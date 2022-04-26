When it comes to the people in our lives who deserve the most, for many of us, Mom tops that list. Whether it’s your mom or grandmother, a maternal figure or any mom in your life, Mother’s Day is the chance to remind her just how wonderful and appreciated she is.

And what better way to show that, than with a truly special, wow-worthy gift that she’ll treasure for years to come? Whether it’s a silk pajama set that’s also machine-washable or an espresso maker you can program to whip up your perfect drink — we’re pretty confident that you’ll be able to find just what the mom-in-your-life needs in this collection of 35 splurge-worthy gifts. Need more ideas? Check out our favorite gifts for cool moms, Etsy gifts and jewelry gifts.

$228 at Cuyana

Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote Cuyana

This classic celeb-loved leather tote is the ultimate everyday bag. Responsibly made with soft, pebble-textured Italian leather, it’s the perfect balance of chic and super practical. And Mom is sure to have enough space for everything she needs.

$298 at Lunya

Lunya Washable Silk Long Sleeve Pant Set Lunya

Lunya’s washable silk fabric is a dream — luxuriously soft, effortlessly stylish and machine-washable. What’s not to love? The brand’s new long sleeve pant set is versatile enough for everything from errands to lounging and of course, sleeping. Our favorite part? Whether you’re a hot sleeper or sleep with a hot sleeper, the material keeps you cool all night long, even during those summer nights.

$339 $244.08 at Amazon

NuFACE Facial Toning Device Amazon

For the mom who loves her facials, this at-home device can help you achieve similar results without the pricey appointment. Similar to microcurrent facials you might get at a spa, this handheld beauty tool uses the same technology to gently activate your facial muscles. The result? Less fine lines, wrinkles and an overall more toned and contoured appearance.

$230 at Urban Stems

The Lennox Urban Stems

Flowers are always a classic Mother’s Day option. This stunning bouquet — full of vibrant orchids, roses, peonies and more — is guaranteed to brighten anyone’s day, and their whole room.

$799.95 at Best Buy

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Maker Best Buy

An absolutely life-changing product, this espresso maker will make it so that you — or the mom in your life — never has to spend money on Starbucks, Dunkin’ or your preferred coffee shop ever again. With a fancy LCD display, you can customize countless parts of the brewing process to make sure your coffee is made just the way you like it, every time. Not only is it easy to use, it’s also fun to play around with and create different types of espresso drinks. No wonder we named it the best automatic espresso maker in our testing.

From $364 at Parachute

Parachute Brushed Cotton Venice Set Parachute

For the mom who needs to make the most of her down time, make sure bed is the place to be with some incredibly comfortable, high-quality bedding. A splurge item that is absolutely worth every penny, this brushed cotton set is made from 100% cotton and crafted in Portugal. It’s the perfect combination of super soft and luxurious feeling, while still cozy and familiar.

$130 at Birdies

Birdies The Starling Shoe Birdies

Birdies makes some of the most comfortable, high-quality flats we’ve ever tried on; it’s like wearing a polished and professional slipper. This style is a classic option, and is available in tons of different colors, materials, and even two different widths.

$545 $395 at Caraway Home

Caraway Home Bakeware Set Caraway Home

For any moms that love to bake, we’d be hard pressed to find a better gift than this bakeware set. Swap out the years-old, mismatched baking tins and trays with pieces that look great, and are actually healthier for you and your family. Each component (of which there are 11) features a non-toxic coating and non-stick ceramic coating.

$680 at Kinn Studio

Kinn Studio Mother’s Ring Kinn Studio

The design of this 14-karat gold ring is based on a traditional mother’s ring; a piece of jewelry that symbolizes pride and joy of being a mom. It can be accented with one or more birthstones, representing the woman’s child or children. While this particular option features a diamond, it’s also available in emerald and blue sapphire — two equally stylish options that also represent different birth months.

$224.95 at Blundstone

Blundstone High Top Leather Boots Blundstone

For many moms, comfortable shoes are non-negotiable. Fortunately, you don’t have to sacrifice style when it comes to Blundstone’s iconic boots. While you can’t go wrong with any of the brand’s high top boots, this pearl leather option is just a little more feminine and dressy; perfect for pairing with everything from jeans to maxi dresses.

