Mother’s Day is an exciting time of year because we finally get to take stock of how special the mother figures are in our life, and accordingly, spoil them with gifts. The best part? You don’t need to shell out an arm and a leg to surprise her with something stunning for her home or something glitzy for her jewelry box. Here, the best Mother’s Day gifts under $50 she’ll enjoy for years to come.

Mother’s Day home gifts under $50

Herbiflora Cheese Knives, Set of 3 Anthropologie Allow your favorite person to upgrade their charcuterie game with this set of three cheese knives. Each one features an antique-inspired gold stem dotted with rosemary, thyme and sage. $36 at Anthropologie

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Nordstrom You can never really have too many blankets, and this one is beloved by Nordstrom shoppers due to how incredibly soft and durable it is. It’s also available in an array of neutral colors to suit every decor style. $29 at Nordstrom

Diptyque Figuier (Fig) Scented Candle Nordstrom Owning a Dyptique candle has become something of a badge of honor. Allow her to fill her space with one of the brand’s scents rich with the fruity fragrance of fig. $42 at Nordstrom

Rifle Paper Co. Recipe Tin Rifle Paper Co. If Mom likes to keep it old-school, allow her to organize her handwritten recipe collection with Rifle Paper Co.’s recipe tin featuring chic metallic accents. The box is available in four exuberant patterns and contains 24 recipe cards and 12 dividers. From $31 at Rifle Paper Co.

Port and Polish Pill Box Nordstrom A chic pill box you say? Count us in. This streamlined, actually pretty seven-day pill box will make organizing and sorting her daily pills and vitamins a snap. $20 at Nordstrom

Cuisinart 4-Cup Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor Sur La Table We rarely appreciate the convenience of a food processor until we have one. Allow Mom to save on time and effort in the kitchen with this Cuisinart mini food processor that chops and grinds virtually any ingredient. It comes with a spatula and recipe book to get her cooking party started. $90 $50 at Sur La Table

Bala Bangles, Set of 2 Amazon If Mom’s a fitness fanatic, she’ll love these weights that can easily wrap around her ankles or wrists to make all her movements even more impactful. They’re stylish enough to wear on errands too. $44 at Amazon

1-800-Flowers Fields Of Europe For Mom 1-800-Flowers Flowers are a common Mother’s Day gift for a reason: They’re darn gorgeous, no matter how you pick ‘em. Win points with this bright bouquet filled with lavender daisies, hot pink roses and yellow lilies that’ll look stunning anywhere in her home. From $50 at 1-800-Flowers

Minnidip Pool Minnidip Pool: That's Banana Leaves Target Allow Mom to channel her inner child in this inflatable Minnidip pool for adults. The tropical banana leaf design makes it super Instagrammable, and its valve is easy to inflate with a standard air pump or hairdryer. $43 at Target

Ugg Clifton Backrest Bed Bath & Beyond Save Mom’s back with the ultimate pillow from Ugg that’s bound to feel like a permanent hug. It supports the back, neck and arms with its faux Sherpa and charcoal accents that look as cozy as they feel. $50 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Mother’s Day fashion gifts under $50

Baggu Packable Sun Hat Baggu Is your mom a cool mom? Then she’ll definitely love rocking this sun hat that — surprise — can twist down into a tiny circular pouch that she can throw right into her purse. $36 at Baggu

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings Nordstrom One of Nordstrom’s top-selling leggings for a reason, these are beloved by shoppers who rave about their moisture-wicking comfortable waistband that stays put, light weight and more. From $39 at Nordstrom

Lululemon Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat Lululemon Whether she wears it ironically or in earnest to protect her precious face from the sun, she’ll love this sweat-wicking Lululemon bucket hat that comes in six colorways (and more if you count all the funky combinations on each side). $48 at Lululemon

