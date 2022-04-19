Moms aren’t usually that hard to shop for: Flowers, chocolate and maybe just a phone call is often enough to make her happy. But that doesn’t mean you can’t step it up and get her something that doesn’t have a two-week shelf life — like jewelry. These top-rated jewelry gift ideas for Mother’s Day are an easy way to get Mom something she’s sure to love because literally hundreds of other shoppers loved and reviewed it too.

Mother’s Day necklaces

$23.68 at Etsy

CaitlynMinimalist Dainty Mama Necklace Etsy

Simple, sweet and perfect for everyday wear, she’ll cherish this “mama” necklace for years to come.

$168 at Catbird

Catbird Dollhouse Locket Catbird

She can place her most sentimental picture in this sweet locket, which is available in both gold and silver. And you can even get it engraved with her initial.

$35 From $24.50 at Etsy

Silveristic Sideways Initial Birthstone Necklace Etsy

For a more minimalist take on your standard Mother’s Day necklace, this one allows you to pick special letters (kids’ names perhaps) and stones (maybe their birthstones) to be strung on a black, gold, silver or rose gold chain. You can have up to seven letters too.

$65 at Nordstrom

Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace Nordstrom

Jewelry can be expensive, which is why it’s important to pick pieces that can truly be worn every day. Enter: this birthstone necklace from Kendra Scott, a Nordstrom favorite. It’s simple and chic, and she’ll reach for it day after day.

$39 at Nordstrom

Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace Nordstrom

Want a little sparkle? This beautiful diamond-alternative necklace is highly rated among customers. One reviewer says she’s “gotten so many compliments on this necklace” and she never takes it off. “I even shower with it on,” she says. “I’ve had it for a couple of years and It’s held up very well.”

$95 at Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth Heart Diamond Pendant Brilliant Earth

This pretty open heart necklace looks so much more expensive than it is. It can be accented with a small diamond or pink sapphire, and it’s available in either silver or gold.

From $390 at Aurate

Aurate Connection Necklace Aurate

Symbolize the love and connection you share with this delicate 14-karat necklace with two interlocking circles.

$128 at Mejuri

Mejuri Emerald Sphere Pendant Mejuri

Sold as a single pendant, it’ll look great with any chain you pair it with. One reviewer calls it “simple, classy and elegant.”

Mother’s Day rings

$16.96 at Etsy

CaitlynMinimalist Initial Birthstone Ring Etsy

It doesn’t get much sweeter than this. This ring can be personalized with one initial and a birthstone gem, so every time she looks down she thinks about someone she loves. It’s so affordable you can get more than one at a time too.

$198 at Catbird

Catbird Dewdrop Ring Catbird

This pearl-and-bezel-diamond ring is the perfect statement stacker — and it’s made with recycled materials.

$550 at Mejuri

Mejuri Heirloom Ring Mejuri

Want to give Mom a real statement? More than 100 reviewers gave this vintage-inspired ring 5 stars.

$62 at Shopbop

Shashi Gina Ring Shopbop

For the mom who prefers something bold, this ring from Shashi is perfectly on-trend.

From $280 at Aurate

Aurate Diamond Tension Ring Aurate

One of the many 5-star reviews says, “I love the diamond tension ring so much that I’ve bought it for different [fingers]. I looooove this ring, both how simple and elegant it is, but the geometric design of it and the perfect placement of the diamond.” We’re sold.

Mother’s Day bracelets

$58 at Nordstrom

Sterling Forever Zodiac Bracelet Nordstrom

This zodiac bracelet is great for any mother who identifies more with her sign than her birthstone.

$144 at Catbird

Catbird 1976 Bracelet Catbird

This bestselling bracelet, which is available in two lengths, is simple enough to please even the hardest-to-shop-for moms.

$395 at Nordstrom

David Yurman Cable Bracelet Nordstrom

Give Mom the bracelet she’s had her eye on all year long: this David Yurman stunner, which also has half a dozen 5-star reviews.

$199.99 at Kay

Diamond Bolo Bracelet Sterling Silver Kay

Dozens of reviewers confirm: This diamond bracelet, which features silver “kisses,” is top-notch quality.

$276 at Verlas

Verlas Mini-Heart Silhouette Bracelet Verlas

For the mom who only likes a touch of bling, this diamond-heart bracelet makes for the perfect Mother’s Day gift. It’s made with 14-karat solid gold and ethically sourced diamonds — and it looks even better when stacked with similarly delicate gold jewelry.

Mother’s Day personalized necklaces

$50 at Nordstrom

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom

Finding a personalized piece of jewelry that she’ll truly love can feel like finding a needle in a 14-karat, gold-plated haystack. This initial pendant necklace ticks all the boxes, and we love the art deco feel.

$70 at Nordstrom

By Chari Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom

This single-letter pendant necklace is perfect for any mom who loves simplicity.

$148 at Mejuri

Bold Letter Pendant Necklace Mejuri

One commenter says she gets tons of compliments on this gold vermeil necklace, while another says, “It’s a great statement piece alone and even creates a nice look when layered with other necklaces!”

Mother’s Day earrings

$78 at Mejuri

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri

It’s hard to beat these versatile dome hoops, which look like mini croissants. They’re an Underscored editor favorite because after years of wear, they still look much more expensive than they actually are.

$250 at Nordstrom

Gucci GG Silver Stud Earrings Nordstrom

Does Mom love a good designer piece? These Gucci earrings exclusively have 5-star reviews — and for good reason. “I wear them day and night, in the shower, working out, sleeping and even giving birth,” writes one reviewer. “I’ve had other Gucci stud earrings and these are by far the best quality! They are so well made and comfortable!”

$350 at Mejuri

Pavé Diamond Round Studs Mejuri

One of the dozens of 5-star reviews reads: “I got these as a gift for my mom and she loved them! They’re very simple and clean. Can’t get any better than that!”

$45 at Amy O

Amy O Baguette Huggie Earrings Amy O Jewelry

Specializing in jewelry that looks way more expensive than it actually is, Asian-owned brand Amy O has these cubic zirconia hoops that come with a baguette in the center for some additional bling.

$58 at Nordstrom

Kate Spade My Love Heart Drop Earrings Nordstrom

The sweet pink heart offsets the simplicity of the tiny huggie hoop on these highly rated earrings.

$450 at Catbird

Catbird Diamond Baguette Studs Catbird

These tiny studs are perfect for the mom who never takes off her jewelry.