$199 at Amazon

Aura Carver Luxe HD Smart Digital Picture Frame Amazon

When it comes to digital picture frames, this full HD resolution option from Aura (with an over 10” screen) is the cream of the crop. It comes with unlimited cloud storage, so loved ones can add as many photos as they want to the frame — no matter where they are in the world.

$250 at Naadam

Naadam Cashmere Duster Cardigan Naadam

Dusters are a great sweater to gift because they’re versatile, easy to style and always comfortable. This 100% Mongolian cashmere option is absurdly soft and relaxed yet professional; perfect for colder weather or an aggressively air-conditioned office.

$338 $255 at Tatcha

Tatcha Silk Treasures Set Tatcha

When it comes to top of the line skincare, we can’t recommend Tatcha enough. This set has everything you need for a solid routine, and is perfect for targeting fine lines, wrinkles and dryness. Three of the four products are formulated using the brand’s Hadasei-3 ingredient, which combines a trio of Japanese superfoods for countless skin benefits.

$595 at Mansur Gavriel

Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Bag Mansur Gavriel

For the stylish and fashion-forward mama, this mini bucket bag is a fun cross between a tote and a purse. Made from vegetable-tanned leather sourced from a family-owned tannery in Italy, the material is meant to age and show signs of wear, as opposed to stay in pristine condition; something the brand describes not as a “defect,” but as showing wear “beautifully over time.” The crossbody strap makes it a breeze to bring with you, while the front tie helps keep your things a little more secure.

$189 at Fellow Products

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Fellow Products

For the tea and coffee-loving moms out there, this kettle is everything you need to perfect your brew. It heats up super quickly, the variable temperature control makes it a breeze to select the precise temperature of water you need, and the design makes for excellent pour-over control. Plus it’ll look great sitting on any kitchen countertop.

Jo Malone Lilac Lavender Candle Bloomingdale's

Clearly not any old candle, this lavender-scented choice is the perfect combination of calming, fresh and serene without being overly floral. It burns slowly and truly does transform a space into feeling more like a spa. And of course, the packaging is truly stunning. When you finally burn through the candle, you’ll definitely want to repurpose it into a bathroom container or piece of decor.

$399 $349 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 Amazon

For the active and health-conscious mom on the go, there’s no better smartwatch on the market. Seriously, we’ve tested a ton and there’s a reason we’re calling the Apple Watch Series 7 the best out there. With always-on retina display and a ton of screen area, it’s a breeze to navigate the watch and all its features. On top of that, you can track your blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep and a whole suite of different workouts,

$429.99 at Dyson

Natasha Hatendi/CNN

There’s simply no hair dryer that compares to the Dyson Supersonic. Not only does it help keep your hair healthier (thanks to intelligent heat control and four precise heat settings), it also makes drying and styling easier and faster than ever; something we can all appreciate.

$295 at Away Travel

Away The Bigger Carry-On Away

A great suitcase can make all the difference while traveling, and Away makes some of our all-time favorite luggage. This model is perfect for everything from a packed weekend trip to a longer getaway. With features like a water-resistant laundry bag and an ejectable battery pack, you can be prepared for tons of different travel situations. Plus, it’s absurdly durable — so you’re not just getting something that looks good.

$495 at Tempo

Tempo Move Tempo

Going to the gym can be tough to fit into any schedule, let alone a mom’s busy day. While there are a lot of options when it comes to building out an at-home studio and fitness routing, the Tempo Move is one of the most impressive options we’ve come across. All you need is a TV and iPhone, and you can jump into over 1,00 workouts along with real-time feedback. It’s compact, intuitive, and a way to turn any space into your own studio.

$145 at AYR

The Portofino Dress AYR

An effortless dress that’s appropriate for the office, the beach, and everywhere in between; it’s everything we need in a summer garment.

$123 at Vitruvi

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser Vitruvi

When it comes to making home a zen and peaceful space, we’re big fans of diffusers. The matte ceramic cover and unique shape of this option from Vitruvi makes it look more like a piece of decor than anything else, which is also a great way to ensure it gets used. This mist is nice and full, and the optional ambient LED light is another wonderful feature.