Serenedelicacy Women’s Satin Pajama Set Amazon Allow Mom to sleep in style with this silky pajama set with trendy white piping available in 32 stunning varieties like blush leopard, light lilac and rose smoke. The T-shirt and shorts combination is ideal for summer months, so she can whip it out ASAP. $25 at Amazon

UO Thea Cardigan Urban Outfitters Moms love cardigans for how convenient they are to slip on in a pinch and how seamless they are to style. This open-front cardigan comes in three versatile hues and has pockets on the front. $70 $50 at Urban Outfitters

Madewell Ribbed Bodycon Mini Dress Madewell It’s always sweater dress season! From chilly summer nights to early fall strolls, this ribbed Madewell sweater dress with is perfect for Mom year-round. $98 $43 at Madewell

Mother’s Day jewelry under $50

CaitlynMinimalist Initial Birthstone Ring CaitlynMinimalist Initial Birthstone Ring Etsy It doesn’t get much sweeter than this. This ring can be personalized with one initial and a birthstone gem so every time she looks down she thinks about someone she loves. It’s so affordable you can get more than one at a time too. $27 $19 at Etsy

Little Words Project Mama Beaded Stretch Bracelet Nordstrom A perfect gift for an expecting mom, new mom or your mom, this stretchy beaded bracelet says it all, plus it’s available in lots of color combinations. $25 at Nordstrom

Mejuri Butterfly Ring Mejuri This 925 sterling silver is light enough for daily wear but can also be a shining statement for her. It's also available in gold vermeil. From $48 at Mejuri

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Etsy An initial necklace like this one feels personal enough to make for a great gift, and simple enough to be an everyday staple. No wonder it’s one of Nordstrom’s top-rated pieces. $50 at Nordstrom

Fortune & Frame Super Mini Fortune Cookie Studs Fortune & Frame Your mom doesn’t need to be a Chinese takeout aficionado to adore these fortune cookie earrings because we can all use a little luck. Dot her ears with these precious earrings from Fortune and Frame that come in gold or silver and arrive in a giftable box. From $33 at Fortune & Frame

BaubleBar Hera Necklace BaubleBar A proper gold chain is something she’ll wear every day, be it to a boardroom meeting or bar date. Complete with a lobster clasp closure, this timeless piece of gold-plated jewelry measures 17 inches with a 3-inch extender to customize the look. $48 at BaubleBar

Acupressure Nausea Relief Bracelets Uncommon Goods It doesn’t get more genius than this: a bracelet that provides nausea relief through acupressure while still looking adorable. Its smooth ceramic turquoise and silver beads are designed to stimulate pressure points responsible for alleviating motion sickness, morning sickness and everything in between. $29 at Uncommon Goods

Kate Spade Greenhouse Tulip Studs Kate Spade Mom’s a stud, so she can never have too many studs — especially when they’re so on-theme for this time of year. These Kate Spade earrings boast polished metal and colorful crystals. $48 $34 at Kate Spade

Mystify Ring Set Free People Gift her this comprehensive set of eight stackable rings. Available in two colorways, let mom choose how she wants to combine this set. $38 at Free People

Mother’s Day beauty gifts under $50

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Mini Perfume Trio Set Sephora Flowerbomb is the quintessential spring fragrance with its notes of orchid, jasmine and vanilla, and by association, it’s perfect for Mother’s Day. The package includes a mini version of the Classic, Ruby Orchid and Nectar fragrances presented in a classy gift box. $50 at Sephora

Mom’s Survival Pack Uncommon Goods Being a mom is the toughest job there is. Give her the self-care she deserves with this mom-themed survival kit including lavender sugar exfoliant, floral mineral bath salt, sleep salve, lavender mist and cardamom and ylang ylang lip balm. $32 at Uncommon Goods

Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Nail Polish Set Sephora A bed of roses makes for a super thoughtful gift, but this version from Deborah Lippmann will last forever (or at least more than a week). The bed of roses-themed nail polish kit includes six shades of pink from sheer rose to plum cream that flatter every skin tone. $39 at Sephora