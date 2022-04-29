Mother’s Day is an exciting time of year because we finally get to take stock of how special the mother figures are in our life, and accordingly, spoil them with gifts. The best part? You don’t need to shell out an arm and a leg to surprise her with something stunning for her home or something glitzy for her jewelry box. Here, the best Mother’s Day gifts under $50 she’ll enjoy for years to come.

Mother’s Day home gifts under $50

$36 at Anthropologie

Herbiflora Cheese Knives, 3-Pack Anthropologie

Allow your favorite person to upgrade their charcuterie game with this set of three cheese knives. Each one features an antique-inspired gold stem dotted with rosemary, thyme and sage.

$39.50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom

You can never really have too many blankets, and this one is beloved by Nordstrom shoppers due to how incredibly soft and durable it is. It’s also available in an array of neutral colors to suit every decor style.

From $38 at Nordstrom

Dyptique Baies/Berries Candle Nordstrom

Owning a Dyptique candle has become something of a badge of honor. Allow her to fill her space with one of the brand’s bestselling scents rich with fruity and floral notes of rose and blackcurrant.

Rifle Paper Co. Recipe Tin Rifle Paper Co.

If Mom likes to keep it old school, allow her to organize her handwritten recipe collection with Rifle Paper Co.’s recipe tin featuring chic metallic accents. The box is available in four exuberant patterns and contains 24 recipe cards and 12 dividers.

$49.95 at Amazon or Nordstrom

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Bottle Nordstrom

One of our favorite water bottles on the market, the Hydro Flask mixes utility with style, offering a wide array of colors and patterns.

$20 at Nordstrom

Port and Polish Pill Box Nordstrom

A chic pill box you say? Count us in. This streamlined, actually pretty seven-day pill box will make organizing and sorting her daily pills and vitamins a snap.

$90 $49.95 at Sur La Table

Cuisinart 4-Cup Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor Sur La Table

We rarely appreciate the convenience of a food processor until we have one. Allow Mom to save on time and effort in the kitchen with this Cuisinart mini food processor that chops and grinds virtually any ingredient. It comes with a spatula and recipe book to get her cooking party started.

$99.99 $39.99 at Target

Costway Electrical Foot Tub Target

Instead of dragging Mom to the spa, bring the spa to her. This electrical foot tub provides bubbles, heating, massage, acupressure and infrared therapy that’ll heal her from the heel up.

From $39.99 at Amazon

Bala Bangles, Set of 2 Amazon

If Mom’s a fitness fanatic, she’ll love these weights that can easily wrap around her ankles or wrists to make all her movements even more impactful. They’re stylish enough to wear on errands too.

From $39.99 at 1-800-Flowers

Fields Of Europe For Mom 1-800-Flowers

Flowers are a common Mother’s Day gift for a reason: they’re darn gorgeous, no matter how you pick ‘em. Win points with this bright bouquet filled with lavender daisies, hot pink roses and yellow lilies that’ll look stunning anywhere in her home.

$42.99 at Target

Minnidip Pool Target

Allow Mom to channel her inner child in this inflatable Minnidip pool for adults. The tropical banana leaf design makes it super Instagrammable, and its valve is easy to inflate with a standard air pump or hairdryer.

Ugg Clifton Backrest Bed, Bath & Beyond

Save Mom’s back with the ultimate pillow from Ugg that’s bound to feel like a permanent hug. It supports the back, neck and arms with its faux Sherpa and charcoal accents that look as cozy as they feel.

Mother’s Day fashion gifts under $50

$36 at Baggu

Baggu Packable Sun Hat Baggu

Is your mom a cool mom? Then she’ll definitely love rocking this sun hat that — surprise — can twist down into a tiny circular pouch that she can throw right into her purse.

From $48.75 at Nordstrom

Zella High-Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings Nordstrom

One of Nordstrom’s top-selling leggings for a reason, these are beloved by shoppers who rave about their moisture-wicking, comfortable waistband that stays put, light weight and more.

$48 at Lululemon

Lululemon Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat Lululemon

Whether she wears it ironically or in earnest to protect her precious face from the sun, she’ll love this sweat-wicking Lululemon bucket hat that comes in six colorways (and more if you count all the funky combinations on each side).

$15 at Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams is the gold standard of comfort, and these socks are no different. Made with the brand’s signature comfy knit, she’ll feel like she’s walking on clouds.

From $17.99 at Amazon

Serenedelicacy Women’s Satin Pajama Set Amazon

Allow Mom to sleep in style with this silky pajama set with trendy white piping available in 32 stunning varieties like blush leopard, light lilac and rose smoke. The T-shirt and shorts combination is ideal for summer months, so she can whip it out ASAP.

$75 $49.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Dearfoams Genuine Shearling Scuff Slipper Nordstrom Rack

Slipping into a pair of cozy slippers is one of life’s most underrated pleasures. These Dearfoams slippers are made with genuine shearling that’s both warm and breathable, and have a water-resistant grippy sole for safely taking them out on errand runs.