$179 at Amazon

Riedel Ultra Decanter Amazon

Riedel creates some of the best glassware — and its ultra decanter is no exception. It’s elegant, eye-catching, and a stunning piece of barware. On top of that, it’s engineered to make any wine-lover’s drinking experience even better. The long neck and wide body help sentiment settle at the bottom while exposing the wine to more oxygen.

$175 at Courant

CATCH3 Wireless Charging Station Courant

Courant’s wireless charging stations are so much more than a gadget. They are gorgeously-designed and super useful pieces of innovative and practical home decor that you’ll get complimented on time and time again.

$350 at Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth Hydrangea Bouquet Pendant Brilliant Earth

This necklace is simple enough that it’ll fit in with any woman’s jewelry box, but also special and thoughtful enough to give as a gift. You can take your pick between a cluster of blue-toned stones like topaz and sapphire, or pink-hued sapphires.

$199 at Bearaby

Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby

Our favorite weighted blanket on the market, the Cotton Napper from Bearaby is made from organic cotton, so you never have to worry about glass or plastic beads. The weight — which can help you relax, feel more calm and even sleep better — comes from the fabric itself.

$350 at Nordstrom

Intrecciato Leather Card Case Nordstrom

Once you downsize your wallet to a card case, there’s no going back — they’re way more convenient and easy to carry around. This chic option features Bottega Veneta’s iconic weave, a nod to its designer status sans the loud branding or hardware found on other similar styles.

$199 $167.99 at Amazon

Theragun Mini Portable Massage Gun Amazon

Skip the massage chair and opt for something even more effective and a lot more compact. This mini Theragun is a portable version of the brand’s larger massage guns, and a perfect option for someone who loves a massage but isn’t necessarily involved in daily, rigorous athletic training. It packs a ton of power for its size, and is easier to maneuver and bring with you wherever you go. Check out our Theragun buying guide here.

$279.99 at Amazon

Kindle Oasis Amazon

Especially when warmer weather rolls around, there’s nothing like an e-reader to take with you on vacation, to the beach, or while you’re traveling; it’s just the easiest way to make sure you always have a book on you. The Kindle Oasis is the most advanced of the Kindle family. It’s waterproof, lightweight, comfortable to hold and boasts an adaptable front light that will automatically adjust the screen’s light settings to best fit your surroundings.

$120 at Sephora

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Toilette Sephora

Gifting perfume can be tough. But if we had to pick one that nearly anyone would love, it’d be the Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Toilette. Particularly for those who prefer warm, floral scents, this eau de toilette is elegant and fresh without being too sweet — some reviewers note it could be unisex.

$119 at Lost Pattern

Lost Pattern Large Silk Square Scarf Lost Pattern

Silk scarves are everywhere lately; they’re a great way to experiment with brighter colors and bigger patterns. You can wear them around your neck, in your hair, or even on your bag. No matter how you style it, a silk scarf is an endlessly versatile accessory and this option from Lost Pattern has been our recent favorite.

$128 at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Makeup Secrets Charlotte Tilbury

This collection is truly flattering on everyone. The products are easy to use, effortlessly gorgeous, and each one is a beautifully luxe staple that’ll be a mainstay in any mom’s makeup bag.

$289 at Bala

Bala The Weight Kit Bala

For the moms who love a good at-home workout, this weight kit features the brand’s famous wrist/ankle weights along with equally chic and aesthetically pleasing workout bars (a dumbbell replacement), a power ring, and a beam. All of the pieces are wrapped in a super soft silicone, which makes them easy to use and keep clean.

$399.95 $313 at Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Dutch Oven Amazon

One of the most-used pieces of kitchenware in our kitchen, this dutch oven is a classic for a reason. Not only is it perfect for all types of soups and stews, it’s great for cooking or frying just about anything evenly (you have the enameled cast iron to thank for that), and for other culinary projects like baking bread.

$195 at Nordstrom

Monica Vinader Havana Engravable. Nordstrom

This classic chain bracelet is the perfect addition to any mom’s jewelry box. We love the idea of personalizing it (since it is engravable!) with a special message to make the gift that much more special.