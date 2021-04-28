CNN —

Sure, your mom would likely be thrilled by a simple phone call, heartfelt greeting card or — best of all — an in-person visit this Mother’s Day. But when you can’t show up at her door or just don’t want to arrive empty-handed, nothing says “I love you” like a Mother’s Day gift basket.

And whether Mom is a coffee fanatic, loves to be pampered with spa products, has a serious sweet tooth or adores all things floral, we’ve rounded up our favorite Mother’s Day gift baskets sure to win you child of the year status. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts and jewelry gifts.

Mother’s Day spa gift baskets

$22.99 at Etsy

ModParty Best Mom Ever Gift Basket Etsy

Pamper your mother this holiday with a sweet gift box basket that lets her know she’s the “Best Mom Ever” right on the lid. Inside, she’ll discover a glitter bath bomb, lip balm, mini candle tin and matches, as well as a mini “Mom” card you can personalize with your own thoughtful message.

From $79.99 at 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers Denarii Lavender Spa Gift Basket 1-800-Flowers

It doesn’t get much more soothing than lavender, and this gift basket is full of it. There’s a lavender body lotion, scrub, wash and essential oil, as well as a pumice stone and exfoliating towel. If you upgrade to the “grande” version you get lavender bath salts and body butter too.

From $34 at Etsy

Sincerely Me Gift Thank You Mom Gift Basket Etsy

Get a little personal with this gift basket that offers a slew of personalization options. Choose an interior gift box message (we like “From Your Fav Child” or simply “Thank You Mom”). Submit a letter to personalize a rose gold compact or Mom’s first name for a tumbler upgrade. Then watch as she unpacks a “Relax” vanilla sugar bath salt, “Soak” vanilla oatmeal bath bomb, “Shine” vanilla lip balm, “Wash” pink sugar soap and a foam rose. For additional fees, add an “Indulge” chocolate bar, the personalized tumbler or a “Glow” blackberry sage candle. With more than 59,200 sales and 5-star reviews, we think it’ll be a hit.

$69 at Amazon

Lizush Spa Gift Set Amazon

This Amazon bestseller gets rave reviews for its high-quality products and lovely scents. Each box includes nine pieces with all-natural lavender soap, body scrub and body oil, plus a facial clay mask, shower steamer or mist, lip balm, cosmetic bag, soy candle and sponge.

$32.99 at Amazon

Lovestee Spa Gift Basket Amazon

If your mom is a fan of vanilla-scented, well, anything, she’ll adore this spa gift set brimming with vanilla shower gel, hand lotion, body lotion and bath salt and a bath puff and sponge, all housed in a reusable rustic-style basket.

Soothing Cherry Blossom Pamper Her Spa Tower 1-800-Flowers

Handmade in Alabama, this lovely kit includes pampering products sure to please any mom. With lavender goat’s milk bath tea, a bath truffle, whipped shea cream and lip balm with a hint of mint packaged in a rustic metal tin box, this gift is not only elegant but smells wonderful and offers Mom the perfect amount of self-care.

$82.88 $74.99 at Honest

Honest Mama's Spa Night Kit Honest

Get the spa vibes going with this kit from Honest, which comes with soaking salts, body oil, a mud mask, serum and even a fuzzy headband to keep her hair out of her face while practicing some much-needed self-care.

Mother’s Day sweet treats gift baskets

From $75 at Uncommon Goods

Sugar Plum Ultimate Chocolate Gift Basket Uncommon Goods

For moms who love both salty and sweet treats, this basket is filled with mouth-watering goodies. In sizes that serve one to five, five to eight and 10-15, baskets include chocolate-covered potato chips, popcorn, pretzels, sandwich cookies and marshmallows, plus chocolate-dipped chocolate chip biscotti and (in the biggest size only) chocolate-dipped peanut butter cookies and pretzel logs.

$35.99 at Amazon

Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Basket Amazon

Satisfy her sweet tooth on a budget with this scrumptious-looking, all-chocolate-everything basket. The decorative tin comes with 15 of the brand’s bestselling treats, including milk chocolate pecan patties, peanut clusters, caramels and more.

Harry & David Tower of Treats Classic Mother’s Day Gift Harry & David

This highly-rated gift includes five pretty floral-print boxes filled with delicious snacks. Mom will receive five hand-packed Royal Verano pears, Moose Munch milk chocolate popcorn, milk chocolate-covered cherries, dark chocolate-covered grahams and Harry & David’s signature chocolate truffles (in coffee, cherry, raspberry, almond, all dark and milk chocolate). Oh, my!

$27.99 at Amazon

Barnett’s Gourmet Chocolate Biscotti Cookies Amazon

If cookies are more her thing, she’ll go nuts over this biscotti box, which comes with 12 delicious biscottis topped with candied almonds, caramel, coconut and more.

Godiva Sweets Grande Gift Basket 1-800-Baskets

Imagine Mom’s face when she opens this chocolate-lovers gift brimming with decadent Godiva treats. Housed in an elegant reusable ivory metal basket are Godiva dark and milk chocolate cocoas, a milk chocolate-covered pretzel, milk chocolate caramels, a dark chocolate-covered graham cracker, a dark chocolate raspberry bar, a Masterpiece dark chocolate ganache heart and a milk chocolate truffle. Additional sizes available.

