace Mejuri One commenter says she gets tons of compliments on this gold vermeil necklace, while another says, “It’s a great statement piece alone and even creates a nice look when layered with other necklaces!” $148 at Mejuri

Mother’s Day earrings

Editor Favorite Mejuri Croissant Dome Hoops Mejuri It’s hard to beat these versatile dome hoops, which look like mini croissants. They’re an Underscored editor favorite because after years of wear, they still look much more expensive than they actually are. $78 at Mejuri

Gucci GG Silver Stud Earrings Nordstrom Does Mom love a good designer piece? These Gucci earrings exclusively have 5-star reviews — and for good reason. “I wear them day and night, in the shower, working out, sleeping and even giving birth,” writes one reviewer. “I’ve had other Gucci stud earrings and these are by far the best quality! They are so well made and comfortable!” $310 at Nordstrom

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Round Studs Mejuri One of the dozens of 5-star reviews reads: “I got these as a gift for my mom and she loved them! They’re very simple and clean. Can’t get any better than that!” $350 at Mejuri