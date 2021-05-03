CNN —

The serious start of planting season and Mother’s Day go hand-in-hand, making gardening supplies, kits and books the perfect gifts to show Mom a little holiday love. Whether she’s an experienced gardener with an extra-green thumb who produces a prize-worthy bounty of vegetables each year or a novice who just dabbles in growing herbs on her window sill, she’s sure to love a plant-themed treat.

We rounded up 25 Mother’s Day garden-themed gifts that celebrate not only Mom’s ability to nurture, but also her love of nature. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts and jewelry gifts.

Gardening supplies for Mother’s Day

Gardener's Harvest Basket $52 at Uncommon Goods Gardener's Harvest Basket Uncommon Goods Help Mom collect her garden's bounty with this classic harvest basket. Handmade in Maine with pine wood and wire, it can be hosed down to clean off any dirt with ease.

Gardener's Tool Seat $45 at Uncommon Goods Gardener's Tool Seat Uncommon Goods Whether your mom has bad knees or just loves spending long hours tending her garden, she's sure to appreciate this handy folding chair that doubles as a water-resistant, detachable nylon, tool bag with 21 pockets and a large interior.

SydAndCo Personalized Play Lady Apron $34.16 at Etsy SydAndCo Personalized Play Lady Apron Etsy Plant ladies will swoon for this bestselling, denim-style utility apron to hold her gardening tools, seeds and other essentials. Personalize the included adorable drawing by choosing the hair style, hair color, skin color and lip color and even add glasses if you like. Want something other than "I dig plants" written on it? Just request it.

KreativeEarth Garden Tool Gift Set $44.95 at Etsy KreativeEarth Garden Tool Gift Set Etsy Give Mom's gardening tools an update with this sweet, 5-star-reviewed set. Housed in a box that says, "You Grow Girl," comes a sturdy, heavy steel and beech wood spade, cultivator and weeder.

The Floral Society Essential Garden Kit $110 at Food52 The Floral Society Essential Garden Kit Food52 It doesn't matter if your mom is just getting started with a gardening hobby or already has a certified green thumb: This chic kit will be put to good use. With a hand-forged trowel made in Holland, durable bamboo-fabric gloves and a zippered canvas utility pouch, it will last her for many seasons to come.

Gardening starter kits for moms

Salsa Grow Kit $12 at Uncommon Goods Salsa Grow Kit Uncommon Goods Looking for an inexpensive gift for your favorite mama? Treat her to a margarita and then present her with this fun grow kit that includes six seed packets to grow Roma and beefsteak tomatoes, jalapenos, verde tomatillos, cilantro and scallions. Next time, chips and salsa are on her!

ModParty Personalized Mini Herb Garden Kit $21.25 at Etsy ModParty Personalized Mini Herb Garden Kit Etsy With more than 1.2 million sales and 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong with this mini herb garden kit. Each gift includes a wooden box planter, three seed packets to grow mint, cilantro and basil, three peat pellets, a mini shovel, three burlap planter bags and three blank wood plant markers. Best of all, you can personalize the box with your favorite mom's name for a special touch.

Gigi's Garden Gifts Serenity Gardening Gift Box $29.50 at Etsy Gigi's Garden Gifts Serenity Gardening Gift Box Etsy Surprise your mom this Mother's Day with a pretty box filled with goodies. This 5-star kit includes 20 mixed zinnia seeds, 20 mixed sunflower seeds, 20 mixed cosmo seeds, a seed saver envelope, a pair of floral-pattern garden gloves, floral scissors and a "serenity"-engraved garden stone, along with an instruction card and decorated gift box.

Spade to Fork Indoor Vegetable Garden Starter Kit $29.97 at Amazon Spade to Fork Indoor Vegetable Garden Starter Kit Amazon Just because Mom lacks yard space doesn't mean she can't still grow her own veggies. This plant-sprouting box comes with five different organic, non-GMO seeds (early cherry tomato, butterhead lettuce, carrot, cherry belle radish and bush bean), along with five compostable peat pots, five rich potting soil discs, five custom wood-burned plant markers and a growing guide.

Plant Theatre Funky Veg Kit $22.99 at Amazon Plant Theatre Funky Veg Kit Amazon Get your mom off to a great gardening start this summer with everything she needs to grow a funky vegetable garden. This colorful kit includes seeds for purple carrots, golden zucchini squash, Brussels sprouts, striped tomatoes and rainbow chard, plus five pots and peat discs.

Gardening apparel for Mother’s Day

Hunter Gardener Waterproof Clogs $95 at Nordstrom Hunter Gardener Waterproof Clogs Nordstrom Help keep Mom comfy in these quality, waterproof dark olive and clay gardening clogs. Sturdy with traction anda neoprene lining, she may just never take them off.