$69.99 $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

UO Riona Open-Front Cardigan Urban Outfitters

Moms *love* cardigans for how convenient they are to slip on in a pinch and how seamless they are to style. This open-front cardigan comes in three versatile hues, and boasts a fuzzy feel and an oversized fit.

$128 $49.99 at Madewell

Madewell Ribbed Half-Zip Sweater Dress Madewell

It’s always sweater dress season! From chilly summer nights to early fall strolls, this ribbed Madewell sweater dress with a trendy half-zip is perfect for Mom year-round.

Mother’s Day jewelry under $50

$16.96 at Etsy

CaitlynMinimalist Initial Birthstone Ring Etsy

It doesn’t get much sweeter than this. This ring can be personalized with one initial and a birthstone gem so every time she looks down she thinks about someone she loves. It’s so affordable you can get more than one at a time too.

$25 at Nordstrom

Little Words Project Mama Beaded Stretch Bracelet Nordstrom

A perfect gift for an expecting mom, new mom or your mom, this stretchy beaded bracelet says it all, plus it’s available in lots of color combinations.

$48 at Mejuri

Mejuri Honey Ring Mejuri

We’re going to bet your mom is sweet as honey and works harder than a worker bee. Invest in this chic and delicate oval ring plated with thick 18-karat gold vermeil from trendy jewelry brand Mejuri. It comes in seven sizes and works well on its own or stacked on top of other dainty rings. Plus, 10% of sales go towards Women for Women International, which has helped nearly half a million women escape conflict and war.

$50 at Nordstrom

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom

An initial necklace like this one feels personal enough to make for a great gift, and simple enough to be an everyday staple. No wonder it’s one of Nordstrom’s top-rated pieces.

From $43 at Fortune & Frame

Fortune & Frame Mini Fortune Cookie Studs Fortune & Frame

Your mom doesn’t need to be a Chinese takeout aficionado to adore these fortune cookie earrings because we can all use a little luck. Dot her ears with these precious earrings from Fortune and Frame that come in gold or silver and arrive in a giftable box.

$23.68 at Etsy

CaitlynMinimalist Dainty Mama Necklace Etsy

Simple, sweet and perfect for everyday wear, she’ll cherish this “mama” necklace for years to come.

$48 at BaubleBar

BaubleBar Hera Link Necklace BaubleBar

A proper gold chain is something she’ll wear every day, be it a boardroom meeting or bar date. Complete with a lobster clasp closure, this timeless piece of gold-plated jewelry measures 17 inches with a three-inch extender to customize the look.

$29 at Uncommon Goods

Acupressure Nausea Relief Bracelets Uncommon Goods

It doesn’t get more genius than this: a bracelet that provides nausea relief through acupressure while still looking adorable. Its smooth ceramic turquoise and silver beads are designed to stimulate pressure points responsible for motion sickness, morning sickness, and everything in between.

$48 at Kate Spade

Kade Spade Love You, Mom Boxed Studs Kate Spade

Mom’s a stud, so she can never have too many studs — especially when they’re so on-theme for the holiday. These Kate Spade earrings boast a crystal heart within the word “mom” for the most perfect gift she could possibly receive.

$48 at Free People

Somebody Loves You Ring Set Free People

Let the title of the ring set (somebody loves you) do the talking and gift her this comprehensive set of 10 stackable rings. You can choose between four colorways, each set with rustic and bohemian stones.

Mother’s Day beauty gifts under $50

$50 at Sephora

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Mini Perfume Trio Set Sephora

Flowerbomb is the quintessential spring fragrance with its notes of orchid, jasmine and vanilla, and by association, it’s perfect for Mother’s Day. The package includes a mini version of the Classic, Dew and Nectar fragrances presented in a classy gift box.

$45 $33.75 at Nordstrom

Wander Beauty Airplane Mode Round Trip Nordstrom

Not all who wander are lost, but all who wander develop skin woes on a dry, stuffy airplane. Ease her into her next trip with Wander Beauty’s Airplane Mode featuring a cleanser, moisturizer, refreshing mist, hydrating mask and a cute pink scrunchy.

$32 at Uncommon Goods

Mom’s Survival Pack Uncommon Goods

Being a mom is the toughest job there is. Give her the self-care she deserves with this mom-themed survival kit including lavender sugar exfoliant, floral mineral bath salt, sleep salve, lavender mist, and cardamom and ylang ylang lip balm.

$59.99 $34.88 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Amazon

Instead of letting Mom continue to fry her hair, allow her to dry, smooth and volumize in one easy step with Revlon’s ionic (and iconic!) technology, which we named the best affordable hair dryer of the year. It has three heat settings, an ergonomic design and comes in several cute colors like mint and pink.

$36 at Sephora

Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Nail Polish Set Sephora

A bed of roses makes for a super thoughtful gift, but this version from Deborah Lippmann will last forever (or at least more than a week). The bed of roses-themed nail polish kit includes six shades of pink from sheer rose to plum cream that flatter every skin tone.

$50 at Glossier

Glossier The Skincare Edit Glossier

Help her build a solid skincare routine from the ground up with Glossier’s bestselling skincare edit. The curated set comes with serum, facial oil, lip balm and more that’ll help her put her best face forward.