Georgetown Cupcake Happy Mother’s Assortment 1-800-Baskets

From the famous Georgetown Cupcake bakery in Washington, DC, comes this tasty assortment of a dozen gourmet cupcakes that come in a pretty pink box and are all decorated with handmade pink and gold fondants in Mother’s Day themes. Flavors include white chocolate raspberry, salted caramel, lavender Earl Grey teacake, pink rose vanilla and buttercream, marble brownie fudge cheesecake, red velvet and peanut butter fudge among others.

From $54.64 at Etsy

In Love Creative Vegan Hamper Gift Etsy

Treat any vegan mama with a sweet tooth to this fun gift box filled with goodies including shortcake squares, buttermilk caramel cups, crunchy honeycomb, fudge pieces, raspberry and coconut bites and pink and white vanilla marshmallows — all vegan, of course. Add a personal message printed on the inside of the box for a nice touch or opt for the large size, which also includes vegan lavender bath salts, a candle, organic bamboo washcloths, bath fizz and a personalized wooden Scrabble name/word message.

Mother’s Day floral gift baskets

From $70.72 at Etsy

The Marked Box Mother’s Day Gift Basket Etsy

Moms with green thumbs will love this custom planter gift. The basic kit comes with a kraft box, or choose a pine wood box upgrade that can be personalized with a special hand-stamped message on the sliding lid. Each kit contains a personalized 3-inch clay planter pot with your phrase or name hand stamped on one side, a cotton bag filled with premium soil and stones for the pot, a custom-infused vial of water or mister, an envelope of wildflower or herb seeds and a mini wooden trowel.

Deliciously Decadent Assorted Tulips & Drizzled Strawberries 1-800-Flowers

Send your mother a dose of good cheer on her special day with this combo of 15 bright and colorful tulips in a clear glass vase and a dozen gourmet strawberries dipped in white and milk chocolate with a contrasting drizzle. Hard to tell which will get the stronger reaction.

$100 at UrbanStems

UrbanStems The Reva Gift Set UrbanStems

Can’t decide whether to buy Mom flowers or a pampering spa gift this Mother’s Day? Do both with this stunner that includes a fabulous floral arrangement featuring pink and peach garden roses, roses, ranunculus, solomio tino and ruscus in a modern matte gray vase along with a trio of Milk + Honey bath bombs in lavender/eucalyptus, pink grapefruit/cardmon and blood orange/ginger. Aaaahhhh …

The Bouqs Co. Gracias Madre Gift Set The Bouqs Co.

Mom will be overjoyed when you present her with this gorgeous, deluxe-sized bouquet of multi-colored roses this Mother’s Day. To make it even better, she’ll also receive a Homesick candle that features notes of sage, bergamot and sandalwood and has over 60 hours of burn time.

$60 at UrbanStems

UrbanStems The Ellie UrbanStems

For the ultimate plant mom in your life, this bundle comes with an air-purifying succulent nestled into an absolutely adorable elephant planter. And then there’s the chic box of truffles that’ll get eaten in no time in all.

The Bouqs Co. Glow for the Gold Flower Gift Set The Bouqs Co.

Mom deserves the very best, and this gold-themed gift set is top of the line. Not only will she receive an Oceanne handmade, adjustable brass cuff bracelet engraved with the words “Empowered Woman,” but she’ll also get an Illuminating Bouq bouquet made with white roses, snapdragons and lilies with green accents. In other words: a true winner.

Mother’s Day coffee and tea gift baskets

Harry & David Mother’s Day Coffee Set Harry & David

Satisfy Mom’s coffee habit — and her sweet tooth — with this lovely gift set that includes a 12-ounce ceramic mug, two bags each of Wolferman’s Tiffin Blend and Moose Munch coffee, a dozen vanilla shortbread cookies with sanding sugar, six raspberry-filled flower-cutout shortbread cookies, four white chocolate raspberry cookie bars and raspberry galettes.

Relax & Nurture Tea Gift Basket 1-800-Baskets

Schedule a tea date, whether in person or virtual, with your tea-loving mom along with this great gift basket. Tucked inside a decorative oval metal basket she’ll find a leaf-design stoneware mug, Biscottea chai tea shortbread, rock candy swizzle sticks, Cheryl’s snickerdoodle cookies and four bags each of Natural Wonders organic green and jasmine tea.

Harry & David Tea and Sweets Gift Harry & David

Satisfy her need for caffeine and sweets with this luxe gift basket that comes with not just lots of tea, but a literal tea pot and honey dipper. Other highlights include English muffins, Belgian waffles, a scone mix, orange marmalade and lemon curd. Geez, we’re getting hungry just writing this.

$29 $24.65 at Etsy

The Red Dates Small Tea Gift Box Etsy

Surprise Mom with this thoughtful box filled with organic herbal tea, hand-crafted biscotti, honey, a honey dipper and reusable cotton tea infuser bags, plus a personalized card. Choose from an array of tea and biscotti flavors and schedule your next mother-daughter tea party asap.

$32.99 at Amazon

Michael Grace Gifts Mom Tea Set Amazon

What better way to show Mom just how much you care than with a pretty vacuum-insulated stainless steel tea cup emblazoned with “I love you Mom”? This set also includes a tea sampler featuring 12 different teas and natural honey straws, all presented in a pink bag tied with a satin ribbon. She’ll think of you each time she takes a sip.

$32.99 at Amazon

Bean Box Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box Amazon

Is Mom a java fanatic? Does she crave sweets? Give her the best of both worlds with this sampler that contains four of Bean Box’s bestselling freshly roasted coffees (choose from whole bean or ground) and artisan chocolates along with tasting notes for each pairing. Better make that coffee date now.