ModParty Plant Lady Garden Hat $24.99 at Etsy ModParty Plant Lady Garden Hat Etsy Mom will be extra stylish in her garden, on a stroll or while lounging at the pool with this fun handmade straw hat printed with "plant lady" on the wide brim that features more than 145,000 5-star reviews.

BCiCreative Hands in the Dirt T-Shirt From $20 at Etsy BCiCreative Hands in the Dirt T-Shirt Etsy Mamas who spend hours working the soil will be proud to wear this hand-pressed T-shirt that reads "Hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature. Nurture a garden to feed body & soul." Choose from two dozen colors and unisex sizes small to 3X.

Floral-Printed Weeder Glove Spa Gift Set $24 at Uncommon Goods Floral-Printed Weeder Glove Spa Gift Set Uncommon Goods Keep your gardening mom's hands soft and clean with these pretty English floral-print gloves that are coated with waterproof nitrile on the palms. Even better, when she's done digging in the dirt, she can follow up with a soothing hand soap made with shea butter, olive oil and apricot seeds for exfoliating. Gloves come in small, medium and large sizes.

Jessie Kidden Store UPF 50+ Outdoor Shirt $30.49 at Amazon Jessie Kidden Store UPF 50+ Outdoor Shirt Amazon Long days out in the garden call for sun-protective clothing and this UPF 50-plus long-sleeve, quick-drying shirt will not only keep Mom shielded from the sun, but will look good anywhere. Available in several shades (we're partial to this soft pink), it comes in sizes extra small to 3X, is lightweight with a mesh-lined vented back and has loops and button tabs to convert it to a short-sleeve style.

Gardening books for moms

My Gardening Handbook $35 at Uncommon Goods My Gardening Handbook Uncommon Goods Serious gardeners track the details of their favorite hobby. If your mom falls into this category, she'll love this pretty, hardbound planner and journal with 300-plus themed sections where she can enter notes, photos, drawings and more — and also find tips and tricks.

'The Healing Garden: Cultivating and Handcrafting Herbal Remedies' by Juliet Blankespoor From $12.99 at Amazon 'The Healing Garden: Cultivating and Handcrafting Herbal Remedies' by Juliet Blankespoor Amazon This recent bestselling release includes advice for growing therapeutic herbs, along with 70 recipes for everything from teas, syrups and tinctures to salves and oils. It's a slam dunk for moms into holistic wellness, home apothecary, medicinal herbs and more.

'Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers' by Jessica Roux From $8.69 at Amazon 'Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers' by Jessica Roux Amazon If your mom loves flower gardens, she'll appreciate this beautiful illustrated botanical encyclopedia that serves as not only eye candy but a guide to flowers and herbs.

'The Chef's Garden Cookbook' by Lee Jones $49.99 at Harry & David 'The Chef's Garden Cookbook' by Lee Jones Harry & David Help Mom put her hard work in the garden to good use with this 639-page cookbook from The Chef's Garden, a family-owned Ohio farm, that contains 125 recipes, plus a guide to 600-plus vegetables, herbs and edible flowers.

'Raised-Bed Gardening for Beginners' by Tammy Wylie From $10.50 at Amazon 'Raised-Bed Gardening for Beginners' by Tammy Wylie Amazon When space is at a premium, raised bed gardening can be a rewarding solution. This bestselling book offers instructions on building planting boxes, mixing soil, starting seeds, growing and harvesting and much more.

Other gardening gifts for Mother’s Day

WildVioletta Gardener's Gift Tin From $29.95 at Etsy WildVioletta Gardener's Gift Tin Etsy For moms who love to get their hands in the dirt comes this fun gift tin filled with gardener's healing balm and cuticle cream, a bar of organic eucalyptus and tea tree soap and a two-sided nail brush. The tin can double as storage for seeds, tags or twine and comes with a keepsake silver garden snail charm. Add green gardening gloves for an additional fee.

Urban Stems Mint Grow Kit $25 at Urban Stems Urban Stems Mint Grow Kit Urban Stems For mothers who love mojitos but are short on garden space (or lack green thumbs), consider this pretty self-watering kit that includes a soft white glass planter with a wicking system, stainless steel net pot, wick, organic mint seeds, plant food and more.

Traverse Bay Soap Co. Gardeners Gift Box $32.45 at Etsy Traverse Bay Soap Co. Gardeners Gift Box Etsy An Etsy bestseller with nearly 25,000 sales, this 5-star-rated gift box features a handmade moisturizing soap, handmade pumice soap, a tin of healing salve, a jar of hand and body lotion and a boar bristle nail brush.

MyMetalWorks Personalized Garden Sign From $28 at Etsy MyMetalWorks Personalized Garden Sign Etsy Help your mother add a special touch to her garden with this 5-star-rated personalized plasma-cut metal sign. At 15-inches wide by 19 1/2-inches tall, choose from an array of colors and styles (think stars, hummingbirds or butterflies) and add your mom's name for a lovely Mother's Day gift.